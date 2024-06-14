The Best Eye Creams for Wrinkles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you tired of your eyes looking tired? Between late nights, early mornings, and let’s face it, the stress of life, wrinkled and tired eyes just seem to be unavoidable. Even doing the things we enjoy can lead us to have wrinkles (looking at you, sun exposure).

Things like wrinkles and swelling under the eye are unfortunately just a reality of aging. But don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, because there is good news! Research indicates that topical creams really can work to help improve the appearance of wrinkles and puffiness. Creams that are filled with helpful ingredients like Vitamin C, Retinol and hyaluronic acid can be just the ticket to creating refreshed and healthy looking skin around the eyes.

Okay, so you know your eyes need some extra attention, but with seemingly endless products to choose from, what do you pick? Here’s some more good news, we did the work for you. We researched loads of products, spoke with experts, and used our own sampling experience to help you on the hunt for dark circles and wrinkle relief. Check out the best eye creams with a range of ingredients to help you go from tired to refreshed.

Weleda is all the proof you need that quality skin products don’t require taking out a loan. The Wild Rose Smoothing Eye Cream treats more sensitive skin with musk rose seed oil, a fatty acid abundant oil that works to eliminate dryness while easing away laugh lines.

Oh yea, this lightweight, quick absorbing, dermatologically tested option is also free from preservatives, fragrances, and colorants, relying on an all natural approach to healthier eye areas. Don’t worry though, it still has a pleasant smell to it. We only wish it came in a larger bottle.

NeoCutis’ Lumière Illuminating Eye Cream goes on the offensive as an eye cream, relying on peptides to help with collagen and elastin production. But it doesn’t stop there, it also works in the immediate with caffeine to get rid of puffiness, sodium hyaluronate for moisture, and Glycyrrhetinic Acid to lighten darkness surrounding the eyes.

A bit more expensive than others on the list? Sure, but one bottle will last quite some time (a little goes a long way!) and you really can’t beat all the benefits with its light and quick absorbing formula.

Doesn’t the name just sound so good? Well, the ingredients do too. This pick features Anogeissus, a tree grown in the tropical regions of Africa that can help to boost the production of fibrillin, collagen, and elastin for skin that looks firm and doesn’t have fine lines. It’s another major ingredient? Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, a peptide specifically geared towards alleviating wrinkles.

This pick is suited toward those with oily, normal, dry, and combination skin. That is to say, if you have skin, give it a go. We love that a little bit will still do a lot of work, it’s quick to soak in, and doesn’t feel sticky.

Blending together vitamins E and K, two bonafide fine line helpers, with antioxidants, peptides, and ceramides, DRMTLGY’s Advanced Eye Cream leaves nothing to chance for your eye skin’s health. It doesn’t do anything it doesn’t need to; it’s fragrance free, gluten free, sulfate free, and cruelty free, letting all the beneficial ingredients do the talking by focussing mainly on hydration for wrinkle prevention.

By focussing on only using what counts, this dermatologist tested option is perfect for all skin types, including the more sensitive ones.

Puffy, tired, and wrinkled eyes beware, Clinique’s Smart Clinical Repair is taking no prisoners. It uses a peptide complex that boosts strength to keep your eye skin smooth. Beyond that, hyaluronic acid, a safe and efficient ingredient that holds moisture while providing radiance and firmness, ups the hydration factor, while an advanced retinoid works to promote cell renewal for less visible wrinkles. The best part? This retinoid is gentle enough for usage twice a day, compared to other retinols that may cause irritation.

The name says it all. This eye cream from SkinCeuticals features proxylane, a beechwood derivative that supports skin density and firmness while a nourishing blueberry extract saturates the skin with antioxidants to fight off those pesky free radicals. And last but not least, optical diffusers help lower the visibility and prevalence of dark circles. This cream proves that just because you may feel tired, it doesn’t mean you have to look tired.

Alright, we admit that it can get a bit pricey trying to take care of your eyes. And while it certainly may be a worthwhile investment, it’s important to realize that super affordable picks like the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream can pack a punch without breaking the bank. Using one of our favorites (we’re talking about you hyaluronic acid!), you can rest assured that this quick absorbing option will keep your eyes oh so quenched. We also love that it won’t clog pores.

Much like the key lime pie that this pick resembles, it’s a delicious and fulfilling eye cream that you’ll be itching to have more of. It features a gentle retinol that time releases to keep your eye skin improving throughout the day. And of course, as the name suggests, you’ll get those fatty benefits of avocado, but don’t forget that it also features niacinamide. Sounds dense, no? Well, it goes on creamy but it’s super lightweight. Just be sure if you’re using it during the day that you add some SPF after.

For a super clean product that includes some of our favorite ingredients, the Restorative Eye Stick from Blu Atlas is a go to. The paraben free, vegan, phthalate free option relies on natural ingredients like rose flower water to supply vitamin C to assist with puffiness. Beyond that, ascorbic acid is included to help assist with collagen formation.

This product boasts 96% plant, fruit and mineral based ingredients. All of that combined with caffeine works to clear up some inflammation and give you brighter skin around your eyes.

And of course, we love the simplicity of application. Unlike other creams on our list, this nifty little product can easily be rolled directly onto clean skin so you don’t even have to put the products on your fingertips to apply it.

You know how taking Vitamin C helps you deal with colds? Turns out that using it on your skin can come with its own set of awesome benefits. This eye cream from Drunk Elephant uses five forms of Vitamin C designed specifically for brightening uneven tones and firming the skin.

The nourishment doesn’t stop there, as this eye cream is also packed with cucumber extract and an 8-peptide blend to help further reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also steers clear of drying alcohols, silicones, essential oils, and fragrances (but that doesn’t stop it from having a pleasant mild scent!) Consider this if you want something more gentle to be able to use for both the morning and the night.

This Retinol eye cream from RoC is not playing games. Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, has been proven to demonstrate anti-aging benefits when used in skin care. Combine that powerful ingredient with RoC’s mineral complex and you have a powerhouse eye cream for combating wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles. Just be sure to use a product with SPF after using this product to ensure you get the full impact of benefits.

You already know that Cetaphil makes absolute winners, so this eye cream making our list should come as no surprise. Designed specifically for sensitive skin, this option features hyaluronic acid to secure 24 hours of peak hydration. If you’re prone to dryness, irritation, and skin tightness, this is the pick for you. And as far as eye creams go? This one is a steal. Trust us.

Have you had your morning coffee? Good. Have your eyes had their morning coffee? No? Look no further than this eye cream from Eight Saints. By using a combo of caffeine, aloe, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and other key ingredients, this uplifting cream helps to diminish dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness. Don’t be fooled though, just because it has caffeine, doesn’t mean you need to skip it at nighttime.

And while we’re on the topic of caffeine….. These Energizing Eye Patches from Good Molecules also use the popular stimulant in tandem with excellent ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which is another powerful tool for combating skin aging and pigmentation.

These patches are unique to our list, because unlike the other cream products, each purchase comes with 30 sets of eye patches that can be left on clean, dry skin for just 10-15 minutes for a quick pick me up to lower puffiness and the visibility of dark circles.

This pick from The Ordinary doesn’t neglect any portion of eye care. In fact, the brand acknowledges that’s why it costs a bit more than other eye products it sells (It’s still reasonably priced, FYI). This water based serum relies on peptides, niacinamide and a slew of other helpful ingredients to leave no stone unturned- reducing crow’s feet, under eye wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness, all in one product. One reviewer even found it to help them with eczema!

Sure, it’s best not to judge a book by its cover, but come on, doesn’t the bright orange container make you want to give this eye cream a try? Good news, the inside is as good as the outside. It goes heavy on the Vitamin C to provide top tier brightening. Citrus bioflavonoids work to protect skin from free radicals; which are, without getting too sciency, a type of chemical with an unpaired electron that can cause skin damage. Fortunately, antioxidants may be able to combat this. And for a little bit of immediate relief, the banana powder offers instant illumination so you can get your glow on.

Sure, you know how good it tastes on toast and how creamy it can make a smoothie, but did you know avocado consumption also increases skin elasticity and firmness? That’s enough to get us to lather it on our skin. Kiehl’s uses the superfood as an oil to blast your skin with omega essential fatty acids to offer the skin softness, nourishment, and hydration.

This treatment also uses sodium PCA, an amino acid derivative that’s key for moisturizing, as well as beta carotene (yes, the antioxidant found in bright veggies like carrots), to further shield you from damage.

Sensitive? It’s okay, we are too. Think of La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Dermallergo Soothing Eye Cream as the gentle friend who is always looking out for you. Tested on ultra-sensitive skin, this option relies on spring water and neurosensine (a combination of two amino acids: arginine and tyrosine) to create a natural moisture barrier.

The best part? It avoids irritating ingredients like fragrances, parabens, preservatives, and drying alcohols. The result? Hydration. Plain and simple.

This product really is easy like Sunday morning. Reach for it when you need instant depuffing around the eyes, courtesy of cocoa and shea butters, watermelon rind extract, and sodium PCA. Meanwhile, lutein works its antioxidant magic to provide a healthy looking glow as horse chestnut and acmella oleracea extracts offer a smoothing effect for those pesky crow’s feet.

Sound good? It gets better – this product is sulfate, paraben, gluten, soy, phthalate and fragrance free.

Now this one is just doctor’s orders. Dr. Dennis Gross, a dermatologist whose brand is inspired by his own expert insight. This product can be used at night or in the morning, but in particular is designed for use in the morning, thanks to a blend featuring antioxidants and botanicals to protect against UV exposure. The brand recommends using SPF after applying this, and we love that advice! By focussing on skin firmness, hydration, and lowering the look of wrinkles, this option has you covered.

Tighten, brighten, and firm the skin around your eyes with this lavish eye cream. Kate Somerville’s +Retinol Firming Eye Cream is expensive, but it makes up for the price by being incredibly effective. The cream uses retinol as it’s driving force, but second to that is hyaluronic acid to create a product that firms, brightens, and hydrates. Thank you Kate!

Like pricier options, this one from Neutrogena uses retinol and hyaluronic acid, just at a fraction of the price of competitors. Reach for it after a long night out or before a long, restful sleep to smooth out fine lines, deal with pesky crow’s feet, and to handle those dark circles. Simple but effective, this option is a hit.

The complete guide to eye cream for dark circles and wrinkles

Replenish the fragile skin around your eyes with an eye cream to target dark circles and wrinkles. If you don’t know what product will work best for you, there are a few factors and categories to look for. We’ll help you find and apply the best eye cream like a pro.

How to shop for eye cream

Patience is a virtue! Don’t be hasty and just purchase the first targeted ad you see or the first thing that your friend recommends to you. First understand what you’re looking for, and understand what different creams are more geared toward.

Good ingredients for the eyes

Whether your dark circles and wrinkles are from aging, genetics, eyestrain, allergies, or lack of sleep, the right ingredients can help restore, heal, and soothe the skin around your eyes.

Peptides: According to Renée A. Beach, MD, FRCPC, a dermatologist and founder of DermAtelier on Avenue in Toronto “these are tiny bits of proteins that help to boost collagen and heighten elastin – these add firmness to our skin including the delicate under eye area.”

Caffeine: Boost those puffy, tired, dark circles with some help from Mother Nature’s best wake-up call. Caffeine is a helpful ingredient because it may also protect you from the sun.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a great antioxidant that has been shown to help with acne and has been shown to help with collagen synthesis.

Retinol: According to Dr. Beach, “gentle retinoids can help release pigmentation and renew skin cell layers”. (Retinol, by the way, is a type of retinoid, a term which simply refers to Vitamin A based products.) Importantly, not all retinol is the same, and Dr. Beach explains that you should avoid using retinoids designed for the thicker areas of the face, like the cheeks, around your eyes. This is why she advocates for gentle options around the eyes.

Hyaluronic acid: If you’re looking for hydration, this is kind of the key. Hyaluronic acid s is a hugely beneficial molecule for retaining water for skin moisture.

Sunscreen: And of course, let’s not forget a classic. Seeing as sun damage is apparently the culprit for 80% of face aging, taking a proactive approach is the way to go. Use your sunscreen, seriously.

Ingredients to avoid

The skin around your eyes is the most fragile on your body, making avoiding harsh and harmful chemicals of the utmost importance. Many popular skincare brands unfortunately use “filler” chemicals that are harsh on the skin.

While filler chemicals are helpful for extending the shelf life of a product or creating a rich foam, the side effects of the harsh materials are harmful to the skin near your eyes. Side effects include itchy, dry, red, rough, or inflamed skin.

Common ingredients to avoid are parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, PEGs, synthetic fragrance, and artificial dye. They cause reactions and problems on the skin and may worsen wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles around the eyes.

Additionally, Dr. Beach explains that “Under the eyes, [she] would ideally avoid fragrance and anything that is a retinoid or retinol meant for face use. This is because the skin under the eyelids is delicate and oftentimes can react with redness or itch to fragrance agents.” So while we love retinol, make sure it’s the right kind!

Understand your skin type (and concerns)

Before you purchase your next eye cream, you must understand your skin type and any skin concerns you may have. For example, if you have extremely oily or acne-prone skin, you’ll likely want to skip the thick, viscous occlusives that may clog pores and cause blemishes or breakouts.

Folks with dry skin will get the best results from hydrating eye creams with thicker formulas while people with sensitive skin or skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis should stick to fragrance-free formulas that are also free from harsh chemicals. Those with mature and aging skin should opt for lightweight formulas that contain hydrating ingredients.

Top tips and tricks for eye cream

We’ll let you in on some closely-guarded secrets and hot tips in the beauty industry so you can get the most from your expensive eye cream.

The best time to apply eye cream

This will vary depending on the product, so as with everything else, be sure to read the manufacturer’s specific instructions to ensure you’re getting the most from your products. Some may recommend usage at night, in the morning, or even both in some cases.

While on the topic of application, be sure to apply your eye cream to clean and dry skin to get the most from it (unless, of course, the manufacturer has made other recommendations.)

Get your beauty sleep

Let’s face it, you know you feel better when you get a full eight hours. Well, it turns out you look better as well. Research indicates that poor sleep leads to more signs of aging, so don’t think that a good eye cream will be able to outperform poor sleep habits. Instead, view the eye cream as the icing on the cake of an otherwise well balanced lifestyle that handles the bulk of the work.

Dab, dab, dab

Skin is resilient, but delicate. And the thinner skin surrounding the eye is even more delicate (fun fact: the skin on the eyelids is the thinnest on the body.) Bearing this in mind, it’s best to be gentle with this area and use a dabbing approach instead of vigorously rubbing in the eye cream.

Refrigerate your eye cream before application

This isn’t a must for every eye product, so it’s best to follow the specific instructions of the manufacturer of the product that you purchased (trust them, they made it!) Generally speaking, products with more natural ingredients and featuring little to no preservatives may benefit from refrigeration. If the instructions say it can be refrigerated, give it a go! The cool feel can be a welcome and pleasant experience.

Always patch test

Let’s face it, when you get a new skin product, you want to glob it on immediately to start drinking in the benefits. But patience is a virtue, and it’s highly recommended to fight this eagerness. Always try out a new skincare product on a small section of your body. Remember, everyone’s skin is different, so what works for your friend may not be best for you, even if they swear it’s the best product ever made. Try it out, preferably an area that is less visible/you won’t mind experiencing a mild reaction, such as the inside of the elbow or behind the ear – trust us, the more discreet the better.

If you’re trying it out on the eye area, Dr. Beach tells us that “The safest way to start a new eye care product is – start low and go slow meaning use a tiny less than pea sized amount (oftentimes half of a pump for an eye cream product) and apply it gently with the 4th or 5th finger in a tapping motion. Try to avoid any vigorous rubbing.”

Frequently asked questions

Can eye cream get rid of dark circles permanently?

While eye creams can be beneficial to lower the presence of dark circles temporarily, they don’t offer a permanent fix. More permanent solutions would require something more involved, such as lasers or volume augmentation. Instead, eye creams can be a helpful tool for diminishing the presence of dark circles, especially if they use ingredients like Vitamin C and E, but not as a permanent fix.

When should you start using eye cream?

Prevention is never a bad approach to take, and certain ingredients like antioxidants can be helpful for this. Bearing this in mind, it doesn’t hurt to start as early as your 20s.

Additionally, be mindful that the largest contributor to skin aging is light damage, so prioritize products with SPF whenever possible.

What’s the best eye cream for dark circles and wrinkles?

Dr. Beach explains to us that “For darker under eyes, it can be important to find out what the source is – for example, it could be leaky blood vessels which may benefit from laser treatment instead.” However, she explains that ingredients like niacinamide and gentle retinoids can be helpful to “release pigmentation and renew skin cell layers.” For this, we recommend RoC’s Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream.