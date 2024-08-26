The 13 Best Eye Creams for Wrinkles in 2024: Top Picks for Smoother, Younger-Looking Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In a world that’s moving faster than ever, many of us neglect to take a little time to stop and smell the roses. Investing in some TLC can add years to your life while removing years from your appearance.

Despite our modern conveniences, for many, it feels like we’re on-the-go 24/7. It’s no wonder we’re walking around bearing dark circles and puffy eyes with premature signs of aging. Using the right eye cream during your skincare routine prevents signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines and even reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Whether you’re dealing with late nights from a new job or baby, or you love all-night gamer marathons, you can still look well-rested and ready for action. If you’re ready to take control over your aging skin, I’ve spent hours researching and reviewing some of the hottest skincare products on the market. My list of the 13 best eye creams for wrinkles in 2024 categorizes products based on unique needs of the individual. It’s my goal to match you with the ideal cream for your skin type, budget, and lifestyle. Make sure you read to the end to take advantage of my comprehensive buyer’s guide to best ensure you find the product for your unique circumstances.

Table of Contents

1. Best On-the-Go Application – Blu Atlas Eye Stick

The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is your go-to for quick, on-the-go application, perfect for busy mornings and touch-ups throughout the day.

Pros:

Easy, mess-free application

Compact and travel-friendly

Cooling effect on application

Cons:

May not provide deep hydration

Requires frequent reapplication for lasting results

As a busy fitness professional, I don’t have a whole lot of time to spend getting ready in the morning. That’s why I keep my Blu Atlas Eye Stick in my gym bag for a quick pick-me-up throughout the day. This compact, easy-to-use product provides a unique cooling effect that instantly reduces puffiness for a refreshed look. Since I work with training clients all day, this bolsters my professionalism and has people asking just how I do it all with so much gusto.

Formulated under the guidance of a medical advisory board, the Eye Stick features premium ingredients that penetrate the skin to banish fine lines.

Rose flower water is rich in vitamins that depuff under eye bags, soothe irritants, and brighten up dry, dull skin.

Coffea canephora, an antioxidant-rich caffeine stimulant, boosts the appearance of the skin and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles while protecting the skin against environmental stressors.

Ascorbic acid, a form of vitamin C, promotes collagen production, which reduces those pesky signs of aging like crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles. It also brightens the skin, giving it a more youthful, glowing appearance.

Eye Stick makes skincare easy. Toss it in your purse, travel bag, or wallet (it’s not small enough for your billfold), and you’ll have fresh, youthful skin at hand. It’s the best eye cream for wrinkles this year. Best of all, since it comes in stick-form, you don’t have to use your fingers for application to ensure a hygienic, fuss-free experience.

Active Ingredients:

Caffeine

Vitamin C

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Reduces puffiness

Brightens the under-eye area

Soothes and refreshes tired eyes

2. Best for Multiple Eye Concerns – Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment

Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment is your all-in-one solution for tackling multiple eye concerns, from fine lines to dark circles.

Pros:

Addresses multiple signs of aging

Lightweight, fast-absorbing formula

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

Higher price point

May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin

While wrinkles might be your primary concern, there are numerous issues many of us face when it comes to the delicate skin around the eyes. For a comprehensive product capable of fighting more than one issue simultaneously, look no further than Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment. As the name implies, this product is all about versatility as its ingredients are combined to target:

Crow’s feet

Puffiness

Sagging skin

Perfect for those in their late 30’s and beyond, getting started using Eye Zone Treatment comes with an expectation of noticeable results with consistent use. Superstar ingredients like niacinamide and collagen peptide penetrate the skin to deliver anti-aging benefits. Folks who regularly use the product applaud the incredible benefits and the quick-drying, absorbing lotion. The fast penetration makes it easy to apply in the morning or night and when you’re running short on time. All it takes is a pea-sized scoop of the product to start seeing results. Bye-bye wrinkles; hello clear, smooth skin.

Active Ingredients:

Proxylane

Botanical Extracts

Peptides

Key Benefits:

Firms and lifts the skin around the eyes

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Brightens and smooths the eye area

3. Best for Overnight Hydration – Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

The Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask is your bedtime ally for deeply hydrating and repairing your under-eye skin while you sleep.

Pros:

Nourishes and hydrates overnight

Contains gentle retinol suitable for the eye area

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

May be too rich for oily skin

Slightly thicker texture requires proper blending

When it comes to aging skin, hydration plays a bigger role than you might realize, specifically when it comes to the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Studies have shown that, while we sleep, cells are busy regenerating and reproducing, making a product like Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask a terrific option for those seeking more intensive treatment for aging skin and dark circles. A perfect tool for combination skin, the formula features a harmonious blend of high-quality ingredients including:

Hyaluronic acid for hydration and anti-aging properties

Vitamins C and E for brightening and soothing

Retinol and niacinamide for crow’s feet and other fine lines and wrinkles

The key combo in this product is avocado, which soothes and replenishes skin with its essential fatty acids, and retinol for anti-aging. While retinol can dry the skin out, it’s counterbalanced perfectly with the avocado. I appreciate the dual-action approach and find this a unique blend in the skincare industry.

What makes this product truly unique is its ability to deliver powerful results overnight without the harshness often associated with retinol products. The inclusion of avocado, rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, helps to soothe and replenish the skin, counterbalancing the potential dryness of retinol. This dual-action approach makes it especially effective for aging skin that needs both intense moisture and retinol’s proven wrinkle-reducing properties, offering a gentler yet still powerful option compared to daytime retinol creams.

The delicate area of skin around your eyes gets to soak in the nutrient-dense ingredients all night long. What more could you want? That’s a rhetorical question, because very few things will be as good for your skin. Catch those z’s, get your beauty sleep, and wake up well-rested with brighter, smoother, less puffy, and more youthful-looking eyes.

Active Ingredients:

Avocado Oil

Encapsulated Retinol

Niacinamide

Key Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Deeply moisturizes and plumps the skin

Brightens dark circles

4. Best Advanced Wrinkle Treatment – Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Cream

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream is a powerful treatment for those looking to seriously combat wrinkles and skin aging.

Pros:

Potent anti-aging ingredients

Improves texture and tone

Targets both fine lines and deeper wrinkles

Cons:

May cause irritation in sensitive skin

Requires consistent use for best results

Although this one comes at a higher price point, hear me out. If you’re serious about tackling deeply-rooted lines and wrinkles around the eyes, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Cream is a must-try. With its potent, dermatologist-approved blend of retinol and ferulic acid, multiple layers of skin are targeted. This makes for visible results in less time. Not only can you prevent the formation of new wrinkles, but you can even reverse signs of aging that have already set in. It’s a great option if you:

Have tried other eye creams for wrinkles with no results

Are willing to spend a little more than average for a cream that works

Have neglected eye care in the past and are suffering the consequences

Sure, the bottle is small, but on the other hand, you’ll diminish wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. As one of the best anti-aging eye creams, it has a pretty big fan club that gives all the glory for their youthful-looking eyes to the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare formula.

Active Ingredients:

Retinol

Ferulic Acid

Licorice Root Extract

Key Benefits:

Reduces the appearance of deep wrinkles

Evens out skin tone

Firms and strengthens the delicate skin around the eyes

5. Best for Sun Protection and Brightening – Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 is the perfect daytime eye cream for those seeking sun protection and a brighter under-eye area.

Pros:

Provides SPF protection specifically for the eye area

Brightens and reduces puffiness

Lightweight and non-greasy

Cons:

Can leave a slight white cast on deeper skin tones

Not suitable for nighttime use

Looking for a daytime eye cream for wrinkles that’s lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for use during your morning beauty routine? For a product that awakens your face for each new day, Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 is a gamechanger. Its high SPF goes a long way in preventing the development of crow’s feet while simultaneously reducing dark spots and discoloration around the eyes.

While I don’t typically recommend slathering sunscreen around the delicate skin around the eyes, this cream is the exception due to three primary benefits:

Anti-aging

Reducing puffiness

Protecting from UV rays

Are you an outdoor adventurer who’s always hiking? Or maybe you’re just a wilderness explorer who enjoys spending time outdoors. Sunscreen is essential whether you’re soaking in the sun in your kiddie pool or hiking up Matterhorn. Not only does the eye cream bring all the wrinkle-smoothing and protection benefits, but it also provides a brightening tint. So you can skip the undereye makeup and trust your eye cream to do the work for you.

Active Ingredients:

Zinc Oxide

Mica

Caffeine

Key Benefits:

Protects against UV damage

Brightens and revitalizes the eye area

Reduces puffiness

6. Best for Firming – Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream offers a luxurious, firming treatment with clean ingredients, perfect for those seeking a cruelty-free option.

Pros:

Deeply hydrates and nourishes

Lightweight yet effective formula

Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free

Cons:

Higher price point

Not heavily scented (for those who prefer fragrance)

Marine skincare products are unique in that they are rich in bioactive compounds with a high mineral count to nourish, detoxify, and strengthen aging skin. Marine ingredients are considered to be innovative compounds with no equivalent found on land as they provide a triple threat to:

Provide excellent UV protection

Slow the signs of aging

Increase tone and firmness

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream is one of my favorite firming creams due to its natural composition. It’s free from synthetic fragrances and parabens, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Best of all, with the inclusion of squalene, the skin’s moisture barrier is fortified to promote elasticity and firmness. Other vital ingredients even out the skin tone and ensure the delicate area around the eye stays balanced. Guys and gals who use the lightweight gel notice quick improvements in crepey or lined skin and say Biossance is their favorite eye cream.

Active Ingredients:

Squalane

Marine Algae

Peptides

Key Benefits:

Firms and lifts the skin

Provides lasting hydration

Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles

7. Best for Long-Term Wrinkle Reduction – RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Cream is a budget-friendly option that delivers powerful wrinkle-fighting results over time.

Pros:

Proven retinol formula

Affordable and widely available

Visible results with consistent use

Cons:

May cause dryness or irritation in some users

Requires sunscreen during the day

Harness the power of retinol to finally tackle those wrinkles that are starting to develop around your eyes with RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Cream. This is my top recommendation for those serious about long-term dedication to a product proven to produce results that last with its advanced retinol formula. While there are other products on this list capable of producing similar results with extended use, there are three key reasons I recommend RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Cream for long-term use:

Quality ingredients at an affordable cost, making it easier to stick to longer

Clinically-formulated

Well-respected name in the skincare industry

I always recommend this product for my clients who are in their 30’s and 40’s and just beginning to notice those first telltale signs of aging for a couple of reasons. For starters, they can feel confident in its affordability for long term use, and the ingredients, while high-quality, aren’t at the intensity of a product designed for deeply-rooted textural issues. It’s a great starting point to get a step ahead of the aging process.

The formula is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, so you don’t have to worry about blemishes, clogged pores, or irritation. I do want to note that most retinol is not suitable for sensitive skin as they are often too harsh. To correct wrinkles, folks with sensitive skin should look for retinol alternatives like bakuchiol.

Active Ingredients:

Retinol

Glycerin

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles

Boosts skin’s radiance

Hydrates and plumps the skin

8. Best for Sensitive Skin – First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream

First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream is the ideal choice for those with sensitive skin who want the benefits of retinol without the irritation.

Pros:

Gentle retinol formulation

Safe for sensitive skin

Free of common irritants

Cons:

May take longer to see results compared to stronger formulas

Not suitable for use during pregnancy

Retinol is a powerful, fat-soluble A vitamin that does wonders in terms of making your skin look youthful. The trouble is, it can cause irritation and discoloration on sensitive skin. There’s good news for anyone who struggles using retinol but wants to reap its proven benefits with First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream due to its formulation of encapsulated retinol technology that employs a slow-release method. This way, you get the anti-aging benefits without the harsh after effects. I highly recommend if you’re fighting eye wrinkles while suffering from:

Eczema

Rosacea

Psoriasis

Contact dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis

While the formula is a bit more expensive than a standard grocery store eye cream, it’s well worth paying for. Other ingredients like hyaluronic acid, oatmeal, aloe, and ceramides team up to give you the best skin of your life.These ingredients further promote soothing and calming sensations for sensitive skin, providing a balanced approach that provides results and comfort all in one.

Active Ingredients:

Retinol

Colloidal Oatmeal

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Calms and soothes the skin

Strengthens the skin barrier

9. Best for Skin’s Microbiome – Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream is perfect for those looking to protect their skin’s microbiome while combating aging.

Pros:

Supports the skin’s natural microbiome

Rich, nourishing texture

Protects against environmental damage

Cons:

Heavier texture may not suit oily skin

Higher price point

Did you know you have an entire community living on your skin? Your skin’s microbiome is composed of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mites that serve an important role in keeping your skin healthy. The trouble is, there are external factors all around us that can disrupt the natural dermatological microbiome including:

Air pollution

Sunlight

Topical antibiotics

Extreme temperatures

Contact with other people and animals

When the microbiome is off, there are a number of adverse effects you might notice like eczema, acne, dehydration, inflammation, pH imbalances, hyperpigmentation, and a whole lot more. Enter Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream. This standout eye cream for wrinkles is specially formulated to support the skin’s natural microbiome to improve resilience and texture while targeting those pesky fine lines and wrinkles.

Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream contains unique antioxidants to treat your delicate eye area and diminish wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and ginger root extract combine to create a hydrating and brightening trio that makes the skin appear more youthful.

While some users don’t love the thick cream, they note that you only need to use a small amount of product to go a long way. It’s a safe, effective formula that helps you see improvements in your skin.

Active Ingredients:

Gamma E Antioxidants

Pre/Probiotics

Squalane

Key Benefits:

Strengthens and balances the skin’s microbiome

Protects against environmental stressors

Nourishes and hydrates the delicate eye area

10. Best on a Budget – Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is the best budget-friendly option for those seeking quick results without breaking the bank.

Pros:

Affordable and effective

Visible results in just one week

Easy to find in most stores

Cons:

May cause sensitivity in some users

Requires sun protection during use

Buying an eye cream for wrinkles doesn’t have to break the bank, but you need to do a little bit of research before buying a budget product to ensure it doesn’t compromise on quality. After all, you’re going to invest time into daily application, so it’s important the formula works. The good news is, I’ve already done the research for you. For less than $20, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream delivers the active ingredients you need to produce anti-aging results.

This eye cream features an accelerated retinol SA, meaning it gets to work producing results faster to even out wrinkles. By cleverly combining with hyaluronic acid for hydration and plumping, customers report experiencing an immediate improvement upon application.

When you’re learning how to use a new product, it’s common to waste or spill a bit of product, and with such a great-priced cream, you can afford to make a few mistakes. I’ve heard from reviewers of all ages that this simple beauty product reduces visible signs of aging and helps them achieve youthful, brighter-looking skin.

Active Ingredients:

Accelerated Retinol SA

Glucose Complex

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Smoothes and softens the skin

Hydrates and rejuvenates

11. Best for Mature Skin – Neocutis Lumiere Firm – Illuminating and Tightening, Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Neocutis Lumiere Firm Eye Cream is your go-to for advanced anti-aging care, perfect for mature skin that needs firming and brightening.

Pros:

Advanced anti-aging formula

Firms and brightens the eye area

Suitable for mature skin

Cons:

Premium price point

May be too rich for younger skin

As skin matures, there are a lot of changes that occur that can make an impact on the effectiveness of the eye cream you choose. The production of less natural sebum leads to dryness. Since collagen production slows, elasticity decreases, and a reduced ability to repair itself leads to the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Other common issues encountered as we get into our 50’s and beyond include:

Thinning skin

Hyperpigmentation

Sensitivity

Slowed natural exfoliation

Decreased volume

Dullness

Neocutis Lumiere Firm Eye Cream is my top recommendation for an eye cream that caters specifically to mature skin. The formula’s comprehensive approach covers all your skincare needs from firming and brightening to smoothing, wrinkle correction, improved elasticity, and more. This product stands apart in that it is a first of its kind to blend growth factors, peptides, and proprietary ingredients that absorb quickly for fast action. Clients frequently report clinical-grade results after consistent use for just three months.

Active Ingredients:

PSP Growth Factors

Peptides

Caffeine

Key Benefits:

Firms and tightens the skin

Reduces the appearance of dark circles

Boosts radiance and smoothness

12. Best for Hydration and Soothing – Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream is perfect for those seeking lightweight, refreshing hydration for their under-eye area.

Pros:

Lightweight and non-greasy

Provides intense hydration

Affordable and easily accessible

Cons:

Not suitable for those seeking anti-aging benefits

May not provide enough moisture for extremely dry skin

Is the delicate skin around your eyes prone to dryness and flakiness? Maybe you often experience irritation when trying new products to hydrate. If you’re looking for a solution that finally addresses your concerns without causing flare-ups that exacerbate the problem, you have to try Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream. This hydrating product is a perfect fit with its lightweight formula chocked full of key ingredients that smooth and plump the skin without clogging your pores.

Great for any age, I like to recommend use starting early. Those in their 20’s and 30’s who include this product in their regular skincare regimen are more likely to reap long-term benefits, and the price point is accommodating to fit into the budget.

While the bottle is cheap, the formula isn’t low-budget. The lightweight gel soaks into the skin with superhero hyaluronic acid to ensure the skin is perfectly moisturized. It’s also fragrance free, making it an excellent option for those with sensitive skin. Many reviewers share that they use it on dry, flaky patches to hydrate around the eyes. The affordable price means you can apply it all over your dry patches without worrying about wasting money.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid

Glycerin

Dimethicone

Key Benefits:

Intensely hydrates the eye area

Smoothes and plumps the skin

Absorbs quickly without residue

13. Best Overnight Wrinkle Repair – Olay Retinol24 Night Eye Cream

Olay Retinol24 Night Eye Cream is the ultimate nighttime treatment for those looking to repair and rejuvenate their under-eye area while they sleep.

Pros:

Powerful retinol formula

Fragrance-free

Visible results within a few weeks

Cons:

May cause dryness or peeling initially

Requires consistent nightly use

The best time to focus on deep skin repairs is at night. While we sleep, the body is busy going through restoration and repair processes, making it all the more important to make sure you’re getting at least seven to eight hours per night. Olay Retinol24 Night Eye Cream contains the combination of ingredients that get to work repairing fine lines and wrinkles, specifically retinol and niacinamide.

Since the formula is fragrance-free, it’s suitable for all skin types, and it works with your skin’s natural evening repair process to keep the signs of aging at bay. I recommend applying it around 30 minutes before you go to bed to allow plenty of time for it to penetrate the skin by the time you enter the most restorative state of REM sleep.

Retinol24 Night Eye Cream is easy on the budget and a great addition to your evening skincare routine. If you’re looking for a cut-rate eye cream that provides actual wrinkle-fighting benefits, you’ll be obsessed with this grocery store standout. Fragrance and dye-free, fast-absorbing, and lightweight, the cream feels like a high-end beauty product.

Active Ingredients:

Retinol

Niacinamide

Glycerin

Key Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Brightens and evens skin tone

Provides long-lasting hydration

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Best Eye Cream for Your Skin Type and Concerns

The eyes are the window to the soul, and taking care of them takes time and effort. Staying up-to-date on the latest in skincare tech and trends can go a long way, and our team keeps you posted on the best products and techniques to keep your skin looking youthful and rejuvenated.

Finding the best eye cream for wrinkles takes a little bit of effort, and that’s why I’ve created this helpful buyer’s guide. Each eye cream is formulated differently, and it’s my goal to help you narrow down the best product for your beautiful face and fill you in on how to use each product properly.

Pinpoint All Skin Concerns

There’s no shortage of formulations out there, and the last thing you want to do is invest in an eye cream for wrinkles that includes ingredients that don’t apply to your skincare needs. Conversely, I’d hate for you to buy something that’s not going to produce results in turning back the clock on your skin’s texture. Let’s break down some common skin issues and the corresponding product types for the best experience.

Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Combating fine lines and wrinkles is the reason you’re here, and the key ingredient you want to look for in a product is retinol. This powerhouse stimulates the production of collagen to start building noticeable results. If advanced wrinkles are your primary concern, I’d check out Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Cream .

. Dark Circles: In addition to wrinkles, do you also suffer with dark circles under your eyes? If so, ingredients like vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine can go a long way. Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment can tackle both with its multi-corrective formula.

can tackle both with its multi-corrective formula. Puffy Eyes: A cooling, soothing applicator is a key tool to have if you suffer from eye puffiness. Blu Atlas Eye Stick is formulated to soothe and refresh tired skin upon application and designed for convenience while also providing anti-wrinkle benefits.

What’s Your Skin Type?

Your skin type will make a difference in the type of eye cream for wrinkles you choose. Let’s take a look at the most common categories you’ll likely resonate with:

Dry Skin: An anti-aging eye cream that hydrates dry skin should include ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream smooths and plumps while providing deep hydration.

smooths and plumps while providing deep hydration. Oily Skin: Lightweight and non-greasy is the name of the game to avoid clogging pores and risking breakouts. Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 is a great option that also offers protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

is a great option that also offers protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Combination Skin:Combination skin can be both dry and oily, sometimes simultaneously. If this sounds like you, balancing hydration without being too heavy is key. Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment is a great place to start in your quest to find the best eye cream for wrinkles on combination skin.

is a great place to start in your quest to find the best eye cream for wrinkles on combination skin. Sensitive Skin: Look for products that are free of fragrances and additives. These creams will often include the term “hypoallergenic” in their labeling. I’d recommend giving RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Cream a try.

Not sure what skin type you have? Take this quiz to find out now!

Demystifying the Ingredients Label

Let’s face it. You probably can’t even pronounce half the ingredients on the label, and companies can often get away with scamming you out of your hard-earned money because of this fact. Let’s break down the key ingredients to look for as well as those to avoid.

The Good Ingredients

Retinol: Key ingredient for battling fine lines and wrinkles

Vitamin C: Powerful brightening agent that combats puffy, dark circles around the eyes, smooths skin, and evens tone

Hyaluronic Acid: Intense, hydrating material that attracts extreme levels of moisture that evens out the skin and makes it appear plumper, which smooths out fine lines and wrinkles

Peptides: Natural supporters of collagen that encourage collagen production

Aloe vera: Soothing ingredient that calms and relaxes irritants

The Bad Ingredients

Parabens: Chemical preservatives that extend the shelf-life of a product and are known to cause redness and irritation

Sulfates: Create a rich, foamy lather but frustrate and irritate the skin

Phthalates: Eliminate bacteria and other growth but can be harsh on sensitive skin

Lifestyle Considerations in Picking an Eye Cream for Fine Lines

Your day-to-day habits and routine will make a difference in how successful a product will be at tackling your fine lines and wrinkles. Here are some common factors and how to best consider them as you shop for the best eye cream for smoother skin:

Busy Day-to-Day: Are you always on-the-go? Consistency is key in producing results, and it’s a good idea to look for a product that’s easy to apply and absorbs quickly. My top pick for the busy person is Blu Atlas Eye Stick .

. Time of Application: To get the most from any eye cream, I suggest following a twice-daily skincare routine. Generally, apply products from lightest to heaviest. This means eye creams and serums will be among the first products you use.

Budget: Always pick a budget or price point before trying to find your ideal eye cream. Anti-aging creams and serums can get quite pricey, so setting a limit will help you save money while improving your skin. A good eye cream or serum runs between $30-$60. Keep in mind, consistent use is key, and you’ll likely need to replace the bottle or tub every one to two months.

Test Before Going All-In

Once you’ve pinpointed a product you think will work well with your skin type, lifestyle, and budget, I always suggest purchasing the smallest quantity available so you can test it out before committing to a larger bottle. This is a great way to ensure it isn’t going to be a product you can’t stick with for the long-term due to issues like irritation.

Patch testing is the unsung hero for folks with dry or sensitive skin. When you’re spending a lot of money on skincare products, make sure they work for your skin type and concerns. Performing a patch test is a simple way to narrow down effective eye creams or serums.

To perform a patch test, simply clean an area of the skin that’s highly visible like the inside of the wrist or arm. Then apply the product to one area. Check the area for the next 24 hours to see if your skin reacts to the product. Applying it around your eyes is likely safe if there’s no reaction.

Anyone can perform a patch test, even if you don’t suffer from dry or sensitive skin. I’ve got a secret pro-tip and budget hack to find the best eye cream for wrinkles. Visit makeup stores, department stores, Walgreens beauty counters, and check-in magazines for small samples of eye cream! This way, you don’t have to spend big bucks getting new products and can see if any products irritate your skin. Who doesn’t love saving money?

Read Customer Reviews

There’s a lot you can learn by taking some time to read what real customers have to say about a product before you click on that shopping cart. Remember, bots and fake accounts can hype up a subpar product, and there are a few tips you can employ to best ensure you’re getting credible feedback you can count on:

Look for a verified customer checkmark, available on many platforms like Amazon

Look for little details within the review that seem to reflect a genuine experience.

Check the customer’s profile if available to check for varied feedback on a multiple products.

Cross-check with more than one source. Us Weekly proudly provides well-researched information you can count on.

How to Apply Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream

Are you ready to apply your eye cream like a pro? Let’s take a step-by-step look at the best routine for optimal results.

Get a dollop of lotion or serum, usually a pea-sized amount, and dab the product around your eyes. Don’t forget to apply it close to your brow bone, as this area of skin also shows signs of aging.

Gently pat the product into your skin using the weakest finger on your hand—your ring finger. Don’t push or pull the skin as this can cause signs of wear and tear on the skin—aka wrinkles and fine lines.

Allow it to dry before applying other products or makeup over it.

Final Thoughts

You’re making the investment in an anti-aging eye cream to experience a noticeable result over time. Considering this is a product you’ll be using for months or even years to come, it’s critical that you take some time in your selection process. This roundup and product guide was intended to help you make the most informed decision. From wrinkles and hyperpigmentation to dryness, puffiness, and more, it’s been my pleasure guiding you along your journey to more youthful-looking eyes.

FAQs: Answers to Common Questions About Eye Creams and Their Benefits

What’s the best eye cream for wrinkles?

The best eye cream for wrinkles is Blu Atlas Eye Stick. With an easy-to-roll-on applicator, it makes beating wrinkles and fine lines as easy as 1, 2, 3. Every time you swipe the cool roller ball around your eyes, it introduces soothing, hydrating ingredients that make your eyes look and feel younger.

Is it better to use an anti-wrinkle eye cream in the day or night?

The answer is both. Using your anti-wrinkle cream in the morning protects the delicate skin from sun damage, so choosing a daytime formula with SPF is a good idea. At night, you can use a more potent formula for more intense texture correction.

Can I use normal face lotion in place of eye cream?

I don’t recommend using face lotion around your eyes. Eye creams and serums are formulated with powerful, nutrient-dense ingredients that supercharge the area around your eyes with vitamins and antioxidants. While face lotions have great ingredients, they often lack a few key components that work exceptionally well for your eyes.

Does anti-aging eye cream actually reduce wrinkles?

The right product used according to the manufacturer’s directions do help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The key is to pinpoint the right formula with ingredients like retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

Will I experience quick results using an eye cream for wrinkles?

No. Most eye creams and other anti-aging products take time to produce improvements. Typically men and women see results between one to three months after using a new product. Don’t sweat if you’ve just started using a product and don’t see results. Give it a few months before deciding if the progress or improvements are up to your standards.

Do I need an eye wrinkle cream if I already use a moisturizer?

Moisturizers have their place in skincare, but they lack the targeted ingredients to firm and tighten. Furthermore, the skin around the eyes is delicate and responds best to products made specifically with this skin type in mind.

Is it safe to use body lotion as an eye cream?

No, not usually, but it depends on the formula. If you’re using a cheap body lotion from the grocery store, it’s not recommended for use around your eyes. Products like that are full of harsh ingredients that irritate the skin around the eye. If you don’t have eye cream, I recommend using a gentle face lotion that won’t stress out the skin.

What’s the best eye cream for dark circles?

Treating puffy, dark circles around your eyes requires different ingredients than what’s used in anti-aging creams that target wrinkles. A few great ingredients for dark circles are caffeine, vitamin C, retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The application process and frequency are the same as a wrinkle-fighting eye cream.