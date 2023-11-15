Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re new to the fragrance scene and feeling overwhelmed by choice, or a connoisseur of scent profiles and top notes, you’re going to want to read up on the best fragrances for men in 2023.

Not all fragrances are created equal, so we’ve done our research and compiled a list of the very best fragrances for this day and age.

Read on to find out what fragrances will have you feeling and smelling your best, and what to look out for when buying a new cologne.

Blu Atlas likely needs no introduction as a brand. They’ve been producing a range of high-quality products for years now, and their eau de parfum only serves to further strengthen their reputation.

When creating Atlantis, Blu Atlas took inspiration from the world we live in—the coastal jungles of Bali, the untamed wilderness, and busy urban life. This fragrance is meant to inspire an adventurous spirit, incite wanderlust, and get you excited about living life to the fullest.

Atlantis’ top notes are floral and sweet as bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant combine beautifully to create a tantalizing start. The middle notes continue down the floral path but introduce tangy fruits to the experience. Lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot work in symphony.The base notes are orris, oakmoss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk.

Blu Atlas’ Atlantis is entirely free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, and is made with cruelty-free methods that don’t use any animal products. This means you can smell amazing as you turn your life into an adventure, and feel good about yourself too.

Davidoff has produced a lot of very successful fragrances in the last 10 years, but none more well-loved and well-received than Cool Water. You’ll wear this fragrance with pride, knowing you smell strong, powerful, and desirable.

Cool Water was designed to signify the entire Davidoff brand, acting as a flagship for their range of fragrances, and it does exactly that. This fragrance is very aromatic, with a crisp and clean scent that lasts throughout the day.

Davidoff Cool Water’s top notes are marine, mint, lavender, rosemary, and coriander. This wonderful combination creates a pleasing and clean smell. The middle notes are more rounded, with sandalwood, neroli, geranium, and jasmine working to fill out the fragrance. The base notes are musk, oakmoss, tobacco, and cedar.

The success of Cool Water is no surprise when you learn of the expertly chosen scents that have gone into it. If you’re looking for a fragrance with a fresh and sharp quality, look no further than Davidoff Cool Water.

La Nuit de L’Homme by Yves Saint Laurent is a fresh, woody, and masculine scent that first appeared on the market in 2009. The years since have been filled with success as this aromatic and spiced fragrance continues to win over hearts and noses alike.

This cologne is wintery in its feel, each scent working together to unite in a brilliant and powerful display. The veiled mystery will tantalize you and others who smell it, hinting at something unseen.

The top note of La Nuit de L’Homme is woody and sweet cardamom, gently giving way to the middle notes of lavender, Virginia cedar, and floral bergamot. The base notes are the grounding and empowering scents of vetiver and caraway seed.

This complex and enjoyable fragrance has something to offer everyone.

The Dreamer by Versace is the sort of fragrance that sticks with you all day, evoking something fresh, clean, and energetic. Launched in 2010, this fragrance has been a mainstay in the collections of those who want a versatile scent that leans towards the lighter side.

The Dreamer is the perfect fragrance for spring and summer, the airy scents playing nicely with the refreshing and warm weather. The top notes are tarragon, juniper, and artemisia, each ingredient bringing its own flavor to the ensemble.

The floral middle notes are provided by iris, lily, and flax, the sweet and delicate notes mingling delightfully. Tobacco blossom and amber are the base notes, rounding out the overall scent and giving it a reassuring conclusion.

The white floral and aromatic nature of The Dreamer by Versace makes it a great versatile fragrance, able to be worn by both men and women.

Calvin Klein doesn’t just do jeans. In fact, this beloved and familiar brand has produced some of the longest-standing fragrances available today.

Calvin Klein’s premier fragrance, CK One, was launched way back in 1994, and that it’s still around today is proof of how well loved and luxurious this scent is. The light and playful notes in this fragrance will transport you back to a more carefree time.

CK One starts with top notes of lemon, bergamot, mandarin orange, pineapple, papaya, and cardamom, all wrapped up nicely in a “green notes” basket. The fruitiness lifts the spirit, while the rounder bergamot notes fill out the fragrance.

Boss Bottled Night, from the well-known brand Hugo Boss, has been around for a long time now. Its staying power is due to its premium, timeless, and attractive scent. Aimed at the younger male crowd, this fragrance will boost your confidence with ease.

Boss Bottled Night is an aromatic cologne that boasts a masculine and intense scent, with the woody notes bolstering your self image. This fragrance will remind you of hot summer nights with friends, the stars shining down on good times and plenty of laughs.

The top notes of Boss Bottled Night are lavender and birch. The woody birch plays nicely with the sweet and slightly floral scent of the lavender. The middle note is violet, presenting itself as an enjoyable interlude from the top notes as it leads into the musk and wood in the base notes.

The clean, woody notes of this fragrance work together beautifully to create a scent that’s truly timeless. Boss Bottled Night is a great choice for anyone’s fragrance collection.

Eros by Versace is one of the more popular fragrances for men and women alike. The green, fresh, and clear notes in this fragrance have given rise to its excellent reputation and long-standing success as a top-selling cologne.

Named for the Greek god of love, Eros by Versace has a complex recipe that includes eleven different notable scents. The top notes of mint, green apple, and lemon give a clean and fresh scent, the sharp apple bite and green mint working in concert.

The middle notes of Eros are tonka bean and geranium while the base notes are an expertly crafted mixture of both Virginian and Atlas cedar, Madagascan vanilla, oakmoss, and the classic vetiver.

The bottle that Eros comes in is a decadent mixture of new and old, the repeating patterns on the blue glass giving a sense of class and mystery. If you haven’t tried anything from Versace before, Eros is an excellent place to start.

A celebration of vision, success, and strength, Aventus by Creed is a fruity fragrance made with men in mind. The silver horse emblazoned on the bottle is a nod to the dramatic times of Emperor Napoleon, the scent inside inspiring an invigorating and tantalizing feeling.

Aventus was created to convey a sense of provocative masculinity, the complex mixture of smelling notes working together to titillate the senses.

The top notes of Aventus by Creed are blackcurrant, apple, pineapple, and floral bergamot. This sweet and succulent mixture is backed up by middle notes of rose paired beautifully with the woody, almost floral, dry birch.

The strong base of Aventus is provided by hearty oak moss, musk, ambergris, and alluring vanilla. Each scent plays off the others, amplifying the overall intoxicating effect.

Aventus by Creed is fruit-forward, but has a complex background of leather, smoky, woody, and tropical notes. This fragrance is suitable for any time of the year, but is especially good in the warm summer and cool spring or fall.

Warm spice and vanilla are what make Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum stand out from the crowd. This delicate but powerful scent conjures a strong and masculine feel.

As an amber fragrance, Le Male Le Parfum is warm and creamy smelling, the sweet vanilla underpinning more floral and woody notes. This fragrance is best suited for winter when the weather is cold and you need something that evokes warmth.

Le Male Le Parfum by Jean Paul Gaultier was launched more recently than some of the other best fragrances for men on this list, coming out in 2020. This fragrance’s rise to fame is only continuing here in 2023, the premium quality doing the talking.

The top note of Le Male Le Parfum is cardamom, the sweet and spicy seed giving this amber fragrance its defining scent. The middle notes are lavender and iris, their sweet floral notes working to further improve the overall experience.

The base notes of Le Male Le Parfum are vanilla, oriental notes, and woody notes, giving this best-selling fragrance a solid platform to work from. The top, middle and base notes all work in concert, warming the soul and lighting a fire inside you.

The main accords in Burberry’s Hero are few, but in no way does that mean that this fragrance is lacking. Woody, spicy, and aromatic, this fragrance is a fresh and exciting addition to anyone’s collection.

Launched in 2021 from Burberry perfumer Aurelien Guichard, Hero is quickly becoming a mainstay in the collection of all who love fragrances. The bold top note is bergamot, the sweet, clear, and faintly floral scent giving this fragrance its signature.

The middle notes are gently spicy juniper and black pepper, elevating the smelling experience to something bound to sweep you away. The base notes are Atlas cedar, Virginian cedar, and Himalayan cedar. This trio of cedars bounce off each other, elevating the others and creating a complex fragrance.

Hero by Burberry is suitable for all seasons and times of day, its versatility helping it coast to success. If you haven’t already got a fresh and spicy fragrance, Hero by Burberry may be the one for you.

Chanel’s Allure Homme Sport is fresh, aromatic, and simply exquisite. This woody and spicy fragrance is perfect for any man wanting to elevate their day-to-day experience, to stand out from the crowd, and to feel confident in anything they do.

The top notes of Homme Sport are orange and blood mandarin, paired expertly with marine notes and aldehydes. The sweet and punchy citrus notes intermingle with the marine notes, working to change each other in the most pleasing way.

The middle notes are pepper, neroli, and cedar. The woody cedar and bite from the pepper help to give this fragrance some punch that doesn’t overpower. The base notes are calming, soothing, and warm. Tonka bean, vanilla, white musk, amber, Elemi resin, and vetiver all combine in a flurry of sweet and mysterious scents.

This citrus-forward fragrance will transport you to the Orient, the carefully selected ingredients making Allure Homme Sport a must-try.

Calvin Klein’s foray into fragrances isn’t limited to the recent past. Eternity for Men has been around since 1989 and is aptly named, the scent being essentially timeless.

Eternity for Men has always been sophisticated and masculine, and the 2019 re-release is no different. Described as robust, masculine, sensual, and refined, Eternity for Men stands alone in its field.

This fragrance’s top notes are sage, apple, and ozone, resulting in a gently fruity scent that feels summery. The middle notes are cypress, lavender, and geranium. Nutmeg is also present, providing a grounding scent while still playing well with the lighter floral notes of the others.

The base notes of Eternity for Men by Calvin Klein are ambergris, suede, cypriol oil, and orris root. The fresh, woody, and spicy scents of these ingredients work in harmony, creating a very enjoyable overall scent.

Eternity for Men is best suited to the changing seasons of spring or fall, but can be just as easily worn in summer or winter. The versatility of this fragrance is sure to draw compliments wherever and whenever.

Sauvage isn’t new, the name originally being put on a fragrance by Dior back in 1966, but the reimagining of this classic cologne has impressed everyone who has experienced it.

Sauvage is inspired by the wild outdoors and expansive open spaces that are untamed by humankind. The aromatic, fresh, and spicy fragrance is underpinned by warm amber, conjuring images of sprawling blue skies over sun-baked sand and stone.

Strikingly fresh, unfiltered, and noble, Sauvage stands apart from the crowd. Calabrian bergamot and black pepper make up the top notes of this delicious fragrance. The bright and spicy scents mingle, igniting the passion inside you.

The complex middle notes of Sauvage include Sichuan pepper, lavender, pink peppercorn, vetiver, geranium, and patchouli, among others. This cacophony of scents doesn’t come across as loud and boisterous, but rather calm, elegant, and energizing.

Ambroxan, cedar, and labdanum constitute the base notes of this elegant fragrance. The cedar is especially well chosen for its ability to bring all the other scents together, orchestrating the enjoyable symphony.

Dior’s reimagined Sauvage is a must-try for any budding fragrance connoisseur.

1 Million by Paca Rabanne is money. You can take this fragrance to the bank. The delightful mix of citrus, rose, and marine mingle and retreat in perfect harmony.

1 Million is a woody fragrance suitable for any man wanting to smell amazing. The top notes of 1 Million are marine, citruses, mandarin orange, and balancing cardamom. The middle notes are rose and juniper berries, the sweetness and bite complementing each other beautifully.

The base notes of 1 Million by Paco Rabanne are tonka bean, leather, and patchouli.

Launching in 2022, Away Tonight Men by Abercrombie & Fitch is a fresh fragrance that you may not have heard about yet, but it’s about time you have.

This versatile fragrance begins with fresh citrus throwing open the door and waltzing in, bringing with it hints of sweetness and wood. Summer days are brought to mind; a fresh breeze rushing out of a cedar forest while the air is filled with the song of cicadas.

The top notes of Away Tonight Men are pink pepper, pink grapefruit, and the floral citrus of bergamot. Vetiver and geranium compose much of the middle notes, with the peculiar guest carrot making a surprisingly welcome appearance. Here, its sweet and fresh scent helps to round out the brighter, sharper top notes of this exquisite fragrance.The base notes of sandalwood, cedar, and patchouli bring the scent experience to a satisfying finish.

This cologne will please the nose of any who smell it, but it may not last as long on the skin as some other fragrances. Be sure to give it a test in the store before buying if you think this might be the one for you.

In Gentleman, popular fragrance brand Givenchy have created a woody and aromatic fragrance with ingredients chosen for their ability to elevate and refine one another.

Hot summer days and cool summer nights are what Gentleman was created for, livening up the party or chill evening, whichever you prefer. This fragrance is citrus-forward, bold, and timeless.

The top notes are a combination of bergamot, lemon, and petitgrain. The balance they’ve struck between the citrus components and the petitgrain is impeccable, each playing its role without overpowering the other.

The middle notes are rosemary, iris, and vetiver. Floral iris and rosemary help to lift the fragrance to new heights, hinting at a soft summer breeze playing across golden fields.

The base notes are Ambroxan and musk. These two scents help to round out the overall fragrance, grounding the experience and allowing it to feel complete. The journey this cologne will take you on is delightful.

If you’re looking for a signature spring-summer fragrance, Gentleman by Givenchy may be a good call.

Only The Brave Silver is an iconic leather-based fragrance made by Diesel, with much more to its scent than first meets the nose.

Only The Brave Silver is strong and warm, solid in what it is, and isn’t trying to be anything it’s not. The top notes are mandarin orange, citron, coriander, and lemon. The herbaceous coriander marries beautifully with the range of citrus fruits, and the polarizing “soap” aspect is entirely absent.

The mid notes of Only The Brave Silver are rosemary, labdanum, and violet leaf. The leather-forward base notes include amber to round out the experience, and cedar to bring a fresh but subtle bite.

This luxurious fragrance will wear all day, standing up to the test of work, play, and everything in between. Only The Brave Silver by Diesel is a must-try.

Ralph Lauren Polo have created a delicious and masculine fragrance in Red Rush. Its scent is citrus-forward, as many of the most popular fragrances are, but what makes it unique is its unseen-but-noticeable underbody of green fruit, sweet musk, and fresh and warm spice.

Launched back in 2018, Red Rush has seen consistent success on the fragrance market.

The top notes are pineapple, lemon, grapefruit, and mandarin orange. The fruitiness is strong without being overwhelming as the middle notes have sufficient bite to keep the scent true to its mission. Mint, red apple, and orange blossom are the middle notes, each bringing its own gifts to the scent.

The base notes are musk, coffee, and sharp cedar. The round coffee and musk pair well with the cedar, conjuring images of camping in a forest surrounded by trees as the evening dew forms.

Red Rush by Ralph Lauren Polo is one of the best fragrances for men out there, and if you’ve not yet tried it then the time has come.

Luna Rossa Ocean by Prada is the latest men’s fragrance from the well-known brand. This aromatic and marine scent is easy to love, with the well-balanced head, mid, and base notes all working together to present a polished final product.

Aromatic, musky, powdery, and herbal, Luna Rossa Ocean stands alone in a category of top-tier fragrances. The undertones of citrus, fresh spice, iris, and woody earth make this fragrance a complete experience, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The top notes are bergamot, pink pepper, and artemisia. The middle notes are sage, suede, saffron, lavender, and iris. Suede may be a bit unexpected in a marine scent, but it works to tether the floral and citrus notes, keeping them present and noticeable.

The base notes of Luna Rossa Ocean are musk, Haitian vetiver, patchouli, and sweet, round caramel. This complex fragrance feels simple at first sniff, but the nuances and expertise with which the notes are balanced becomes apparent as it lingers in the air.

Frequently asked questions

How do I go about choosing the right fragrance for me?

Finding the right scent for you can be a tricky task. There are so many different styles of fragrance, some more woody, others more floral, and others yet smelling aromatic and spicy.

Within each of these groups is a huge number of different individual fragrances, so how do you find the right fragrance for you?

The best bet is to start with only three or four fragrances. Consider how they make you feel, and what you imagine you might be doing while wearing one versus the other.

Fresh scents like lemon and iris may be more suited to summer days, while woody and spicy scents like sandalwood or cedar may feel more appropriate for winter evenings.

That said, what sort of fragrance you wear and when you wear it is entirely up to you. There’s fun to be had in wearing a fragrance that may feel out of place at first, throwing a curveball, so to speak.

In between smelling your potential fragrances, be sure to take a whiff of coffee beans to help clear your scent palate. Most fragrance shops will have a pot of coffee beans or similar to serve this purpose.

What fragrances last the longest?

How long a fragrance lasts can vary from person to person, but it also depends on what you’re doing, how much you apply, and what you do after application.

Fragrances are best applied before any other skincare products are used. Moisturizers can create a barrier between the fragrance and your skin, affecting how long it lasts, but also changing how the fragrance smells.

Fragrances react with the oils on your skin, and because people have different types and quantities of oils, the resulting smell may be considerably different when worn by different people.

Some good long-lasting fragrances you may consider include Alien by Mugler, Bloom by Gucci, and Black Orchid by Tom Ford. Be sure to test out these fragrances on your skin to see how they smell on you.

Is it a good idea to wear two fragrances at once?

Combining, or “layering”, different fragrances can be a great way to come up with your own signature scent.

When choosing what fragrances to layer, consider their general scent profile. Are they more along the woody lines? Or do they present citrus, floral, or spicy scents?

Many report the best results come from combining fragrances that are significantly different from one another. By taking two very different scents and mixing them, you get a brand new fragrance that you are probably the first to ever smell.

A good way to get started with mixing fragrances is to get a few different sample sizes. This gives you the freedom to test out new combinations without worrying about the cost.

