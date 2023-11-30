The 18 Best Face Washes for Hormonal Acne

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Acne can be a frustrating and often painful experience, and when it comes to hormonal acne, it can be even more difficult to find a solution. Hormonal acne is caused by an imbalance in hormones, typically androgens, which can cause excess oil production and lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Androgens are a group of reproductive hormones – for example, testosterone. Testosterone is found in higher levels in males, but is naturally produced by females in small amounts, too.

While there are various treatments available for hormonal acne, finding the right face wash can be a game-changer. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best face washes for hormonal acne that target factors driving the problem and are free of any unwanted chemicals.

Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash face cleanser is the answer to your prayers when it comes to giving your face the treatment it deserves.

So what’s volcanic ash all about? Volcanic ash is one of nature’s finest natural cleansers. It’s packed with particles that are naturally highly absorbent, helping to remove excess oil and impurities from the skin. Another research-backed ingredient is lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which soothes the skin and supports its microbiome. Finally, pomegranate seed oil provides a subtle scent and delivers potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties due to its high vitamin content and essential omega fatty acids.

Blu Atlas are big on science too – while it’s not something you’d usually consider, your skin’s pH is different from the rest of your body, and requires delicate care. While many skincare products are packed with harsh chemicals that disrupt the harmonious balance of your facial skin, Blu Atlas have carefully designed this facial cleanser to complement your natural equilibrium.

Since Blu Atlas first stepped onto the scene, it has taken the global healthcare market by storm. By offering a wide variety of unisex products, their research-backed, all natural approach makes them stand out from the crowd. This product comes in three scents so you’ll be spoilt for choice, between classic, coconut apricot, and scent-free.

Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, making it a key ingredient to look out for, for those with acne-prone skin. A tea tree oil face wash can help to reduce redness and inflammation, while also helping to control excess oil production. Other favorite ingredients include parsley, which works wonders by calming the skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The neem leaf has been used for many years for its medicinal powers, and is found in this cleanser to help fight any long lasting acne scars. Algae locks in the wonders of these ingredients to leave your skin feeling hydrated and packed with nutrients.

While it may seem more expensive, you only need half a dollar sized amount per use, so a little bit goes a long way!

Juice Beauty have opted for certified organic chemicals to ensure you’re nourishing your body and soul with their blemish clearing cleanser. Lemon juice and cherry juice effectively clear dead skin cells, and help to maintain the skin’s barrier to bring skin back to homeostasis.

The bottle is made from recycled plastics, and is opaque to protect all the powerful antioxidant ingredients inside. We love their eco-friendly, sustainable approach to skincare as a whole, which has earned them a high place on the best face washes for hormonal acne!

They have their own clinically validated results if you want guarantees before you buy – they found that 100% of participants had blemish improvements within two weeks, and 95% saw definite clearing or even complete clearing within four weeks.

This face wash is powered by Australian tea tree oil, along with other natural ingredients like chamomile, goldenseal, and awapuhi. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, this face wash helps to reduce inflammation of the skin to boost its overall appearance. Inspired by the natural beauty of Australia, Desert Essence’s purpose is centered on caring for the land, its creatures, and the people we share it with.

It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, making it a top choice for those looking to protect their skin while still looking after the planet.

If you’re feeling like your skin is missing its natural glow, look no further. Osea ocean cleanser uses the natural power of seaweed to cleanse and nourish the skin. Seaweed is great for the skin in a number of ways – it boosts elasticity, tone, and texture thanks to its high content of vitamin K, B, A and E. It also helps to keep the skin hydrated well after use. Other star ingredients include jasmine oil, coconut extract and lime oil to clear oily skin, while creating a delicious natural scent.

To finish off your skin routine, they also offer their very own serum, facial oil and moisturizer. Choosing osea (ocean, sun, earth and atmosphere) products goes beyond the skin benefits, as this brand is on a mission to continue offering clean, natural beauty products that are powered by seaweed.

While the name may have given them away, Herbivore Botanicals are all about providing natural solutions to your beauty needs. Beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) are a group of exfoliating acids, commonly found in skincare products. With Herbivore Botanicals, BHAs are sourced naturally from white willow bark. Fruit enzymes, from papaya and pineapple, help to cleanse the skin leaving it feeling smooth and refined. The deep blue/mossy green color makes it stand out from the crowd. Blue tansy is the source of this vibrant color, and is a unique plant found in northern Morocco.

This face mask is particularly tailored towards oily or blemish prone skin. Blue tansy’s resurfacing clarity mask is also free of any unwanted ingredients, including parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate and phthalates.

This antioxidant rich face wash will target your acne at its roots, providing long lasting improvements in your skin’s health. Antioxidants help by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the skin, resulting in fewer breakouts. Other favorite ingredients include orange and lavender extracts – they smell delicious, but also help to nourish the skin and remove excess sebum. Rose damascena and jasmine both make the skin look more balanced. Consumers have commented on just how quickly and effectively this face wash works, providing results within a few days.

Indie Lee are all about using sustainable packaging, and their products are cruelty free. They’re also committed to formulating products that are free from over 1,300 banned ingredients. By purchasing their products, you’re also putting financial support towards their ‘Clean Cause’ initiative, which supports cancer research, women’s health, and environmental research.

This regenerating cleanser is particularly effective for dull or uneven skin. The secret to its effectiveness is the 16 powerful natural ingredients in the formula. Apricot microspheres remove the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. BHA from willow bark acts as a natural exfoliant, perfect for acne prone skin. In addition to this, pomegranate enzymes and phytic acid salt help to dissolve build up on the skin.

Tata Harper is a unique brand with hand selected ingredients from over 68 countries, resulting in products that combine 300+ raw ingredients. This is what really sets them apart, with their emphasis on using highly concentrated ingredients that deliver maximum results. So yes – more is more, when it comes to Tata Harper.

​​

Alba Botanica acnedote is a hugely popular face wash for its effective acne clearing abilities. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that is commonly found in skincare products. It exfoliates the skin and unclogs pores, helping to prevent breakouts. This is complemented by willow bark, which contains a natural form of salicylic acid. Lemon balm and parsley extracts have additional anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects that calm the skin. Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that soothes the skin, helping to retain moisture and protect from further damage.

Alba botanica goes for eco-friendly packaging and sustainable options wherever possible. They’re also cruelty free, prioritizing ethically sourced ingredients. They’re committed to giving back too, and have partnered with the Surfrider Foundation and the Nature Conservancy to help protect our oceans and our planet.

While tomatoes might not seem like they belong on your face, yes to tomatoes would like to tell you otherwise. Tomato extract is the secret to success for this brand’s formula. Tomatoes have been found to effectively remove dead skin, and contain antioxidants and salicylic acid that help to cleanse and balance the skin. In addition to this, tomatoes can help to brighten the skin and delay signs of aging. Another star ingredient is charcoal, which is hugely effective at drawing out impurities and toxins from the skin, boosting skin health overall.

Yes to tomatoes is a great affordable option if you’re looking to save some money while not compromising on results. If you’re interested in their natural ingredients, they also feature products with watermelon, avocado and rosemary – so you can see your salad ingredients in a whole new light!

Avalon Organics is packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that can protect the skin from environmental stressors. Vitamin C also helps to brighten the skin, bringing back your natural glow. White tea complements vitamin C, providing additional antioxidant action to protect from environmental stressors. Another standout ingredient is lemon bioflavonoids, found in lemon peel, which help to reduce the inflammation and redness commonly seen in hormonal acne. Avalon Organics also use probiotics in their skincare products. While we don’t often consider this, our skin has its very own microbiome – and maintaining its health is essential for healthy, clear skin.

Avalon Organics not only care about your skin, they care about the planet, too. They opt for natural and organic ingredients, making their products free of any potentially harmful substances. They also donate a portion of their profits to organizations that support sustainability and social justice – so what’s not to like!

This gentle cleanser is made with organic almond meal, calendula and chamomile to cleanse and soothe sensitive or acne-prone skin. Jojoba and almond oil soothe irritated skin, and give your skin a glow that lasts all day long. They recommend completing your face care routine with their facial toner to get all the benefits.

Free from synthetic fragrances and preservatives, this is a safe choice if you’re not wanting to worry about nasty chemicals going onto your face. It’s also been dermatologically tested on sensitive skin, making it suitable for all skin types.

We love Bioré’s clearing cleanser for their use of charcoal, as it’s hugely effective at clearing skin and unclogging pores to prevent breakouts. It’s great for oily skin in particular, and you can expect to see results even within two days. Salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores, helping to loosen dead skin cells and reduce inflammation and redness.

Bioré’s cleanser is also oil-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. In addition to its innovative ingredients, Bioré have also teamed up with ClimatePartner to help calculate their carbon footprint, and have used this to team up with carbon offsetting projects to work towards being totally carbon neutral!

If you’re prone to dry skin then this face wash is a great option for you, as it’s packed with naturally hydrating ingredients – including aloe vera, coconut oil, and shea butter. Hydrating and building up the skin’s barrier is hugely important for preventing breakouts, as it stops the skin from becoming dry and irritated.

Seven Minerals is a family-owned business founded in 2016 by Julia and Tom Mitchell, who were looking for natural remedies to improve their family’s health and wellbeing. Julia, who had worked as a medical professional for over a decade, began researching natural ingredients and their benefits, which eventually led her to discover the healing properties of magnesium oil. They started using magnesium oil to help with various health issues, including muscle soreness, headaches, and sleep problems.

Eventually, they decided to start their own business to share the benefits of magnesium oil with a wider audience. With such strong foundations, you can be sure that this is a top quality cleanser that has years of experimentation and research behind it.

Wedderspoon’s face cleanser is powered by raw, organic Manuka honey, along with other natural ingredients like olive oil and lavender oil. Manuka honey is native to New Zealand, but has become highly sought after all around the world for its potent anti-inflammatory, antibacterial effects, and its ability to promote wound healing. This makes it particularly effective on red, inflamed acne to help calm the skin.

Wedderspoon have also taken a sustainable approach towards beekeeping as a whole, living in line with nature to get honey that is as close to its natural source as possible. Inspired by the rolling meadows and crystal clear lakes of New Zealand, their face cleanser has tried to capture these natural wonders so you can be immersed in the wilderness with every use.

This organic face wash is infused with tea tree oil, a powerful antiseptic and anti-inflammatory ingredient that can help to combat acne-causing bacteria. It also contains lavender and chamomile to soothe and balance your skin, bringing back your radiant glow. Sea buckthorn is another favorite ingredient that works by signaling the oil glands to stop creating excess amounts of sebum. By doing so, it helps to reduce inflammation and prevent further flare ups of acne.

If you’re looking to complete your facial routine, Evanhealy also offers a clay mask that helps to draw out additional impurities and remove excess dead skin cells.

Herbivore has earned their place again with another face wash for hormonal acne, this time coming as a cleansing bar soap. This natural face wash is made with Cambrian blue clay, which is rich in minerals and helps to detoxify and clarify your skin. It also contains geranium essential oil to balance and calm your skin.

Bar soaps tend to last longer, making them an easy and more eco-friendly choice. They’re also a great option if you have more dry or sensitive skin. All of Herbivore’s products are centered around concentrated, high quality ingredients, making them a great addition to your daily self care routine.

This vegan and cruelty-free face wash is made with activated charcoal, lemon peel, and French green clay to draw out impurities and detoxify your skin. It also contains probiotics to promote healthy skin microbiome, and willow bark extract to exfoliate dead skin cells and prevent breakouts. Plant cellulose exfoliating crystals provide a natural, gentle cleanse for your face.

Acure is a great option if you’re looking for something more friendly on the budget, too. Another cruelty free brand, they believe in the power of purity to achieve all of your beauty needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who gets hormonal acne?

While hormonal acne typically affects teenagers and young adults, it can also affect people in their 30s – 40s and beyond. It can be particularly challenging to treat as it is affected by internal factors, rather than external. Acne can be caused by a variety of interacting factors and is generally hard to link to one specific cause.

However, there are certain triggers that are important to understand, including:

Puberty: Given the hormonal changes occurring during puberty, this can lead to an increase in oil production and an increase in acne as a result.

Menstruation: Women may find that around the time of their menstrual cycle, they have an increase in acne due to the changes in hormones.

Pregnancy: Hormonal changes, particularly the increase in androgens during pregnancy, can lead to the development of acne.

Menopause: While this might seem more surprising, acne can also come about during menopause – either from decreased levels of estrogen, or increased levels of androgen hormones like testosterone.

Medications: Certain medications including lithium, which is given for bipolar and major depressive disorder, can disrupt hormonal production.

Stress: In times of stress, your body increases the release of cortisol. This stress hormone results in an increase in oil production and consequently, the development of acne.

Diet: Some foods, particularly dairy products and refined sugars, can contribute to acne. Adding lots of fruits and vegetables to your diet can provide huge help towards reducing your acne. Foods high in fiber have also been shown to reduce its appearance.

Makeup: Wearing makeup can become a bit of a vicious cycle. Makeup is quite heavy on the skin, trapping bacteria, dead skin and excess oil in your pores. This can be aggravated even further by makeup tools, which tend to spread bacteria around the face. If you still want to wear makeup, we recommend opting for lighter products, and taking extra when it comes to cleaning your makeup applicators.

What kind of ingredients should I avoid?

When looking for the best hormonal acne face wash, try to avoid the following ingredients:

Sulfates: Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) are harsh detergents that are commonly found in beauty products. They are used to help cleanse the skin, but end up doing more harm than good as they can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation. Some findings have been quite significant revealing that they aggravate asthma symptoms, impair lung function and cause irritation to your eyes, skin and mouth. So, they are definitely not something you want to be applying to your skin!

Phthalates: Phthalates are chemicals commonly found in plastics, but also in beauty products. In skincare products they are frequently used as a solvent, or as perfume stabilizers. They have been linked to endocrine disruption, reproductive toxicity, and cancer.

Synthetic fragrances: While fragrance sounds pretty innocuous on first read, it can actually be hiding a huge list (even hundreds) of chemicals. Much like the other chemicals on this list, many ingredients found in fragrance lists have been classed as hormone disruptors, asthma triggers, neurotoxic or carcinogenic.

Triclosan: First used as a pesticide, triclosan is an antimicrobial agent that was later commonly used in skincare products. However, it was later banned by the FDA as it was found to be hormone disrupting (for example, affecting thyroid hormone production) and also harmful to the environment. It can still be found in some beauty products, but is definitely something you want to avoid.

What are some science backed ingredients?

Aloe vera is one favorite ingredient that has been used for centuries for its healing properties. It’s known for its ability to soothe and moisturize the skin, making it a great choice for those with hormonal acne. Look for a face wash that contains at least 10% aloe vera for the best results.

Activated charcoal is another natural ingredient that can help to clear up hormonal acne. Charcoal is known for its ability to draw out impurities and toxins from the skin, making it a great choice for those with oily or acne-prone skin. Look for a charcoal face wash that also contains other natural ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera, or witch hazel for added benefits.

While it may seem counterintuitive, using an oil cleanser can actually be a great choice for those with oily or acne-prone skin. Oil cleansers work by dissolving excess oil and impurities on the skin, leaving it clean and hydrated.

Honey is another natural ingredient that has been used for its healing properties for centuries. It’s known for its ability to hydrate and soothe the skin, making it a great choice for those with acne-prone skin. Look for a face wash that contains raw, organic honey for the best results.

How often should you use face wash?

If you have acne prone skin then it’s important to not overwash, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause further acne, and irritation. The main priority is to be gentle with your skin. In general, it’s important to wash your face twice a day, in the morning and the evening. This may vary depending on whether your skin is more oily or dry. You can complement your face wash with a serum or a moisturizer, too!

Is hormonal acne permanent?

The answer to this question depends on a few things. In males, hormonal acne tends to occur around puberty due to all the fluctuations in hormone levels. Hormonal acne is generally more common in females. Starting in puberty, it usually flares up during different phases of the menstrual cycle, and during pregnancy. So for some people, it’s common to grow out this acne once you’re well into adulthood. Some can still be impacted by these hormonal fluctuations long term, so it’s important to find an effective product and adjust lifestyle factors to try and minimize the appearance of acne.

