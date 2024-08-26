Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to taking care of your clothes, not all laundry detergents are made equal. And while there’s no shortage of products that are great at pretty much offering universal coverage, it’s important to realize that there are some products that really work well for a particular niche, like detergents geared toward black clothing.

Read on to see our picks for the best laundry detergents for black clothing of 2024, as well as to see what exactly separates them from the competition.

No matter what type of dark clothing you’re washing (including you, synthetic materials!) this pick from Woolite has you covered to ensure everything stays dark. Designed to prevent fading, pilling, and stretching, it gently cleans while keeping everything in top shape. It can be used in either a regular or an HE washing machine. And, reviewers appreciate that their clothes come out smelling fresh, and that this option works well with cold water.

While not “technically” a detergent, this booster from OxiClean is a great product to add to the mix when you’re trying to get your black clothing clean. It’s a chlorine-free stain remover that works to keep your darker clothes looking dark for longer. It also features an enzyme that works to keep your precious clothes from pilling, and we love that you can put it in with your detergent, or use it as a spot treater prior to washing.

Don’t let the lightweight consistency of this product fool you, it’s geared toward cleaning your darkest of clothes. Boasting an enzyme complex that works on stains, oil, and dirt, this pick really does it all, and it has been optimized for cold water washes. It also doesn’t hurt that it has a super pleasant sandalwood, citrus, and sweet musk scent. And, reviewers note that a little bit definitely goes a long way!

This option from Cheer is specifically designed to keep colors looking bright, and reviewers note that it really works to protect dark colors. At the same time, it helps to prevent pilling and fading. Users also note that it works great on stains and odors, and we can’t help but note that for its lower price, it offers exceptional value!

This liquid detergent for colors is an excellent choice for washing black fabrics. You’ll love the renewed, clean look and feel of your clothing after washing with Perwoll Color Liquid Detergent because the formula was made to reduce fading while also improving the vibrancy of your black clothes. No more worrying about fading dark colors, not with this detergent at work.

This fragrance free laundry detergent is excellent for people who want to get their black clothes clean. With a 75 washer load container, Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is an excellent option to clean your clothes quickly. This detergent also set a new standard for other laundry detergents looking to go eco-friendly with their formula that doesn’t sacrifice results.

How We Ranked the 6 Best Detergent for Black Clothes

There are a few factors we considered when ranking the best options in our list for detergent for black clothes. These factors included:

Consistency: In a poll, it was found that 88 percent of people prefer a liquid detergent to alternatives. That was why we were sure to prioritize liquid options in making our picks.

prefer a liquid detergent to alternatives. That was why we were sure to prioritize liquid options in making our picks. Price: We were sure to include products that fell all along the price spectrum to ensure that everyone could find something for their needs.

Effectiveness: Based on consumer reviews and ratings, our picks were all up to snuff. This means there were plenty of satisfied customers that found the picks to do just what they claimed to do.

Conclusion

Keeping your dark clothes out of a premature greyveyard (see what we did there? Preventing your black clothes from fading to grey?) isn’t impossible! Our list of the best laundry detergents for black clothing proves you can get a thorough clean, a pleasant scent, and a black shirt that isn’t faded or excessively pilled after a wash.

FAQs

What’s the difference between dark and light colored clothing detergents?

There are special formulations for dark clothes that help maintain the black and other dark colors so they don’t fade to a lighter shade, such as black turning grey after a few washes. The formula is created with a specific pH level to ensure it’s satisfying the mission; either keeping white clothes white or black clothes blacker.

Can detergent stain black clothes?

When too much detergent is used during a wash, yes it can stain your black clothes. The best detergents for black clothes work well to maintain the dark color of your clothes when used properly. Be sure to read the label of your detergent for proper measuring and ingredients listed so you know how to use it for black clothes.

What not to do when washing black clothes?

Always use the coldest temperature when possible for washing black clothes. Hot water typically makes the color of your clothing fade quicker. This is why detergents designed for black clothes will generally recommend washing in cold water.