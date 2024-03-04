Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

People who suffer from psoriasis experience scaly, painful rashes and flaking skin. Most people see these breakouts on their knees, elbows, torso or scalp. Scientists aren’t sure what causes psoriasis; however, they know that it typically stems from a combination of genetics and an overactive immune system.

Flare-ups can come from several issues, including stress, getting sick, cold or warm weather, and skin disruptions like a scrape, bug bite or sunburn.

While doctors may not know why psoriasis happens, there are certain ingredients to look for in lotions to curb its effects. Retinoids, coal tar and salicylic acid are just a few options to check out. If you want more natural solutions, try lotions with jojoba oil, tea tree oil or aloe vera.

Every person reacts differently, so try a small spot of lotion on the affected area first. Finding the body lotion that works best for your psoriasis will take some trial and error. To get started, check out our list of the 15 best lotions for psoriasis in 2024.

If you are searching for an effective body lotion that contains naturally derived ingredients, look no further than Blu Atlas. This company focuses on creating fantastic skincare solutions with premium ingredients made from natural sources such as plants, fruits and minerals. Every product is backed by their medical advisory board, which consists of dermatologists in the cosmetic, medical and surgical practice areas.

For one of the best lotions for psoriasis in 2024 composed of mainly natural ingredients, try out the Blu Atlas Body Lotion. At least 96% of the ingredients in this vegan product are from natural sources, and a key ingredient, jojoba oil, specifically targets psoriasis issues.

Jojoba oil is full of life-giving antioxidants and fatty acids; plus, it contains critical skin vitamins A, D and E. It can help soothe the skin inflammation that causes psoriasis in the first place. Vitamin E also helps prevent sunburns and can heal them faster if you get one, which prevents psoriasis outbreaks caused by sunburn.

Two other critical ingredients in this body lotion are shea butter and seaweed extract. Shea butter works with jojoba oil to soothe skin inflammation and works as a super-hydrator to heal dry skin and patches. Seaweed extract has an unusually high amount of minerals, adding a beautiful glow to your skin.

Use this product whenever your skin feels dry or uncomfortable for best results. You can feel good about putting this lotion on your skin because it’s preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free.

The Blu Atlas Body Lotion comes in three different scent options, but you should probably go with the fragrance-free product for psoriasis to ensure no fragrances (even natural ones) cause your skin issues.

Anyone with severe psoriasis needs a tried-and-true formula backed by dermatologists. CeraVe started making products in 2005 and quickly became the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended skin-care brand. They have plenty of options in their repertoire, so take their skin-care solution finder quiz to figure out the best regimen for your psoriasis issues.

If you don’t want to take the quiz, the best place to start is CeraVe’s Psoriasis Moisturizing Cream. There are four main ingredients that alleviate breakouts caused by psoriasis. Two percent salicylic acid gently exfoliates the skin to remove redness and flakes. Niacinamide (a derivative of vitamin B) offers anti-inflammatory properties to prevent irritation and psoriasis breakouts.

Lactic acid is not quite as potent as salicylic acid, and enhances the effects without drying out the skin and causing more problems. Finally, three essential ceramides (a standard ingredient in CeraVe products) strengthen and regulate your skin’s barrier to lock in moisture and keep out irritants.

When this product is applied one to four times daily, you’ll see results, including improved psoriasis symptoms, fewer rashes, softer skin and non-irritated pores. People who use this product regularly says it’s a “miracle in a little jar” and are delighted that they don’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day to achieve the results they’re looking for.

Curél focuses on using ceramides to create its dry skin solutions. They have six different dry skin lotions on the market. If you’re looking for the best lotion for psoriasis, try their Hydratherapy Itch Defense Wet Skin Moisturizer. This moisturizer was made for people who often scratch at their skin, making the condition worse.

To use this treatment, apply the lotion immediately after your shower. Spread the moisturizer all over your body while it’s still wet. Then you can immediately towel off and go on with the rest of your day. This product has no scent, so it won’t cause any irritation, and it was given the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

The three main ingredients are Curél’s proprietary ceramide complex, vitamin E and oatmeal extract. The complex replenishes your skin’s barrier so it can hold moisture better in the future and prevent psoriasis outbreaks. Vitamin E seals up cracks and other painful issues or irritation caused by dryness. Finally, oatmeal extract creates an extra layer on top of the skin that traps water, so you’ll feel relief for longer.

For the best results, use this solution once a day.

Some ingredients that work for certain people’s psoriasis will cause others to flare up. If you know that you need a steroid-free psoriasis lotion, take a look at Aveeno’s Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream. This is the best solution for people who need a steroid-free option.

This lotion uses two main ingredients to combat psoriasis rashes: colloidal oatmeal and ceramide. The ceramide improves your skin’s health at a cellular level and reinforces the skin barrier to keep out harmful irritants.

Aveeno has tested its colloidal oatmeal on over 3,000 patients in 30 clinical studies. Ninety-two percent of their oatmeal formula was designed to maximize skin health, while the other 8% is to ensure that the lotion sticks together and stays coherent in the packaging.

Their proprietary oatmeal blend includes three hero ingredients. Oat kernel oil plumps up the moisture barrier. Oat kernel extract soothes the skin to prevent painful redness and irritation. And oat kernel flour moisturizes the skin to prevent dryness from causing rashes from eczema or psoriasis.

There’s no set number of times a day that you should use this product, but it does promise to work for a full day. Stop using this lotion and talk to your doctor if your condition worsens, or if symptoms persist after a week of regular use.

Anyone with painfully dry skin can experience psoriasis and other skin issues. DermaCalm focuses on alleviating the four major issues caused by dry skin: redness, itching, flaking and scaly rough patches. This solution is made with natural ingredients and contains no parabens, preservatives or sulfates that could make your skin worse.

Nine active ingredients, including six skin superfoods, make this one of the best lotions for psoriasis in 2024. The three powerhouses include 8% urea to exfoliate while moisturizing, hyaluronic acid to reduce itching and flaking (but not so much that it causes issues), and yogurt probiotics, which help your body create good bacteria to combat harmful ones.

While those three do the heavy lifting, others get to work behind the scenes. Rose oil contains antibacterial properties and clears out pores. Beeswax creates a natural protective layer on top of the skin to prevent environmental invaders from breaking through. Shea and cocoa butter soothe and hydrate the skin to prevent itching and redness.

When you first apply this lotion, you will experience a tingling sensation on your skin. That’s normal, especially if you have super-dry skin. It takes your body some time to get used to it. The tingling should be less noticeable with every use.

This product was made for the whole family, but don’t put it on children under six months of age.

People struggling with painful medical issues like psoriasis shouldn’t have to pay hundreds of dollars to find a solution. Thankfully, there are some great budget options out there, like Gold Bond’s Ultimate Multi-Symptom Psoriasis Relief Cream. You can find this option at almost any drugstore, and it typically costs just under $10.

Four major ingredients work together to fight psoriasis. As with many other options on this list, 3% salicylic acid buffs away flaking skin while ceramides build up your skin’s natural barrier to promote skin health. Gluconolactone removes dead skin cells so they won’t clog your pores and cause other skin issues. Provitamin D improves your skin barrier to better hold in water.

Other helpful ingredients include ginger root extract and shea butter to soothe the skin. This lotion has been recognized as beneficial by the National Psoriasis Foundation and is tested by dermatologists. It’s also safe for hypoallergenic skin.

One thing to note about this product is that they changed the formula in 2024 and some reviewers aren’t happy with it. However, it still works for lots of people, and one user even said that it turned their painful, bumpy and red skin back to normal within three days.

If you’re looking for a cheap option to start with, this is a great choice. Just know that it may not work for you.

Psoriasis usually crops up in places on the skin that receive a lot of wear and tear, like elbows or knees. If this happens to you, then you need a thick solution that secures moisture in the roughest patches of skin. For one of the best lotions for psoriasis for anyone that deals with rough patches, try Dove DermaSeries’ Dry Skin Relief Expert Repairing Balm.

The base of this solution is a petroleum jelly blend. While plain petroleum jelly can feel sticky and doesn’t absorb quickly, Dove has formulated their blend to contain all the benefits of petroleum jelly without the greasy residue. Dry, cracked skin doesn’t stand a chance against this powerful lotion that is dermatologist tested and clinically proven to avoid irritation.

This product was designed to relieve discomfort from itchiness that comes from rashes due to psoriasis. It’s fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, so it’s safe for almost anyone to use.

There aren’t strict usage instructions, so use it as often as you need to. Most people apply it at least twice a day, in the morning and at night. When putting the cream on areas like your elbows or knees, rub gently in a circular motion until the lotion is completely absorbed.

Reviewers love this product. They say it protects them from their psoriasis caused by the cold during winter and it’s like a spreadable, non-greasy Vaseline.

Cetaphil is a leading brand for sensitive skin, with over 75 years of experience crafting solutions. The company was created in 1947 by a dermatologist in Texas who aimed to help his patients with sensitive skin issues. Now you can buy Cetaphil products in over 70 countries and find options that work for every type of skin.

For one of the best lotions for psoriasis for people with sensitive skin, you can’t go wrong with Cetaphil Advanced Relief Lotion With Shea Butter. A blend of three dermatologist-backed ingredients ensures this solution relieves itching and redness without making symptoms worse.

Niacinamide (another name for vitamin B3) has been proven to calm inflammation, and prevents irritation from acids in other products you may use in your skin-care routine. Panthenol (another name for vitamin B5) softens skin by healing rough, dry, itchy patches that come from psoriasis. Glycerin speeds up wound healing and moisturizes dry, irritated skin.

There are nine moisturizers in this lotion, including shea butter, ensuring your painful skin becomes soft, supple and healthy again. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, and promises to battle the five most common symptoms of skin sensitivity: weakened skin barrier, rough patches, tight pores, dry skin and irritation.

Use this product regularly with other recommended sensitive skin products from Cetaphil.

Summers Laboratories is a small pharmaceutical company based in Collegeville, PA. They’re privately owned and have fewer than 50 employees. On their website, they have all the medical information behind their products listed and cite medical journals and studies to support the facts they present.

The Keralyt 5 Psoriasis Cream uses 5% salicylic acid to exfoliate dry skin and irritation caused by psoriasis. This high concentration promises to remove tough scales and hyperkeratotic skin. If you want to see the best results from this product, apply it after showering or bathing while your skin is still soft.

This product is safe to use all over your body, but should not be used on any areas where the skin is sensitive. For those places, use the Keralyt Gel, which has a lower concentration of salicylic acid.

Reviewers say that their dermatologists recommended this cream for their psoriasis and it actually works. If you’re on the fence about it, ask your doctor to see if it’s the right fit for your needs.

Psoriasis Honey is a small skin-care brand located in Santa Rosa, CA. They use as many natural products as possible to curb the effects of psoriasis in all of their skincare solutions. For anyone looking for a natural option, the Psoriasis Honey Body Lotion is one of the best lotions for psoriasis in 2024.

Eight active ingredients deeply moisturize without feeling heavy or gummy on your skin. Colloidal oatmeal naturally conditions the skin so it stays softer longer and feels comfortable. Olive oil, mango butter and green tea extract contain a high percentage of fatty acids, which keep the skin moisturized and plump.

Honey, shea butter and glycerin are all natural emollients and create a layer to hold in moisture and curb dryness. Aloe vera juice and sodium hyaluronate allow the lotion to absorb into your skin quickly, so you feel the benefits fast.

This lotion is made in the USA without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS. This solution has not been approved by the FDA and takes a bit more time to rub in than some of the other lotions on this list. However, reviewers say that it does help alleviate issues due to psoriasis, and it comes in at a low price of $25 for a 16-ounce bottle.

TriDerma was founded by Gloria J. Vanderlaan in 1992 after she underwent surgery with undesirable results. She had spots that wouldn’t stop itching or burning, but the doctor couldn’t prescribe or suggest anything that solved the problem.

Vanderlaan looked to botanicals and created the AP4® Organic Aloe Complex proprietary complex to help with psoriasis issues. This quickly became the base of every TriDerma product. If you want a body lotion that delivers quick results, try TriDerma’s Psoriasis Control Face and Body Cream.

Safe to use under makeup, the lotion’s active ingredients include salicylic acid, urea, oat protein, and vitamins B and E. These, alongside the proprietary aloe complex, stop the itching so that you can feel comfortable in your skin. When used regularly, it curbs the flare-ups of flakes and scales, so you can feel confident wearing sleeveless shirts again.

There are no harmful additives that can cause rashes, and it’s recommended to use one to four times a day, depending on what your doctor says. This is an expensive option, at $34 for a six-ounce bottle, so you may want to come back to this if a cheaper alternative doesn’t work.

ISDIN was founded in 1975 in Barcelona. They promise a Mediterranean feel with all of their skin-care products and want to make you feel like every day is summer. Formulated with consideration for scientific solutions and aesthetically pleasing formulas, ISDIN promises that their formulas are effective.

If you have breakouts on your shoulders, neck, chest or arms, try ISDIN’s Uradin Lotion10. This lotion was made for intense hydration that works for 24 hours straight, so you don’t have to keep applying it all day long to feel the soothing effects. It was formulated for dry to very dry skin to relieve the itchiness and flaking that comes with psoriasis.

To see if it works, ISDIN asked consumers what they thought of the product. After 28 days of regular use, customers said that they experienced 65% less dryness and 94% less itching.

These results are due to the powerful active ingredients. Ten percent urea holds water in your skin so it doesn’t get dry and irritated. Natural emollient avocado oil strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier to protect against irritants. Finally, 3% dexpanthenol provides anti-itch relief due to its deeply moisturizing properties.

For the best results, use once or twice daily. This product absorbs more easily if you use it immediately after you take a shower or bath.

Eucerin is a brand that focuses on scientifically backed ingredients for the healthiest skincare solutions. If you’re looking for a solution that you can find in most stores, including Rite Aid, CVS and Albertsons, try Eucerin’s Skin Calming Daily Moisturizing Cream.

Colloidal oatmeal is a key ingredient in this gentle psoriasis lotion. It doesn’t heal your skin directly; rather, it creates a protective barrier so the skin has a chance to repair itself. It blocks irritants so your skin won’t be damaged by external issues.

While some natural skin-care brands avoid mineral oil, this skin cream uses the oil to deeply moisturize with a low risk of allergic reaction. Glycerin heals scaly wounds and other irritated areas and dimethicone conditions the skin so it’s softer and more flexible. For the best results, apply this cream to the affected areas every day.

This lotion is a great option for people who want to try a generic solution at a low cost. It has 4.8 stars on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, and costs less than a dollar per ounce.

If you have psoriasis that seems impossible to beat, you may have to go with a heavy-duty solution. Coal tar is derived from coal and is usually used to make something called coal-tar pitch, an ingredient in many paints. But it can also be beneficial to skin.

Coal tar in skin-care solutions is approved by the FDA and is perfectly safe to use. If you have psoriasis and just can’t get anything else to work (or if your psoriasis is in a hard-to-heal place, like the hands), then try Cutar’s Emulsion Cream.

The active ingredient is a 7.5% distilled coal-tar-based solution (equivalent to 1.5% coal tar), so there are other ingredients mixed with the coal tar, like beeswax. This lotion relieves redness, itchiness, flaking and other painful side effects of psoriasis, and works to make your skin healthier in the long term with regular use.

You can apply this product directly to your skin for highly irritated areas, or you can use it as a bath oil to soak your feet or whole body.

Some people with psoriasis struggle with such intense itching that they benefit from a corticosteroid to alleviate their discomfort. If you’re constantly scratching at your psoriasis rashes, consider Cortizone-10’s Anti-Itch Lotion for Psoriasis. The active ingredient in this option is hydrocortisone 1%, the No. 1 anti-ich medicine recommended by doctors.

This product contains seven moisturizers, including aloe, to soothe the skin and relieve itching immediately. This lotion works with the natural steroids in your skin to curb the itching, redness and swelling that come with psoriasis.

However, in rare cases (about 1.4%) it can make your psoriasis worse. If this happens to you after an application, stop immediately and make an appointment with your doctor to find the correct solution.