The 15 Best Gentle Face Washes in 2024

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Are you sick of buying a new face wash to try, only to find it irritates your skin too much to bear? Us too!

Harsh facial cleansers can appear on the beauty market with their pretty packaging and deceivingly irritating ingredients. It can be hard to look past the marketing spin, so that’s why we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the 15 best gentle face washes. This list is full of gentle face washes that have ingredients that soothe the skin at the same time as giving you an effective cleanse.

For a reliable cleanse that will keep you fresh without compromising, this Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser is the cleanser you’ve been waiting for to answer all of your skin’s needs. The face wash is gentle enough to use morning and night with its lovely clean ingredients. Its content is free of all the nasties that can irritate your face. It’s preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Alongside all those fabulous things about this cleanser, the premium ingredients are from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals.

Made to remove impurities and balance the pH level of your skin, this cleanser will knock your socks off with its softly exfoliating abilities, and the way it will give you a decent clean. It is made to suit various skin types with sensitive skin, oily skin, and dry skin being its forté. Try out one of their scrumptious face-wash scents including classic, and coconut apricot. It’s also available in a fragrance-free option.

The stars of this face wash’s cleaning performance are pomegranate seed oil, volcanic ash (also known as bentonite), and lactobacillus ferment filtrate. Pomegranate seed oil is full of anti-inflammatory powers to soothe irritation and redness. It’s high in antioxidants and anti-aging abilities because of its potency in protein, essential omega fatty acids, fiber, and Vitamins A, C, and K. Volcanic ash (bentonite) is full of high-absorbing particles that give the cleanser its power to remove excess oil from the skin, remove other impurities, make your pores feel tighter, and reduce the appearance of pores. Lastly, lactobacillus ferment filtrate is used for its potential to assist the health of the skin’s microbiome. This ingredient also helps fortify the skin’s ability to protect itself from everyday environmental aggressors.

The highly qualified dermatologists at Blue Atlas are so sure this face cleanser will be an excellent addition to your skincare routine, that they offer a money-back guarantee. If that doesn’t justify its top place on our list, we don’t know what would!

You’ll get a hard-working face wash without any harsh ingredients when you choose Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Wash. Gentle enough to be used anytime you need a cleanse, this wash will leave your skin feeling quenched and energized. The productive ingredients draw out impurities from the skin and the hydrating glycerin and calendula extract foams once activated with water. Soothing is this wash’s bread and butter with its ability to relieve the appearance of irritation while helping to balance the skin. For those with oily, sensitive, or normal skin types, this foamy wash will be an excellent face-washing companion. Kiehl’s formula is made without the use of silicones, sulfates, fragrances, dyes, oils, alcohols, and parabens.

Let’s take a look into some more of the ingredients that make this product a trustworthy face wash. Menthol, calendula extract, sodium pyrrolidone carboxylic acid, glycerin, and camphor. Menthol gives off that cooling sensation that settles the skin when applied (especially when the skin is red or itchy). Calendula extract is another soothing ingredient that has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. It is a particularly great ingredient for oily skin to benefit from, as well as other skin types. Sodium pyrrolidone carboxylic acid draws moisture into the outer layer of the epidermis, and locks it in there thanks to its fantastic humectant properties. Glycerin is a compound that’s already found in the skin, so this extra boost of it helps to retain hydration and leave it feeling soft. Camphor is used to improve the skin’s appearance with its antifungal, skin-relieving, and antibacterial capabilities.

Harbor, the power of licorice root extract and Japanese rice bran for your skin with this face wash which is like no other. This Tatcha Rice Polish face wash cleanses and gently exfoliates to reduce dullness and improve skin texture for skin types that are dry or mature. The gentle exfoliation happens with non-abrasive ingredients, meaning it is safe to use every day both morning and night. Take on a skincare routine that starts with a cleanse that will prevent your skin from being flakey and tight. This polish comes in two fantastic-sized pottles – a 2.1oz tub to suit your on-the-go toilet bag, or a cost-effective 2.1oz tub to leave in your bathroom. Scoop the creamy product out of the tub with the cute little spatula that comes with it, and get excited to wash your face with a cleanser that does things a little bit differently.

Hadasei-3 is Tatcha’s trademarked ingredient comprising three fermented superfoods: algae, rice, and green tea. This funky trio brings a healthy-looking improvement to the skin by restoring a natural glow. The combination of papaya enzymes and rice bran are finely ground up and used in this polish to encourage the skin to naturally rejuvenate itself which provides an even skin texture and a face that’s primed perfectly for makeup, or to go about your day as is. A base of pH-neutral amino acids are used to clean the skin of impurities without stripping the skin of all its natural moisture, leaving a smooth finish to the face.

Limit the appearance and feeling of itchy, dry, and irritated skin with REN’s Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk. This cleanser will alleviate the stress of sensitive skin and leave it feeling fresh, comfortable, and plush. Keep your expectations high with a face wash that will meet all your skin nourishment needs, microbiome improvement, and irritation reduction with noticeable results. REN’s formula is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, petrolatum-free, synthetic color-free, mineral oil-free, silicone-free, synthetic fragrance-free, paraben-free, and overall a great cleanser for you to experience.

Use this cleanser in the mornings and evenings by applying a reasonable dollop to your hands. Lather your face and neck with the product, rinse it all off with warm water on a washcloth, then pat dry with a fresh towel. REN adhere to their Zero Waste Pledge by packaging this cleanser in a recycled plastic tube that is able to be recycled again once you empty the tube.

The cleansing milk is a creamy formula and is designed with the use of fennel seed extract and blackcurrant seed oil. Fennel seed extract benefits the skin with its antiseptic capabilities, fending off bacteria and calming down signs of inflammation. Blackcurrant seed oil nourishes the skin and helps the skin retain hydration with its vitamin E, Omega 3, and 6. These vital ingredients all help to moisturize and defend against everyday environmental nasties.

Clinical studies conducted with this cleanser provided practically flawless results after one week, and that’s exactly what it’s going to give your skin – flawless results. Discover a cleanser that will give your face some gentle loving and a comfortable finish without feeling stripped of hydration. Its lightweight formula helps to rebalance a depleted moisture barrier with soothing ingredients that have been dermatologically tested and are safe to use on the most sensitive of skins. It’s free of gluten, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens, or sulfates.

The primary ingredients are Tasmannia lanceolata fruit extract, ceramides, amino acids, cucumber seed oil, and ginger root extract. Tasmannia lanceolata fruit extract calms the skin and reduces a rough texture down to a firm and soft texture. Ceramides and amino acids work to restore the protective barrier of the skin. Cucumber seed oil is a cell stimulant that can limit wrinkles and scars. It is also a nutrient-rich oil that’s perfect for depleted skin. The ginger root extract has been proven to even out skin tones and textures with its antioxidizing properties.

Use the cleanser twice daily. Massage a small amount onto damp skin for 30 seconds before rinsing the product off with cool water and patting the face dry with a clean towel. If you opt for this cleanser, we recommend you try out Kate Somerville’s follow-up products to complete your skincare routine, DeliKate Recovery Cream Stressed Skin Relief and DeliKate Recovery Serum.

The dermatologists at Clinique bring you their classic facial soap in a bar form, designed for delicate skin. It’s a mild cleanser that gets rid of impurities, pollution, and dirt to alleviate the stress on your skin and keep it looking refreshed. To use this facial cleanser, remove your makeup with your chosen makeup remover, lather the soap on your hands with lukewarm water, then apply it to the face and neck. Rinse the soap from your face and neck with a flannel, then pat dry. Use the Clinique Facial Soap Bar Mild twice a day for optimal results. The bar is paraben-free, alcohol-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and fragrance-free.

Glycerin is this product’s iconic ingredient for its ability to rejuvenate skin by increasing water absorption and retaining hydration. After cleansing your face with Clinique’s Facial Soap Bar, use their Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, Moisture Surge Hydrating Lotion, then their Superdefense SPF 15.

Have a satisfyingly cleansed face with gentle ingredients that revive skin like no other. Coming in at number seven on our list of the best gentle face washes, The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser was a hit as soon as it was released for its reputable formula and consistently good reviews. Use it to refresh your face in the mornings and to remove makeup or other impurities from the day in the evenings. By supporting your skin’s moisture barrier, your face will be cleansed without being stripped. It is gentle with a healthy pH level of around 5.50 to 6.50 for a neutralized cleanse. The ingredients of this cleanser are free of oils, gluten, alcohol, soap, silicone, and cruelty. This vegan-friendly product is a perfect companion for anyone looking for a dependable and gentle face wash.

Plant-based squalane is the featured element in this formula for its marvelous moisturizing ability and for its texture-improving effects on the skin. Other ingredients include ethyl macadamiate and sucrose stearate. Ethyl macadamiate is a skin conditioner that retains hydration and softens the skin without leaving your skin feeling greasy. Sucrose stearate is used for the outstanding texture it can provide to the skin while boosting its hydration levels.

Hold onto your skin’s natural protective layer and its moisture while still successfully cleaning your face with the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser. Famous for its gentle nature, this loving cleanser will get rid of stubborn makeup, unnecessary oil, and grime while leaving you with happy and healthy skin. The formula was developed by accredited dermatologists who have chosen ingredients that will do what we need it to: gently cleanse effectively. This cleanser is best for those with sensitive skin, normal skin, dry skin, or skin conditions like eczema. The National Eczema Association also endorses the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser and is free of unwanted irritants like alcohols, artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates.

It has an impressive key ingredients list consisting of glycerin, hyaluronic acid, MVE technology, and most importantly, ceramides. Glycerin is a nutrient-filled ingredient that makes the skin feel soft and preserves essential hydration. Hyaluronic acid is another moisture-retaining ingredient that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water! MVE technology is CeraVe’s patented formula that slowly distributes moisture into the skin for around 24 hours. Ceramides are naturally found in the skin already as lipids. These lipids slow down aging signs by pumping the skin with extra moisture and fighting against everyday environmental nasties. The three essential ceramides found in this cleanser work to fortify and maintain a healthy skin barrier.

This gentle cleansing queen is here for all of us who live with delicate skin and need a little extra tender loving care. The dermatologists at Dermalogica have made their Ultracalming Cleanser for any face needing a good cleanse that won’t ruin the skin. It will strengthen the skin’s defensive barrier without leaving any nasty residue on the face. Cleanse your face with a product that is easy to rinse off, pH balanced, and calms down easily irritated skin. The bottles come in two convenient sizes of 8.5oz and 17oz to suit a lifestyle that’s on the go, or a lifestyle that enjoys time in one place.

Be sure to apply the gel cleanser to the entire face and neck area. Massage into your skin lightly with your fingertips and wash it off with some warm water on a clean face cloth. Use the cleanser whenever you’re in need of a refreshing cleanse and then use Dermalogica’s UltraCalming Mist and their Barrier Repair gel for the ultimate gentle skincare routine. The company has a recycling program where you can return your empty Dermalogica bottles to one of their participating centers, and they will be repurposed! That’s one of the many reasons we think it deserves a spot on our list of the 15 best face washes of 2024.

Hydrate your skin with a cleanser that will give your face the moisture it needs to stay healthy and thrive. It is a suitable cleanser to use morning and night for dry skin, normal skin, or sensitive skin. Get rid of unpleasant impurities, dirt, and excess oil from your skin with a cleanser that provides vital nutrients time and time again. Their moisture barrier protecting and pH-balancing formula will ensure your skin gets the most comfortable cleanse possible. La Roche-Posay is recommended by 90,000 dermatologists globally, meaning this is absolutely a trustworthy cleanser. It is fragrance-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, soap-free, and oil-free. It is non-comedogenic, allergy tested, and sensitive skin tested.

It is made with their key ingredients including niacinamide, ceramide-3, and prebiotic thermal spring water. Niacinamide is used for its ability to limit moisture from evaporating from the skin. It is an anti-inflammatory that is an excellent ingredient for irritated or sensitive skin. Ceramide-3 replicates the lipids found naturally in the skin, supporting the skin’s ability to hold onto moisture while keeping the skin barrier nice and healthy. La Roche-Posay’s prebiotic thermal water is a skin-soothing ingredient with anti-oxidizing properties.

Experience a cleanse that won’t leave your skin feeling tight and dry with QV’s Gentle Wash. Essential hydration may be restored thanks to their original soap-free formula. Fantastic for sensitive skin, this formula will give you the moisture it needs to keep your skin looking and feeling soft. Cleanse your skin with a stress-free face wash that is suitable for even those with the most sensitive skin, like those who live with skin conditions like dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. It is free of colorants, propylene glycol, lanolin, and fragrance. QV uses the remarkable ingredient glycerin to help the skin retain moisture and maintain a healthy skin climate full of critical hydration to keep you looking and feeling healthy. This wash can be used on the face and the entire body making it an all-round great product for your bathroom. Get it in a 12oz bottle, an 18oz bottle, or a whopping 35oz bottle! Use this wash daily (either once or twice) on wet skin. For a soothing routine, follow up your bath or shower with the QV Skin Lotion or the QV Cream straight after drying your skin.

Lather up your face with a favorable foam that keeps the skin clean and your complexion beam. This Gentle Foaming Cleanser is an effective cleanser suitable for skin that doesn’t react well with harsh detergents on the face. It gives the skin a silky finish and a reliable wash that won’t strip you completely of your natural oils. Rebalance your skin’s microbiome with this creamy formula that will take out dirt, pollution, and makeup from your skin. It has a revitalizing fragrance combination of neroli, sandalwood, and mandarin. This cleanser will ensure you feel smooth and well-hydrated with its formula that is free of sulfates.

Let’s take a look at some of this cleanser’s star ingredients that include organic aloe vera extract, organic lemon balm, and organic yellow gentian. Aloe vera is renowned for injecting moisture into the skin to soothe any dryness. It lessens the prominent appearance of wrinkles and blemishes with its non-irritating properties. Lemon balm can be used as a treatment for particular skin conditions like psoriasis, acne, eczema, chicken pox, and even shingles. It is an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial product that dampens redness and swelling. Traditionally, yellow gentian root has been used as a natural defense against swelling and inflammation.

A creamy cleanser that is suitable for sensitive skin types, as well as dry or normal. It has been designed by scientists and clinically shown to give skin steady moisturization to the skin and protect it from dehydration. It is excellent at drawing out nasties on the skin and getting rid of them. In the dermatological studies on the effectiveness of this gentle cleanser, 94% of testers experienced gently cleansed skin. Cetaphil’s formula is paraben-free, oil-free, and fragrance-free and one of the most sensitive cleansers on the market. Like the QV cleanser, this one comes in three great sizes and can be used on the entire body.

Condition your skin with the inviting combination of ingredients including Vitamin B5, glycerin, and Vitamin E. Vitamin B5 draws moisture to the skin while defending it from pollutants and boosting the skin’s natural ability to repair itself. Glycerin also draws moisture to the skin, and helps with retaining that moisture. Vitamin E is anti-inflammatory to the skin, helping soothe it from swelling, edema, thickness, and erythema. It’s a particularly great ingredient for damaged skin caused by excessive sun exposure.

Eliminate makeup and other surfactants from your skin with Avène’s Cleanser Gentle Milk. It is a deeply hydrating cleanser that is potent in moisturizing elements. Feel the effects of comfortable skin every day. The texture is a luxurious fluid that soaks in easily in seconds. It comes in a 7oz bottle that lasts a decent amount of time for a face wash. Refresh your face with the Avène Gentle Milk Cleanser, made especially for those with easily irritable skin, dry skin, and normal skin. It’s free of alcohol and parabens for a healthy wash that does no damage.

In clinical studies conducted by professionals on 70 testers with different skin concerns (including dry, overly dry, and sensitive), 88% of them felt it successfully removed makeup and cleansed their skin without causing irritable friction. 98% of them felt their skin was left feeling comfortably hydrated and soft. 94% of them agreed that this cleanser is a great make-up remover. Complete your skincare routine by starting with this cleanser, then add their Thermal Spring Water Spray, their Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum, and lastly, the Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream.

Start your day and end your evening with a gentle cleanser that successfully cleans your skin and removes makeup without causing any damage. It is a wonderful face cleanser for anyone with sensitive skin, dry to very dry skin, and normal skin. The soothing formulation offers antioxidizing protection to calm irritated skin, and to keep it healthy. It comes in a pump bottle that dispenses the correct amount of product into your hand after one pump. Lather it on wet hands and rub the cleanser over your face.

This formula has two main ingredients that set this face wash apart from other cleansers. Canadian Willowherb soothes sensitive skin and removes any makeup remnants on the face and neck. The plant is sensitive skin’s best friend for its ability to soothe inflammation and kill off the bacteria that are responsible for some types of acne. Lactic acid removes dull-looking skin and replaces it with a glowing and smooth complexion. It can even out skin tone and texture while making it appear tighter. Through exfoliation, it tones down the visibility of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Exfoliation breaks up the bonds that hold dead skin cells together and removes them to give the skin a new radiating appearance.

