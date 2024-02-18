6 Best Dishwasher Detergent for Hard Water

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of us don’t think much about the water in our homes. However, water quality varies significantly across the country, which can lead to some challenges for millions of households. One of the things that people have to consider is whether they have hard water in their homes. According to the United States Geological Survey, 85% of homes fall into this category.

People need to change how they live if they have hard water at home. One of the things that they must do is choose the proper dishwashing detergents.

Some of the best dishwashing detergents for hard water are listed below.

Loni is a powerful, eco-friendly line of detergent that has been praised by SeattleWeekly, Popular Science, Forbes, and Discover Magazine. This detergent contains cutting-edge bio enzymes and other ingredients, including lauryl glucoside, capryl glucoside, potassium hydroxide, glycerine, and caproyl methyl glucamide. These ingredients have been carefully selected due to their ability to break down tough foods, balance pH levels, and destroy harmful bacteria.

Every package has 256 ml of detergent, enough for 45 loads of dishes. While it is not the cheapest detergent available, it is among the highest quality.

Finish Powerball is a leading hard water detergent. Finish detergent pods come in three separate chambers, which can offer different benefits. The Powerball pods offer superior cleaning capabilities and dry quickly, which prevents unwanted film from covering your dishes. You don’t need to prewash dishes with this detergent, which saves water.

This detergent is also good for customers concerned about sustainability. It doesn’t contain any bleach, which makes it better for the planet than most other detergents on the market. Finish Powerball also is formulated to minimize the water needed for a dishwasher cycle.

Blueland Dishwasher Starter Set is an excellent product for all customers seeking superior dishwashing performance, including those with homes with hard water. In addition to being compatible with hard water, this dishwasher starter set is eco-friendly and highly effective.

Independent reviewers have tested Blueland on porcelain, silverware, silver, and standard dishware. They have shown it provides superior results to many other detergents.

The detergent is also made with plant-based ingredients and is formulated to be eco-friendly. Therefore, it is trendy among customers who prioritize sustainability. It also doesn’t contain any of the following harsh chemicals:

Petroleum

Artificial Dyes

Artificial Fragrances

Parabens

Ammonia

Phthalates

This starter kit comes with a “forever tin” storage container, which customers can refill. It also comes with 60 detergent tablets, which are enough for 60 loads of dishes.

Clean People Dishwasher Detergent Podsan is a line of eco-friendly detergents that can be used with hard water. It is free of phosphates, phthalates, chlorine, dyes, and parabens. They are also vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and safe for septic systems. The pods can be purchased in either lemon or fragrance-free scented options.

Clean People Dishwasher Detergent Pods are as economical as they are effective. You can buy packages with enough detergent for 24 or 60 loads of dishes. Depending on the package purchased, the cost per load of dishes will be either $0.40 or $0.30. They are also delivered with free shipping.

Cleanomic sells a line of eco-friendly, lemon-scented, cruelty-free dishwasher pods that work very effectively in hard water. Every package contains 32 detergent tabs, so washing a load of dishes will cost around $0.50.

These detergent pods have precisely the right amount of detergent, which minimizes the risk of overspilling or unwanted messes. However, the detergent is still strong enough to tackle even the toughest messes, including dried egg or lasagna.

These detergent pods do not contain any harsh chemicals, so they are excellent for the planet. Many customers who care about sustainability purchase them over other leading detergents.

Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent Pods are perfect for customers with hard water in their homes who care about quality, affordability, and sustainability. These detergent pods have twice the cleaning power as most other detergents. Once dishes are washed with these detergent pods, they will be ready to put away immediately.

Every package has 52 packs of detergent. Therefore, the average cost per load of dishes will be $0.37 if you buy this detergent from Amazon.

Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent Pods are also ENERGY STAR certified because they require far less water than many other types of detergent. They are strong enough to clean dishes without a prewash, saving up to 20 gallons of water in every load.

How we ranked the best dishwasher detergent for hard water

We wanted to include only the best dishwasher detergents for hard water. We considered the following factors when ranking the items on this list:

Whether the detergent was tested for hard water

Absence of harmful chemicals such as chlorine in phosphates

Cost per load

All of the detergents listed satisfied our requirements.

FAQs

How long does it take to wash dishes with hard water?

Dishwashers take around the same amount of time to wash, regardless of whether they have hard water or not. Shorter wash cycles will take at least 1.5 hours. Heavy-duty dishwashers will take up to four hours.

Can I wash my dishes with cold water if I have hard water in my house?

You should never wash dishes with cold water because it does not kill bacteria as effectively. Using cold water to wash dishes is even worse if your home has hard water. Hard water can contain harmful bacteria, so it is best to use warm water only.

Should I prewash my dishes when using these detergents?

You will need to look at the instructions on the package. Some detergents don’t require prewashing.