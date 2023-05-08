Greens Superfood Powder: 6 Greens Powders You’ll Love to Drink

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of us have grown up hearing how important eating our fruits and vegetables is. But getting the necessary amount of leafy greens and fresh produce into your diet can be challenging, especially if you juggle work, kids, school, and social life.

Enter greens superfood powder, your solution to providing your body with ample nutrients with just a scoop of powder and a glass of water. Many greens powders contain 20 or more necessary vitamins and minerals to support your overall health, making your produce intake less stressful.

Like any dietary supplement, there are many options, but we’ve compiled our list of the top greens superfood powders you’ll love to drink.

Best Overall Greens Superfood Powder: Organifi Green Juice

Best Tasting: Palleovalley Organic Supergreens

Best for Gut Health: Nested Naturals Super Greens Original

Best for an Energy Boost: Earth Echo Foods Island Bliss

Best for Healthy Aging: Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder

Best Detox Powder- Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens

Health Benefits of Greens Superfood Powder

Many people struggle to get the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables into their diet, meaning many aren’t getting the vitamins and minerals they need for optimal health. Greens superfood powders are dietary supplements to help individuals hit their daily nutrient goals.

With just a single drink of greens daily, you can see various improvements in your overall well-being.

It may promote a healthy immune system: Greens powders contain micronutrients that can help promote a healthy immune system, such as vitamin A, vitamin K, and zinc. Greens powder also has many antioxidants that can decrease oxidative damage in your cells and tissues.

It can support healthy digestion: One of the primary reasons people turn to greens powders is to improve their digestive health. Many people experience digestive issues, typically GI problems such as bloating, nausea, or constipation. Greens powders contain digestive enzymes that help break down food and absorb nutrients. These digestive enzymes may help you feel less bloated or uncomfortable throughout the day, especially after meals.

It may help manage your blood pressure: Common vitamins and minerals found in greens powder are calcium and potassium, which can help lower high blood pressure. Since blood pressure is a risk factor for various health conditions such as heart disease and stroke, getting your blood pressure under control through the use of greens powders could potentially lower your risk for other chronic health concerns.

It can promote good eye health: You can find vitamin K in many leafy greens, the base for many greens powders. Vitamin K is essential to make proteins responsible for building bones and blood clotting.

Best Greens Superfood Powder in 2023

Greens superfood powders are growing more popular daily, meaning the choices are endless. We’ve compiled a list of our top greens superfood powders for 2023 to help you narrow down some of the best options on the market.

1. Best Overall Greens Superfood Powder: Organifi Green Juice

The Organifi Green Juice is the perfect supplement for your morning routine, keeping your cortisol levels settled to minimize sugar cravings and afternoon crashes. It may also assist in weight management and detox the body of harmful toxins. This refreshing drink mix comes from a unique blend of ashwagandha, spirulina, moringa, and other vitamin-rich superfoods.

Mix a scoop of this greens powder with a glass of water for a hydrating drink, or blend it with your favorite smoothie.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 10%

USDA organic

Free of gluten and GMOs

Money-back guarantee

Specs:

Size: 9.8oz canister or a 30-count of 0.33oz travel packs

Servings: 30 servings

Flavor: Original Mint, Crisp Apple

What customers love: Users love Organifi Green Juice. Many say it’s an essential part of their morning routine and makes them feel healthier every morning. Many customers mention that the Original Mint has a good flavor that is not overpowering and works well in a smoothie.

2. Best Tasting: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens

Get an energy boost with the Paleovalley Organic Supergreens. This tasty blend contains 23 organic superfoods, including kale, broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, and cabbage. This greens powder is without any cereal grasses, which can be hard to digest for some people.

You can choose from three flavors, one of which is their unflavored powder, making it easy to blend in with any drink or smoothie without compromising the taste.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save up to 20%

Non-GMO

Dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free

No artificial sweeteners or preservatives

Specs:

Size: 0.53lb bag

Servings: 30 servings

Flavor: Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical, Unflavored

What customers love: Customers love how the Paleovalley Organic Supergreens taste, saying it’s the perfect way to get more vegetables into their diet. Customers also say the taste is so good even their children don’t mind drinking it.

3. Best for Gut Health: Nested Naturals Super Greens Original

If you’re looking for a greens powder to improve your gut health, try the Nested Naturals Super Greens. In just one scoop, you’ll provide your body with a supreme blend of organic greens, probiotics, fibers, and digestive enzymes to help regulate your gut. Nested Naturals Super Greens can also soothe digestion and ease bloating after meals.

Try their original flavor, or check out the chocolate powder if you want something sweeter to start your day.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 10%

USDA Organic

Vegan

Gluten-free and Non-GMO

Specs:

Size: 8.5oz bag

Servings: 30 servings

Flavor: Original, Chocolate

What customers love: Customers enjoy the Nested Naturals Super Greens, but a few reviews mentioned it took two to three weeks before they felt results. People also say the price is more affordable than other options while providing similar results.

4. Best for an Energy Boost: Earth Echo Foods Island Bliss

Do you wish your morning smoothie could boost your energy before your busy day? Well, now it can with the Island Bliss greens powders from Earth Echo Foods. This blend contains twelve organic vegetables, including maca, spirulina, and moringa, to support energy levels and metabolism. Six berries are also high in antioxidants to promote healthy aging and heart health.

Mix with your favorite nut milk or water, or blend it with your favorite smoothie recipe.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save $10 and get free shipping

Free of dairy, gluten, and soy

Non-GMO

Specs:

Size: 9.7oz bag

Servings: 30 servings

Flavor: Island Bliss (banana, pineapple, and orange blend)

What customers love: Even though this is a greens powder, customers say it has a nice tropical flavor, which is more appealing than some purely green powders. People also mention it makes them feel healthy after drinking.

5. Best for Healthy Aging: Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder

Providing your body with the necessary nutrients as you age can be more challenging. Thankfully, Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder is the perfect supplement to promote healthy aging. It’s packed with vitamins and minerals to support daily digestive function and overall metabolic health.

It also contains immune-supporting mushrooms, dark leafy greens, and adaptogens for a healthy immune system.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 15%

30-day return policy

Free of dairy, soy, and wheat

Specs:

Size: 10oz container

Servings: 30 servings

Flavor: Apple-cinnamon

What customers love: Reviews on Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder are limited, but overall, customer reviews favor Akasha Naturals’ products. People trust the company to provide quality supplements that make them feel healthy.

6. Best Detox Powder: Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens

Detoxing with juice cleanses is not the way to go if you’re managing a busy schedule. But a cup of Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens is quick and easy, with a single scoop of powder into your favorite smoothie or a glass of water. One drink contains greens, fruits, herbs, and probiotics to support healthy detoxification and digestive function and boost energy levels.

Plus, a certified doctor of natural medicine and clinical nutritionist founded the company, so you can feel confident this powder is giving you quality nutrients.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 15%

USDA Organic

Vegan

Free of soy, nuts, gluten, dairy

Specs:

Size: 8.82oz container

Servings: 25 servings

Flavor: Mint, Greens, Watermelon

What customers love: Customers love the way Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens make them feel. People write reviews about how much healthier they feel after drinking the powder, but some customers say the Greens flavor is overpowering, so you may want to try the Mint or Watermelon.

How We Picked Our Favorite Green Superfood Powders

When deciding which greens superfood powders to put on our list, there are a few things we want to see from the product and the company.

Brand Reputation

Greens powder is a dietary supplement, meaning the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t fully regulate the products. Since the FDA is ensuring the quality of every greens powder, we look for brands that take it upon themselves to ensure they’re producing and selling quality products. There are a few things we consider when assessing a brand’s reputation.

Does the brand have a website, or are they only selling their products through third-party websites? We like brands with a website because it gives us more insight into the company, mission, and products. Brands that only sell their products through third-party sites often have something to hide.

Is the brand transparent about what is in its product? You shouldn’t have to dig through endless text fields to find basic information about a product, such as its ingredients. Reputable brands tell you precisely what is in their product and the benefits of each element.

Does the brand get its product tested by a third party? Third-party testing validates a brand’s claims about what is in its greens powder. It’s a type of quality assurance, so you know that what you’re putting in your body is what the product says is in the powder.

Does the brand claim to cure or heal a disease? Any product claiming to cure disease is a major red flag. One thing the FDA does look out for with dietary supplements is claims that the product can cure a disease. Nutritional supplements are not medications that can not treat anything but supplement a healthy lifestyle and promote healthier well-being.

Product Quality

The quality of a greens powder is one of the most important aspects of choosing a powder. The primary reason you bring a greens powder into your regime is to help supplement vitamins and minerals you’re not getting from your meals. We want to ensure that the greens powders we share are nutrients from natural fruits and vegetables. We like to include products that are organic and don’t have any additives or preservatives.

Price

We know dietary supplements can get expensive. Most come in a 30-day supply, making your supplement a new monthly charge. You shouldn’t have to decide between improving your health and budgeting, which is why we try to find products at various price points.

In addition to the base price, we like to see companies offering subscription pricing to reduce the monthly cost. We also want to find products with free or discounted shipping if you purchase a subscription. It also helps if a company offers a money-back guarantee. That way, you can try products risk-free until you find the right greens powder for your body.

Customer reviews

Greens powders work differently for everyone, and not every person who tries a product will have the same results. However, we want positive customer reviews from most people trying the product. If customers genuinely enjoy a product and see results, we can trust that the greens powder will work for most readers.

Customer reviews are an excellent place to discover if there are hidden fees in a purchase or if the deliveries are on time. Reviews also let us know how customer service responds to inquiries and whether they honor their money-back guarantees. We also browse customer reviews to learn aspects of the company beyond their product.

What is Greens Powder?

Greens powders are dietary supplements that contain various vegetables, fruits, and grasses. They’re often high in vitamins and minerals and are a great supplement to help you reach your necessary fruit and vegetable intake. The nutrients are processed and distilled to make a powder form which you can then mix into water or smoothies.

Like any dietary supplement, some green powders may include additives, like additional sugars or artificial flavors. Just because a greens powder is not all-natural doesn’t mean it’s unhealthy, but you should always research the brand and any unfamiliar ingredients before trying it to ensure it’s right for you and your health goals.

How to Pick the Best Greens Powder for You

With so many options, how do you know which greens powder suits you? Before purchasing all seven of our choices, or venturing out to find other greens powders, consider these tips to help you decide which powder might be best for you.

Get testing to learn what nutrients you’re lacking in your diet

Greens powders are a dietary supplement. As a supplement, supposed to replace your needs for vitamins and minerals but make up the difference from what nutrients you’re not getting from your diet. The best way to learn what nutrients are missing is to talk to your doctor about getting a lab test to see your levels for various vitamins and minerals. Once you understand what your body needs, you can check out the ingredients of a greens powder and find the ones that are high in your definitives.

Figure out what benefits you want from your greens powder

Not every greens powder is the same, and not every powder provides every possible benefit. Before purchasing a powder, ask yourself what benefits you hope to get. Why do you want to add a greens powder to your routine? Are you looking for digestive support? Do you need more energy during the day? Are you trying to lose weight? There’s no wrong reason for taking a greens powder, but understanding your desired outcomes can help you narrow down which powders to try.

Consider how you want to take your greens powder

There are two primary ways to take a greens powder. You can mix it with water or blend it with a smoothie. If you plan on drinking it with water, you may want to consider a flavored option to make it taste more like juice. Unflavored options work best in smoothies, so the flavor of the greens powder doesn’t overpower the smoothie’s flavor. Some unflavored powders also work well in coffees or teas, so it’s about figuring out what you plan to mix it with and how those flavors translate to your drink.

What’s your budget?

Greens powders vary in price. You can find quality powders at nearly every price, but it is vital to consider the cost of your options before purchasing. Most powders contain 30 servings, meaning they last a month if you take them daily. Many brands offer a subscription price that reduces the cost per bag or container if you commit to the purchase for one or two months. Many subscriptions also have free shipping, and you can put the delivery on a set schedule so you don’t have to remember to make the purchase each month.

Understand how greens powder will interact with medications or health concerns

Greens powders are generally safe if you’re using quality products and following the instructions for dosing. However, some medications may not react well to high qualities of vitamins and minerals. If you take prescription medication, talk to your doctor to ensure the supplement is safe for you.

FAQs

Is greens powder safe?

Greens powder is safe if you’re taking a supplement from a reputable brand that has been third-party tested and comes from fruits and vegetables, not synthetic ingredients. Always research dietary supplements before taking them.

It’s also important to note that if you have a chronic illness or are taking prescription medications, it’s always best to speak with your physician before adding a supplement to your routine, as some ingredients may not mix well with your medicines.

How do I consume greens powder?

You can mix greens powder with water or add it to a smoothie. Most greens powders will come with a scoop for easy dosage but always read the instructions before consuming your greens powder. Some green powders might mix well with beverages besides water, like tea or nut milk, but you can always learn the best way to consume them from reading the supplement’s directions.

Can I take too much greens powder?

Yes, you can take too much greens powder. In rare cases, you may put your body into a vitamin or mineral toxicity, which means you’ve consumed more vitamins and minerals than your body can process. Symptoms can vary depending on what nutrients you get too much of, but common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, upset stomach, and vomiting. All that said, greens powders are relatively safe.

To avoid taking too much greens powder, always follow the dosing instructions and never take a greens to drink or supplement more than once a day.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

