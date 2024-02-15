Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some soaps and detergents can provoke skin damage, especially in people with eczema. This condition is classified by skin that becomes bumpy, dry and itchy. Eczema often makes your skin more susceptible to damage from fragrances and other harsh chemicals.

This tough and often painful skin problem doesn’t have to make you fear wearing clothes! Today we’re featuring the best laundry detergent for eczema so that you can rest easier knowing that your detergent or fabric softener isn’t going to cause your skin to break out. Below are our top picks for the best laundry detergent options for your dry & itchy skin.

7 Best Laundry Detergents for Eczema

This fragrance-free Bio Landry Detergent is an excellent choice for people with eczema as it’s been shown that people with this skin problem should refrain from use of fragrances in their detergents and soaps. You can wash up to 75 loads per bottle of Loni Bio Laundry Detergent which makes it an awesome choice for families. We read somewhere that the average American family washes 300-390 loads per year.

These laundry detergent sheets have a fresh scent and are easy to use. This powerful liquid-less eco sheet option is perfect for people who want to do clean laundry and have natural options. This easily dissolves and is biodegradable.

This plant-powered laundry detergent from ECOS is sold at your local Walmart store. It washes 120 loads per container and is hypo-allergenic. You won’t find any dyes, phthalates, or formaldehyde in ECOS Plant Powered Liquid Laundry Detergent with Stain-Fighting Enzymes. You’ll use about ¼ of a cap for each load, measuring out a little more for heavier or larger loads.

Seventh Generation laundry detergent can be purchased online at Target and other outlets. This laundry Detergent is free & clear of skin irritants. This laundry detergent boasts its ability to remove tough stains like tomato sauce and coffee from your clothes with ease. This laundry detergent is USDA Certified Biobased.

This laundry detergent for eczema has been crafted with premium clean ingredients to lift stains with ease. Clean People Fresh & Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets with septic tanks and all types of washers including top load washers. You can get this laundry detergent in fresh scent, baby formula, or fragrance-free.

All Free Clear Detergent comes in a container that gives you 90 loads worth of liquid detergent. This formula is perfect for sensitive skin with no perfumes and dyes. Perfumes and dyes are the top two things that most people with eczema should avoid.

This unscented laundry detergent from Thrive Market is called Rosey. This plant-based laundry detergent has zero harsh chemicals but still fights tough stains. You won’t find any synthetic fragrances in Rosey and this laundry detergent has 4.5 starts on the Thrive Market shopping site with over 1000 reviews.

How we Ranked the 7 Best Laundry Detergent for Eczema

When choosing the best laundry detergent for eczema, we considered the following features, factors, and details:

Fragrance-Free : We did our best to included laundry detergents free of harsh fragrances or synthetic fragrances to ensure minimal risks of an eczema breakout.

: We did our best to included laundry detergents free of or synthetic fragrances to ensure minimal risks of an eczema breakout. Hypoallergenic : We tried to include hypoallergenic options whenever possible.

: We tried to include hypoallergenic options whenever possible. Moisturizing : If we found a laundry detergent that contained additional moisturizing ingredients, we were sure to include them with a higher rank on the list.

: If we found a laundry detergent that contained additional moisturizing ingredients, we were sure to include them with a higher rank on the list. Gentle Cleaning Agents: Last but not least, the best laundry detergent for eczema must include gentle cleaning agents. This would be plant based, fragrant free and similar options to ensure the laundry detergent was gentle on skin but tough on stains.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that there are many laundry detergent options on the market today, and the choice will ultimately rely on which options you’ve tried with great success. These laundry detergent for eczema options featured above are among the top ranked options to use for those with eczema. The key to using laundry detergent as a person with eczema is to purchase fragrance free options with hypoallergenic ingredients whenever possible. Use our list as a starting point to determine which laundry detergent helps you remove stains, smell great, and reduce the risk of eczema reaction.

FAQs

What washing machine powder to use for eczema?

When it comes to knowing what washing machine powder to use for eczema, you’ll want to consider any previous fragrances or liquids that have irritated your skin before. Most times you’ll want to buy a fragrance free, natural enzymes type of laundry detergent for eczema.

Is powder or liquid detergent better for eczema?

Liquid detergent is better for eczema than powder detergent. You’ll find that powder detergents leave behind more residues and can cause harm to your skin. This residue will linger on your clothing and increase your red, itchy skin during the day that become increasingly itchy.

Can I use fabric soften for eczema?

There are mixed opinions on if you can use fabric soften for eczema. Some studies say that there is no conclusive evidence that this isn’t a good idea, while others may say do not use it. Since fabric soften often has added fragrance and other harsh ingredients that are not good for sensitive skin, we say to try to find the best liquid laundry detergent for eczema that helps keep clothes softer without fabric softener.