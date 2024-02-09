6 Best Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Detergents

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sustainability is becoming a greater concern for consumers across the world. One study showed that 66% of American consumers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly products.

While investing in renewable energy can make a huge difference in the average household’s carbon footprint, finding eco-friendly versions of everyday products is also important. A growing number of consumers are purchasing eco-friendly dishwasher detergents to help the planet. Global consumers spent over $291 million on eco-friendly detergent in 2022 alone.

As with all purchases, some lines of eco-friendly detergent are better than others. Some of the best are listed below.

Loni is a new line of eco-friendly dishwashing detergent that uses state-of-the-art bio enzymes. This detergent contains no phosphates, chlorine, fragrances, or other harsh chemicals. However, it is still tough on grime and bacteria, which makes it very effective at cleaning dishes. Every 256 ml package has enough detergent to handle 45 loads of dishes. The same formula can also be used to wash clothes, so it is a very versatile, all-purpose, sustainable cleaning agent.

Earth Breeze has a line of eco-friendly dishwasher tablets that are formulated to dissolve quickly. The tablets are sold in lemon citrus and fragrance-free scented options. They are tough on grease and grime but not harmful for the planet.

Earth Breeze is 1% For The Planet certified, meaning the company donates 1% of revenue to sustainable non-profits. Furthermore, the company is recognized by We Are Neutral for its carbon-neutral manufacturing processes. All products are packaged with recyclable cardboard rather than single-use plastics.

This product is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It is also highly affordable and comes with free shipping.

TrulyFree Dishwasher Soap is an excellent option for consumers seeking an environmentally friendly way to wash their dishes. This biodegradable soap doesn’t contain any phosphates or toxic chemicals. However, it is still extremely tough on grease and hardened food particles.

This dishwasher detergent is sold in eco-friendly packaging. The company proudly proclaims it has saved 800,000 plastic jugs from ending up in the landfill.

In addition to its commitment to sustainability, TrulyFree strives to make its products affordable. Customers can save 40% by subscribing to bulk purchases, and all purchases come with free shipping.

Dirty Labs sells this line of powerful dishwasher detergent made with unique bio enzymes. It is an eco-friendly product that doesn’t contain any fragrances, parabens, dyes, preservatives, or other harmful chemicals. The biodegradable formula is vegan, cruelty-free and safe for septic systems. The detergent is also packaged with recyclable cardboard. Even the scoop is eco-friendly since it is made with schima superba wood that has been responsibly sourced.

Every package has enough detergent for 48 dishwasher loads. Customers say they love the detergent since it doesn’t leave any spots or plastic film. It is also very effective at removing stuck-on food. Customers report that the plastic-free detergent isn’t just good for the planet but also helps prevent plastic from sticking to dishes.

Rosey Dishwasher Detergent Powder is an environmentally friendly dishwashing detergent that is biodegradable, BPA-free, gluten-free, vegan, and safe for septic tanks. The detergent is made with entirely plant-based ingredients. Due to its commitment to sustainability, Rosey is certified by Leaping Bunny, B Corporation, and Plastic Neutral.

Every package of Rosey Dishwasher Detergent Powder has enough detergent for up to 75 loads of dishes for just $6.99, which makes it one of the most affordable options on the market. The product ships in as little as 48 hours.

The detergent has received an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from over 1,820 customers. Many customers report that it is a great product for a very affordable price.

Eco-Gals Eco-Shines Dishwasher Detergent is a 3-in-1 formula that cleans, degreases, and brightens dishes. Eco-Gals sells both liquid and powder pods. The formula keeps limescale and hard water from accumulating on dishes.

These dishwasher detergent pods are also eco-friendly. The package is also recyclable and made from eco-friendly cardboard. The pods are pre-measured, so customers don’t need to estimate the amount of detergent they need to wash their dishes, which is more economical and helps further lower their environmental impact.

The product has received an average rating of 4.2/5 stars on Amazon. Many customers report that eco-Gals Eco-Shines Dishwasher Detergent pods are excellent at cleaning food from dishes and are pleased that they are eco-friendly. A single package costs $11.87 and has enough pods for 30 loads.

How we ranked the best eco-friendly dishwasher detergents

We took the following factors into consideration when ranking these eco-friendly dishwasher detergents:

Free of harsh chemicals, phosphates, and other toxins

plastic free encasings for pods

Eco-friendly packaging (i.e. Recyclable cardboard and plastic-free)

Pre-measured pods

Affordability

All of these factors were carefully weighted when ranking the products listed above.

FAQs

Can dishes be washed to lower your carbon footprint further?

Cold water has a lower carbon footprint than warm water. However, it is not a good idea to use cold water to wash your dishes because it won’t be able to kill the bacteria. You are still doing your part for the planet by using eco-friendly detergent.

Should you wash dishes before putting them in the dishwasher?

One study found that 62% of people wash their dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. This doesn’t usually help get them cleaner and wastes 7.6 billion gallons of water a year.

Is it necessary to prewash dishes in the dishwasher?

You may need to prewash dishes if they have a lot of crusted food on them, and the detergent doesn’t specifically say prewashing isn’t necessary. It is essential to look at the details on the package or product page.