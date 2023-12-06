Best Magnesium Supplements: 4 Magnesium Products in 2024

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Why is magnesium important? The essential mineral plays a role in hundreds of functions throughout the body, including protein synthesis, blood glucose control, muscle and nerve function and blood pressure regulation.

A deficiency of magnesium can cause nausea and vomiting, muscle spasms, abnormal heart rhythms, constipation and more. If you’re not getting enough magnesium from your diet, the best magnesium supplements can help support numerous body systems and address the symptoms of a deficiency in the vital mineral.

Best Magnesium Supplements in 2024

Best Overall Magnesium Supplement: Organixx Magnesium 7

Best for Sleep: BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Ideal for Specialty Diets: Ancient Nutrients Magnesium

Finding the Best Magnesium Supplements: A Buyer’s Guide

When looking for the best magnesium supplement, first you need to consider your individual needs. If you fear you’re not getting enough magnesium in your diet you might want to consider a supplement with a single form of highly absorbable magnesium – like magnesium glycinate – to make up for the magnesium deficiency from your diet. If you’re hoping to improve your overall health and wellness, a supplement with several types of magnesium will help you find balance in both body and mind.

The overwhelming choice of dietary supplements can be intimidating, so we recommend doing your own research and then discussing with your doctor about the best options for you. The following buyer’s guide will help you figure out what to look for in a magnesium supplement as well as some of our top recommendations.

What to Consider When Buying Magnesium Supplements

When searching for the best magnesium supplement for you, consider the following factors:

Production Process

Given that the FDA doesn’t regulate dietary supplements in the same way as drugs, it’s important to choose products from brands that are Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) certified. This means that supplements are produced in facilities that are compliant with manufacturing regulations established by the FDA.

Customer Reviews

If you’re unsure about a magnesium supplement, head to the customer reviews, just make sure they are from real users and not the often sketchy reviews you see on Amazon. Verified customer reviews provide insights into the effectiveness of a supplement, as well as how well it’s tolerated, its value for money and more.

Quality Ingredients

When choosing a magnesium supplement, ingredients are probably the most important factor. Look for supplements made with high-quality ingredients and uncomplicated formulations.

Plus, there are many different types of magnesium, so you’ll want to choose the types that are most appropriate for your needs. For example, magnesium citrate is often used to treat the symptoms of anxiety, while magnesium oxide is believed to be best used for digestive issues.

Finally, we recommend avoiding products with any artificial ingredients, such as filler, preservatives, colors and flavors.

Most Common Types of Magnesium Supplements

There are several types of magnesium you’ll find in magnesium supplements, with some types linked to supporting specific health issues. Let’s take a look at the most common forms of magnesium supplements and their uses.

Magnesium citrate

One of the most common magnesium supplements, magnesium citrate is a form of magnesium that’s bound with citric acid. It’s naturally found in citrus fruits, with the acid being responsible for the tarte flavor.

It’s believed to be one of the most bioavailable forms – i.e. most easily absorbable – forms of magnesium. Its common use is as a calm agent to help manage the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Magnesium citrate also has a natural laxative effect, so it’s sometimes used at higher doses to treat constipation.

Magnesium oxide

A salt that combines magnesium and oxygen, magnesium oxide is a white powdery substance often sold in powder or capsule form.

As this form of magnesium is poorly absorbed by the digestive tract, it is usually used to treat uncomfortable digestive issues, such as indigestion, heartburn and constipation. Magnesium oxide is also sometimes used to prevent and treat migraines.

Magnesium glycinate

Magnesium is formed from elemental magnesium and the amino acid glycine. This particular amino acid plays an important role in protein construction.

Magnesium glycinate is easily absorbed and, although more research is needed, it’s believed to have calming properties. Therefore, it may help reduce the symptoms of several mental health issues including depression, anxiety, stress and insomnia.

Magnesium chloride

Magnesium chloride is a salt that combines magnesium and chlorine. It is well absorbed in the digestive tract, which makes it a great all-around magnesium supplement. It can also be used to boost magnesium levels in those who are deficient in magnesium.

Magnesium chloride is most frequently found in capsules or tablets, but it can also be found in topicals, designed to help soothe everyday aches and pains.

Potential Benefits of Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium is involved in more than 300 essential metabolic reactions, including nerve signal transmission, muscle contraction, energy production, blood pressure regulation and so much more.

Although magnesium is found in high levels in many whole foods such as legumes, seeds, nuts and green leafy vegetables, it’s estimated as many as two-thirds of people in the Western world are falling short of their magnesium needs through diet alone.

Low levels of magnesium may be involved in various health and wellness concerns, such as osteoporosis, migraines, heart disease and more. Therefore, for those who don’t get enough of this vital mineral in their diet, magnesium supplements can have several potential health benefits.

Bone health

Around 50% to 60% of the body’s magnesium is found within the bones, being responsible for maintaining bone health and protecting against bone loss.

A recent review study found an association between high magnesium intake and increased bone density in bones that are susceptible to fracture. Further research demonstrates higher magnesium intake reduces the risk of bone loss, osteoporosis and fractures.

Heart health

Magnesium is essential in supporting heart health. A 2021 review study found that magnesium supplements can help lower high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for heart disease. Another review study found a link between high magnesium intake and a lower risk of stroke, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Further research has found that magnesium supplements improve multiple heart disease risk factors including reduced levels of LDL (bad cholesterol), higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol and lowered blood pressure, particularly in those with a magnesium deficiency.

Boost exercise performance

Magnesium aids the transport of blood sugar into the muscles and the removal of lactate, which can build up during exercise causing muscle fatigue.

Research has shown that magnesium supplements can help boost exercise performance, particularly in those who are deficient in the mineral. Plus, magnesium can help to boost muscle power and mass, aid recovery and protect against muscle damage.

Anxiety symptoms

While current research is limited, early evidence suggests that magnesium supplements have the potential as a treatment for managing anxiety symptoms.

Furthermore, magnesium plays a key role in brain function and mood, with low levels linked to an increased risk of depression. Studies indicate that supplementing with magnesium can help reduce the symptoms of depression.

Comparing the Best Magnesium Supplements in 2024

Best Overall Magnesium Supplement: Organixx Magnesium 7

Achieve optimum magnesium levels with Magnesium 7 from Organixx. As the name suggests the dietary supplement contains seven types of magnesium, which are linked with several potential benefits including:

Reducing stress and anxiety

Supporting joint, bone and cardiovascular health

Promoting restful and rejuvenating sleep

Aiding healthy cellular and nerve function

Maintaining muscle mass and aiding recovery

Each capsule contains 250mg of magnesium, along with manganese to support bone strength and vitamin B6 which, when combined with magnesium is believed to help manage severe stress symptoms. The active ingredients are chelated for maximum bioavailability, so you get the most out of your daily dosage.

The all-natural formulation contains no magnesium oxide, sulfate, stearate, or hydroxide and it is free of fillers, additives and preservatives, as well as non-GMO.

Pros:

7 types of magnesium

Chelated for maximum bioavailability

Non-GMO and free from artificial preservatives and fillers

Cons:

Capsules are on the large side, which may be hard to swallow for some

Specs:

Serving Size: One or two capsules (250mg of magnesium per capsule)

One or two capsules (250mg of magnesium per capsule) Servings per container: 30–60

30–60 Flavor: N/A

N/A Active ingredients: Magnesium chelate, magnesium glycinate, magnesium aspartate, magnesium malate, magnesium orotate, magnesium taurate, magnesium citrate, manganese citrate and vitamin B6

Best for Sleep: BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

By containing seven key forms of magnesium, Magnesium Breakthrough from BIOptimizers helps support a wide range of critical body functions. Some of the magnesium types and their benefits are as follows:

Magnesium chelate: This form is important for supporting muscle building, recovery and overall health.

This form is important for supporting muscle building, recovery and overall health. Magnesium malate: A highly bioavailable form of the mineral, magnesium malate is believed to help with depression, migraines and chronic pain.

A highly bioavailable form of the mineral, magnesium malate is believed to help with depression, migraines and chronic pain. Magnesium sucrosomial: This form helps you to produce and utilize energy. It may also support bone health and immune system function.

Each serving of BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough contains 500mg of full-spectrum magnesium, along with vitamin B6 to support mental health and promote a healthy stress response. The capsules are suitable for vegans and vegetarians and are free of soy and gluten making them suitable for a wide range of dietary requirements.



Pros:

7 types of magnesium

Vegan, gluten-free and soy-free

Buy more, save more

Cons:

Cheaper options are available

Specs:

Serving Size: 2 capsules (500mg of magnesium)

2 capsules (500mg of magnesium) Servings per container: 30

30 Flavor: N/A

N/A Active ingredients: Magnesium chelate, magnesium citrate, magnesium bisglycinate, magnesium malate, magnesium sucrosomial, magnesium taurate, magnesium orotate, vitamin B6 and manganese

Get your daily dose of high-absorption magnesium glycinate with Organifi’s Essential Magnesium supplement. The easy-to-take capsules are gentle on the stomach and can help provide strong support for both the body and the mind.

Magnesium glycinate is associated with numerous wellness benefits including supporting strong bones and healthy muscles and helping to boost natural cellular energy.

Each vegan capsule contains just 150mg of pure Earth-made magnesium and nothing else, no fillers and no additives. Suitable for a wide variety of dietary requirements, the supplement is gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free.

Pros:

100% plant-based

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free

Buy more, save more

Cons:

Contains only one type of magnesium

Specs:

Serving size: 1 capsule (150mg of magnesium)

1 capsule (150mg of magnesium) Servings per container: 60

60 Flavor: N/A

N/A Active ingredients: Magnesium glycinate

Ideal for Specialty Diets: Ancient Nutrients Magnesium

Designed to fill gaps in the modern diet, the magnesium supplement from Ancient Nutrients is made with real food sources and optimized for nutrition. The formulation is designed to promote calm, maintain cardiovascular and bone health and support healthy immune system function.

It’s also ideal for a variety of diets, including those that require supplements that are paleo-friendly, keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free.

As well as 300mg of easily absorbed magnesium, the capsules are boosted with additional natural ingredients, which include:

Superfood support: A blend of powerful superfoods, such as cinnamon root, turmeric and lion’s mane mushroom to help the body stay in balance.

A blend of powerful superfoods, such as cinnamon root, turmeric and lion’s mane mushroom to help the body stay in balance. Wild hake roe and beef liver: The nutrient-dense foods are packed with vitamins and minerals as well as essential fatty acids to support healthy detoxification.

The nutrient-dense foods are packed with vitamins and minerals as well as essential fatty acids to support healthy detoxification. Organic Rhodiola root extract: Known as the “Golden Root”, this adaptogenic herb is believed to help reduce fatigue, improve stamina, boost energy and increase athletic performance.

Known as the “Golden Root”, this adaptogenic herb is believed to help reduce fatigue, improve stamina, boost energy and increase athletic performance. Vitamin D: This essential vitamin helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which in turn aids the maintenance of healthy muscles, teeth and bones.

Pros:



Boosted with vitamins and adaptogenic herbs

Real food sources

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Just a single form of magnesium

Specs:

Serving size: 3 capsules (100mg of magnesium per capsule)

3 capsules (100mg of magnesium per capsule) Servings per container: 30

30 Flavor: N/A

N/A Active ingredients: Magnesium, vitamin D, a blend of adaptogenic herbs which include cinnamon bark extract, turmeric and chicken bone broth

People Also Ask

Who can benefit from magnesium supplements?

Magnesium plays numerous key roles within the body, therefore, magnesium supplements can benefit anyone who isn’t getting enough of the vital mineral through their diet.

That being said, magnesium supplementation may not be suitable for those with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or intestinal disease. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions check with your healthcare provider before taking a magnesium supplement.

How do magnesium supplements work?

Magnesium regulates the function of hundreds of enzymes, helps the body build essential proteins and acts as an important electrolyte. Through these actions, magnesium helps to manage many essential processes within the body, including amongst others:

Bone health

Energy production

Nerve signaling

Muscle function

Regulate blood pressure

How long does it take to see results?

With consistent daily supplementation, you may notice improvements in as little after a week of taking magnesium. However, it can take up to four weeks of consistent supplementation to see noticeable results, particularly if you’re treating a deficiency or looking to improve a condition.

Are magnesium supplements safe?

When taken by mouth, magnesium supplements are likely safe for most people, when following dosage instructions. Doses less than 350mg a day are typically considered safe for the majority of adults.

Can I take magnesium supplements with existing medication?

Magnesium from supplements can interact with some types of antibiotics and other medications, like those to prevent bone loss, certain heart medications and magnesium-containing antacids or laxatives. Therefore, you should check with your doctor or pharmacist if you’re considering adding a magnesium supplement to your daily routine.

Are there any side effects of magnesium supplements?

While magnesium is typically well tolerated, there are some potential side effects, which include nausea, cramps, softening of stool and diarrhea.

Too much magnesium can cause magnesium toxicity, which has more significant side effects including low blood pressure, fatigue, irregular breathing, urinary retention, vomiting and muscle weakness. A magnesium overdose – although rare – can be fatal. Therefore, when taking a magnesium supplement, stick with the manufacturers’ dosage instructions.

