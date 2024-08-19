The Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The skin around the eyes is delicate, and that’s in part due to how thin it is. In fact, the eyelid skin is the thinnest skin on the face. And for people that already have naturally sensitive skin, finding something that works for the area around the eyes can be really daunting. Fortunately, much like moisturizers, cleansers, and all other types of skincare products, there are definitely some winners when it comes to gentle eye creams on the market. We were fortunate to get some expert insights, to try some products out for ourselves, and of course to scour the internet and read reviews to help you in your search for good, gentle eye care. In the end, we narrowed our picks down to our 14 favorite eye creams.

What to Look For in an Eye Cream – and What to Avoid

Now, before we begin telling you our picks, there are a few key details that are worth being aware of. For starters, people with sensitive skin should be mindful to avoid certain ingredients, namely fragrances and alcohol. Even some beneficial ingredients that are hot right now, like AHAs, can be a bit harsh on sensitive skinn, so be sure to spot test these if you want to give them a go.

As Dr. Richard Bottiglione, a board certified dermatologist and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare tells us, creams for the eye skin can be strong or mild, though he notes that strong recipes will be more potent and effective when it comes to getting rid of things like wrinkles. However, it’s worth being mindful that those with sensitive skin should practice caution with these stronger ingredients. For example, retinol, which is a form of vitamin A, can increase collagen production and assist with diminishing the appearance of wrinkles. However, it also has a high risk of causing irritation and dryness, which can be especially problematic for easily aggravated complexions.

If you’re desperate to try a retinol eye cream, we recommend choosing a low-concentration formula that also contains soothing and moisturizing ingredients to help counteract negative side effects. If you want an alternative, bakuchiol is a botanical ingredient that is known to be gentler than retinoids. While it doesn’t have as much research backing its efficacy as retinoids, it still does seem to stimulate collagen receptors in the skin.

Moisturizing the thin skin around the eyes is a good idea, with Dr. Bottiglione recommending ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides. “I would recommend starting with a moisturizer if your skin is just dry around your eyes,” he tells us, adding that from there you can incorporate other ingredients like active glycolic.

We also recommend looking for formulas with vitamin C or peptides. These ingredients can help promote more youthful eyes. And, we suggest reaching for antioxidant-rich formulas. Antioxidants protect the skin from the harmful effects of free radicals, which can cause skin damage and premature signs of aging. Antioxidant-packed ingredients include vitamin E and green tea extract. Anyone prone to dark circles can benefit from eye creams infused with ingredients like caffeine and ginseng, which can help brighten and depuff for more energized eyes.

The Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

Ready to take your skincare routine to the next level? Here’s the ultimate list of the best eye creams for sensitive skin. No matter your specific concerns or budget, you’ll find at least one option that works perfectly for your needs.

For an excellent pick me up, we highly recommend this eye stick from Blu Atlas. It features caffeine from coffea canephroa to provide some much welcomed antioxidant protection. Meanwhile, vitamin C is abundant courtesy of rose flower water and ascorbic acid, combining for a recipe that combats dullness and puffiness. But what we really love is the easy application feature of the roller ball. Reach for this pick as a quick pick me up to assist with dark circles and brightening your skin.

If there’s one thing we can say for sure about Weleda, it’s that this brand knows a thing or two about gentle products. The Renewing Eye Cream in particular offers a gentle alternative to other eye creams, and we love that it’s fragrance-free. It is also loaded with musk rose seed oil to drench the skin in unsaturated fatty acids, and it gets to work on softening laugh lines while handling any dryness you may be experiencing. Plus, as a NATRUE certified natural product, you can rest assured your skin won’t be getting hit with any synthetic preservatives or colorants.

Drunk Elephant really knocks it out of the park with this light, quick absorbing eye cream that is gentle enough for usage twice daily. Inside this formula are five forms of vitamin C for brightening uneven skin tone, as well as an eight peptide blend that assists with fine lines and wrinkles through rebuilding and strengthening. Finally, you’ll be sure to get some much needed antioxidants through cucumber extract.

We also love the fun twist bottle that this comes in, helping to make sure that not a drop is wasted. Great work all around, Drunk Elephant!

This gentle pick from Dr. Brandt is fragrance free and features a combo of algae, plant extracts, and silicates for smoother looking skin. It also includes peptides for much needed elasticity, while assisting with reduction of darkness and puffiness appearance. Finally, caffeine assists with puffiness by tightening the skin and diminishing inflammation.

EltaMD really knows a thing or two about taking care of sensitive skin, so it makes sense that they had to be on our list. This eye gel in particular works for every skin, ranging from sensitive to combination to dry to oily skin. Basically if you have skin, this pick is made with you in mind. Inside, the formula boasts peptides and natural extracts geared toward keeping the eye area looking young, while Niacinamide and vitamin C ester works to reduce free radicals to keep the skin looking young. And of course, we love that it is dye, fragrance, and paraben free, as well as non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic.

The Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream from Biossance is an anti-aging eye cream that is perfectly suited for sensitive skin. This ultra-hydrating and gentle formula is enriched with nutrient-dense ingredients that improve elasticity and lift the skin around the eye area, promoting a rejuvenated appearance. The cream is vegan and cruelty-free, and has a clean formula that doesn’t contain fragrances, parabens or phthalates.

It is formulated with a marine algae peptide complex, which smooths fine lines and wrinkles while lifting sagging skin. It also uses paracress extract, which improves uneven texture while enhancing elasticity. Like all Biossance formulas, it contains squalane derived from sugarcane, which (along with sodium hyaluronate and glycerin) ensures the skin stays plump and moisturized.

This pick is a bit pricier than others, but Filorga doesn’t leave you wanting anything more from it. It features orchid stem cells to help lift and firm sagging eyelids, while a tripeptide helps with relaxing frown lines. Sea fennel helps provide retinol for boosting collagen to deal with pesky crow’s feet, and Persian Silk Tree Extract assists with dark circles and protects the collagen on your face.

Inside this little jar is a powerful recipe for your tired eyes. Get it on that skin before a night of shut eye so you can soak up some calcium, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and cranberry seed oil to target those pesky crow’s feet and surface lines. It’s an aroma free pick that offers excellent hydration, while protecting and soothing the skin and packing on some antioxidants in the process.

If your sensitive skin is in need of some serious hydration, we recommend this eye cream from First Aid Beauty, which is made to be safe for sensitive skin. It’s packed with some of the most effective ingredients for sealing moisture into the skin, and has been clinically proven to provide 24 hours of hydration courtesy of hyaluronic acid, as well as squalane, glycerin and mango seed butter. It also features aloe and colloidal oatmeal, two powerful soothing ingredients that relieve signs of irritation while further counteracting dryness. It’s also infused with caffeine to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

This eye cream has a clean formula that has been dermatologist tested. It is vegan, gluten, nut, soy, and silicone free, as well as noted as safe for sensitive skin.

For those who don’t mind splurging on luxury products, we highly recommend the A.G.E. Eye Complex from SkinCeuticals. This multitasking formula is infused with powerful yet gentle active ingredients that target signs of aging while soothing, brightening and reducing under-eye bags. It’s made without alcohol, fragrances or dyes, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin.

This SkinCeuticals eye cream contains a proxylane solution (sounds intimidating, we know) that works to support firmness in the skin. The formula also contains antioxidant-rich blueberry extract, an ingredient that protects the skin and reduces damage from environmental aggressors. Finally, optical diffusers work to instantly brighten the eye area. In other words, the formula is designed to reduce dark circles both immediately and in the long run.

This formula from Alpyn Beauty works to reduce puffiness and boost radiance around the eyes, promoting a youthful and awakened appearance. The brand has evidence to back up these lofty claims: 100% of participants in an independent clinical trial agreed that this eye cream improved texture and smoothness after 14 days of use, and 92% agreed that there was an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and puffiness.

This creamy formula is powered by bakuchiol, which works to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and enhance elasticity and firmness without causing the irritation and dryness many experience with retinol. Vitamin C (in the form of ascorbic acid) provides additional anti-aging benefits. It also brightens dark circles and adds protective antioxidant benefits. Another key ingredient in this formula is caffeine, which helps alleviate puffiness and dark circles. Additionally, algae works to nourish the skin as it boosts firmness, while sodium hyaluronate, glycerin and squalane boost moisture levels.

If your skin is just too sensitive for retinol, but you want the benefits, we recommend this option from Herbivore. It relies on 1% bakuchiol and plant peptides to help smooth and firm the skin around the eyes while still being gentle. It also happens to be 100 percent natural, vegan, and cruelty-free.

This affordable pick from CeraVe aims to diminish puffiness under the eyes, courtesy of a non-greasy formula that retains moisture through hyaluronic acid and also offers some much needed soothing thanks to niacinamide. Oh yea, it also boasts three essential ceramides to help both restore, and protect the skin barrier. Finally, it features a marine botanical complex that also helps diminish puffiness.

You love eating it for its health benefits, so why wouldn’t you love putting avocado’s ingredients onto your face? This option from Kiehl’s uses avocado oil for the omega essential fatty acids to assist with moisturizing the skin. Beyond that, this pick features beta carotene for some much welcome antioxidant benefits, and sodium PCA to assist with moisture-binding for extra skin conditioning. Oh yea, it’s also paraben, fragrance, silicone, mineral, and synthetic dye free. Sign us up!

Frequently Asked Questions

Now that you’ve picked out your sensitive-skin-friendly eye cream, let’s cover some of the things you need to know before adding it to your routine.

How often should you use an eye cream?

In most cases, you can use an eye cream daily, both morning and night. Some may prefer only to use their eye cream at night, especially if they’ve chosen a thick formula or one that utilizes active ingredients that will lose efficacy in the sunlight, such as retinol (also, be aware that retinol can also make you more sensitive to the sun, so sensitive skin or not, be sure to lather on that sunscreen in the morning). But for the less intense products like a moisturizer, consistent daily usage is the key to ensure you’ll be able to get the best results from your eye cream.

No matter what you choose, be sure to pay attention to how your skin reacts to your product of choice, and adjust accordingly.

Should you use an eye cream in the morning or at night?

As mentioned above, most eye creams can be used both morning and night, except for retinol eye creams. If you wear makeup, you might find that heavier eye cream is best used as part of your nighttime routine, as the formula may cause mascara, concealer and other cosmetics to smudge. If you’d still like to use an eye product during the day, go for a lightweight cream, gel or serum-based eye cream.

What is the best way to apply eye cream?

Take a small amount of the product on your ring finger, and then gently tap it underneath the eyes and up to the brow bone. The ring finger gives you the gentlest application, which is essential since the skin underneath the eyes is extra delicate. If you’re using an eye cream that comes with an applicator (like a rollerball), you can use that to apply the product. Just ensure you aren’t putting too much pressure on the eye area.

For the best results, be sure to apply an eye cream at the right point in your routine. We recommend applying your eye cream after cleansing, serums, and moisturizer. At night, this means it will be the very last product in your routine (although, if you also use a facial oil, you’ll want to apply your eye cream first). In the morning, you should apply your eye cream before you put on sunscreen.