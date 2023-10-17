17 Best Eye Creams for Puffiness in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Puffy eyes, a common skincare concern, can make you look tired and older than you feel. Fortunately, there are thousands of eye creams on the market today that can help reduce puffiness and leave you looking your best and feeling refreshed. Since there are so many products to choose from, we’ve done the hard work and narrowed them down to only the best eye creams for puffiness in 2023.

If you’re looking for a convenient and innovative way to take the puff out of puffy eyes, the Blu Atlas Eye Stick should be your next purchase.

This eye stick is designed to reduce puffiness and dark circles using a combination of caffeine, hyaluronic acid and other natural ingredients. It is highly effective, and comes without all the mess commonly associated with eye creams.

The stick format makes it easy to apply the product directly to the under-eye area without getting your fingers messy, while also making it a great option for on-the-go use. Plus, the compact size of the stick makes it easy to toss into your purse or travel bag. No more buying multiple sizes to keep at home and at work, as well as one that won’t make the TSA agents unhappy.

In addition to its convenience, the Blu Atlas Eye Stick stands out for its innovative formula. The stick contains a blend of natural ingredients that work together to hydrate and brighten the skin around the eyes. The inclusion of caffeine helps to reduce puffiness, while hyaluronic acid and aloe vera work to hydrate and soothe the skin.

If you’re looking for a convenient and innovative way to reduce puffiness and dark circles around your eyes, the Blu Atlas Eye Stick is worth trying. Its unique formula and stick format make it a standout product in a crowded space. You won’t find another product on the market like it.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream isn’t just one of the best eye creams for puffiness; it is one of the best skincare products, period. CeraVe designed this eye cream to address the delicate skin around the eyes while meeting the same high standards present in all of their other products.

This eye cream is formulated with a combination of ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which work to nourish and hydrate the skin, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Most importantly, it reduces the look of dark circles and under-eye puffiness after just the first use.

CeraVe accomplishes this with their proprietary three essential ceramides blended with hyaluronic acid, which is then delivered into your skin’s natural moisture barrier via their patented MVE Delivery Technology. By incorporating these powerhouse complexes into the formula, this eye cream helps to fortify the skin’s natural defenses and prevent moisture loss.

Like all of CeraVe’s products, the Eye Repair cream was developed with dermatologists, so you can rest assured that it will be safe for your skin. The brand even went the extra mile and had the product tested by ophthalmologists to ensure it is safe for use around your eyes.

We know, we know – any time CeraVe is mentioned in a skincare article, their friendly rival Cetaphil has to make an appearance. But there’s a good reason for this: Cetaphil and CeraVe are both brands that rigorously test their products with the help of certified dermatologists to ensure their formulas are safe for all skin types. Chances are, if a dermatologist hands out free samples, it’s from one of these two brands.

One of our favorite products from Cetaphil is their Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream. This cream is a bit different from the competing product from CeraVe, as Cetaphil uses a gel base that works to hydrate even the driest under-eyes, while still being safe for sensitive skin. Because, as you know, the key to combating puffiness is proper all-day hydration.

This eye cream is formulated with a blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, which is an industry standard due to its ability to enforce the skin’s natural moisture barrier. We especially like the unique combination of soothing ingredients, including chamomile and aloe vera, which help reduce puffiness and inflammation around the eyes.

Because Cetaphil prioritizes those with delicate and extra-sensitive skin, the texture of this eye gel-cream is lightweight and nongreasy, making it easy to apply. Best of all, it won’t cause irritation and breakouts like many other products on the market.

Despite the term “line smoothing” on the package, this eye cream isn’t just about reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Thanks to its blend of powerful anti-aging ingredients, which include hyaluronic acid and RoC’s proprietary retinol, this cream also works to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Puffiness is rarely the only sign of aging that plagues the delicate skin around the eyes. It usually appears alongside dark circles or fine lines, and the most effective way to treat those issues is retinol, which has been clinically proven to treat puffiness.

Retinol is a form of vitamin A that was specially developed to reduce the appearance of all signs of aging your skin may experience, as well as improving texture and tone. When combined with hyaluronic acid, which works to hydrate and plump the skin, the RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream provides a powerful one-two punch in the fight against aging.

e.l.f. has gained a lot of attention in recent years due to their 100% cruelty-free and vegan makeup offerings at bargain-basement prices. However, what we love the most from the eco-conscious brand is their e.l.f. Skin line, which debuted last year.

The Holy Hydration! eye cream was designed to provide deep hydration to the delicate skin around the eyes. Your under-eye area is particularly susceptible to the dryness and irritation that leads to puffiness, which is why e.l.f. formulated this eye cream with hyaluronic acid and peptides.

Hyaluronic acid is a natural compound that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which makes it a powerful moisturizer that can help plump up the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, the added peptide blend works to even out your complexion and minimize the appearance of dark circles.

L’Oréal has been a favorite brand for generations, and may have been used by your mother and grandmother. You probably never expected this day to arrive, but aging comes to all of us. Now, like the older members of your family, you too have to worry about crow’s feet, wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness and the loss of elasticity. Thankfully, L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream can help your skin age more gracefully.

Most eye creams on the market rely on hyaluronic acid, peptides or ceramides (or all three). But, while these ingredients do work wonders, none of them can hold a candle to retinol. However, the area around your eyes is sensitive, and pure retinol can cause irritation even to those without sensitive skin.

As a skincare industry titan, L’Oréal doesn’t just use any off-the-shelf retinol. They went above and beyond, and created their own formula. They use Pro-Retinol A alongside their proprietary Stimuplex compound, and since both of these were designed to work together, they are able to hydrate, firm and smooth the delicate skin around the eyes without causing irritation.

There used to be a time when gel-based skincare products were not up to snuff. They had sticky textures, didn’t absorb into the skin and often just didn’t work. Thankfully, for us and future generations, that all changed when Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line of products launched in 2011. After two expansions to the line, in 2018 and 2021, Hydro Boost is now better than ever.

Neutrogena has tweaked their formulas to be more effective and safe for more skin types, and even infused them into haircare products to provide all-day moisture anywhere your body may need it. The Hydro Boost product we’re most thankful for is the line’s Eye Gel-Cream.

This eye cream is similar to the tried-and-true original Hydro Boost water gel face cream Neutrogena aficionados have been using for over a decade. What makes it different are the tweaks to the formulation to make it safe for the delicate areas around your eyes. Now you can safely rely on Hydro Boost to treat the lines and puffiness on all parts of your face.

StriVectin has what some would call a cult following. One of their best-selling products is one of the best eye creams for puffiness on the market. The StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Concentrate Plus for Wrinkles is formulated with a blend of powerful ingredients, including peptides and hyaluronic acid, which work together to hydrate and firm the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness.

One of the key benefits is its ability to target both deep and surface wrinkles around the eyes, thanks to StriVectin’s patented NIA-114 technology, which helps strengthen the skin’s barrier and improve its resilience to environmental and age-related conditions.

One look at the Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream, and you can immediately tell that it is a premium skincare product. There are many creams that are specifically designed to target and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, but few do so with the luxurious ingredients found in Haruharu’s cream.

This eye cream is formulated with a blend of powerful ingredients, including black rice, bakuchiol, niacinamide and collagen. Combined, these ingredients form a powerful alternative to retinol, and just like retinol this cream excels at reducing the appearance of common signs of aging.

Since this wonder of a product isn’t formulated with retinol, it is one of the best eye creams for puffiness for those with extra-sensitive skin. The black rice extract is rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the skin from free radical damage and prevent premature aging. Bakuchiol, a clinically proven natural alternative to retinol, works to stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity.

In addition to its anti-aging benefits, this eye cream is known for its hydrating properties. The cream’s niacinamide and adenosine complex work together to provide deep hydration to the skin, leaving it looking smoother, more radiant and less puffy.

If you despise a daily routine, this product is for you. It can provide your tired and dry under-eyes with 48-hour hydration and stimulation.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream has had a bit of a glow-up in recent months. It still has the lightweight anti-aging formula that certified beauty gurus, wannabe influencers and chatty coworkers rave about, but it has recently been reformulated with 2% super peptide concentrate to solve the signs of eye fatigue.

IT Cosmetics uses just four peptides to create their new super peptide concentrate: rice peptide, soy peptide, tripeptide and tetrapeptide. This vegan blend was formulated to maximize efficacy and has been clinically shown to cause significant improvement after just two weeks of use. Even when you use it sparingly, you can achieve a more youthful and radiant appearance, due in part to its long-lasting effects, which firm, plump and smooth the skin in addition to keeping it hydrated for up to two days.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream is an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve the appearance of their eye area without adhering to a routine. The simple yet powerful formula makes it easy to use in conjunction with other products.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable vegan eye cream that works wonders, you probably already found out the hard way that affordability and veganism usually don’t cross paths. However, LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream may just be the skincare unicorn you’ve been chasing.

This brand has been flying under the radar, but they’re definitely a hidden gem in the world of skincare. LilyAna Naturals is fairly new to the industry, and can usually only be found on Amazon, but don’t let that deter you. They make all their products right here at home, using premium ingredients that are cruelty-free and vegan.

Our favorite offering from the brand, LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream, is packed with natural ingredients like rosehip seed oil, hibiscus flower extract and vitamin C, all of which work together to brighten, firm and hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes. The formula is also free of parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.

One of the best things about this eye cream is its price. It’s incredibly affordable, especially compared to some of the high-end eye creams on the market. But don’t let the low price deceive you – this product delivers top-tier results. Many users have reported seeing a reduction in fine lines, dark circles and puffiness after using it consistently over a few weeks.

The INKEY List Brighten-I Eye Cream is a must-have for anyone looking to brighten and hydrate the delicate skin around their eyes. This eye cream is just one of the many highly effective skincare products offered by The INKEY List, a brand that has recently gained popularity in the world of online skincare hype circles.

The INKEY List was founded with the mission of making effective skincare accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget. The brand’s products are formulated with high-quality ingredients and backed by extensive research, yet they are priced affordably so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a good skincare routine.

Their Brighten-I Eye Cream really shows off what the brand has to offer. It utilizes a potent blend of vitamin C, vitamin E and caffeine, which work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. The lightweight texture of the cream quickly absorbs into the skin and makes it easy to apply. It’s a great option for both morning and night routines, and for pre-makeup application.

Japanese brand Shiseido, which celebrated their 150th anniversary last year, has one of the best eye creams for puffiness on the market. Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream is a luxurious eye cream that is formulated with the brand’s exclusive ReNeura Technology and KOMBU-Bounce Complex. The latter is a unique blend of premium ingredients that helps to enhance the skin’s responsiveness to the anti-aging benefits found within the cream.

Ingredients that are boosted by that proprietary technology include retinol, which is used to help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid and collagen are also present to hydrate and plump up the skin around the eyes, reducing puffiness.

One of the standout features of the Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream is its rich and creamy texture. This eye cream feels luxurious on the skin and absorbs quickly, leaving the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed.

If you’re in the market for an eye cream that can brighten and firm the delicate skin around your eyes, as well as put you in a good mood, try the Ole Henriksen Truth Banana Bright Eye Crème. This popular eye cream is made in the USA and features a range of powerful ingredients that work together to give your precious under-eyes a much-needed boost.

The main ingredient in this eye cream is vitamin C, which helps brighten and even out skin tone. Peptide-laced collagen boosts your skin’s natural collagen production, while hydrating hyaluronic acid works to firm and plump the skin around the eyes.

And of course, there are the “banana powder” pigments, which serve to instantly brighten the under-eye area. Not only do they add to the formula’s efficacy; they also provide a delightful scent, making this cream a pleasure to use.

Kiehl’s has been around since 1851, making it the second-oldest skincare company in the world. Kiehl’s simple and highly effective products have seen a remarkable resurgence over recent years. One of their most popular products is the Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, which has quickly become a cult favorite among even the younger generation of skincare enthusiasts.

This eye cream is packed with nourishing ingredients, including avocado oil, shea butter and beta-carotene, which work together to hydrate, soothe and protect the delicate skin around the eyes. Avocado oil is known for its high levels of vitamin E, which helps to nourish and protect the skin, while shea butter provides long-lasting moisture.

With its rich blend of ingredients and silky texture, this eye cream offers high-end luxury without breaking the bank.

Olay is a well-known brand that has been among the top in the skincare game for over 60 years. Don’t believe us? Just ask your grandmother. With the brand’s commitment to creating high-quality products, it’s no wonder they’ve become a trusted household name.

One of their most popular products, Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, is formulated with a blend of powerful ingredients, including vitamin B3, peptides and caffeine, which work together to hydrate, brighten and firm the delicate skin around the eyes. It also contains color-correcting technology to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, which can exaggerate already puffy eyes.

What sets this eye cream apart from others on the market is its unique three-in-one formula. Not only does it hydrate, brighten and firm the skin, but it also acts as a concealer to instantly cover dark circles. This makes it a great option for those who want to streamline their skincare routine or who simply prefer not to wear makeup every day.

No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream is a highly effective anti-aging product that utilizes the power of retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

Retinol has been a popular ingredient in skincare for decades, and for good reason. A derivative of vitamin A, it works by promoting skin cell turnover and collagen production, resulting in smoother, firmer, brighter skin. Retinol’s history in skincare dates back to the 1970s, when it was first discovered as an effective treatment for skin ailments such as acne and scarring. Since then, it has become a staple in the beauty industry, and many skincare products now contain retinol.

When using retinol, it’s important to start slowly and build up tolerance over time. Applying too much or using it too often can result in redness, flaking and irritation. It’s also crucial to wear sunscreen during the day, as retinol can increase skin sensitivity to the sun.

No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream is a great choice for those looking to incorporate retinol into their existing skincare routine. Its gentle formula is designed specifically for the delicate skin around the eyes, and it contains a low concentration of retinol to reduce the risk of irritation.

