Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Holiday season is approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about gifts — especially for recipients who might be typically hard to shop for. Dads are notorious for being difficult giftees. They might not be stereotypically picky, but they might tell you they “don’t need anything” or “can’t think of anything” they want. You can only buy your dad plain socks so many years in a row — and that’s why we’re here to help with the best gifts for dads in 2024.

Of course, the best gifts for dads vary in price, category and practicality. We’ve picked out gifts for all different types of dads — and we’re making sure to hit all budgets. Our gift picks start at $15, and we have personal testimonies from members of our shopping team to go along with them. Grab the best gift for your dad ASAP, because come winter, it might be gone!

Best for the Dad Whose Yawns Are Larger Than Life: Eli & Elm Everyday Memory Foam Pillow

Chances are, your dad probably hasn’t replaced his pillow in a while, and it could be messing with his sleep. It’s a gift he won’t expect but will appreciate endlessly. Shop With Us Commerce Writer Savannah Born notes how this new release lets you “create your own level of fluff” and specifically points out that the fabric is cooling — “It’s perfect for hot sleepers like me!”

Best for the Health-Obsessed Dad: Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon

Smartwatches are great, but the Oura Ring has emerged as the new essential health tracker — and its sleek subtlety makes it hard to beat. You can grab it in six colors and a variety of sizes. It’s a pricier pick, but it’s well worth it for the right dad. Executive Editor Tercius Bufete says the “several-days-long battery life makes sleep tracking possible” and notes how other fans include Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber and Prince Harry. “Plus, it just looks cool.”

Best for the Jet-Setting Dad: Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes Pro

“This is a must-have for travel,” says Lauren Anderson, our Shopping Editor for Woman’s World and First for Women. It’s a six-piece set that includes three main bags, a hanging multi-compartment organizer, a shoe bag and a laundry bag. Yes, everything can fit into a carry-on, and yes, it’s waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about shaving cream spills. Lauren says it’s great for a “long weekend or a week-long trip”!

Best for the Dad Who Could Totally Be on Chopped: Smithey Little Farmhouse Skillet

Professional-grade cookware can be very expensive, but even just one skillet can make a huge difference in the kitchen. This 9-inch skillet is a “daily workhorse” that can be used for a variety of ingredients and dishes. Each pan is hand-forged by artisan blacksmiths and has a lifetime guarantee. “The quality and aesthetic of these pans make them heirloom-level,” Tercius says, calling this the “perfect gift for the burgeoning chef in your life.”

Best for the Academic or Business Dad: Ooly Noted! 2-in-1 Micro Fine Tip Pen and Highlighters

Whether he’s in a graduate program, owns his own business or teaches a room full of adoring kiddos, these two-in-one pen/highlighters are going to come in major handy. Lauren keeps a pack on her desk, recommending them to any and all dads (and beyond). You get a pack of six with this purchase, allowing you to grab an affordable but fun and special gift for the holiday season.

Best for the Dad Who Likes the Simple Stuff: Manmade Boxers and T-Shirt Bundle

Contrary to popular belief, keeping it basic for gifting can actually be the best move — the difference lies in the quality. Instead of grabbing Dad a cheap pack of undergarments from the grocery store, treat him to this bundle, featuring two boxer briefs and one tee. “My boyfriend is a quality snob and he adores these stretchy pieces,” Savannah says. Available either with a white or black top!

Best for the Dad Who Likes Some Quiet Time: Yogasleep Dohm White Noise Sound Machine

A white noise machine can come in handy for a variety of activities. It could help your dad drift off to sleep, concentrate on work, meditate after a busy day or drown out neighbor noise. Personally, I use it to drown out my upstairs neighbors’ German Shepherd, who goes on a lengthy barking spree at 5:30 every morning. I love that it has a fan-based mechanism for natural white noise, and my husband loves how it helps with his tinnitus!

Best for the Music-Loving Dad: Sonos Ace Headphones

Time to throw his dinky earbuds into the trash! As Tercius says, these headphones are “the premium wireless headphones for most listeners.” They’re comfortable, they’re noise-canceling, they have spatial audio for a “hyperrealistic three-dimensional soundstage” — and they have up to 30 hours of battery life. They charge quickly too. Get three hours of battery life in just three minutes!

Best for the Dad Whose Second Home Is the Gym: Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Protein powders are great gifts for gym-loving dads, but you need to be picky. Too many picks taste like pure chemicals. For this pick, we let Savannah, our resident gym buff, choose her favorite: “This is by far one of the best-tasting powders I’ve tried,” she says. “You can’t go wrong with the vanilla ice cream flavor.”

Best for the Dad Whose Fashion Game Is on Point: Blundstone Men’s All-Terrain Chelsea Boots

These boots are giftable not only for their timeless style but also their incredible features. The grippy outsole is literally self-cleaning, and the water-resistant black leather makes these shoes suitable for mountain trails or walks around the block in the rain. Tercius notes how there’s also no break-in time required, which is a huge plus for Us. Dad will never need another pair (but he may want a second color)!

Best for the Dad Who Always Suggests Pizza for Dinner: Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

We all know that grilling tools are classic dad gifts, but we’re presenting you with an alternative, especially if the dad you’re shopping for doesn’t have a backyard or prefers to keep things simple. This electric pizza oven can sit right on his countertop and perfectly cook 12-inch pies in a flash. Tercius is always recommending this pick — which says a lot, considering he lives in the pizza capital of the States: New York City!

Best for the Actually Tech-Savvy Dad: Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

While some dads’ heads might explode upon hearing the word “Bluetooth,” others are all about new electronics and trendy tech. “The charger saga ends here!” says Savannah. Let him escape the continuously tangled cables and cords and grab your pop this charging station, which can charge a phone, Apple Watch and AirPods . . . wirelessly and simultaneously.

For the Dad With an Eye for Design: Samsung 55″ Class The Frame

A big TV is perfect for movie nights, football games and comedy binges, but it can be an eyesore when TV time comes to an end. The Frame has changed the game. Yes, you can use it as a regular TV, but it also can display modern art, classic art or your own photos with Art Mode. The anti-reflection display truly makes it look like an art piece. “It’s the closest I’ll ever get to owning ‘Nighthawks’ by Edward Hopper,” Tercius quips.

For the Dad Who Runs on Caffeine: Ovrlndr Travel Coffee French Press

Finding a coffee shop isn’t always convenient, especially when you’re camping, on a hike or even driving a long distance on mountain roads. That doesn’t mean Dad can’t have a cup of joe ready to go. This vacuum-insulated, portable French press provides easy access to a quick caffeine boost. Savannah also notes how “the bottom disconnects for easy cleaning,” which we know will be a big plus for dads everywhere.

For the Dad Whose Comfort Is Key: Tommy John Second Skin Trunk 4″ (3-Pack)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It’s a gift guide for dads — of course we’re going to have a couple of different boxer brief options! This one goes out to the dads who are sick of daily discomfort and the constant need to readjust. Tercius notes their “surprisingly luxurious” feel, reporting, “It’s easy to forget that I’m wearing them at all”!