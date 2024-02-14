Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Did you know that vanishing your stretch marks was as easy as finding the right lotion? To help you get there, we’ve curated this list of the best lotions for stretch marks in 2024. You’re welcome!

What Causes Stretch Marks?

Basically, stretch marks are scars that come from skin stretching or shrinking quickly, such as with a pregnancy or extreme weight loss. When your skin is pushed to its limits or shrunk too fast, the collagen and elastin in your skin break. In the healing process, the scars we know as stretch marks form. It’s not just the marks you have to worry about, but also skin irritation and itching around them, too. Not everyone gets stretch marks to the same degree –

factors like genetics, how much stretching the skin has to do, and even hormones can affect how visible your stretch marks are.

Do Stretch Marks Go Away?

While stretch marks are permanent, at the very least they should fade on their own. If they don’t, luckily there are many treatment options to make them less noticeable and uncomfortable.

How to Treat Stretch Marks

Here are the ways you can go about improving the appearance of stretch marks:

Laser Treatment . Laser skin resurfacing is a procedure that dermatologists can use to fade stretch marks. It involves the doctor directing laser beams at your skin, removing the skin to encourage new skin production to take place. You can notice some effects immediately and even more changes to your skin over time.

. Laser skin resurfacing is a procedure that dermatologists can use to fade stretch marks. It involves the doctor directing laser beams at your skin, removing the skin to encourage new skin production to take place. You can notice some effects immediately and even more changes to your skin over time. Microneedling . This is just what it sounds like – a dermatologist will poke your skin with tiny needles to stimulate collagen growth to create newer, firmer skin. It may take several microneedling treatments to see results.

. This is just what it sounds like – a dermatologist will poke your skin with tiny needles to stimulate collagen growth to create newer, firmer skin. It may take several microneedling treatments to see results. Dermabrasion . In dermabrasion surgery, a dermatologist will scrape the stretch marked skin away, revealing smoother skin. Results appear within weeks, but there is an initial healing period beforehand.

. In dermabrasion surgery, a dermatologist will scrape the stretch marked skin away, revealing smoother skin. Results appear within weeks, but there is an initial healing period beforehand. Products to Use at Home. If an in-office procedure sounds like too much, the good news is that you can start with products to use at home, like lotions, butters, and creams specially designed to fade stretch marks! Products like the ones we’ve included on our list.

What to Look for in Lotions for Stretch Marks

When searching for lotions to fade your stretch marks, look for the following helpful ingredients:

Retinol . Retinoids come from vitamin A, and when they seep into skin help encourage collagen production while exfoliating, leaving smoother looking skin behind. This ingredient is particularly effective on new stretch marks that are under a few months old.

. Retinoids come from vitamin A, and when they seep into skin help encourage collagen production while exfoliating, leaving smoother looking skin behind. This ingredient is particularly effective on new stretch marks that are under a few months old. Hyaluronic Acid . This powerful moisturizer helps heal skin and plump it up, reducing the severity of stretch marks. Since hyaluronic acid is great for making skin more elastic, it’s a good idea to apply it to the affected area while the stretching is happening to prevent marks from forming.

. This powerful moisturizer helps heal skin and plump it up, reducing the severity of stretch marks. Since hyaluronic acid is great for making skin more elastic, it’s a good idea to apply it to the affected area while the stretching is happening to prevent marks from forming. Centella . Centella Asiatica is an herb that is popular in scar treatments. That’s because it helps to soothe inflammation and get your skin to produce more collagen, improving the look of scar tissue.

. Centella Asiatica is an herb that is popular in scar treatments. That’s because it helps to soothe inflammation and get your skin to produce more collagen, improving the look of scar tissue. Coconut Oil . Use coconut oil on skin to reinforce the moisture barrier and promote skin healing. While there is only anecdotal, rather than scientific, evidence to support coconut oil’s role in helping stretch marks, it certainly won’t hurt skin, so go ahead and rub it in.

. Use coconut oil on skin to reinforce the moisture barrier and promote skin healing. While there is only anecdotal, rather than scientific, evidence to support coconut oil’s role in helping stretch marks, it certainly won’t hurt skin, so go ahead and rub it in. Aloe Vera . Aloe vera is a known skin soother that is often used to help heal wounds and scrapes of all kinds, so it makes sense that this would be a good match for stretch marks.

. Aloe vera is a known skin soother that is often used to help heal wounds and scrapes of all kinds, so it makes sense that this would be a good match for stretch marks. Shea Butter. Shea butter is an ideal ingredient for stretch marks, as it helps to fade their redness and make skin stronger and healthier. Its vitamins and fatty acids increase collagen production, plus the ingredient provides UV protection.

This rejuvenating lotion from Blu Atlas has all you need to fade stretch marks, nourish skin, and keep it soothed and moisturized for the rest of time. Its formula blends powerful naturally-derived ingredients and comes in three scent options to match all different needs. There is unscented for those with super sensitive skin, or the natural Coconut Apricot and Classic scents. Coconut Apricot is rather sweet and tropical, while Classic is energizing and fresh.

Now for the ingredients that make this one of the best lotions for stretch marks. There’s shea butter, a favorite ingredient for stretch marks that gently heals and nourishes. Then jojoba oil kicks in, delivering vitamins A, D, and E plus fatty acids and antioxidants to help skin recover from stretching. Seaweed works on your skin’s luminosity with its own combination of micronutrients, and squalane fights inflammation while enhancing the skin barrier.

Best For: All skin types, including sensitive skin.

This massage lotion has been a go-to for healing mamas forever, and why mess with a good thing? It’s a non-greasy formula that boosts your skin’s elasticity to help it bounce back from all that stretching, plus it contains important butters, oils, and vitamins to improve skin health.

Cocoa butter and shea butter are the main characters of this formula, working together on skin to help it become plump and well-nourished. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant sure to fade stretch marks, lutein supports your skin as it heals from stretching, and a blend of argan, coconut, and almond oils softens and reduces the appearance of scars. There are other helpful ingredients in here, too, like elastin, palm oil, and cornstarch.

Best For: Those with dry skin. It may not be suitable for anyone with sensitive skin due to fragrance and PEGs.

100% ingredients of natural origins go into this body butter, which was designed to help the skin of new mothers recover quickly and lovingly. It’s clinically shown to support the balance of skin tone and blur discoloration, plus it gives you two whole days of satisfying moisture. This best lotion for stretch marks is a force to be reckoned with!

Shea, cocoa, and mango butter serve as the driving force behind this product, but it contains other helpful ingredients, too. Like grapeseed oil, an ingredient that combats sun damage, or rosa canina to strengthen the moisture barrier. Avocado oil soothes upset skin, aloe vera tackles inflammation, and grapefruit peel firms and brightens skin to help you feel like you’re getting your body back.

Best For: New mothers, those with sensitive skin, and anyone looking to combat dryness.

This is the kind of product you want to invest in as soon as you find out you’re expecting, as it helps your skin prepare for stretching and then recover from it, minimizing stretch marks from the get go. It works by keeping skin soft, smooth, and elastic to minimize any discomfort as skin stretches and shrinks.

One important ingredient is natural fat from the karite tree fruit (shea butter), which provides important nutrients while hydrating and promoting elasticity, helping your skin to hold its form and bounce back quickly. A trifecta of sweet almond, sunflower, and coconut oils keeps skin calm, cocoa, and jojoba butter promote healing, and tocopherol protects skin.

Best For: Expectant mothers with sensitive skin.

Not all skincare products are safe to use during pregnancy, and as your hormones shift your skin becomes more sensitive, too. That’s why it’s important to find products designed especially for people who are pregnant, like this Tummy Rub Butter from Mama Mio. It is enriched with tons of omega fatty acids to prevent stretch marks and then help them heal, and is safe to use during and after pregnancy. In an independent trial, 98% of participants reported their skin felt more elastic, so you can count on this product’s efficacy.

Aloe barbadensis leaf juice is the first ingredient listed, which is a great thing for those with irritated or dry skin. Sacha inchi oil aids your skin in its natural healing processes, fighting off free radical damage with a load of antioxidants. Rosa canina provides fatty acids, argan oil softens skin and fights aging, and sweet almond lessens the appearance of stretch marks.

Best For: Those with normal, combination, and dry skin.

Not only does this best lotion for stretch marks target the stretch marks you currently have, but it also prevents future ones, helping you keep the skin all over your body smooth and even. It’s great not only for stretch marks but also for dryness, sagging, and discolorations, using an innovative formula that is costly but oh-so worth it.

Regu-stretch and regestril technologies protect the skin and spur it into action, helping to reduce inflammation and get collagen synthesis going. Lactic acid goes to work on uneven texture and tone, shea and cocoa butter promote healing while moisturizing, green bean seed works to unclog pores, oat kernel flour alleviates swelling, and sage leaf works well on skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

Best For: Those hoping for anti-aging benefits and help managing other skin conditions.

Retinol may be a heavy hitter, but it’s also one of the most powerful skincare ingredients out there. It works by accelerating skin cell and collagen production, relieving pores of congestion, and getting rid of everything from stretch marks to wrinkles and fine lines to result in more youthful skin. This formula also contains grape seed oil for antioxidants, panthenol to attract moisture, vitamin C for brightness, and evening primrose to soothe and protect skin.

Best For: Those without sensitive skin who have combination, normal, or dry skin and don’t react poorly to retinol.

No matter the reason for your stretch marks (pregnancy, weight gain or loss, or breastfeeding), Mederma is on your side. This product comes highly recommended by dermatologists, as it combines a bunch of skin soothing botanicals that come together in an effective cream formula. It works by penetrating the skin’s top layer, delivering moisture and nutrients while also prompting collagen production. You’ll likely see results in 4-12 weeks.

Dimethicone is this formula’s active ingredient, moisturizing and targeting rough skin. This formula also harnesses the power of onion bulb extract, targeting the root cause of inflammation, tocopheryl acetate for its antioxidants, centella to back up your skin’s moisture barrier, and glycerin to act as both humectant and emollient.

Best For: People on a budget who want extra skin smoothing benefits.

Buttah has created a luxuriously rich formula here designed to restore skin to its original firmness and brightness. While it’s designed for use on your face, we think it’s a great choice for stretch marks due to its gentle blend of butters and vitamins that improve skin tone and texture.

Like vitamin E to replenish moisture stores, cocoa and shea butter for fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid to plump and firm skin while hydrating. You’ll get the benefits of avocado, coconut, and lavender oils, too, soothing and nourishing skin back to optimal health.

Best For: Those who want more luminous skin.

This best lotion for stretch marks is ideal for anyone growing a baby who isn’t used to their skin expanding and changing in all kinds of ways. It doesn’t just make skin more elastic to help it stretch and bounce back without marks, but also soothes discomfort and itching. The biggest added benefit of this product? It has a light, botanical scent that you won’t mind having around when morning sickness hits.

You’ll find all of the usual suspects in this formula’s ingredient list, like aloe vera, shea butter, and a variety of natural oils. Rooibos extract is beneficial for a number of skin issues, including eczema, dermatitis, and even acne. Calendula will make your skin feel comfortable despite all the stretching, and borage seed oil will refresh dry skin. There is also raspberry extract for antioxidants, neroli for inflammation and irritation, and vanilla to soothe.

Best For: Pregnancy and skin issues like eczema or psoriasis.

Think of this as a partner in healing your skin as you recover from stretching or shrinking. It’s designed specifically for stretch marks, helping to improve elasticity and ease soreness as your body stages a comeback. You can expect smoother, softer, more supple skin with visible elasticity enhancement after just one month of use.

This formula is powered by coco-glycerides, squalane, and glycerin, which all restock moisture and lead to firmer skin. Hazel seed oil brings a myriad of benefits, fighting inflammation, fine lines, sun damage, and hyperpigmentation and delivering moisture, increased collagen production, and astringent benefits that may fade stretch marks. Banana fruit adds exfoliating and moisturizing properties to this formula as well.

Best For: Anyone fighting stretch marks who doesn’t have sensitive skin.

Andalou Naturals is known for clean formulas packed with all kinds of beneficial ingredients. This soft Body Butter smooths, softens, and nourishes, promoting healthy skin and treating stretch marks. Users claim that they apply it after showering to stretch marks and have noticed improvement over time.

Alpine rose stem cells improve your skin’s health on a cellular level, while pomegranate provides potent antioxidants to reverse sagging and restore firmness. Aloe vera protects skin, cocoa seed butter promotes healing, and rose geranium stimulates circulation to help your skin help itself. A side effect of all these forms of rose and plant-based ingredients is a lovely, delicate smell that isn’t cloying, but adds to the whole experience.

Best For: Those with sensitive skin who want anti-aging benefits, too.

Half of the battle against stretch marks is prevention, so start using this cream in anticipation of stretch marks to get ahead of the game. It works by hydrating skin deeply, helping it to expand gently without any dramatic stretching, so there are fewer marks to heal. It simultaneously prevents stretch marks and alleviates any tightness or skin discomfort, giving you benefits for the present and the future.

Shea butter, glycerin, and esters from jojoba, rice bran, and candelilla provide indisputable moisture making skin stretchier and more comfortable. Avocado oil delivers nutrients necessary for healing, hamamelis virginiana leaf decreases inflammation, and passion fruit works against stretch marks, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Best For: Those with sensitive skin who have just learned they’re pregnant and want to prevent stretch marks.

This cream is pillow-soft, and is designed for stretch marks and scars to help you both embrace and improve your skin imperfections. Instead of retinol, it contains bakuchiol, which provides nearly identical benefits without causing any irritation. Use this to soften those booty stretch marks or fade the appearance of scars, and feel more comfortable and confident in your skin.

Stearic acid, glycerin, and dimethicone open up this ingredient list, ensuring deep moisture. Coconut oil stops water from escaping while also reducing inflammation, aloe conditions, and bakuchiol firms. And cranberry seed oil provides all the vitamins needed to improve your skin’s appearance and texture.

Best For: Cellulite and booty stretch marks.

This best lotion for stretch marks also helps your skin deal with wounds, burns, and scars, making it a great option to promote healing. It works by both hydrating and increasing elasticity, helping skin snap back and shed that uncomfortable dry feeling. It’s ideal for all skin types, and is even a great choice for those with dry skin hoping to obtain lasting moisture.

The ingredient list is locked and loaded with antioxidants, micronutrients, and moisturizers. Cocoa butter and aloe are here, of course, plus castor seed oil to deflate puffiness, green tea for tons of antioxidants, gotu kola to supply the area around your stretch marks with blood for faster healing, and plant stem cells that fight aging. Hemp seed may make your skin feel more comfortable, seaweed keratin may help make skin more plump, and horsetail boosts skin cell regeneration.

Best For: Anyone who also has scars, burns, and signs of aging.

As soon as stretch marks appear, you should think about how best to moisturize your skin to prepare it to firm up again. That’s the point of this cream – to be your first step on the way to recovery from stretch marks. All you need to do is massage it twice each day into your stretch marks and itchy patches, and let it go to work.

The great thing about this brand is that it shows you the EWG (environmental working group) score for each ingredient in its formulas, meaning you can see just how safe everything you’re putting on your skin is. Almost all of the ingredients in this particular formula get a high safety score, so you can feel good about using this product even when you’re conscious of what you put on your body. It contains moisturizers and nourishing ingredients like aloe, mango seed butter, castor oil, and gotu kola, plus vitamin C-laden crawberry, glycerin, turmeric, and more.

Best For: People with sensitive skin, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

Just because you don’t get the pleasure of looking at your own behind doesn’t mean you should neglect it. This body firming cream is the perfect product for your booty, using plant-derived skin tighteners to give you that plump peach look. It’s not only for the tush, though – use this to get rid of stretch marks, fine lines, and sagging in your armpits, thighs, breasts, and stomach, too.

Brazil nut oil is this formula’s anti-aging hero. Coffee seed extract improves elasticity while invigorating skin. And mango seed butter dissolves into skin, providing essential nutrients and lots of moisture. Buriti oil delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids, carrot extract boosts cell regeneration. And pepha tight supplies an instant lift.

Best For: Those looking for a product for their booty, arms, legs, breasts, or stomach.

This firming treatment spices up your skincare routine to help you fight stretch marks! It won’t just lift and brighten skin, but also smooth and hydrate at the same time. It’s a lightweight formula that melts into skin instantly, and is great for use before you slather on moisturizer to boost its benefits.

One surprise ingredient is bentonite clay, known to suck impurities from your pores for cleaner and clearer skin. Ginger combats signs of aging, coffee pumps up circulation, and peppermint soothes irritation and inflammation. Candlenut oil is an antimicrobial with fatty acids that wake up your skin, and red sea algae nourishes and hydrates. There are also a combination of important natural oils in here, like coconut, avocado, and soybean.

Best For: Those with oily skin who want to re-energize.

You can find this stretch mark and scar prevention and treatment product at most drugstores, making it a convenient option for boosting skin health. Unlike some stretch mark products that sit heavy on top of skin, this one sinks right in, dissolving stretch marks in just two months and keeping skin hydrated, too.

Coconut oil and shea butter are the most important ingredients here, but the formula also contains hyaluronic acid for an extra flood of moisture and plumping benefits. There’s safflower that soothes inflammation, avocado oil for all kinds of healthy fats and nutrients skin needs, centella to help skin hold onto moisture, and soy protein to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars.

Best For: Anyone looking for fast, penetrating relief. Safe for all skin types.

It’s no exaggeration to call this best lotion for stretch marks a Body Savior. Since this was created by a new parent in search of products to help postnatal stretch marks and skin discomfort, you can rest assured that it will meet your specific needs. There’s nothing better than a product created by someone who has been there, done that!

To blur stretch marks, promote elasticity, and reduce dryness, this formula relies on sweet almond oil, shea butter, and coconut oil to blur stretch marks, promote elasticity, and reduce dryness. Argan, olive, and jojoba oils impart moisture and beneficial nutrients, turmeric gives you a healthy glow, rosehip refreshes skin by encouraging cell turnover, and vitamin E reduces inflammation.

Best For: New parents.

Products labeled “butter” bring to mind a kind of softness you might experience by hitching a ride on a cloud… This Belly Butter is as close as you’ll get to a cloud ride in a bottle, thanks to a combination of rich, creamy ingredients that help prevent and address stretch marks. The hypoallergenic formula turns to squalane to replenish natural moisture, hyaluronic acid to humidify your skin, plus shea butter and tripeptides to reduce the look of stretch marks. Horehound extract calms sensitive skin, and orange peel gives the product a refreshing natural scent.

Best For: Pregnant people and those dealing with skin sensitivity.

Probiotics in skincare might be the latest trend, but it’s anything but snake oil. That’s because probiotics enhance the skin’s microbiome, which makes it more resilient to everything from stretching to environmental damage. In this day and age, and especially if you’re gearing up for nine months of stretching, that resilience comes in handy.

In addition to probiotics, this lightweight cream contains shea butter, calming allantoin and centella, bergamot to appease many different sources of skin discomfort, plus squalane and sodium hyaluronate for elasticity-encouraging moisture.

Best For: Pregnant or postpartum people, and pretty much anyone else who wants a non-toxic formula.