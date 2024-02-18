Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Sometimes your body doesn’t quite have all it needs to give you the strong and healthy hair, skin and nails of your dreams. You can support it with supplements designed specifically to target your appearance. To help you find the right ones, we’ve curated a list of the best hair, skin and nail vitamins of 2024.

What Do Hair, Skin and Nail Vitamins Do?

Your body is supposed to naturally have all the nutrients needed to care for your hair, skin and nails. In reality, it’s easy to develop a nutrient deficiency without immediately noticing the effects. This is because our modern-day diets often contain fewer nutrients than our bodies require.

Without the nutrients needed to support natural regeneration, growth, turnover and other facets of hair, skin and nail health, your appearance may suffer. Hair, skin and nail vitamins contain nutrients that specifically target these areas. These include biotin, which is known for increasing the density of hair and boosting growth, fish oil to fight inflammation and reduce sun damage, vitamin A to treat acne, and vitamin C to fight free-radical damage. vitamins won’t replace healthy diet, but they can support and balance your nutrient intake so you’re getting all the vitamins and minerals your body needs. If your levels of certain nutrients are low and you take supplements, you should start to notice an improvement in your appearance.

Who Should Take Hair, Skin and Nail Vitamins?

Those who will benefit the most from hair, skin and nail vitamins are people with vitamin deficiencies. If you don’t think you eat a balanced diet or have other symptoms of vitamin deficiency, it’s worth consulting your physician. They can run tests to determine which micronutrients you need to supplement your diet. If you already take a multivitamin, you may want to compare the ingredients with some of these hair, skin and nail vitamins and consider switching to them. Most contain nutrients that are helpful for other body processes, along with ingredients that specifically target your hair, skin and nails.

What to Look For in a Hair, Skin and Nail Vitamin

There are a few things you should look for when choosing a hair, skin and nail vitamin:

Biotin . Biotin, a B-complex vitamin, is important for the way energy is created in your body. People with biotin deficiencies often experience hair loss and skin rashes, which is why taking biotin may help spur hair growth and improve skin health.

. Biotin, a B-complex vitamin, is important for the way energy is created in your body. People with biotin deficiencies often experience hair loss and skin rashes, which is why taking biotin may help spur hair growth and improve skin health. Folic Acid . This is a form of vitamin B9, which the body uses to create proteins and manage DNA and red blood cells. Because this vitamin is essential to the cells in your hair, some believe it’s an important hair growth nutrient.

. This is a form of vitamin B9, which the body uses to create proteins and manage DNA and red blood cells. Because this vitamin is essential to the cells in your hair, some believe it’s an important hair growth nutrient. Vitamin A . Vitamin A is essential for proper skin function, and assists in your body’s cell growth and immune processes. In a supplement, it serves as an antioxidant to combat free-radical damage and works wonders on acne-prone skin.

. Vitamin A is essential for proper skin function, and assists in your body’s cell growth and immune processes. In a supplement, it serves as an antioxidant to combat free-radical damage and works wonders on acne-prone skin. Vitamin D . Many people experience a lack of vitamin D during the winter, as sun exposure is necessary for vitamin D to be produced in the skin. In a supplement, vitamin D can stop hair loss and nail chipping.

. Many people experience a lack of vitamin D during the winter, as sun exposure is necessary for vitamin D to be produced in the skin. In a supplement, vitamin D can stop hair loss and nail chipping. Collagen . Collagen supplements have become popular in recent years, especially among celebrities who praise their anti-aging effects. These effects are backed up by studies that show taking regular collagen supplements improves the skin’s moisture levels and firmness while making wrinkles less noticeable. They have a minimal effect on nails and hair, though.

. Collagen supplements have become popular in recent years, especially among celebrities who praise their anti-aging effects. These effects are backed up by studies that show taking regular collagen supplements improves the skin’s moisture levels and firmness while making wrinkles less noticeable. They have a minimal effect on nails and hair, though. Saw Palmetto . Saw palmetto is an ingredient that offers natural protection from hair loss caused by DHT, an androgen hormone both men and women produce (although men have much higher levels). Saw palmetto may reduce hair loss by preventing the body from converting hormones into DHT.

. Saw palmetto is an ingredient that offers natural protection from hair loss caused by DHT, an androgen hormone both men and women produce (although men have much higher levels). Saw palmetto may reduce hair loss by preventing the body from converting hormones into DHT. A Reputable Brand . It’s important to use products created by reputable brands. Is the brand offering the supplement recommended by physicians? Does the product get positive reviews? Is the brand one you recognize or that has been around for a while? These are important questions to ask yourself as you choose a vitamin.

. It’s important to use products created by reputable brands. Is the brand offering the supplement recommended by physicians? Does the product get positive reviews? Is the brand one you recognize or that has been around for a while? These are important questions to ask yourself as you choose a vitamin. Third-Party Testing . Looking for products that a third party has tested is a great way to ensure efficacy and safety.

. Looking for products that a third party has tested is a great way to ensure efficacy and safety. How the Ingredients Fit You. Most importantly, the supplement should contain ingredients that fit you. You may need to avoid certain ingredients if you’re pregnant or nursing, for example, or may be taking a medication that interacts badly with a specific ingredient. If you take more than one supplement, compare the labels to ensure you’re not getting an overdose of a vitamin or mineral. To understand what fits you best, speak with your doctor.

These gummies from Blu Atlas top our list of the best hair, skin and nail vitamins of 2024. They give you all the support you need to look and feel like the best version of yourself. Made with 98% ingredients from natural origins, these vitamins come in delicious tropical mango gummy form, and never feel like a chore to take. Users call them “tasty,” and note that they promote healthier looking hair and skin that absolutely glows.

How do these gummies support hair, skin and nail health? They include all the most important micronutrients, like saw palmetto to stop hormone-triggered balding, folic acid to get hair growth started and cut down on the appearance of gray hair, zinc and biotin to help your body produce keratin, and a number of other important vitamins and minerals. All it takes is one gummy a day to help your hair, skin and nails grow stronger and look more vibrant.

Star Ingredient: Saw palmetto to stop hair loss

Form: Gummy

This product’s ingredient list is less extensive than some of the others on this list, but it still provides the key components for hair, skin and nail health. Keratin is known to strengthen the hair and nails. Vitamin C comes with a whole host of benefits, including immune-system support and anti-aging help. Finally, there’s vitamin E, an ingredient loaded with antioxidants that seek out free-radical damage and neutralize it, keeping your skin, hair and nails healthy and youthful.

Star Ingredient: Keratin

Form: Gummy

In these softgels from Nature Made, you get your daily dose of vitamin C, biotin, zinc and copper, plus a boost in the form of vitamin A. These nutrients all play an important role in the formation and maintenance of healthy hair, skin and nails. Vitamin C, for example, aids in the collagen synthesis process, keeping skin firm and plump. Zinc is helpful for making keratin, the protein found in hair and nails. Copper helps the body process iron, a necessary nutrient for health. Reviewers claim that this supplement makes their hair, skin and nails look great.

Star Ingredient: Biotin

Form: Softgel

What we love about Garden of Life products is that their supplements come from whole foods, delivering necessary nutrients in the way your body was designed to absorb them. This formula uses a combination of plants to help your body produce the hair, skin and nail proteins collagen, keratin and elastin, and then keep their levels steady. These three proteins support your hair, skin and nails stay youthful and strong.

The formula contains all the necessary nutrients, including vitamins A to E and important minerals like zinc and selenium. In addition to the organic food blend, the supplement contains what the brand calls an “organic beauty blend.” This includes green tea extract, a powerful antioxidant that stimulates circulation; pomegranate extract for its many anti-aging benefits; bamboo shoot extract to fight inflammation; and turmeric to improve your body’s ability to fight free radical damage and thus defy aging.

Star Ingredient: Green tea extract

Form: Tablet

With Moon Juice’s SuperHair supplement, you get a daily multivitamin along with additional hair benefits. This product addresses the most common deficiencies behind poor hair growth, fixes several forms of hair loss, and provides everything your body needs to create strong and flourishing hair. It all starts with a combination of bioavailable vitamins that are in most recommended daily supplements, like vitamins A, D, E and K. Where this supplement gets interesting is in the adaptogen, follicle protector and other additions.

There’s ashwagandha, for one, an ingredient that counteracts stress in the body to slow hair fall. Saw palmetto and pumpkin seed work together to keep your hair follicles healthy and functioning, while horsetail extract provides nutrients needed for hair thickness. There’s nutrient-rich kelp in here, too, as well as plenty of biotin.

Star Ingredient: Ashwagandha

Form: Capsule

Sometimes one ingredient is all you need for the best hair, skin and nail vitamins. As long as that one ingredient is biotin. Biotin is a B vitamin that is essential to the production of keratin, a protein that is key to the formation of hair and nails. Studies have shown that low levels of biotin lead to hair loss, which is why most beauty supplements contain this vitamin. This particular supplement contains a hefty dose of biotin, which may be too much if you already get enough of it in your diet. For that reason, it’s important to consult your physician before starting a supplement regimen.

Star Ingredient: Biotin

Form: Softgel

You probably know that aging can have some serious effects on hair, skin and nails, but did you know that it can affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients, too? That’s where this product comes in. It’s designed to provide all the nutrients that help your body make energy and keep hair, skin and nails in good shape. These include a few forms of vitamin B, which supports your body create energy, organs and your hair, skin and nails resilient. Zinc, iodine and folic acid also work to support your good looks.

Star Ingredient: Pantothenic acid

Form: Gummy

Briogeo is a favorite hair-care company, so of course their supplement makes the list of best hair, skin and nail vitamins. What sets this product apart is the inclusion of omega fatty acids, which come with a ton of benefits, and not only for your hair, skin and nails. These nutrients help the body fight inflammation that may be behind hair loss, while supporting hair, skin and nails at a structural level. The supplements also contain a number of essential vitamins. Hyaluronic acid is another important addition to this formula, as it keeps everything well hydrated and may even contribute to plumper-looking skin.

Star Ingredient: Omega 3, 6, 9

Form: Softgel

Swallowing more than one pill at a time can be annoying, but this blend of Persona Nutrition is so worth it. It starts with a borage-and-saffron softgel, packed with a fatty acid that makes skin smoother and more luminous. This blend also supports your mood and stops cravings. Next, there’s a vitamin C capsule with flavonoids, which helps your body produce collagen. A blend of sodium hyaluronate, caffeine, horsetail extract and fish collagen keeps skin moisturized from within while supporting energy and healthy hair, skin and nails.

This collection also includes a multivitamin, with all the micronutrients you need to stay in peak shape and support all your body’s essential functions. There are antioxidants, the nutrients that form the building blocks of hair, skin and nails, plus plenty of other benefits for your whole being in this bundle.

Star Ingredient: Borage with saffron

Form: Capsule and softgel

This supplement is a favorite among users, who claim it’s incredibly effective. While it doesn’t contain vitamins and minerals like many of the other products on this list, Revly’s Collagen Complex is full of collagen to build healthy hair, skin and nails, as well as hyaluronic acid to keep them well hydrated throughout the day.

Star Ingredient: Hyaluronic acid

Form: Capsule

Support healthy hair, skin and nails from all angles with this formula from Country Life. It all starts with 5,000 mcg of biotin to strengthen hair, skin and nails, plus all the other essential nutrients you need, like vitamin C and niacin. To provide extra benefits for hair, skin and nails, this supplement contains a proprietary blend of ingredients, including MSM to lower inflammation in the body and strengthen keratin, l-methionine to detoxify, and horsetail to promote hair growth, skin healing and antioxidant power.

Star Ingredient: Maxi blend

Form: Capsule

If swallowing pills or chewing gummies isn’t your style, try this Super Beauty Elixir that comes in a powder you mix with water and then drink. That means it helps you stay hydrated while it works on your hair, skin, and nails. This supplement focuses on anti-aging, providing fruit-derived antioxidants plus collagen peptides to keep skin firm and wrinkle-free. Vitamin C is also in here for its collagen-production support and antioxidant power. Hyaluronic acid ensures proper moisture levels even as your skin dries out with age, and biotin is just the cherry on top.

Star Ingredient: Antioxidant blend

Form: Drink packet

Bamboo seems to be everywhere these days, including in the best hair, skin and nail vitamins. This particular supplement harnesses bamboo’s power, providing your body with silica to combat brittleness in your hair and nails. Bamboo extract also has the ability to encourage deep hydration and boost collagen formation – it’s a miracle ingredient! This supplement doesn’t go overboard with nutrients, so you don’t have to worry about consuming too much. Nevertheless, it really does make a difference in your appearance.

Star Ingredient: Bamboo extract

Form: Capsule

This supplement delivers nutrients in food form, helping you to absorb them better and reap all their benefits. You can pop these tablets at any time of day, even without eating, making it easy to incorporate them into your daily routine. The formula turns to all the usual suspects, including vitamin A, biotin and zinc. It also contains nettle leaf, which is packed with minerals and offers benefits like anti-inflammatory help, extra blood flow and the nutrients you need to get a healthy glow.

Star Ingredient: Nettle leaf

Form: Tablet

If you’re looking for a supplement that nourishes your entire body but also provides specific benefits to skin, this product from Perricone MD is worth taking a look at. Specially formulated packets support all of your body’s systems, making you feel like a new person. One supplement contains astaxanthin, an algae extract that protects your body on a cellular level and has been shown to reduce wrinkles.

The Derma Glo supplement relies on vitamin C, grape seed extract and maritime pine bark extract to get the blood flow going and promote a glow that seemingly comes from within. There’s a supplement designed to rejuvenate skin and body, another for calcium and magnesium, another for joints and skin, and a final one for omega fatty acid support. While this cocktail of supplements is on the pricey side, it certainly covers all the bases.

Star Ingredient: Algae extract

Form: Softgel, capsule, caplet

Pure Encapsulations is one of the most trusted supplement brands out there, so it should come as no surprise that they produce one of the best hair, skin and nail vitamins. For skin, this supplement contains vitamin C, copper, manganese and silica, all ingredients that work to produce collagen and keep skin supple. For hair, it turns to PABA, which has been shown to stop hair from turning gray. For nails, biotin may strengthens the keratin, plus CoQ10, which maximizes cellular energy to support the proteins that make up hair, skin and nails.

Star Ingredient: CoQ10

Form: Capsule

These gummies from Alive are a great option for those on a budget who want to support their hair, skin and nails. They provide plenty of vitamins and minerals to keep these parts of the body thriving, plus collagen to strengthen and lutein to fight free-radical damage and inflammation and keep you youthful. An orchard fruit and garden veggie blend is responsible for this formula’s antioxidant benefits, giving you power in the form of brussels sprouts, orange, blueberry, carrot and more. If you’re not a fan of veggies, don’t worry – you’ll only taste the strawberry gummy flavor!

Star Ingredient: Lutein

Form: Gummy

Nature holds the secret to radiance, and this formula brings it to you. Using a combination of powerful herbs and natural extracts, it boosts growth, protects hair, skin and nails from damage, and gives you an enviable glow. Horsetail, alfalfa, gotu kola and nettle extracts are some of the most potent antioxidant ingredients available in the natural world, destroying oxidative stress before it can do any damage. Triphala reduces inflammation, and Chebula myrobalan (a plant native to Asia) works to reverse sun damage while hydrating the lower layers of your skin. You can count on the ancient ayurvedic ingredients from Gaia Herbs to transform your appearance.

Star Ingredient: Burdock root

Form: Liquid capsules

Nutrafol offers separate supplements for men and women to target gender-specific hair, skin and nail issues. While the formulas are slightly different, both turn to a Synergen Complex to get the job done. This complex is Nutrafol’s secret weapon, containing calming ashwagandha, hormone-targeting saw palmetto, antioxidant vitamin E, marine collagen peptides to build strong hair, skin and nails, and curcumin to address hair loss. There are also goodies like keratin, horsetail, resveratrol and kelp minerals to balance and revitalize.

Star Ingredient: Synergen complex

Form: Capsule

Your hair, skin and nails need to be fed just like you do, so make sure they’re getting all the nutrients they require. This supplement from Naturelo supports your body with all kinds of important vitamins and minerals. To keep your hair, skin and nails strong, it contains hydrolyzed collagen. Organic coconut oil powder ups the moisture content of skin to keep it smooth while protecting hair and going after oxidative stress. Finally, omega fatty acids, horsetail, MSM and PABA support your good looks so you can feel more confident.

Star Ingredient: Coconut oil powder

Form: Capsule

How you look on the outside starts with what’s going on inside, which is how these hair vitamins bolster your appearance. While these capsules contain enough vitamins to support skin and nails, they are targeted at your hair, helping it improve its strength to stop breakage while looking shinier and losing some of those grays. Some of the highlight ingredients include organic Himalayan shilajit extract for healthy skin, saw palmetto to stop thinning, and the shine and anti-gray complex that gets at the root causes of gray hair so you can hold on to your color for longer.

Star Ingredient: Shine and anti-gray complex

Form: Capsule

Biotin and collagen are two of the most important nutrients for healthy hair, skin and nails. In addition to these ingredients, as well as vitamins and strengthening keratin, these supplements include bamboo, hyaluronic acid and grape extract to prevent damage, keep everything well hydrated (no matter how little water you drink a day) and support your body in all its important functions.

Star Ingredient: Grape extract

Form: Capsule

These hair, skin and nail vitamins take a slightly different approach. Rather than load you up with vitamins and minerals, these supplements give you extracts that help with digestion, energy and stress support, leading to better hair, skin and nail health. Astaxanthin increases the skin’s elasticity, biotin strengthens and probiotics support a healthy microbiome that is the foundation of health. Reishi mushrooms give your immune system a helping hand and work as antioxidants, maca root gets rid of stress, and artichoke extract supports digestion while providing essential nutrients.

Star Ingredient: Lactic acid bacteria

Form: Capsule

Unfortunately, many supplements turn to animal products to get you the collagen and other proteins needed for healthy hair, skin and nails. If you try to avoid animal products, look at these supplements from Rae, which are completely vegan. They contain antioxidant-rich vitamin C and acerola fruit extract; gynostemma extract, which works on the cellular level to repair damage; and bamboo stem extract to make brittle nails and hair problems of the past.

Star Ingredient: Bamboo stem extract

Form: Capsule