The Best Hair Oils for Men in 2024

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Women aren’t the only ones who can benefit from regularly using oil in their hair. Do you assume that using a hair oil would weigh your hair down and make it look, well, oily? Think again. There are many high-quality hair oils on the market that are perfect for rejuvenating dry, brittle, and damaged hair, making it easier to style as well as softer and smoother to the touch.

If you want to take a more natural approach to your hair care, and you want to start using products that will support the health of your hair as well as your scalp, it’s definitely worth giving some of the best hair oils for men a try.

Reasons to Use Hair Oil

There are a lot of great reasons to use hair oil, even if you have never tried it before. Start by evaluating your hair and scalp. What condition are they in? Is your scalp flaky or does your hair break easily? Is your hair frizzy despite your best efforts to make it look smooth? Are you experiencing some hair thinning? The solution to these and various other problems might be a top-quality oil.

Hair oil can do a lot of things, and different oils can provide varying benefits. For instance, some oils are known for protecting your hair during heat styling, while others are known for promoting hair growth or fighting dandruff. Also, most oils will be able to provide your hair with much-needed moisture, and some can even help repair your hair if there’s damage or split ends. Even if you have oily hair or an oily scalp, the right oil may help restore balance.

The Different Types of Hair Oils

As soon as you start searching for the best hair oils for men, you will realize that many different oils can be applied to the hair. Some products feature just one oil, making it easy if you want to reap the benefits of that particular oil. Other products, on the other hand, will contain a blend of more than one oil so you can derive the benefits from all of the oils in the mix. Getting a blend can be convenient because you can get everything you need from one product rather than buying and applying multiple oils to your hair.

When shopping for hair oil, you might not know which type to go with. A good strategy is to consider what your goals are. For example, do you want to support healthy hair growth, or perhaps take steps to slow the thinning of your hair? Maybe you want to moisturize your hair because it’s been dry simply. Or, if you are a guy with curly hair, you might be looking for an oil that can help you tame your locks so they will look smooth. You can use oil to tackle frizz or dandruff, style your hair more easily, and nourish the scalp as well. The point here is that there are so many fantastic uses for hair oil beyond merely hydrating your strands, so it’s worth considering whether or not an oil could enhance your hair care routine.

Once you know what you want to get out of a hair oil, you can consider the benefits that various types of oils provide. From there, you can narrow your search to those oils in particular so you will be using the optimal product for your needs and hair type.

To help you see what we mean, here is a list of some of the many oils that can be used to keep your hair looking great and feeling soft and smooth.

Almond oil – If your hair is dry or damaged, or if you have dandruff, sweet almond oil can be useful. It’s also a good choice if you have thinning hair.

– If your hair is dry or damaged, or if you have dandruff, sweet almond oil can be useful. It’s also a good choice if you have thinning hair. Argan oil – This is a great choice if your hair is frizzy and hard to control and style. You may find that your hair is softer and smoother after applying a bit of argan oil.

– This is a great choice if your hair is frizzy and hard to control and style. You may find that your hair is softer and smoother after applying a bit of argan oil. Coconut oil – A great option for men whose hair is damaged or in need of moisture, coconut oil can work well on a variety of hair types, so it’s worth trying.

– A great option for men whose hair is damaged or in need of moisture, coconut oil can work well on a variety of hair types, so it’s worth trying. Rosemary oil – Rosemary oil is another option you can try if your hair is thinning or you want to support hair growth.

– Rosemary oil is another option you can try if your hair is thinning or you want to support hair growth. Olive oil – This oil is a good option that is worth considering if your hair is in need of repair and moisture.

– This oil is a good option that is worth considering if your hair is in need of repair and moisture. Jojoba oil – Jojoba oil can be a smart addition to your hair care routine if you want to improve the health of your hair and scalp, especially if they are dry.

– Jojoba oil can be a smart addition to your hair care routine if you want to improve the health of your hair and scalp, especially if they are dry. Avocado oil – Another solid option to combat dryness, avocado oil can also help you fight dandruff. It can even be used to help prevent breakage.

The Best Hair Oils for Men

With a better understanding of the myriad oils you can use to strengthen, soften, and style your hair, you’ll be better prepared to sort through the multitude of options that are currently on the market from a range of brands.

Remember, as you shop, also consider things like whether you want a scented or unscented product and whether you want to stick with products that feature only naturally derived ingredients.

To start your search, check out the list of the best hair oils for men below, keeping your hair needs and goals in mind.

With the Hair & Body Oil from Blu Atlas, you can soften your hair and your skin. It comes with a convenient dropper, so applying the right amount is simple, and you can rest easy knowing that all of the ingredients are from natural origins. Plus, this company does not use any artificial fragrances in their products, which are also vegan and cruelty-free.

The other nice thing about this product is the fact that it is a blend of oils, so you can reap the benefits of multiple oils every time you use it. More specifically, the oils include saw palmetto oil, neem oil, castor oil, argan oil, rosemary oil, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, bhringraj oil, lavender seed oil, jojoba seed oil, pumpkin seed oil, and geranium oil. Plus, this product also contains aloe.

This oil is fantastic for men because the saw palmetto can help fight hair loss by countering DHT, while the lavender seed oil can support hair growth. The other oils can do everything from boosting shine to moisturizing your hair, and they can nourish your hair and scalp as well. So, this can be the ideal product to go with if you want to enjoy the benefits of several oils without needing to buy them separately.

The MP 10 Nourishing Oil from Jack Black is another oil that is formulated to work well on the hair and skin. It is a lightweight product that can be useful if your skin is dry on your face or body, and you can also use it for shaving. You can even use it on your facial hair to keep it nice and soft. Plus, when applied to the hair, it can help you fight embarrassing frizz and can be a great natural way to style your locks.

This product contains a total of 10 oils: moringa seed oil, rice bran oil, grape seed oil, baobab seed oil, argan oil, marula seed oil, jojoba oil, olive fruit oil, plum seed oil, and watermelon seed oil. These can help provide hydration, protection, and nourishment, and they can also reduce redness, provide anti-aging benefits, and more.

Overall, this is a good choice when you want to use a variety of oils at the same time, and when you plan on using an oil on your face, body, scalp, and hair. If you have used the individual oils in this product and have had good results, a blend will make it convenient and less costly.

The Moroccanoil Treatment Original is a popular option worth considering when shopping for the best hair oils for men. It is alcohol free and good for all types of hair. All you need is a small amount applied to wet or dry hair to see a difference in the way your hair looks and feels. It can help if you have unsightly split ends, if your hair is dry, and if you have frizz that is hard to control.

This product includes argan oil for nourishment and hydration, as well as linseed extract that can help you achieve healthier hair. After applying it, you should find your hair shinier, regardless of how straight or curly it is. And the best part is that you will likely see quite a difference in the way your hair looks after just one use. The more you use it, the healthier and shinier your hair may become, and the easier it might be to style so you can save time and avoid frustration.

One thing to keep in mind is that this might not be the right hair oil for you if you just want to stick with argan oil. If you want argan oil without any other ingredients, consider checking out the Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil. Also, if you have hair that is light in color, you can consider Moroccanoil Treatment Light, so that is another option from this brand that is worth looking into.

If you are looking for a lightweight product, check out The Oil from Crown Affair. This is another vegan and cruelty-free option that is worth your consideration because of its many great features. You can use this product to increase shine, hydrate your locks, and reduce frizz and split ends. Plus, if you style your hair with heat, this oil can protect your strands. And you can use it on all hair types and textures, including straight, curly, wavy, and coiled hair.

The oils in this product are Tsubaki seed oil, which provides moisture and helps strengthen hair, and meadowfoam seed oil, which helps protect your hair against heat when styling it. With regular use, you might find that your hair feels softer and looks smoother than before.

Something to bear in mind is that this hair oil is scented, and it features several notes, such as lemongrass, wood, amber, Italian bergamot, and yuzu. Therefore, it may not be the appropriate choice if you are the type of person who prefers unscented products or you aren’t a fan of the scents in this oil. Otherwise, you might absolutely love the light fragrance that this adds to your hair.

The Ghost Oil from Verb is yet another hair oil that you can use on any type of hair, including wavy, curly, coily, and straight hair. You can also use it whether you have fine hair or thick hair. It is a weightless formula that is absorbed quickly, and it can help nourish the hair and make it shine, so it looks healthier and smoother. If you have tried other oils that ended up weighing your hair down, this one might be the solution you have been hoping for.

The ingredients in this hair oil include hydrolyzed soy protein, which can help lock in moisture to keep your hair soft, and bamboo extract, which cap with moisture and hen your follicles. Plus, it contains moringa oil, which hydrates and smooths so you can achieve the perfect style every day.

What’s also great about this product is does not contain any parabens or sulfates, and it is gluten, cruelty-free and vegan. And, like other high-quality hair oils, you don’t need to use a lot of it either. When applying it to dry or damp hair, just two to three drops should do the trick.

Would you prefer buying a single-ingredient hair oil? Then check out the 100% Pure Argan Oil Head to Toe Smoothing from Shea Moisture. The only ingredient in the bottle is Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, so if you know that argan oil is just right for your hair, this can be the simple solution. Or, if you want to try argan oil to see how it affects your strands, without any other ingredients getting in the way, using this product would be a smart way to go.

For many people who use oil in their hair, argan is their favorite because it can help your hair look smoother and feel softer, with more moisture and less frizz. If you are embarrassed by flyaways that you find difficult to control, applying a small amount of this oil might be all that you need to get the results you seek.

You should find that your hair absorbs this oil quickly, and it should make it easier to style your hair as well. Plus, you can use this oil on your skin if it is in need of extra moisture. And this oil comes in a convenient pump bottle so you can get just the right amount into your palm without overdoing it.

The Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil from Bumble and bumble is a good option to consider if you want a lightweight oil. It provides a host of benefits. In addition to helping you get rid of frizz, it can help your hair feel soft. Beyond that, you can use it to detangle your hair before you style it. And what’s really neat is that it contains UV filters that can even help shield your hair from the sun’s rays. Plus, this product is cruelty-free and does not contain mineral oil, phthalates, formaldehyde, or parabens.

This oil can work well on various hair textures, so it’s worth checking it out whether your hair is straight, curly, or somewhere in between. However, it is formulated for those with medium to thick hair density. And it is really best for those who have dry or damaged hair. By keeping these things in mind, you can decide whether this oil is right for you.

Like other hair oils, you don’t need to use a lot of this product to get amazing results, and you can use it on dry or damp hair. It works fast with its mix of grape seed oil, safflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, coconut oil, argan oil, and macadamia nut oil. That’s right, there are a total of six oils in this blend, so you can reap the benefits of all of these oils at the same time.

If you’re a guy who wants to use a product that will help his hair grow, check out the Difeel Men’s Ultra Growth Basil & Castor Hair Growth Oil. You can use this while your hair is damp, allowing it to get into your strands before styling. Its ingredients support hair growth, and can make your hair look even better by adding shine and increasing softness.

The oils in this product are castor oil and basil oil, which can benefit the hair and scalp. Because it can help improve dry hair’s look and feel while promoting growth, you can use this one product to tackle multiple concerns. If you would prefer to take a more natural approach to supporting healthy hair growth, this might be what you have been waiting for.

You can use this hair oil on all types of hair, but this is a good option for individuals whose hair is thinning. Also, it might be worth trying if your hair is weak and needs to be strengthened. The ingredients can work on your scalp and follicles, stimulating them and providing nourishment.

With the Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Moisture Boost Hair & Scalp Oil, you can take a simple step toward supporting the health of your hair and scalp. Use this to not only provide nourishment, but also to hydrate your hair and make it softer. And, of course, like other oils, this one can add shine, so if your hair is dull-looking, it can help.

This product contains multiple oils, and one of them is coconut oil, which is a great option when you want to add moisture to your locks. It can also help make it easier to style your hair. And this is a fantastic choice if you have curly hair that can be a little more challenging to manage and style.

Another attractive feature is the fact that this is a lightweight hair oil, so it shouldn’t weigh your hair down. You can use it every day when you style your hair, and you can rest easy knowing that it does not contain any gluten, phthalates, mineral oil, parabens, or dyes. Plus, it comes in a handy spray bottle, so it can be the ideal choice if you don’t like putting oil in your palms to apply it to your hair.

You can use the Hydrating Argan Oil from Forte Series on dry hair that is frizzy and needs to be smoothed. In addition to making it much easier to style your hair, this product can provide protection against heat styling. And the best part is that it’s lightweight, so you should find that it doesn’t make your hair look oily, and it will wash out easily, too.

Use this to tackle flyaways while nourishing your strands. You can rest assured that there aren’t any parabens or sulfates. And you can quickly reap the benefits of argan oil to hydrate and repair your hair. Plus, the fragrance will make your hair smell amazing.

You don’t need to use a lot to make the most of this oil. Just put some in your hands and then run it through your hair while it’s damp and before drying and styling to achieve the perfect look. This oil can help ensure your hair won’t be damaged by your blow dryer, and you can use it daily.

The Beard, Hair and Skin Oil from 18.21 Man Made comes in multiple scents, which are Sweet Tobacco, Spiced Vanilla, Noble Oud, and Absolute Mahogany. No matter which one you choose, you can use this blend on your skin, beard, and hair to condition and hydrate. This oil isn’t greasy, and it’s light so it feels weightless.

The ingredients in this blend include jojoba oil, argan oil, castor seed oil, and dog rose oil. These can help you achieve softer, smoother, stronger, and thicker hair. So, if you are tired of dealing with hair that’s dry and in need of attention, this might be the right product for you.

What’s also nice about this option is that it can help calm the skin, so when you apply it to your scalp and the skin under your beard, you could do more than just hydrate the hair. Apply it before you dry your hair and then style it as normally. It’s that simple.

The All Natural Hair Oil from OKAY for MEN can help improve your hair’s elasticity, while also making your hair softer and shinier. Like other oils on this list, it can be the perfect option for guys with dry hair who have tried other products and have been disappointed with the results.

This oil blend contains ingredients like sweet almond oil, castor seed oil, coconut oil, grape seed oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, cotton seed oil, and wheat germ oil. This means you can enjoy all of the benefits that these various oils provide to the scalp and hair.

You won’t find any silicones or parabens in this cruelty free product, which you can use on your beard as well. Plus, this is scented with natural fragrance so it can make your hair smell fresh and clean.

For men with thinning hair, another option is the Rosemary Hair Growth Oil from Hair Thickness Maximizer. When you apply this oil blend as directed, it can do things like stimulate your hair follicles and nourish them, boost scalp circulation, promote hair growth, and strengthen the roots of the hair.

In addition to helping you achieve thicker hair, this product can also be used by those with a dry scalp, and you can use it to make your hair softer and smoother. Ingredients include rosemary essential oil, Jamaican black castor oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E oil.

Overall, you can use this on all types of hair, from curly to straight, to help boost strength, growth, and moisture. Use it daily and you might notice that your hair becomes thicker and less prone to breakage. Plus, you can rest assured that it doesn’t contain sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, and it’s gluten-free, palm oil-free, and vegan.