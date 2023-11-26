The 18 Best Hair Growth Shampoos in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair loss is one of the most common issues affecting Americans today. According to medical experts, hair loss can affect both men and women for a number of reasons. While it is normal to shed a certain amount of hair each day, some individuals lose more than others.

For many who deal with thinning hair or hair loss, it can be difficult to find good products to use consistently to treat those issues. But there is good news. As of 2023, several companies offer hair care products and shampoos specifically for those who are impacted by hair loss.

Symptoms of Hair Loss

There are several symptoms you may experience if you deal with hair loss issues. You might first notice a few bald patches on the scalp or that your hairline has begun receding. Other signs of hair loss include a widening part on the scalp, increased scalp itching, or an increased build-up of hair in your shower or sink drains.

According to medical experts, many people with hair loss have loose hair – hair that easily falls out when combed or brushed. If you notice an increased accumulation of hair on your combs or brushes each day, your hair may be slowly falling out.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Several factors can lead to hair loss. Genetics plays a major role in dealing with hair loss. It is a hereditary issue for some, meaning it’s passed down from someone in the family. Some people are more predisposed to losing hair as they age, while for others, hair loss issues may stem from lifestyle choices. Other factors that could impact hair loss are:

Diet

Drugs/medications

Stress levels

Hormone changes

Childbirth

Surgeries

Thyroid disease

Cancer treatment

Autoimmune conditions

Scalp psoriasis or dermatitis

Excessive washing of the hair

Constantly rubbing or touching the hair and scalp

Too much tension on the hair

Diagnosing Hair Loss

If you are concerned about your hair and wondering if you have hair loss, visit a doctor or medical professional. Doctors can use a number of methods to treat hair loss. They may ask about your medical history and perform a physical exam.

Different tests like a blood test or pull test can be done to determine your hair’s strength levels. Pull tests involve pulling a few hair strands to see how easily they fall out. Blood tests will reveal if you have any underlying health issues that could be impacting your hair growth or loss.

Occasionally, a doctor will have a patient undergo a punch biopsy, which involves penetrating the scalp, removing a skin sample, and then observing it to determine the diagnosis. The method used will depend on the medical professional’s opinion and the severity of the hair loss symptoms.

Treating Hair Loss

Hair loss can be treated in several ways. One way is by taking medication prescribed by a doctor. At-home treatment options are also available. A popular hair-loss treatment plan that many people use is Rogaine. This product can be directly applied to the scalp a few times a week to stimulate hair growth and reduce the chance of future hair loss.

Other treatment options include a hair transplant, micro-needling, corticosteroid injections on the scalp, laser therapy, or platelet-rich plasma injections in the blood. These methods work in different ways to treat the hair. If you suffer from hair loss, it’s recommended that you go over the various treatment options with a doctor to learn more about which would be best for you.

Ingredients to Look For in Hair Growth Shampoos

When looking to increase your hair growth, look for products that include these ingredients:

Caffeine

Biotin

Green tea

Niacin

Iron

Zinc

Collagen

Saw palmetto

Pumpkin seed oil

Redensyl

These ingredients often show up in products aimed at stimulating hair growth. Many of them have a proven track record of helping individuals grow or regrow their hair.

Ingredients to Avoid

There are also a few ingredients that should be avoided if you are wanting to grow your hair or reduce hair thinning. A few of them are listed below:

Sulfates

Parabens

Alcohol

Silicones

Sodium chloride

Coal tar

Mineral oil

Diethanolamine

Formaldehyde

Synthetic fragrances

Propylene glycol

Several studies show that these ingredients can be harmful to the hair or scalp. If you suffer from hair loss and notice these ingredients on any products that you use, it might be best to get rid of those products and purchase new ones.

Medical experts recommend you avoid using products with these ingredients, as they increase the risk of hair loss. These ingredients can exacerbate the issue if you already deal with hair loss.

Does Hair Growth Shampoo Work?

Many people swear by hair growth shampoos and other similar haircare products. The shampoos can work for you, but you will likely have better results if you find the best product for your specific hair type. Though many of these shampoos have the same goal of stimulating hair growth, the effect on your hair can vary due to several different factors.

It’s important to remember that hair growth can be affected by illness, genetics, diet, stress levels, aging, and overall health. According to medical experts, those who consume alcohol or smoke regularly might be more prone to hair loss.

Best Hair Growth Shampoos

If you struggle with hair loss, plenty of shampoos are available to help you out. We’ve put together a list of the 18 best hair growth shampoos in 2023 that are proven to provide positive results after consistent use.

Vegan | 96%-100% naturally derived | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Aloe barbadensis leaf, saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba oil

Coming in first place is the Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo. This product rids the scalp of impurities and dirt. It’s formulated with jojoba oil, saw palmetto, vegan biotin, and aloe barbadensis leaf. Together, these key ingredients work to moisturize and hydrate the hair while removing excess oils.

This product is ideal for anyone looking for a gentle, cleansing, hydrating shampoo. It’s ideal for anyone dealing with hair loss, as it provides a deep cleanse at the hair root, which stimulates growth over time.

The vegan, cruelty-free shampoo is also free of artificial fragrances. Its ingredients are 98% naturally-derived, making it one of the healthiest shampoo options on the market. The product has tons of positive reviews online. Many people have shared that the shampoo left their hair feeling healthy, cleansed, and moisturized.

Vegan | Sulfate-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Karmatin, marula oil, baobab oil, aloe vera, bergamot fruit oil

Vegamour’s Gro Revitalizing Shampoo for Thinning Hair restores dry, damaged hair to a healthy state and encourages hair growth. It’s developed with ingredients that help the hair retain moisture after washing.

Karmatin, a form of keratin, soothes the hair and protects it from becoming damaged. Marula, baobab, bergamot fruit, and lemon peel oils provide lasting moisture to the hair. Aloe vera – along with other ingredients – aids in nourishing and hydrating both the hair and the scalp.

Free of sulfates and parabens, this vegan shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It’s ideal for anyone wanting to cleanse their hair and increase hair growth without completely stripping away natural oils and moisture.

Paraben-free | Silicone-free | Sulfate-free

Standout ingredients: Saw palmetto, argan oil, tea tree oil, vitamin E oil

Pura D’or’s Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo is developed with an aloe vera-based formula. This shampoo is one of the healthier hair care products to choose from to treat hair loss. It’s free of parabens, gluten, silicones, sulfates, and other chemicals that could negatively impact hair health.

A few of the key ingredients in this shampoo are saw palmetto and argan, tea tree, and vitamin E oils. These ingredients moisturize, nourish, and revitalize dingy, dull hair strands from the root down. This hypoallergenic, cruelty-free product is best for anyone looking to increase hydration levels, stimulate new hair growth, and prevent future breakage or split ends.

Sulfate-free | Gluten-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Sunflower seed extract, citric acid

The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo also makes the list of the 18 best hair growth shampoos in 2023. This shampoo is infused with sunflower seed extract, citric acid, and other ingredients that hydrate, moisturize, and strengthen the hair.

According to the Olaplex website, this product nourishes damaged hair, boosts hair volume, prevents breakage, and repairs split ends. It’s ideal for anyone looking to treat hair loss. The shampoo penetrates the scalp deeply, which stimulates the hair roots and strands and promotes growth.

The Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is one of the healthiest hair care products to use. It has rave reviews online, with many people sharing they saw a positive change in their hair after using the product consistently. The shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, and silicones. It can be used daily and is suitable for all hair types and textures.

Non-GMO | Vegan | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Orange extract, biotin, caffeine, fulvic acid

Also making the list of the 18 best hair growth shampoos in 2023 is the Moerie Mineral Shampoo. This product is unique in that it includes 18 amino acids and more than 70 different minerals in its formula. It’s infused with orange extract, which aids in providing a light, pleasant natural scent to the shampoo.

Other ingredients like caffeine and biotin stimulate hair growth naturally. The shampoo is also developed with fulvic acid, which delivers much-needed nutrients to hair follicles and cells.

As one of the healthier shampoo options on the market, this non-GMO shampoo is vegan and free of silicones, parabens, artificial fragrances, and sulfates. Moerie’s Mineral Shampoo will cleanse your hair follicles and scalp of toxic chemicals, excess oils, and dirt. It will also keep the hair moisturized long after use due to its unique blend of moisturizing and hydrating ingredients.

Silicone-free | Vegan | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Keratin, citric acid, biotin

The Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Long and Strong Shampoo is formulated to help stimulate and grow hair. This product is developed with a blend of biotin, keratin, and vitamin B5. The ingredients work to cleanse, nourish, and rejuvenate the hair. This product is best for anyone wanting to increase shine and volume while also getting a deep cleanse at the root of the hair.

The vegan shampoo is free of silicones and parabens. Reviewers online have left hundreds of positive comments about the Not Your Mother’s Way To Grow Long and Strong Shampoo, noting that it strengthened their hair and helped it grow.

Sulfate-free | Paraben-free | Phthalate-free

Standout ingredients: Ginseng, Vitamin E, caffeine, biotin

Marc Anthony’s Biotin Grow Long Shampoo promises to help you grow out your locks. The shampoo is developed with key ingredients like biotin, caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E. These ingredients hydrate the hair, boost elasticity, and stimulate new hair growth. The cleanser has an anti-breakage formula that nourishes the hair, strengthens it, and leaves it feeling soft and silky.

This cruelty-free shampoo is not tested on animals, and it’s also free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Marc Anthony’s Biotin Grow Long Shampoo can be used several times a week to remove buildup from the hair and scalp. Using a Marc Anthony conditioner alongside this product is recommended for the best results.

This product is great for anyone dealing with hair loss, as several of the key ingredients treat the hair from the root, which can result in increased growth of the hair follicles.

Vegan | Paraben-free | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Apple extract, niacinamide

The Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo also makes the list of the 18 best hair growth shampoos in 2023. The vegan, cruelty-free shampoo is made with a variety of hair-nourishing ingredients like vitamins B3 and B6, citrus protein, and apple extract. The ingredients moisturize the hair follicles and scalp, while ingredients like niacinamide strengthen the hair strands.

The Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo has an anti-breakage formula that rejuvenates damaged hair and prevents future breakage from occurring. This shampoo is ideal for anyone wanting to stimulate new hair growth, reduce hair loss, and boost the hair’s overall shine.

Sulfate-free | Paraben-free | Gluten-free

Standout ingredients: Biotin, collagen, vanilla, bergamot

The OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo is a great product for anyone wanting to grow a thicker, fuller head of hair. This product has several standout ingredients like collagen, protein, and biotin, which are vital in stimulating and promoting hair growth. The shampoo is formulated with a pleasant scent of vanilla, bergamot, and jasmine.

This product is free of sulfates, parabens, and gluten. Many reviewers online have shared that the shampoo had a positive impact on their previously-thinning hair. If you’re looking for a cleansing shampoo that will boost your hair’s volume and shine, try out the OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo.

Fragrance-free | Paraben-free | Sulfate-free

Standout ingredients: Shea butter, Jamaican black castor oil, apple cider vinegar

Shea Moisture’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo cleanses and nourishes the hair and scalp. This shampoo deeply cleanses and moisturizes the hair and is formulated with key ingredients apple cider vinegar, shea butter, and Jamaican black castor oil. The unique blend of shea butter and oils work to strengthen damaged hair, which results in a reduction of breakage and a boost in overall hair growth.

Shea Moisture’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and free of artificial fragrances. This product is marketed toward those with damaged, heat-styled, chemically processed, and natural hair textures – but it’s suitable for all hair types from curly to frizzy to wavy.

Paraben-free | Sulfate-free | Cruelty-free

Standout ingredients: Honey, babassu oil, ginger, avocado

Mielle’s Pomegranate and Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo works to remove buildup, oils, and dirt from the scalp and hair strands. This cruelty-free product is also free of harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil. It’s developed with standout ingredients honey, ginger, avocado, and babassu oil. The ingredients moisturize and hydrate the hair while gently cleansing it.

The Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo is primarily marketed toward those with thick, frizzy, curly, or dry hair, but it’s suitable for all hair types. According to the shampoo brand’s website, the product helps boost the hair’s volume level and elevates the appearance of color-treated hair.

Rejuvenate and restore your hair to its healthiest state by applying this shampoo several times a week. Use one of Mielle’s conditioners alongside this product for the best results.

Vegan | Cruelty-free | Sulfate-free

Standout ingredients: Biotin, caffeine, rice protein

The Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo cleanses the hair and promotes growth. It’s formulated with biotin, protein, and caffeine, all of which stimulate the roots and hair strands. This vegan product is free of harsh ingredients, so the formula has no sulfates, parabens, or silicones. This shampoo is recommended for anyone looking to clear their hair of dirt and excess oils, boost hair volume levels, and moisturize the hair.

Vegan | Sulfate-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Tea tree oil, peppermint oil, notes of lavender

The Tea Tree Special Shampoo also makes the list of the 18 best hair growth shampoos in 2023. This product is developed with tea tree and peppermint oils to deeply penetrate the scalp and provide a deep cleanse – removing excess oils, dirt, and build-up.

This product strengthens hair follicles and stimulates new growth during its cleansing process. The shampoo also provides a lot of moisture and hydration, which treats damaged hair and prevents breakage.

The cruelty-free shampoo is vegan and free of sulfates and parabens. Many customers have shared that the shampoo helped them treat dandruff and other dermatitis issues on the scalp. Several people have also mentioned that the product has a pleasant smell.

According to the brand’s website, the product is formulated with notes of lavender. Tea Tree’s Special Shampoo can be used several times a week to treat and cleanse the hair. It’s suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

Fragrance-free | Paraben-free | Sulfate-free

Standout ingredients: Purified water, glycerin

Vanicream’s Shampoo for Sensitive Skin is dermatologist-tested and specifically formulated to restore the hair. This product is very cleansing, making it ideal to use if you’re wanting to stimulate hair growth. The product is free of fragrances, dyes, sulfates, parabens, lanolin, and other chemicals that can be harmful to the hair or scalp.

This product helps to control scalp itchiness and reduce build-up from hairsprays, conditioners, and other hair styling products. Vanicream’s Shampoo for Sensitive Skin has rave reviews online, with many people sharing that it has helped them manage an itchy or irritated scalp.

Silicone-free | Dye-free | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Copper peptides, biotin, energy complex

Brigeo’s Destined for Destiny Shampoo combines several ingredients to nourish the hair and help it grow. The product is formulated with caffeine, biotin, peptide, and a unique energy complex. The ingredients work together to cleanse, hydrate, and moisturize the hair. Caffeine is key in stimulating hair growth from the root and proving antioxidants, while biotin improves the hair’s elasticity and strengthens it.

Free of parabens, dye, and silicones, this is one of the healthier shampoos to choose from. If you’re looking to stimulate hair growth, give Brigeo’s Destined for Destiny Shampoo a try.

Dye-free | Paraben-free | Silicone-free

Standout ingredients: Sea salt, coconut oil, hydrolyzed wheat protein

The Nexxus Clean & Pure Shampoo is another great product for anyone looking to grow their hair. This clarifying shampoo cleanses the scalp, wiping away dirt, grime, and excess oils. It’s formulated with sea salt, coconut oil, and hydrolyzed wheat oil. The ingredients cleanse, moisturize, and hydrate the hair. This product also strengthens the hair strands, which can increase hair growth over time.

The Nexxus Clean & Pure Shampoo is free of harsh chemicals like dyes, parabens, and silicones, making it an ideal choice for anyone wanting to use a healthy product. This product is safe for everyday use and is suitable for all hair types.

According to several reviewers, the shampoo has a pleasant floral scent. Many people have shared that this product is a great clarifying shampoo that provides a high level of long-lasting moisture.

Paraben-free | Colorant-free | Sulfate-free

Standout ingredients: Aloe vera, peppermint oil, grapefruit peel extract

Remove toxins and build-up from your hair with the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo. This product is part of a hair cleanser set, but it can be used alone. It’s one of the healthiest shampoos on the market and can be used regularly to increase hair growth and strengthen hair strands from the root down.

The shampoo is formulated with standout ingredients like peppermint oil, aloe vera, and grapefruit peel extract. These ingredients soothe the itchiness of the scalp, remove excess dirt, and moisturize the hair.

Specifically formulated for those with sensitive skin, the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo is ideal for anyone dealing with thinning hair, loss of hair, or irritable scalps. The cleansing shampoo is free of parabens, silicones, colorants, and sulfates. Daily use of this product is recommended for best results.

Cruelty-free | Non-GMO | Paraben-free

Standout ingredients: Argan oil, vitamin B, keratin, biotin

Purebiology’s RevivaHair Growth Stimulating & Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo lives up to its name. Its standout ingredients biotin, keratin, argan oil, and vitamins B and E all contribute to hair growth. This shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s free of parabens, GMOs, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals. If you’re looking for a product that will give your hair a deep, hydrating cleanse, then you should consider using this shampoo.

According to the brand’s website, this shampoo will boost natural hair regrowth, prevent breakage, and nourish damaged hair with split ends. Purebiology’s Revivahair Growth Stimulating & Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo also helps to treat alopecia and thinning hair and prevents future hair loss. This product is safe for all hair types and can be used several times a week.

As you can see by our list, there are a variety of shampoos that are available to get you started on your hair growth or regrowth journey. Though the shampoos listed above all have great reviews, consulting with a doctor for guidance would be beneficial for anyone looking to treat hair loss on a long-term basis.

