Best Liver Supplements: 5 Best Detoxifying Supplements for Liver Health

We’ve all talked about wanting to do a ‘detox’ when we’ve been living a bit on the unhealthy side. It’s practically required language at this point.

But instead of starving ourselves, what we really should be focused on is our liver health. The liver is your body’s organ specialized primarily for detox. It’s the little factory that cleans your blood and filters out toxins you’ve taken in, whether from food, alcohol, smoke, pollution, or a combination of all four.

A healthy liver makes for beauty inside and out. On the inside, your digestion is running as it should and your sleep cycles and energy are on point. On the outside, healthier livers make for healthier skin and glowing complexions. Something we all want.

If you’re like us and don’t always take care of your liver the way you should, a liver supplement might be the solution to a healthy detox and a healthier you.

But as we’ve discussed many times, the supplement world can be a dicey place, filled with wild claims and unregulated ingredients.

That’s why we took matters into our own hands to find the best liver supplements out there. Here’s who made our list:

2023 Best Liver Supplements

Benefits of Liver Supplements

If you don’t know– the liver is actually the largest organ in the human body. Your liver is intimately involved in over 500 processes that you need to stay alive and stay healthy. This makes liver health crucial for anyone who wants to look good and feel good.

The liver is responsible for helping your body detox naturally, to remove the nasty elements you’ve inhaled or ingested. But when it’s not functioning properly, those toxins can stick around. This can lead to a ton of unpleasant effects like weight gain, brain fog and digestive problems.

Unfortunately, a lot of factors in our modern lifestyle wreak havoc on our liver health. This includes pollutants in urban environments, drinking too much, smoking too much and eating an unhealthy diet.

Since at least one of these things will affect most of us, a liver supplement is often in order to give this important organ some extra support.

Here’s how a high-quality liver supplement can potentially benefit your wellness regimen:

Improves digestion

Supports your body’s natural detox

Increased energy

Better sleep

Mental clarity

Better skin complexion

Better mood

Kick junk-food cravings

Diminish bloating

Eating a healthy diet and limiting your alcohol intake can help keep your liver healthy. But if you haven’t been as kind to your liver as you should be, a liver supplement is a great way to support resiliency and daily detox.

You can also take a liver supplement for just a few weeks as a detox program to help reset your system and embark more easily on a healthy path.

Best Liver Supplements in 2023

1. Best Overall Liver Supplement: Oweli Liver Detox

For the most effective liver detox with the value, clean ingredients and glowing testimonials we all want to see, our #1 pick is this gem from Oweli. The Liver Detox contains a dizzying amount of herbs and minerals, meticulously researched to work both alone and in-tandem to support liver detox, overall liver health and immunity.

One of the reasons this program is our first choice is that it promotes gentle, gradual detox of the liver. While detox is important, people who go to extremes can put themselves in danger for dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. Plus, those emergency trips to the bathroom are never fun.

Oweli’s Liver Detox formula is different, in that it was created to optimize the body’s ability to detox naturally. After a few weeks, most people report increased energy and better sleep. And we love that Oweli gives a 100-day, ‘bottom of the bottle’ guarantee, so if it’s not a good fit, you’ll get reimbursed. Although, we could not find a single reviewer who said it did not work for them.

Pros:

Promotes safe and healthy liver detox

More energy

Great for seniors

Tons of ways to pay (PayPal, Apple Pay, etc)

Size: 30 servings per bottle

Active ingredients: Milk thistle, dandelion, zinc, chicory root

How it works: Take 2 capsules per day and drink plenty of water. Take it for at least one month.

Customer reviews: We noticed that a lot of verified users who love this product either drink alcohol regularly or have recently stopped drinking. An increase in energy and overall well-being is reported across the board.

The editor of this piece selected the Organixx brand, a highly trusted supplement company whose products she’s taken personally. Organixx always goes above and beyond your common supplement brand with their attention to research, clean sourcing and user feedback.

Case in point: Organixx’s Liver & Kidney Detoxx is so gentle and effective, it’s often recommended by physicians. The organic ingredients inside provide nutritional support for your critical organs to function optimally.

The most commonly reported effects from these Organixx liver supplements are decrease in bloating and digestion problems, increased energy and better overall wellness.

Another selling point is that you can do this program in just 15 days, versus other popular liver detoxes that take weeks and months. The powerful fermented blend goes to work to get your body detoxing the way it should be.

Pros:

Physician recommended

Affordable

Gentle and effective

Organic ingredients

Size: 60 veggie caps

Active ingredients: Organic turmeric, organic milk thistle, organic celery seed, organic burdock root

How it works: Take 2 capsules twice a day for 15 days. For advanced usage, take 4 capsules twice per day.

Customer reviews: From 400 reviews, the Organixx Liver & Kidney Detoxx currently sits at a score of 4.64 out of 5 stars. A large portion of verified users talk about a decrease in bloating and fatigue.

3. Best Reviews: Organifi Liver Reset

Organifi’s popular Liver Reset contains impeccably clean ingredients. They’re also offered in strong amounts to support healthy and effective detox in just 15 days.

The secret comes from Mother Nature herself, with healing detoxifying agents in every serving. In addition to more common botanicals for liver supplements like milk thistle, we love that Organifi adds natural anti-inflammatories like organic turmeric and ginger. These immune boosters can help you feel better both during and after the detox process. Plus, they’re great to keep illness at bay.

We also really dig the addition of triphala, an organic fruit blend known in Ayurvedic tradition to support liver function. All in all, this highly researched liver supplement is the perfect marriage of scientific research and plant-based wellness.

Pros:

15-day detox

Organic ingredients

Look and feel great

Size: 15 servings

Active ingredients: Organic milk thistle, artichoke leaf, organic triphala, organic dandelion

How it works: Take 2 capsules everyday for 15 days.

Customer reviews: Organifi Liver Reset has the most glowing reviews on our list. Speaking of, we noted how a lot of verified users spoke about actually looking better, i.e. better skin complexion, after completing this liver detox program.

4. Best for Daily Use: Pure Essence Labs LiverEssence

For daily detox and long-term liver health, we recommend LiverEssence. These capsules contain some of the most powerful ingredients we’ve seen, Siliphos in particular. This patented milk thistle extract contains up to 3x the potency of your traditional milk thistle powder. In fact, many verified users claim this is the best milk thistle supplement they’ve ever tried.

You can take LiverEssence in a few ways. One, you can do a typical detox of 15 days or 1 month. Two, you can take two per day to support daily detox and long-term liver health. And third, you can keep them in your plant-based medicine cabinet on standby for when you need them. If you overdo it one weekend on alcohol or junk food, simply call in your new reinforcements.

Pros:

Complete liver support

More mental clarity

Concentrated milk thistle for potency

Size: 30 count (15 days) or 60 ct (30 days)

Active ingredients: N-Acetyl-Cysteine, alpha lipoic acid, Siliphos (milk thistle extract), artichoke

How it works: Take 2 capsules per day to support liver function and regular detox.

Customer reviews: Verified reviews are nearly perfect for LiverEssence. We also noticed how most users either take everyday or keep them on hand for when they need an extra boost in the detox department.

5. Most Potent: Akasha Naturals Liver Detox

The most potent liver supplement we found that has the high quality to be featured on our list is this affordable product from Akasha Naturals.

First, a word on Akasha Naturals. Akasha Naturals was created by medical doctors who also help formulate their supplements. The brand is known for their commitment to clean, organic ingredients as well as their celebrity following. In fact, Akasha Naturals is the supplement go-to of Julia Roberts, who once nonchalantly named them in an interview for InStyle.

Now, let’s talk about what’s inside. While the majority of liver supplements contain nutrients in powdered form, these capsules are made with liquid extracts. These are more potent than powders and have been through less processing.

The Akasks Naturals Liver Detox capsules are so powerful, you only need to take 1 per day to experience the effects.

Pros:

Award-winning

Made with powerful liquid extracts

Super affordable

Size: 60 veggie caps

Active ingredients: Organic milk thistle, Oregon grape root, yellow dock root, organic burdock root

How it works: Take 1 veggie softgel per day for up to 60 days to support effective liver detox.

Customer reviews: Admittedly, Akasha Natural’s Liver Detox does not have any verified reviews online yet. We chose the product because its potency surpassed every other liver supplement we looked at with comparable quality and value.

How We Picked the Best Liver Supplements

The nutritional supplement market, in many ways, can still feel like the wild west. Since the FDA does not regulate these products, it’s a good idea to take some extra steps to make sure you’re getting something that’s safe and effective.

Luckily, we did the legwork for you. Here are the requirements we used to make our list:

Third-Party Testing

The best supplement companies will always both engage in third-party testing and offer the results for customers to see. Again, because these products are largely unregulated, third-party tests guarantee safety and keep vendors accountable. For the liver supplements on our list, we required third-party tests for contaminants on the ingredients used. These check for heavy metals, bacteria and more, helping to ensure what you’re putting in your body is pure.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews aren’t the end-all-be-all, but they can go a long way when trying a new supplement. When vetting different liver supplements we took a close look at verified testimonials: What is the overall success rate? What are the most common benefits? When do people experience effects?

Quality Ingredients

Finally, quality ingredients are important in any supplement, but they’re particularly critical when you want to detox. The vendors on our list offer non-GMO ingredients, many of which are certified organic. On top of that, most of these brands describe their sourcing in detail, including geographic region and processing.

What Are the Most Common Liver Supplements?

If you’ve already read through our top 5 liver supplements, you will have noticed that some of the same ingredients keep popping up again and again. Here are the most popular ingredients in liver supplements and liver detox programs:

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle comes from a plant with large leaves that have white veins. These leaves are dried and ground into powder or put through a liquid extraction process before they are put into a liver supplement. Milk thistle has shown promise in scientific research for treating diabetes, liver disease and indigestion. Milk thistle is often taken to help relieve diarrhea, nausea and bloating.

Dandelion Root

Dandelion roots and leaves have been used around the world for centuries to treat liver problems. While there have not as of yet been a ton of scientific studies to back up its effects, common uses include treatment for fever, eye problems, boils and diarrhea. Dandelion root is a natural diuretic and is thought to improve digestion overall, as well as alleviate issues with the liver and gallbladder.

Burdock Root

Like dandelion root, people have used burdock root for centuries because of its natural diuretic quality. Burdock root is what’s called a ‘blood purifier’ in that it helps improve blood health and remove toxins from the bloodstream. Burdock root is a staple in Ancient Chinese Medicine (ACM) and is even used as a topical treatment for acne and other skin issues. This superfood has also reportedly been used as part of a treatment program for chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes and more.

Artichokes

Artichoke leaves are often included in liver supplements, as they have been studied to help protect the liver against disease and inflammation. Artichoke also contains natural phytochemicals that can help relieve gastrointestinal discomfort. Since most of us don’t regularly eat artichokes, it’s a great addition to the supplement stack and a big helper of the liver.

What to look for when buying liver supplements

When you’re buying a liver supplement, you’ll want to factor in the following:

How it works – Are you looking to do a quick detox? Or do you want to do something more gentle on the liver that lasts about a month? Or maybe you want to take a liver supplement everyday to prevent disease. Be sure to check out how the supplement works to make sure it targets your needs.

– Are you looking to do a quick detox? Or do you want to do something more gentle on the liver that lasts about a month? Or maybe you want to take a liver supplement everyday to prevent disease. Be sure to check out how the supplement works to make sure it targets your needs. Delivery method – Liver supplements are available in capsule form, liquid form and powdered form.

– Liver supplements are available in capsule form, liquid form and powdered form. Active ingredients – Make sure the active ingredients include herbs like milk thistle or superfoods like dandelion root that have been shown to improve liver health.

– Make sure the active ingredients include herbs like milk thistle or superfoods like dandelion root that have been shown to improve liver health. Price – Supplements can get expensive. We’ve found that the price for a one-month supply of high-quality liver supplements will run you between $30 and $60. To get more savings, consider doing subscribe & save with the supplement brand. Also, check to see if they offer discounts for veterans, teachers, etc.

FAQs:

Are there side effects of liver supplements?

The herbal ingredients in many liver supplements can cause mild side effects. For example, the side effects of milk thistle include gastrointestinal issues, itchiness and headache.

How long does it take to see results?

Typically, people can see results of a high-quality liver supplement within 3 weeks. If you are doing a liver detox program and do not experience results after 3 weeks– like increased energy, sleeping better, etc– try contacting the company to see if they offer a money-back guarantee.

Can I take liver supplements if I’m pregnant or breastfeeding?

Certain herbs contained in many liver supplements may not be advised for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Consult with your OB first and let them know the ingredients before you start a liver supplement, to make sure it is safe for mom and baby.

Give your liver some love.

A healthy liver means a healthier, happier vibe. If your body isn’t detoxing properly, those pesky, lurking toxins can make you feel sluggish, even moody. Luckily, even if you overdo it on the drinking and the junk food sometimes, a quality liver supplement can help keep your liver on track. Check out any one of the options on our list with herbs like milk thistle to support natural liver detox.

