No matter your gender, tired and weathered looking eyes will make you seem older than you are. Men, this means that you are not exempt! And it can happen quicker than you think, because eye skin is thinner than the skin on the rest of your face, making it more prone to fine lines. And here’s the real issue, natural aging is only going to make this skin thinner and drier. Compound this with other factors like sun damage and lack of sleep, and you have a recipe to make you look old way ahead of your time.

The good news is that the best eye creams for men can provide a powerful tool to help combat these issues. Ingredients like niacinamide can help with improving skin texture and fine lines while also combatting and reducing hyperpigmentation. Other ingredients, like hyaluronic acid (the main molecule in skin moisture), can keep the area moisturized, while antioxidants like vitamin C can help with hyperpigmentation and assist with preventing the effects of sun damage.

Of course, finding something that is specific to your needs will be vital; if your skin is dry, seek out moisturizing elements, and if you are facing dark circles, consider something that uses caffeine. And be mindful to avoid things that can irritate your skin, such as fragrances, if you have particularly sensitive skin.

Rest assured, no matter your issue, there should be something on our list that is suited toward your needs. Read on to see our picks for the 27 best eye creams for men!

It should come as no surprise that Blu Atlas tops our list; we love the quality and performance of its products, and the eye stick is absolutely no exception. So where do we start with this pick? Well, how about the fact that it relies on 96 percent of its ingredients coming from natural origins like plants and fruits? Not too shabby! And what are those natural ingredients? The eye stick uses rose flower water to soothe with its vitamin C and phenolics, assisting with dullness and puffiness reduction. Beyond that, ascorbic acid offers even more vitamin C, and coffea canephora introduces some caffeine for its much welcome antioxidant benefits.

And the other thing to note with this pick is that it features a roller ball so you can apply it directly to your skin. Sign us up.

The Ephraival Men’s Revitalizing Eye Cream is a powerful product that revitalizes and re-energizes the skin. This cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes the skin while reducing

puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines by helping the skin hold onto moisture through vitamin E. Caffeine works to shrink the blood vessels around the eye to diminish the presence of dark circles.

We really love this pick from Drunk Elephant, which we’ve tested, because it goes on super light and absorbs exceptionally quickly. Inside the formula is what the brand calls a power 5C vitamin complex that offers five different forms of vitamin C for firmer and brighter skin. Additionally, it features an eight peptide blend for strengthening and rebuilding the skin while diminishing fine lines. Finally, cucumber extract provides some much needed antioxidant protection. It’s hard to believe that this lightweight option has so much going on in it, but the results definitely speak for themselves.

Kleem knows the way to our hearts is through one of our favorite natural ingredients in this eye cream, relying on niacinamide to improve the tone of the skin. But it also includes reishi mushroom, which offers hydrating and antioxidant benefits to protect against dehydration and damage caused by free radicals. It also features a peptide combo to create more collagen, while aminoacids work to help with moisture retention and repair the skin.

Give those tired eyes some extra loving when you get your z’s with this pick. Featuring hyaluronic acid and shea butter to keep the eye area hydrated, as well as protein peptides for rejuvenation while you sleep, it’s a wise pick for anyone battling crow’s feet and wrinkles. It also features calcium PCA to improve the skin barrier as a line of defense, and cranberry seed oil to help create firmer feeling skin.

The Eight Saints All-In Eye Cream effectively minimizes the appearance of expression lines, aging, under-eye bags and dark circles. Caffeine helps decrease puffiness and dark circles, while the hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid work to smooth wrinkles.

This under-eye cream is ultra-lightweight, absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a greasy residue. It is suitable for all skin types and is formulated with natural and organic components such as aloe, protein peptides, vitamin C and green tea.

The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream significantly diminishes the appearance of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. It hydrates, smooths, brightens and revitalizes the under-eye area with a non-greasy formula that is a quick-absorbing morning and evening option.

The cream’s hyaluronic acid and niacinamide formulation soothe the skin while preserving its moisture content. At the same time, the skin’s natural barrier is restored and maintained by three crucial ceramides in this product. For long-lasting hydration, ingredients are continuously released thanks to CeraVe’s patented MVE delivery technology.

Additionally, this cream was created with input from dermatologists and ophthalmologists and has been approved by the National Eczema Association for use around the eyes. All skin types can use it, including dry, oily and acne-prone.

Another awesome pick that utilizes peptides, this option from EltaMD works to help diminish signs of aging around the eyes. But it also features niacinamide as well as vitamins C and E to help deal with dark circles and free-radical damage. It’s a paraben, fragrance, dye and sulfate free pick as well, and it has been clinically shown to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles, and fine lines under the eyes in just four weeks.

Reach for this affordable pick from Harry’s if no amount of coffee seems to be working to alleviate your tired eyes. It includes some hot ingredients like niacinamide and squalane and gets to work quickly to handle brightening the eyes. Plus, over time it will address dark circles with regular usage. It’s also fragrance free for our sensitive skin friends out there.

The Isntree TW-Real Korean Eye Cream rejuvenates the skin around the eyes, reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles in just a few weeks. This unique formula will refresh tired and lifeless complexions, boost collagen production, protect from UV rays, and even help to encourage regeneration of new skin cells under the eyes. It’s also particularly moisturizing courtesy of shea butter and mango seed butter.

The Isntree TW-Real Korean Eye Cream is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. It is particularly beneficial during the dry winter months, making it ideal for dry and normal skin types.

This pick from Dr. Brandt is designed for every type of skin and tone, boasting 94 percent of its ingredients from natural origins. Inside, it’s loaded with some powerful ingredients, namely pomegranate extract to offer skin protecting antioxidants. It also includes Mediterranean Fig Stem Cells for further protection, only this time against oxidative stress. Finally, Lupine Lipopeptides work to increase microcirculation and oxygenation for more skin luminosity. Cooling in nature, we also love that this pick includes a ceramic applicator.

Ditch the bags under your eyes courtesy of Dr. Loretta. This pick relies on Chromabright, an active ingredient that works to fade uneven pigment and fight off free radicals, as well as an antioxidant named Lipochroman for further free radical damage prevention. Lastly, blue algae provides natural collagen and peptide support to keep those eyes feeling their best. This pick is also suitable for all skin types.

The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream targets wrinkles, improves skin firmness, and reduces the appearance of dark circles in just four weeks. With pro-retinol, the non-greasy and fragrance-free cream is suitable for use by contact lens wearers, as it has been tested for safety by dermatologists and for gentleness by ophthalmologists.

Get to work on those tired eyes immediately with this hydrating option from Filorga. It features hyaluronic acid, polyphenol, and peptides for a super combo of ingredients that work on puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles. We also love that it is perfectly safe for sensitive eyes. The results speak for themselves with this product boasting a 5/5 star rating on Filorga’s website with over 1,000 customer reviews.

Cetaphil is a popular, affordable, drug-store brand that dermatologists really love. We like the hydrating eye-gel cream for anyone that is looking for some excellent eye care without breaking the bank. It includes hyaluronic acid for superior hydration, and it has a quick absorbing formula which we also love. It also features licorice extract and vitamins E and b3 for brighter skin.

A bit pricier than other picks on our list, this option has the pedigree to back it up. With helpful ingredients like microencapsulated Niacinamide and Ash Tree Bark Extract, it gets to work quickly, hydrating and alleviating dark circles around the eyes. But what really earns the higher price tag is that this option features microencapsulated retinol for some serious anti-aging benefits. And it also features vitamin C as well as peptides. That price tag is starting to seem a bit more reasonable, no?

The Pure Research Caffeine Eye Cream hydrates and moisturizes the skin around the eyes, keeping it refreshed and rejuvenated. The formula, made with natural ingredients like caffeine, vitamin C, and avocado oil, is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients to awaken tired skin.

Lightweight and gentle, the cream is easy to apply and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Simply massage the cream over dark circles and puffiness to soothe and revitalize the delicate skin around the eyes.

As far as retinol products go, this option from Neutrogena is definitely on the more reasonably priced side of things. It utilizes retinol and hyaluronic acid to get to work quickly on dark circles, crow’s feet, and fine lines. And we appreciate that this pick is also unscented and paraben free.

And so long as we are on the topic of Neutrogena’s products, we of course have to mention the Hydro Boost Eye Cream. Another, even more affordable eye option, this pick focuses on moisturizing, courtesy of hyaluronic acid. It’s designed to quickly absorb like a gel, and it’s also non-comedogenic and ophthalmologist tested. One reviewer even noted that it provided instant plumping. So for this price, why not give it a go?

A rich cream, Jack Black’s Protein Booster Eye Rescue features peptides, caffeine, organic omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants for an option that really covers all the bases you would want covered with an eye cream. Just be cautious, because one of the reviewers noted that their boyfriend stole it from them, to give you an idea of how great this pick is.

The Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream has been shown to significantly lessen the appearance of wrinkles, lines, crow’s feet and other typical signs of aging. Although the product is effective on men of any age and with any skin type, it works especially well on men with dry, sensitive or aging skin.

The formulation of the anti-aging cream uses a unique combination of potent, organically verified, all-natural ingredients, including green tea and hyaluronic acid. The skin will become toned, smooth and tight after quickly absorbing these ingredients.

The RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Under Eye Cream is a multifunctional treatment for wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Clinical studies have shown that it can improve the appearance of fine lines, crow’s feet, and uneven, dry skin while regenerating the delicate skin around the eyes.

The cream includes RoC’s exclusive mineral complex and pure RoC retinol, which brightens and depuffs the eyes in four weeks while reducing the appearance of fine lines by 50% over 12 weeks.

The Eye Cream from Tiege Hanley is loaded with caffeine and acetyl hexapeptide-8 to improve blood circulation and lessen the muscle contractions that result in under-eye bags and puffiness. The cream also enhances circulation, fortifies the skin, boosts elasticity and evens out skin tone while reducing puffiness, crow’s feet and wrinkles.

The eye cream, one of two items in the Tiege Hanley Level 2 Skin Care System, should be applied twice daily, morning and night, along with a face wash, moisturizer and firming serum.

Give your eye area the total treatment with this pick from Pure Biology that relies on hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, caffeine, proline, and baobab oil for top tier wrinkle reduction while offering collagen and protection against UV. It’s also a non-greasy formula and is fragrance, GMO, and paraben free as well. Reviewers note that it absorbs quickly and is lightweight, and one reviewer even noted that they experienced results within four to five days of usage.

Give those peepers some much needed love and attention with excellent botanicals and an overall 95.7 percent natural and natural-derived ingredient list made up of things like aloe vera leaf juice, rosehip seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, and rosemary leaf extract. It also features vitamins E, A, and B3, as well as vitamin C ester, and Provitamin B5. Reach for this pick for hydration, puffiness reduction, and protection against aging elements.

This robust pick from M3 features both collagen and stem cells to boost natural collagen production, resulting in excellent skin protection. It is also loaded with top tier natural ingredients like aloe leaf juice, hibiscus flower extract, rosemary leaf extract, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and neem seed oil, so it is also excellently hydrating. One reviewer even found it to work on dark circles almost immediately.

This cream has a Korean-inspired formulation that includes 2% haloxyl active peptides, 2% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and cactus extract. All skin types can receive the soothing and firming benefits of the cactus extract.

Three stainless steel roller balls facilitate the daily application of the eye roller. For optimal results, it is recommended to apply the cream both in the morning and at night for four to five weeks. Cardon recommends refrigerating the cream for an additional cooling effect.