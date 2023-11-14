35 Best Gifts for Young Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for a young man can be challenging, especially if you aren’t sure what he would like or what he needs. However, with a little thought, and some imagination, you’ll be able to find a gift that will surprise any recipient and put a smile on his face.

Tips for Finding the Best Gifts for Young Men

If a birthday, graduation or other special occasion is coming up and you need to find a perfect gift for a young man, there are a variety of options that you can consider.

Clothes and accessories are popular gifts, especially if they are stylish and made by brands young men prefer. From everyday accessories like hats to casual clothes like hoodies, you can find loads of products that can be used on a regular basis by the guy you’re shopping for. If price is not a consideration, you might buy him something extraordinary, like a pair of attractive cufflinks, a high-end watch or designer sunglasses, to give him something that he can cherish for a long time.

Skin-care and body-care products are a good place to start, because these are items that men use every day to keep themselves looking great and smelling fantastic. If you go with a bundle of products, you can find an affordable yet stellar gift in no time. If a young man has a beard that he’s proud of, there are beard-care sets that you can purchase to help him continue looking his best.

Colognes are popular with young men who want to feel confident when they’re around people at school, at work or out on the town. Purchase a cologne that you already know he loves, or buy him a new one that has great reviews.

High-tech gadgets are always a great gift. Just be sure you’re buying one he doesn’t already have. There are smartwatches that can do so much more than just track your heart rate, and there are products that can be used for entertainment, fitness and more.

Use the products below as a guide to begin your search, and keep the recipient’s personality and preferences in mind. For instance, if he is a vegan, peruse the many vegan products on the market today. If he cares about the environment, look for items that are made from recycled or renewable materials.

The Best Gifts for Young Men: Options to Consider

To help you search for the best gifts for young men, we have compiled a list of 35 products. These cover many categories, so there should be something in this list that will suit the young man in your life.

Atlantis from Blu Atlas is a classy eau de parfum that features base notes of orris, violet, musk, oakmoss and ambrette seed. Its middle notes are clary sage, apricot, peach and lavender, and its top notes are lemon, bergamot and blackcurrant. Give this as a gift to the young man in your life so he can smell amazing whether he’s heading off to school, work or a date. He’s sure to feel confident and get loads of compliments. Plus, you can feel good about giving this cologne as a gift because it is phthalate-free, paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free.

A smartwatch can make the perfect gift for young men who are graduating, celebrating birthdays or starting new jobs. If a special occasion is coming up and you want to give a memorable gift, consider the Fitbit Sense 2. It has all of the functions of a regular watch, but it also helps a man keep better track of his health and wellness. This smartwatch can monitor stress, sleep, fitness and health. It has a sleek design that will complement any outfit.

If you want to give a young man a more traditional watch, check out this beautiful stainless steel option from Fossil. It is solar-powered, so he’ll never need to replace a battery, and it features a classic look that will work well with both professional and casual outfits.

A good electric shaver like this one from Braun can make a fantastic gift for a young man. The electric shaver comes with accessories, is waterproof and is designed to protect the skin so fewer nicks and cuts happen. It adapts to a beard’s density, and can be used to shave dry as well. The rechargeable battery is convenient, and the LED display provides information on the battery status.

This Grooming Bundle from Cremo contains three products: a body wash, an exfoliating body bar and a spray cologne. All of these items feature the same attractive scent, which has notes of cypress, cedar and lemon peel. The body wash produces a rich lather to make every shower a pampering experience, while the body bar can clean, hydrate and polish a guy’s skin so it’s softer and smoother. Finally, the cologne is the perfect way to add extra fragrance that will match the scent left on your skin from your shower.

Another awesome bundle that is worth checking out is The Beard Hedger Pro Kit from Manscaped. This gives a guy just about everything that he needs to groom his facial hair so he can look his very best. You get a beard shampoo, beard conditioner, beard oil and beard balm, as well as a beard trimmer, beard comb, beard scissors and beard brush. If you know a young man who is growing out his beard, this could make the ideal gift.

The Men’s Essential Skincare Set from Shiseido is yet another great option when you want to give a young man a gift that he will be able to use on himself every day. This set includes the Face Cleanser, which can also be used as a luxurious shaving cream. It also comes with the Total Revitalizer Cream, which can provide hydration to skin that needs it. Finally, you get the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate to further support skin health. You can put all of these products in the included pouch to keep them neat and take them with you when you travel.

Many young men are sporting beards these days. Here is another option when you are in search of a kit that will make it easier to maintain a healthy beard that looks and feels great. The Beard Grooming Kit from Jack Black includes several items: beard wash, beard oil and a beard comb, along with the brand’s Beard Lube® Conditioning Shave. These can be used to ensure a beard is clean, soft and neatly styled.

A valet is a handy product that can hold various items a man needs. The Kilmer Multi-Purpose Valet from Bey-Berk can be used to hold a tablet, cell phone, cufflinks, jewelry, watch and more. It has a basic yet elegant design that will match just about any bedroom decor, and is designed to make it easy to charge your devices so you can wake up to a fully charged smartphone.

When it comes to apparel gifts for guys, sometimes something basic like a hoodie is the way to go. After all, a hoodie can be worn in various weather conditions, and it can be worn during workouts, relaxed get-togethers with friends, to class, when running errands and more. The Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie from Adidas is designed to be comfortable, with soft fleece and kangaroo pockets. It is made of cotton, viscose fleece and recycled polyester, so it’s a more eco-friendly choice than most other hoodies on the market.

These days, you can find plenty of innovative fashion accessories made of materials that are sustainable, renewable, cruelty-free and better for the planet. The Reversible Cork Belt from Corkor is a great example. It looks as good as leather, but it is made of flexible, durable cork. Plus, it is reversible, so you can choose between the black side and the brown side, depending on the outfit you’re wearing. Worried about giving the right size? Don’t fret, as you can remove the buckle and cut the belt so you can get the perfect fit.

The Salty Lined Beanie from The North Face is another great choice when you’re looking for the right gift for a young man. After all, a beanie is an accessory that most guys need, especially during the cold winter months. This one is stylish, warm and comfortable, and made by a well-known brand, so it has everything you would want in a basic yet necessary accessory.

When the weather gets warmer and you head out into the great outdoors, a good cap can protect your head and shield your eyes from the sun. Consider getting a young man this Flag Cap from Tommy Hilfiger. It is a standard baseball cap, made of cotton and machine washable. If you want to give a gift that will be stylish and useful, this is a superb choice.

Do you know a young man who is an athlete or who likes to work out at the gym? Consider getting him the Theragun Prime from Therabody. This percussive therapy device can be used at home to loosen up tight muscles, and it can even help with workout recovery. It features an ergonomic grip, four attachments, a quiet motor, a long battery lift and a carrying pouch. Plus, you can use Bluetooth to connect it to the Therabody app.

When the young man you know has to dress up for a professional or formal event, cufflinks can elevate his look. Why not get him a pair of attractive cufflinks like the Starburst Cufflinks from Perry Ellis? Featuring a gorgeous blue hue, these are sure to stand out and make a statement, and they can look incredible on a variety of dress shirt colors.

If you want to impress a young man with a truly spectacular gift, check out the Meisterstück Cufflinks from Montblanc. Featuring onyx and stainless steel, these cufflinks are the perfect accessory for any formal occasion. They can be worn again and again, as they will never go out of style. They can make the perfect gift when you want to give something a young man will be able to use for a long time to come.

A tie clip is another way to add a touch of sophistication to an outfit. The Onyx Inlaid Tie Clip from Ox & Bull Trading Company features a silver-plated base metal that is an attractive contrast to the black onyx that runs down the center of it. This is a tie clip that grabs your attention, and since it has neutral colors it can be worn with a variety of ties.

A Swiss Army Knife can make a fantastic gift for young men because it is a durable and useful tool that can come in handy in a variety of situations. Check out the Mini Champ from Victorinox, which will comfortably fit in a pocket so you have it whenever you need it. It features 18 tools, including a bottle opener, tweezers, scissors, a ruler, a screwdriver and a letter opener.

The Micra from Leatherman is another little product that is worth having on hand. It has 10 tools, including scissors, a nail file, a bottle opener, a nail cleaner and a screwdriver. It also has a key ring attachment so you never forget it at home. Plus, it is lightweight and compact.

Sneakers can get dirty surprisingly easily, especially if your young man spends a lot of time in the city or in the great outdoors. The Quick Dry Sneaker Cleaner from Kiwi can make a wonderful gift for any guy who takes pride in his sneakers and wants them to always look clean and new. This product can clean sneakers quickly and easily by lifting away dirt and drying fast.

Facial products for men get most of the attention, but body scrubs can also give a guy more confidence by ensuring his skin feels soft and smooth. If you’re considering giving a body-care product, take a look at the Polishing Body Scrub for Men from Brickell Men’s Products. Made for oily to combination skin, this product can get rid of dead skin cells and dirt by gently exfoliating, and is effective at alleviating acne or ingrown hairs. Plus, it smells fantastic.

Yet another must-have accessory for men is a good pair of sunglasses. The Airman Sunglasses from J.Crew might be the optimal choice for the young guy who needs to protect his eyes from the sun’s harsh rays. Featuring a classic and versatile design, they can be paired with a variety of outfits. Plus, they provide complete UV protection.

Shopping for colognes for men can be fun because you get to smell so many incredible fragrances. Consider Dior Homme Sport as a gift. It is an eau de toilette, so it is versatile and never overpowering. Described as fresh, spicy and woody, it comes in a beautiful bottle that can be kept on display in a bedroom or bathroom.

Do you know a guy who is always walking around with an iced coffee or other cold beverage? Consider getting him a reusable bottle like the Thermos 18oz Stainless Steel Cold Dome. This product is designed to keep cold drinks chilled with vacuum insulation technology. It will work for up to nine hours, so it can last all day while a guy is busy at school or work. Made of stainless steel, it comes with a removable straw to make it even more eco-friendly.

The Rambler Travel Mug from YETI can be used to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, and it is perfectly designed to take with you on the go. Made of stainless steel, it is double-wall vacuum insulated, and has a comfortable handle. The lid is leak-resistant, which is definitely something you want when you use it in the car. Speaking of having it in the car, it’s even designed to fit most cup holders.

Don’t you hate it when you put your mug down next to you while you work at your desk and then realize that your drink has gotten cold? Nextmug is here to save the day. This innovative product is designed to keep your drink at the right temperature – just select between warm, hot or piping settings. It is super simple to use, has a long-lasting battery and even comes with a spill-resistant lid. For the busy young man who loves having a cup of hot coffee next to him while he works, this will be a wonderful gift.

A good pair of headphones allows you to listen to your favorite music at home and on the go. Most young men would be thrilled with these headphones from Sony. They are stylish, lightweight, have a microphone and are designed to be comfortable. Plus, they are available in black and white color options so you can select the one you think your gift recipient would prefer.

The Travel Dopp Kit Toiletry Bag from Land’s End is the perfect gift for any young man who likes to see new places. This product makes it easy to take all of your basic grooming tools with you, and is the ideal way to keep toiletries that you need to pack when you plan on being away from home. It has multiple pockets, along with a handle so it’s easy to carry, and it’s made of polyester that is durable and has a water-repellent finish.

Whether you know a young man who still lives at home, who is dorming at his college or university, or who is living on his own for the first time, a warm and cozy blanket might be exactly what he needs when relaxing on the sofa or sleeping in bed. Check out this blanket from Bedsure, which is not only soft and comfortable but also attractive. Every time your gift recipient uses it, he will be sure to think of you with appreciation.

If you know a young man who’s getting ready to go off to college, you may want to give him a set of products that he can use daily. The Body Essentials Bundle from Bevel includes a body wash, exfoliating bar soap, aluminum-free deodorant and body lotion. These products smell fabulous, and they contain beneficial natural ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, charcoal, jojoba seed powder, coconut oil and cocoa butter.

This is another great body-care bundle. The Oil and Acne Defense line from Every Man Jack contains ingredients like activated charcoal and salicylic acid to not only cleanse skin but also tackle oil and acne. This starter bundle contains face wash, face scrub and face lotion, and is a great way to improve any young man’s skin-care routine.

Another worthwhile gift idea for young men who enjoy traveling is the Travel Kit from Oars + Alps. It includes the brand’s Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, Luxury Body Wash and Aluminum-Free Deodorant, all in TSA-friendly sizes so you can travel with ease and have everything you need to cleanse and freshen yourself once you arrive at your destination. Plus, you get a water-resistant pouch to keep all of these items in one place while you’re on the go.

The Squatch Originals Bundle from Dr. Squatch is ideal for any young man who prefers using bar soap rather than body wash. You get a variety of fragrances: Bay Rum, Cold Brew Cleanse, Fresh Falls, Birchwood Breeze, Cool Fresh Aloe, Alpine Sage and many more. You can feel good about giving this as a gift because these soaps contain natural ingredients and don’t contain any harsh chemicals.

The Scalp Massager Shampoo Hair Brush from Pete & Pedro is worth considering if you are trying to find a unique gift. This is an innovative product that can help any young man pamper himself every time he washes his hair. When used in the shower, its soft silicone bristles can exfoliate dead skin on the scalp, deep clean the scalp and hair, gently massage the scalp, and even help fight dandruff and itchiness.

Another cozy gift idea is the Men’s Organic Cotton Pajama Set from L.L.Bean. Choose from multiple colors, or give more than one set as a gift if you wish. These pajamas are soft and made of nothing but organic, sustainable cotton, so they are a great choice for young men who care about using eco-friendly products every day.

