If you’re looking for a new everyday cologne for 2023, this guide is for you! Finding a new cologne can be a difficult task. You need to consider what type of scent you want and what level of quality you’re prepared to pay for. This can be easier said than done as there are hundreds of scents, and prices can range from under $100 to $500 or more!

To help you make a more informed decision on which cologne to purchase, we’ve put together this extensive guide. In it, we explain the layers of notes that make up the overall scent of each cologne, so you’ll get a good idea of what it smells like.

We’ve included top colognes from well-known brands such as Blu Atlas, Tom Ford, Chanel, and Hugo Boss to ensure the quality of each product. If you’re looking for a new everyday cologne for 2023, we’re sure one of the entries in this guide will be perfect for you.

Let’s get started.

Blu Atlas Atlantis tops our list of the best everyday colognes in 2023. Inspired by the unique sights and scents of the beautiful Island of Bali, the Blu Atlas team has produced a cologne that smells fresh and invigorating. Due to its quality, you can be sure it will last all day once applied in the morning!

The cologne is formulated with three distinct levels of notes that work magnificently together. The top notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant give it some zest while the mid notes of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot provide a fresh fruity middle. To bring the scent together, the base notes of orris, oak-moss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk give it a stunning woody masculine finish. If you’re seeking a fresh daily scent that inspires adventure, we recommend you try Blu Atlas Atlantis!

Man in Black Eau de Parfum is among the best-selling colognes from top fashion label, Bvlgari. The scent was launched in 2014 and has gone on to become a favorite among men looking for a great everyday cologne that’s perfect for both work and play.

Man in Black is best described as leathery with a tinge of sweet spices. This is created by a magnificent formulation containing amber, spices, woods, sweet rum, hot tobacco, benzoin, tonka bean, and guaiac wood notes. The result is a luxurious and sophisticated aroma that’s deep and rich. This Bvlgari fragrance should be on your shortlist if you’re looking for a new everyday cologne for 2023.

Another top-notch, everyday men’s cologne that we love is Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana. It’s the ideal option if you’re looking for a new daily scent because it’s a softer, more delicate fragrance that doesn’t make you stand out too much. You can spray a few drops on your wrists or behind your ears and head out for the day with the confidence that you smell great. Due to the high-quality nature of the product, you can be sure it will last all day.

The cologne is a blend of four exquisite elements that complement one another beautifully to produce a seductively manly scent. The rosemary, Sichuan pepper, and juicy mandarin create fresh fruity notes, while the American musk wood contributes a musky top note. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue comes in a variety of sizes and is quite reasonably priced considering the quality of the product. Go ahead and give it a try.

Lucky You is a lovely natural cologne that’s perfect for anybody looking for a more earthy daily fragrance to add to their daily grooming routine. The tamarind, cardamom, and bamboo stem notes work great together to create a fresh scent that doesn’t overpower. You’ll smell like a cool summer breeze mixed with a hint of fruity spices.

If this cologne sounds like the type of new scent you’d love to have, we recommend you pick up a bottle and try it out for yourself. Simply splash a few drops on your sweet points in the morning and you can be confident you’ll smell great all day.

The next entry on our list of the best everyday colognes in 2023 is Versace Eros for Men. Mint, lemon zest, green apple, vanilla, and geranium flower are blended to create a zesty yet masculine scent that’s appropriate for any situation. This makes it a great cologne to spray on in the morning when you head to work or at night when heading out on the town.

As you’d expect from a top luxury brand, Eros comes in a beautiful bottle with distinct Versace styling. It can be purchased in various sizes, so you can start by buying a little bottle and then purchase a larger one if you want to make it your permanent everyday fragrance. The cologne has been skilfully developed, tested, and polished to generate an exquisite scent that gives you a boost of self-confidence whenever you spray a drop or two on your wrists.

The luxury brand Tom Ford sells a wonderful selection of colognes. One of their best is simply called Tom Ford for Men. Using citrus, wood, tobacco, and leather notes, they’ve produced a fragrance that we love. It’s a really classy fragrance that exudes masculinity. You’ll have a lovely scent when wearing it to the office, out to dinner, or any other occasion on your calendar.

You can tell the company takes great care to formulate high-quality products when you use them and this cologne is no different. You won’t be dissatisfied with a bottle of Tom Ford for Men if you want a scent that stays fresh all day. Go ahead and try it.

We love Intenso by Dolce & Gabbana. It’s a great cologne that’s perfect for men looking for a more masculine scent to add to their daily grooming routine. After applying some Intenso to your sweat points, you can leave for the day or night knowing that you’ll smell amazing for hours.

We love the unique profile of this cologne. Its top notes are earthy and aquatic, which are combined with a middle lavender note and base notes of tobacco, balsamic, honey, and wood musk. The outcome is a strong fragrance that smells absolutely fantastic any time of the day. You won’t regret purchasing a bottle of Dolce & Gabbana Intenso if you’re trying to expand your collection of fragrances.

We love Y by Yves Saint Laurent. It simply smells amazing. You’ll love the blend of bergamot, ginger, apple, sage, geranium, juniper berries, vetiver, cedar, tonka, amber wood, and olibanum notes. The list is long but each addition works amazingly together to create one of the best everyday colognes on the market.

Simply apply a few drops of Y by Yves Saint Laurent after your morning shower and you can go out feeling confident that you’ll smell great for the whole day even if you stay out late! We wholeheartedly recommend purchasing a bottle of Y if you’re seeking a new scent that works for any season.

Jimmy Choo Man Blue is a fantastic option if you want a classy scent that lasts all day. We adore this cologne’s crisp, sunny aroma. It has great sage and leather elements that combine to make a lovely, fresh cologne that remains masculine. After it’s applied, you’ll smell fantastic and walk with a zip in your step.

Choose Jimmy Choo Man Blue if you want to smell fresh and breezy every day of the year. All you need to do is spritz a few drops after a shower and you’ll smell great for the whole day and night. If you’re looking for a new cologne to try, you can’t go wrong with this one. We’re confident you’ll love Jimmy Choo Man Blue!

Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren is a superstar in the cologne market. The reason for this is simple. It smells great and is made to an exceptionally high standard. Ralph Lauren makes Polo Blue by blending a mix of notes including melon, basil, and washed suede. When combined, it creates a strong yet understated cologne that’s perfect to splash on for any occasion.

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue is great for any man looking for their first cologne or a fresh new scent to add to their collection. Go ahead and try it out for yourself. It’s sure to turn heads wherever you go, and with whoever you go with.

Legend Spirit is a reviving cologne from Mont Blanc. You’ll adore this special scent if a blend of grapefruit, cardamon, and cashmere wood sounds delicious to you. It’s the ideal scent to wear for work and play any time of the year. All you need to do is splash on a few drops and you can head out the door with the confidence that you smell great.

Available in many different-sized bottles, it’s a great cologne to sample, or you can stock up with a large bottle to ensure you have plenty of cologne for the whole year. It also happens to be sold at a great price that provides extraordinary value for money. We don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the scent and quality of Legend Spirit by Mont Blanc!

Bleu De Chanel is a wonderful cologne made by luxury brand, Chanel. The cologne is formulated using a special blend of notes. These include woody, citrus, and herb notes that work together brilliantly to create a head-turning scent. The best part is no one note overpowers the other.

Coming from a top luxury brand, you can expect a high-quality cologne that lasts all day long. Simply apply a splash or two on your sweet points and you can confidently head out for a fun night with the special people in your life. Go ahead and pick up a bottle. You won’t be disappointed!

The next fragrance we’ve included on our list is this sophisticated cologne from Jean Paul Gaultier. Le Male includes an alluring blend of bergamot, cardamom, orange blossom, and vanilla notes that smell as invigorating as a warm summer breeze. It’s a great cologne, which is why we’ve included it on our list of the best everyday colognes in 2023.

We love how the musky wood notes work with the citrus and vanilla to create a beautiful scent that still manages to stay masculine. Simply splash some cologne onto your sweet points like your wrists or behind your ears and you’ll be all set to take on the world confident in the knowledge that you smell amazing. Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier can be bought in a few different-sized bottles and is available at an excellent price point when you consider how high its quality is.

This is the second cologne on our list produced by Tom Ford. Ombre Leather is fantastic. It smells magnificent and is made by combining jasmine, white moss, leather, patchouli, and amber. When worn, it emits a seductive aroma that lasts all day regardless of what’s on your calendar. Splash some on before going into the office or before heading out to an event. It’s perfect for all occasions.

It’s among the most expensive colognes on our list, but in our opinion, the extra cost is justified if you want a chic scent that makes you stand out from the crowd. The best way to find out if it’s the right everyday cologne for you is to pick up a bottle and splash it on the next time you head out for work or play. We’re sure you’ll love it.

Burberry For Men is a luxurious everyday cologne. Made by the famous luxury brand, Burbery, you can expect a high-quality cologne that smells great and lasts the whole day. Only the best ingredients have been sourced to make this fabulous cologne.

The cologne has a warm masculine scent. Sandalwood, moss, and geranium notes are combined with amber, cedar wood, and tonka notes to produce a distinct fragrance that you’ll love to splash on daily. It’s one of the most elegant colognes on our list of the best everyday colognes.

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Profondo is a long-lasting, fragrant cologne with a unique scent that you’d expect from the luxury brand. We love the invigorating, earthy tones. Aqua, bergamot, and green mandarin are the most prominent top notes, while rosemary, lavender, cypress, and mastic make up the middle notes. Beautiful base notes of amber, mineral accord, patchouli, and musk round out the formulation. The end product is a stunning fragrance that’s sure to attract attention.

This cologne makes you smell fantastic all day long whether you’re going to the office, the gym, or meeting up with friends and family. Just spritz a few drops on your sweet points in the morning before you head out the door. Simple as that. It’s sure to become your favorite go-to cologne all year round!

Boss Infinite is a seductive cologne that you’ll want to wear every day since it combines light and airy zesty notes with strong aromatic notes. Patchouli, lavender, and aromatic sandalwood are combined with the top notes of apple and citrus to produce a seductive, manly smell that’s guaranteed to boost your confidence.

Whether you’re out on the town or sitting at the office, all you need to do to smell great all day every day is to spritz some Infinite over your pulse points. To top it off, this perfume is available from all major retailers and is sold at a fantastic price. You won’t find many better products on our list than Boss Infinite if you’re looking for a bold new daily scent.

We love Gucci Guilty cologne and predict that you will too. It combines a delightful blend of rose, chili pepper, salt and vinegar, orange blossom, and lavender with lovely fragrant woody undertones. A spicy and floral aroma emerges as a result. When worn during the day or night you’ll definitely distinguish yourself from your peers.

Simply apply a few drops of Gucci Guilty after getting out of the shower each morning to your wrists or other sweet points and you’ll smell fantastic all day. It’s one of the more expensive perfumes on our list, but if you want a more luxurious and distinctive scent, we think it’s absolutely worth it.

Dior’s Sauvage is a very popular cologne with men all over the world. The reasons for this are that not only does it smell great, but it’s also a high-quality cologne that lasts all day. Bergamot, Sichuan pepper, lavender, star anise, nutmeg, and Papua vanilla notes are combined to create the fragrance. When splashed on your wrists, you’ll be met with a wonderful-smelling, rich, spicy scent.

Dior’s Sauvage is offered in a variety of bottle sizes and is available where every high-quality cologne is sold. Don’t just believe what we say. Get a bottle of this top perfume, dab a little on your pulse points, and judge the effects for yourself.

If you’re looking for a new high-quality cologne that smells amazing, lasts all day, and is suitable for all occasions, Kenneth Cole Reaction should be at the top of your shortlist. It has a wonderful blend of notes that work superbly together to create a masculine yet understated scent that can be worn all day long. This means you only need one cologne for all your regular day and night activities.

The cologne is best described as woody meets zesty. It contains apple, melon, lemon, and sandalwood tones that create the beautiful end product called Reaction. If those notes sound like a bit of you, we thoroughly recommend giving this cologne a try. It might just become your favorite go-to fragrance!

Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme is a stunning cologne that’s made to be applied every day of the week regardless of what you get up to. The cologne has an inviting and invigorating scent. Notes of Calabrian bergamot are blended with neroli, fresh green tangerine, rosemary, and patchouli to create this stunning cologne. It has a much deeper and more sophisticated scent than many other colognes sold at this price point.

The cologne is great for everyday use and can be purchased at all major retailers. We recommend purchasing a small bottle first so you can test it out for yourself before buying a larger bottle. Go ahead and give it a try. We think you’ll love it.

If you’re looking for a luxurious daily cologne, this one’s for you. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir is a top-of-the-line cologne that has a distinct scent. The cologne is produced with a stunning blend of amber, tonic beans, and Cistus labdanum. The end result is deep and invigorating.

It’s a great cologne for all occasions. Splash some on before going to the office or when heading out for a night on the town. At any time of the day, this cologne will make you feel a million dollars. If you want to stand out from the crowd, this is the cologne for you.

The Nue Co. has produced a lovely cologne that they call Functional Fragrance. It was created by using research into the connection that exists between smells and how the brain processes them. The result is a scent that produces a sense of calmness while smelling amazing.

The formulation includes green cardamom, bergamot, and cilantro notes to create a fresh, woody scent with a hint of spice. It’s a wonderful cologne for everyday use if you’re looking for a new fragrance that doesn’t overpower. To see what all the fuss is about, we recommend you try it out for yourself.

We love Yves Saint Laurent’s L’homme and we think you will too. It has a wonderful scent and is a great cologne for everyday use regardless of which season it is. In order to create it, musky woody tones, tangy citrus, and smoky floral notes are combined. You’ll like spraying on this macho and tangy fragrance every morning before leaving the house for the day!

There aren’t many better colognes on our list than this one if you’re looking for a new distinctive fragrance to splash on daily. All top retailers, online and in brick-and-mortar shops, carry L’homme by Yves Saint Laurent, which is offered at an excellent price considering how high-quality it is.

The Givenchy team has carefully crafted Play to produce a seductive and manly fragrance that’s perfect for everyday use. The fragrance starts out with top notes of Amyris wood, which creates a musky aroma. The middle notes of bitter orange and grapefruit provide a citrus element that’s complemented beautifully by the base notes of black pepper and patchouli. You’ll look forward to wearing this lovely cologne whenever you get the chance.

Play by Givenchy is an excellent choice if you want a new scent that lasts all day. Although it costs a little bit more than some of our other top recommendations on this list, the product’s quality is worth every cent. Go ahead and pick up a bottle and give it a try. We think you will love it.

Azzaro Chrome is the final entry on our list of the best everyday colognes in 2023. The cologne smells like a calm seaside breeze with a dash of citrus, making it especially great if you want to smell fresh and summery all year round. It makes an excellent choice if you want a cologne for both work and play.

The cologne is produced by blending an exquisite mix of citrus, woody, and aquatic notes, which work beautifully together because no one note dominates the others. Instead, they complement each other to create a wonderful fragrance you’ll love to use every day. If you’re on the hunt for a new everyday cologne to add to your daily grooming routine, we wholeheartedly advise giving Chrome by Azzaro a try.

