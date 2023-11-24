The 27 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As counterintuitive as it may seem, people with oily skin need an effective moisturizer just as much as their dry skin counterparts. Skip the moisturizer, and you run the risk of dehydrating the complexion, which can actually activate the skin to produce even more oil to overcompensate.

Of course, if you have oily skin, you can probably agree that a rich, greasy moisturizer is the last thing you’ll want to add to your routine. To help you find the perfect lightweight yet effective moisturizer that will optimally balance the skin’s moisture levels, we’ve created the ultimate guide to the best face moisturizers for oily skin currently available on the market.

The Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin

It doesn’t get better for those with oily skin than the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. This top-quality formula is designed to nourish the skin as it brightens and fights signs of aging, but does so without leaving behind a greasy feeling on the skin. In fact, the lightweight cream is able to quickly absorb into the skin, making it the ideal choice for oilier complexions.

This moisturizer has a vegan, cruelty-free, and clean formula, and is made with primarily naturally-derived ingredients. It features the antioxidant vitamin C, which improves skin tone and stimulates collagen production while protecting the skin against damaging free radicals. Nutrient-dense seaweed extract fortifies and hydrates the skin, while lightweight mango seed butter and moringa oil boost moisture levels without feeling heavy on the face.

Innisfree’s Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Moisturizer has a gentle formula that ensures the skin looks and feels soft, smooth, and comfortable. While it has a cream-based formula, it’s designed to instantly absorb into the skin, so there’s no need to worry about it feeling too rich for your oily skin.

This dermatologist-tested moisturizer is made with both the oil and extract of antioxidant-rich green tea seed. These ingredients balance the skin’s microbiome and increase hydration levels while protecting the complexion against damaging free radicals. At the same time, glycerin and five different types of hyaluronic acid draw moisture into the skin and lock it in. Ingredients like panthenol, allantoin, ceramides, and squalane further moisturize while calming the complexion and enhancing overall skin barrier health.

If you’re looking for a product that will help keep shine at bay all day long, we highly recommend this La Roche-Posay daily moisturizer. It’s made with the company’s proprietary Sebulyse technology, which reduces excess sebum while refining the appearance of enlarged pores. At the same time, perlite and silica absorb excess oil to minimize shine.

In addition to these oil-fighting ingredients, this moisturizer features low concentrations of chemical exfoliants that help reduce excess oil, dead skin cells, and debris on the skin. Glycerin also improves moisture levels, while thermal spring water from La Roche-Posay, France nourishes the skin with minerals and antioxidants. The dermatologist-tested formula is also non-comedogenic and oil-free.

Another one of the best face moisturizers for oily skin is the Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer from Shani Darden. It has a super light formula that quickly absorbs into the skin, working to improve moisture levels as it strengthens. The moisturizer is vegan and cruelty-free and is made without parabens or phthalates.

One of the star ingredients in this formula is sodium hyaluronate, a humectant that draws in moisture without weighing down oily skin. It works alongside hydrolyzed collagen, which boosts suppleness for a more youthful appearance. Red algae extract also nourishes the skin, helping to improve strength and resiliency.

Gel-based moisturizers are always great for oily skin, as these refreshing formulas can balance moisture levels without leaving behind a greasy finish. One of the best gel moisturizers on the market is from clean skincare brand Farmacy. The vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer is designed to balance oil production as it supports hydration levels and nourishes the skin.

This formula is powered by niacinamide and galacturonic acid, two ingredients that work in tandem to absorb excess oil to eliminate shine. Niacinamide also refines the pores as it soothes the skin. Additionally, the formula features polyglutamic and hyaluronic acids, which draw moisture into the skin. Papaya and moringa extracts also strengthen the skin while reducing impurities caused by harmful pollution.

This Youth to the People moisturizer has a unique air-whipped gel-cream texture that is perfect for oily skin. The vegan, cruelty-free, and clean formula is packed with nutrient-dense superfoods and hydrators that support overall skin health, making it the ideal daily moisturizer.

This moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps hold moisture into the skin to plump and soften. The hyaluronic acid is joined by kale extract, an ingredient packed with vitamins C and E that helps brighten while defending the skin against free radical damage. Antioxidant-rich green tea extract also protects the skin and works to diminish visible signs of aging for a more youthful appearance.

If you have oily, acne-prone skin, a product that we highly recommend trying is the Vinopure Oil-Control Moisturizer from Caudalie. This vegan, cruelty-free, and clean moisturizer is specifically made for breakout-prone complexions, and works to mattify as it gently tackles blemishes. It is also crafted with 97% natural ingredients and is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

This gel moisturizer contains grape seed polyphenols, which control sebum oxidation to reduce the risk of blackheads and other blemishes. These polyphenols work alongside silica powder and java tea extract, two ingredients that control excess sebum and provide a matte appearance on the skin to reduce shine. Olive-derived squalane also boosts moisture levels without leaving behind a greasy finish.

This pore-refining moisturizer from Tatcha douses the skin with hydration and nutrients, helping to strengthen and plump as it diminishes signs of aging. The cruelty-free formula is also dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic and has a gentle, non-irritating formula that is made without oils or synthetic fragrances.

The Water Cream is crafted with Japanese wild rose, a botanical ingredient that promotes natural circulation and balances the skin while refining the appearance of pores. It is joined by Japanese leopard lily, another natural ingredient that calms the complexion and supports the natural skin cell turnover process as it controls oil production. The formula is also enhanced by Hadasei-3, the brand’s signature complex of green tea, algae, and rice. This antioxidant-packed complex promotes a more youthful appearance as it boosts overall skin health.

First Aid Beauty offers another one of our favorite oil-controlling moisturizers. This high-performance formula is packed with quality ingredients that instantly mattify while also balancing sebum production to reduce shine in the long run. The dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic moisturizer is also vegan and cruelty-free and has a clean formula that is free of artificial fragrances, parabens, and phthalates.

The Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer is infused with oil-absorbing microspheres that work to minimize shine throughout the day. It also contains niacinamide, a multi-tasking ingredient that refines the appearance of enlarged pores while controlling sebum production. It also soothes the skin, helping to promote a more comfortable complexion. Additionally, ingredients like oat extract, feverfew extract, and hyaluronic acid calm, plump, and hydrate the complexion.

This PCA Skin moisturizer is specifically made for normal to oily skin types and is also gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. It’s designed to calm the skin and minimize irritation from current breakouts as it balances oil production and boosts moisture levels.

The Clearskin Lightweight Moisturizer is made with a 4% concentration of niacinamide to refine pores, control oil, and soothe the complexion. It’s joined by vitamin A (in the form of retinyl palmitate), which helps control breakouts while promoting a more even skin tone. Chamomile-derived bisabolol calms the skin and promotes moisture retention, while marigold flower oil, lemongrass extract, and cucumber fruit extract purify the complexion and promote skin comfort.

Summer Friday’s gel-cream moisturizer is ideal for anyone with oily skin looking for a solution that will plump and strengthen without feeling heavy on the skin. The vegan, cruelty-free, and clean formula is also packed with ingredients that boost radiance and support skin resilience.

The Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer is made with a hyaluronic acid complex that effectively penetrates the skin to provide long-lasting hydration. Amino acids also provide antioxidant defense against free radicals while fortifying the skin. Another key ingredient is pineapple enzyme, which smooths and softens the skin while brightening and promoting a more even skin tone. Ceramide also improves barrier health and seals in moisture.

We’re always big fans of SkinCeuticals products, and the company’s Daily Moisture is no exception. This lightweight fragrance-free moisturizer is designed for normal to oily skin types and works to refine the appearance of pores as it boosts moisture levels.

This luxury formula is made with nutrient-rich algae extracts that nourish the skin as they hydrate. Vitamin E also protects the skin against damaging free radicals, while witch hazel soothes and refreshes the complexion. Botanical extracts (including licorice, ginger, cinnamon, horsetail, and thyme extracts) purify the complexion as they calm irritation, reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, and restore moisture levels. Additionally, sodium hyaluronate and glycerin add moisture to the skin, making it feel soft and smooth.

Anyone with oily and acne-prone skin can benefit from adding this gentle daily moisturizer to their routine. Basebutter’s gel-cream moisturizer is designed to enhance the complexion’s natural glow as it protects and balances the skin. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is also non-comedogenic and dermatologist tested, and won’t clog pores, contribute to breakouts, or leave behind any shiny residue.

Organic aloe leaf juice powers this formula, working to lightly hydrate while providing anti-inflammatory benefits for a more comfortable complexion. It’s joined by witch hazel, which refreshes and purifies the skin, as well as acne-fighting and soothing tea tree essential oil. Shea butter, glycerin, evening primrose oil, and sweet almond oil also work to boost moisture levels and nourish the skin without contributing to shine or acne.

Herbivore’s Aquarius Pore Purifying BHA Cream is a powerful remedy for anyone dealing with excess oil, enlarged pores, and an irritated complexion. The vegan, cruelty-free, and clean formula is designed to balance oil levels and reduce shine as it purifies and refines the pores and promotes calm, comfortable skin.

The natural blue color of this moisturizer comes from blue tansy, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that effectively soothes the skin and minimizes breakouts. Blue tansy is joined by beta hydroxy acid derived from willow bark, which gently purifies the pores and promotes smoother skin texture. Zinc PCA also moisturizes the skin as it reduces shine, while ingredients like aloe, squalane, witch hazel, and sodium hyaluronate further moisturize and refresh the skin.

A splurge-worthy moisturizer that we highly recommend to anyone with oily skin is Tata Harper’s cult-favorite Water-Lock Moisturizer. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is powered by high-performance botanical ingredients that balance hydration levels while smoothing the skin and enhancing barrier health.

This lightweight moisturizer is made with pomegranate spheres and hyaluronic acid, which work together to lock moisture into the skin. At the same time, orange blossom peptides smooth the skin and strengthen the barrier so that it is better able to retain moisture in the long run. Ingredients like glycerin, arnica extract, calendula flower extract, and borage leaf extract further help calm and moisturize the complexion.

Maintaining a strong barrier is crucial for maintaining healthy and comfortable skin. This Skinfix gel-cream moisturizer gives oily skin the support that it needs, helping to bolster barrier health while calming, reducing excess oil, and improving skin tone. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and has a non-comedogenic and clean formula.

As it says in the name, the Barrier+ Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream is crafted with a 2% concentration of niacinamide. This ingredient balances oil production and refines the pores as it soothes the skin and promotes a more even tone. It works alongside saccharide isomerate, which further soothes while supporting the barrier and offering long-term hydration. A heptapeptide blend also balances the skin’s microbiome, ensuring the barrier is healthy and protected.

If you’re looking to achieve a more radiant complexion, you’ll want to add vitamin C to your routine—and TULA has the perfect solution. The company’s Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer improves texture and tone by supporting moisture levels and improving the skin’s microbiome. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free and is made without phthalates or parabens.

This TULA moisturizer combines vitamin C with ferulic acid and tranexamic acid. Together, these ingredients brighten the complexion for a more radiant appearance and a more even skin tone. The vitamin C and ferulic acid also provide potent antioxidant benefits, ensuring the complexion is optimally protected against damaging free radicals. The moisturizer also contains yuzu, Japanese mandarin, and hyaluronic acid, which boost hydration levels while further improving uneven tone and texture. The company’s proprietary prebiotic and probiotic complex also ensures the skin’s microbiome stays healthy and strong.

This Kiehl’s moisturizer has long been a favorite among people with oily skin. The gel-cream formula quickly absorbs into the skin, ensuring it moisturizes and treats the complexion without creating a greasy finish. It’s also non-comedogenic and oil-free and made without fragrances, dyes, or parabens.

This refreshing gel moisturizer is made with glacial glycoprotein and glycerin, which keep the skin’s moisture levels balanced all day long. Salicylic acid also works to refine the appearance of enlarged pores for a smoother look. At the same time, micronized amino acid reduces shine so that the complexion stays matte.

Boscia’s Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturizer is an excellent choice for anyone with oily skin looking for a soothing, antioxidant-packed daily moisturizer. This product was formulated specifically for oily and blemish-prone skin types and works to calm redness tied to active breakouts while also minimizing oil.

This formula is powered by Japanese green tea, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that defends the skin against damaging free radicals. It also has antibacterial benefits and is able to calm inflammation from acne-causing bacteria, helping to diminish breakouts. Additionally, this formula features burdock root, another antibacterial ingredient that absorbs excess sebum to keep the skin shine-free throughout the day. Algae extracts also repair skin damage to prevent the formation of premature signs of aging, while also improving skin tone and elasticity.

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get an effective, high-quality moisturizer. This budget-friendly formula from drugstore brand Cetaphil is made with some of the best ingredients for hydrating the skin and supporting barrier health. The non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula has also been dermatologist tested and was proven to tackle a variety of signs of skin sensitivity (including irritation and redness) to promote a more comfortable complexion.

This lightweight moisturizer (which is made without fragrances or parabens) is powered by hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These humectants draw moisture into the skin, ensuring the complexion stays soft and comfortable all day long.

Biossance is a leader in the clean skincare industry, and for those with oily skin, this lightweight gel-based moisturizer does not disappoint. It’s made to infuse the skin with moisture while calming the complexion and enhancing barrier health.

The vegan and cruelty-free Squalane + Probiotic Balancing Gel Moisturizer is made with probiotics that balance the skin’s microbiome while improving clarity. These probiotics are joined by ginger extract, which minimizes redness and irritation for skin that looks and feels more comfortable. Red seaweed also calms stressed-out skin, while squalane (a staple in all Biossance formulas), glycerin, and sodium hyaluronate increase moisture levels for soft and healthy skin.

This Paula’s Choice moisturizer is another product that we highly recommend for those with oily skin that often deal with breakouts. The Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer is specifically made for acne-prone skin and works to support overall skin health without clogging pores or causing blemishes.

This vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free moisturizer has a non-greasy, lightweight texture that seamlessly absorbs into the skin. It’s made with niacinamide, which helps soothe inflammation related to current active breakouts while balancing oil production and minimizing the appearance of enlarged pores. The niacinamide is joined by antioxidant-rich blueberry and cherry extracts that help protect the skin, as well as licorice root extract, which calms aggravated skin while fading dark spots. Sodium hyaluronate, glycerin, and ceramides also improve moisture levels while strengthening barrier function.

Another vitamin C-powered option that we can’t get enough of is the C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer from Sunday Riley. The powerful formula (which is cruelty-free and made without parabens or phthalates) tackles signs of aging as it nourishes and plumps the skin with moisture. It also has a lightweight cream texture and leaves a natural satin finish on the complexion.

This Sunday Riley moisturizer features THD ascorbate, which is a stable and effective form of vitamin C. As it provides antioxidant benefits, it tackles fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and loss of firmness for a more youthful complexion. The formula also features lutein, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin against harm from blue light. Sodium hyaluronate also works to attract and lock moisture into the skin to increase softness and suppleness.

This Origins moisturizer is the ideal product for anyone who wants to streamline their acne-fighting skincare routine. It’s designed to not only deliver all-day hydration to keep oily skin balanced, but also to purify the pores and clear away impurities to treat and prevent breakouts for a clear and healthy complexion.

This oil-free moisturizer is powered by a 1% concentration of salicylic acid, which works deep in the pores to dissolve excess sebum and debris to tackle acne. It’s joined by bamboo charcoal, a powerful ingredient that acts as a magnet for impurities, drawing them out of the pores to promote a clear complexion. The formula also contains moisturizing and soothing ingredients that promote a soft and comfortable complexion, including witch hazel, oat kernel extract, sodium hyaluronate, and algae extract.

Another one of our go-to budget-friendly moisturizers is the Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream from Versed. The non-comedogenic moisturizer has a gel-based formula that immediately absorbs into the skin, where it softens and nourishes. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free and is made without fragrances or parabens.

This lightweight moisturizer is crafted with aloe leaf juice, which soothes as it lightly hydrates the skin, as well as sodium hyaluronate, which draws moisture into the skin. These ingredients work alongside squalane and glycerin, which provide additional moisturizing benefits, as well as jojoba seed oil, which strengthens the skin. Green tea leaf extract, which is loaded with antioxidants, defends against free radicals while reducing inflammation for a more comfortable complexion.

For those looking to achieve a smooth, poreless appearance, we recommend this moisturizer from clean beauty brand Korres. The vegan and cruelty-free gel-cream moisturizer gives oily skin the hydration that it needs while also blurring the appearance of pores and creating a matte finish to reduce shine.

This formula features Santorini grape extract, which refines the appearance of enlarged pores. Salicylic acid also helps minimize pore appearance while at the same time treating and preventing blemishes and improving texture. The formula also features hyaluronic acid, which locks moisture into the skin for a plump and soft feel.

This SkinMedica moisturizer has everything you need to maintain a healthy and comfortable complexion. This oil-free and non-comedogenic formula has a lightweight texture that instantly absorbs into the skin. The gentle, fragrance-free formula is also suitable for daily use, and won’t aggravate sensitive skin.

The Ultra Sheer Moisturizer is powered by vitamins C and E, both of which offer antioxidant protection to keep the skin protected against damage from environmental aggressors. Vitamin C also helps brighten the complexion by stimulating collagen production and minimizing signs of aging for a more youthful appearance. At the same time, sodium hyaluronate and panthenol work together to improve moisture levels and soften the complexion.

