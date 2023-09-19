Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fellas, let’s talk about something that might not be on your mind but is crucial to maintaining a confident and handsome appearance – skincare. That’s right. Skincare isn’t just for the ladies, so feel free to do away with the toxic mainstream narratives that say otherwise.

Taking care of your skin is important for men and women alike, and there are certain things to look out for when committing to a skincare brand. For instance, you’ll want a brand that caters to your needs as a man. After all, men’s skin is different from women’s. It’s typically thicker and produces more oil, which can lead to acne and breakouts.

You’ll also want a brand that uses high-quality, effective ingredients. Don’t settle for cheap, low-quality products that won’t give you the results you’re looking for. Look for brands that use ingredients that are backed by science and have been proven to be effective.

That said, we don’t want to spend hours in the bathroom every day tending to our skin. Convenience is important, so prioritize a brand that can integrate into your daily routine without wasting time or causing hassle.

Our penultimate factor is value. Skincare can be expensive, and no one wants to break the bank trying to look good. Explore brands that offer high-quality products at a reasonable price point. Don’t be afraid to shop around and compare prices.

Finally, you want a brand that you can trust, so seek out products that have a good reputation and are known for their quality. Read reviews and ask around to ensure you’re investing money in a brand that will deliver results and stand behind its products.

Whether you’re in the market for face cleansers, beard oils, or aftershave, the above tips will help you find a brand that will have your skin looking and feeling its best in no time. Our list of the 13 best men’s skincare brands in 2023 will help pave the way.

Skincare lovers, get ready to up your game with Blu Atlas – the men’s skincare brand that’s been taking the world by storm. These award-winning products are designed just for guys, and they’ve got everything you need to keep your skin looking fresh and feeling great. With everything from face cleansers and body wash to moisturizers, and beard and body oils, it’s no wonder the company has snagged the top spot on our list of the 13 best men’s skincare brands in 2023.

If you’re looking for a deep-clean face wash that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, check out the Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser – one of Blu Atlas’ most popular products. This detoxifying and exfoliating formula is perfect for all skin types, whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin. Infused with volcanic ash, the cleanser’s fine particles are highly absorbent, helping remove excess oil and impurities from your skin.

The Blu Atlas Volcanic Face Wash also contains lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which has been shown to support the skin’s microbiome and strengthen its ability to defend itself from aggressors. There’s also pomegranate seed oil, which provides regenerative, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties thanks to its high levels of vitamins A, C, and K, protein, fiber, and essential omega fatty acids.

You can’t go wrong with Blu Atlas’s Shave Cream if you’re prone to razor burn or ingrown hairs. The calming and soothing cream is no joke. It’s designed to soothe your skin and prevent those pesky nicks and cuts we all hate. Oat bran extract, one of three key ingredients, is an abundant source of antioxidants with serious skin-soothing properties. It actively fights against irritants on your skin, which is precisely what you need when taking a razor to your face.

The Blu Atlas Moisturizer is a lightweight lotion infused with mango seed butter, seaweed extract, and vitamin C, which provide long-lasting hydration and help improve your skin’s texture over time. Plus, it won’t leave your face greasy or shiny, so you can confidently go about your day.

The commitment to natural and organic ingredients sets Blu Atlas apart from other skincare brands. You won’t find harsh chemicals in their products, which is great news for guys with sensitive skin. But don’t just take our word for it––men worldwide are raving about Blu Atlas. Just check out their website, and you’ll see tons of five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

Are you tired of using the same old boring skincare products that just don’t do the trick? Well, fear not, because Brickell Men’s Skincare is here to revolutionize your skincare game!

Brickell offers a wide range of products to help you achieve a healthy and youthful complexion, from cleansers and moisturizers to eye creams and serums. Who doesn’t want to feel like a suave, sophisticated gentleman with a skincare routine that would make anyone jealous?

The Brickell Men’s Skincare brand is all about making men feel confident and ready to conquer the world, one facial at a time. Their products are made with all-natural, organic ingredients that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

One of their most popular products is the Acne Controlling Face Wash, perfect for removing all the dirt and grime accumulating on your face throughout the day. This bad boy is made with grapefruit, tea tree oil, and 2% Salicylic Acid, which work together to deep clean your pores and leave your skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

Brickell’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer is an absolute must-have for any guy wanting to keep his skin youthful and hydrated. This moisturizer is packed with all kinds of good stuff, including jojoba oil, aloe vera, and dimethylaminoethanol – which lock in moisture and protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Overall, the Brickell Skincare brand truly cares about the health of your skin. Their products are made with natural and organic ingredients that are effective and safe for your skin and the environment.

Tiege Hanley, a name so suave and sophisticated, you’d think it was a character from the next James Bond movie. But alas, it’s not an international man of mystery—it’s a skincare brand specifically designed for the modern man. Why, you ask? Well, gentlemen, it’s time we stop pretending that our faces are indestructible as the Hulk’s. Let’s face it, we need some TLC, too.

Enter the marvelous world of Tiege Hanley, a skincare superhero that’s come to rescue your face from the perils of neglect, pollution, and age. Here, we’ll delve into some of their most popular products and why you—the guy who’s probably only used soap and water to clean his face until now—should use them.

First up, we’ve got the Level 1 Skin Care System. It’s the most basic system, like the kindergarten of skincare. Before you start panicking about the complicated skincare routines your sister or girlfriend does, relax. This system is as easy as 1-2-3. It includes a facial cleanser, an exfoliating scrub, and a morning and night moisturizer. The cleanser washes away the day’s sins, the scrub helps you exfoliate, and the moisturizers keep your skin hydrated like a tall glass of water on a scorching summer day.

Next, the Level 2 Skin Care System. Think of it as the college of skincare, where you level up and learn a few more tricks. In addition to the products in Level 1, it adds an eye cream to the mix. Why, you wonder? Remember those late nights binge-watching Netflix or playing video games? Yeah, your eyes do too. That’s where the eye cream comes in. It’s like a magical eraser for the dark circles and puffiness under your eyes.

Now, for the pièce de résistance, the Level 3 Skin Care System. This is the Ph.D. in skincare, and it’s for those who are serious about their skin game. It has all the goodies from Levels 1 and 2 but with an added super serum. It’s like a secret weapon in the fight against wrinkles, fine lines, and all those other villains trying to age your face prematurely.

Ah, The Ordinary. The skincare brand has taken the world by storm—and for a good reason. They’re affordable, effective, and have a cult following. But what is it that makes The Ordinary so unique? And why should men consider adding it to their grooming routine?

The Ordinary has an entire range of skincare goodies, from serums to moisturizers to masks. But there are a few that really stand out.

The first is their Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum. This stuff is like a big gulp of water for your skin, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants to plump up their complexion and give it a boost of hydration.

Another must-have is their Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum, which is a great option for anyone dealing with acne or congested skin. And then there’s their AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, which is like a chemical exfoliant on steroids. It’s not for the faint of heart—or the sensitive-skinned—but it’ll leave your face feeling nice and smooth.

Beyond the benefits of skincare, taking care of your skin can be a pretty luxurious experience. There’s nothing quite like slapping on a face mask and getting a true spa experience, even if you’re really just sitting on your couch watching Netflix—and without having to drop hundreds of dollars. It’s affordable and effective, and it feels damn good.

If you haven’t already, it’s time for you to discover Lumin’s skincare, a game-changer in the world of men’s grooming. The Lumin men’s skincare brand is a brand that is all about making you look and feel your best. With a wide range of products that are specifically designed for men, Lumin has become one of the most famous men’s skincare brands.

One of its most popular products is its Charcoal Cleanser. This stuff is like magic in a bottle. It’s made with activated charcoal, which helps to draw out impurities from your skin and unclog your pores. Say goodbye to blackheads and hello to clearer skin!

Another fan favorite is the Moisturizing Balm. This moisturizer is designed to hydrate your skin without leaving it feeling greasy or heavy. It’s perfect for guys who want to keep their skin looking fresh and young.

Lumin also offers a range of skincare kits tailored to different skin types. The company has a suitable kit for you whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin. And if you need to figure out what your skin type is, don’t worry. There’s a quiz on the website that will help you figure it out.

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t worry. Using The Lumin’s products is not going to turn you into a beauty guru overnight. It’s a simple, easy-to-use system that will leave your skin looking and feeling amazing.

Geologie isn’t your average skincare brand. They don’t rely on fancy packaging or gimmicks to sell their products. Instead, they focus on creating effective formulas that cater specifically to men’s skin. And let us tell you, their products are the real deal.

Their most popular product is the “Complete Skincare Set.” This bad boy includes everything you need to achieve a glowing, radiant complexion. It includes a face wash, moisturizer, eye cream, and night cream. It’s like a party for your face, and everyone’s invited!

Geologie also offers individual products for specific skin concerns. Got oily skin? Try their “Matte Control” moisturizer. Dark circles under your eyes? The “Eye Cream” is your new best friend. They even have a “Nourishing Shampoo” for those of you who want to keep your hair looking luscious and healthy.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. “Why should I use Geologie instead of my usual drugstore brand?” The answer is simple—Geologie actually works. Their formulas are specifically designed to address men’s unique skin care needs, like thicker skin and larger pores.

Like many of the brands on our list, Geologie offers a personalized skincare quiz on their website that will analyze your skin and recommend products tailored to your specific concerns. It’s like having a personal skincare expert at your fingertips.

Put your best face forward with Curology. With a line of products that are specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of men’s skin, Curology makes it easy to take care of your skin—even if you’re a total newbie.

One of the most popular products from Curology is its custom skincare set. You start by taking a quiz about your skin type and concerns, and then the company creates a personalized skincare routine just for you. It’s like having a personal dermatologist but without the hefty price tag.

The set includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and a custom serum that’s formulated with ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, and azelaic acid. These ingredients work together to combat acne, dark spots, and fine lines. It’s like a one-two punch for your skin, leaving you looking and feeling your best.

If you want a ready-to-go skincare bundle, choose the Starter Set. It offers a comprehensive routine featuring three of the brand’s most popular and highly-effective skincare essentials. The Gentle Cleanser is an effective solution to wash away impurities and excess oil from your skin without causing damage or clogging your pores. Its light foaming gel texture is suitable for all skin types, but it is especially beloved by those with sensitive skin who require a gentle touch.

The Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight, buildable formula that provides a quick boost of hydration to your skin, leaving it feeling smooth and refreshed. It effortlessly works into your daily skincare routine and is perfect for use on a daily basis to maintain a healthy, hydrated complexion.

In addition to these two must-have essentials, the set also includes an Emergency Spot Patch that provides fast-acting healing support for unexpected blemishes. These hydrocolloid bandages conceal spots while simultaneously absorbing fluid and excess oil, making them an indispensable tool in your skincare arsenal.

The patches zap away pesky pimples overnight. Just slap one on before bed, and wake up to clearer, smoother skin.

Meet Naturium, the skincare brand that has beauty enthusiasts buzzing! If you’re a skincare junkie like us, you know how essential it is to find products that are not only effective but also boast high-quality, clean ingredients. Naturium is a brand that ticks all those boxes, and we’re here to tell you why it’s on our list of the 13 best men’s skincare brands in 2023.

The brand’s philosophy revolves around transparency, sustainability, and delivering top-notch results. Naturium sources its ingredients ethically and supports eco-friendly practices, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your face while also contributing to a healthier planet.

Naturium offers a range of skincare products specifically designed for men. Their most popular products include the Men’s Vitamin C Super Serum, Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%, and the Marine Hyaluronic Water Cream. These products are packed with powerful ingredients that work to hydrate, brighten, and protect your skin.

Hims is a one-of-a-kind brand that’s turning heads. Hims has caught the attention of grooming enthusiasts and those who were once clueless about how to care for their skin.

But what exactly is Hims? And why is everyone raving about it?

Hims was born out of the desire to make skincare and wellness accessible and straightforward for men. Hims offers a range of products that cater to different skincare needs, from fighting acne to reducing the signs of aging.

Popular products include the Everyday Moisturizer, Goodnight Wrinkle Cream, and Acne Cream. The Everyday Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that keeps your skin hydrated and refreshed all day long. It’s packed with vitamins and antioxidants that nourish and protect your skin from environmental damage.

The Goodnight Wrinkle Cream is a powerful anti-aging cream designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep. It’s formulated with retinol, a tried-and-true ingredient that promotes collagen production and cell turnover, giving you smoother, younger-looking skin.

Lastly, the Acne Cream is a potent, fast-acting acne treatment that helps clear up breakouts and prevent new ones from forming. It contains salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighter that exfoliates dead skin cells and unclogs pores, keeping your skin clear and healthy.

Get ready to wear your dancing shoes because we’re diving into the world of Disco, the men’s skincare brand that’s got everyone talking, snapping, and boogieing to the beat of radiant, healthy skin.

One of Disco’s most popular products is the Exfoliating Face Scrub Cleanser, which is great for removing dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin. This scrub is a gentle yet effective skincare solution that combines the nourishing properties of aloe with the exfoliating benefits of papaya extract and the anti-inflammatory power of apricot oil.

Another standout product is the Moisturizing Face Lotion, which is perfect for guys with dry or sensitive skin. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and helps hydrate and nourish your skin without leaving a residue.

Disco also has a powerful product in the Repairing Eye Stick, which is specifically formulated to target dark circles and puffiness around your eyes. Whether you’ve been burning the midnight oil at work or partying a little too hard on the weekends, this product will help you look and feel refreshed.

All in all, Disco is definitely a brand to consider. Their products are effective, affordable, and designed specifically for men’s skin. As an added bonus, they’re packaged in sleek, minimalist containers that will look great on your bathroom shelf.

The Rugged & Dapper men’s skincare brand is anything but ordinary. It’s the brand that understands the modern man, your love for adventure, and your desire to take care of your skin without feeling like you’re stepping into a spa.

It’s like your laid-back, outdoorsy, effortlessly cool friend who always has the best stories to share around the campfire. It’s the brand that says, “Hey, you can have a solid skincare routine and still have time to hit the trails or hang out with the guys.”

The product lineup is straight-up awesome. From the Daily Power Scrub, which combines a facial cleanser, exfoliator, and toner in one easy step, to the Age Defense Eye Complex, which fights the effects of aging and keeps you looking youthful, Rugged & Dapper has something for everyone. Remember the fan-favorite—the Detoxifying Mineral Clay Facial Treatment Mask, which is perfect for a little self-care moment when you need to recharge and reset.

One thing that makes Rugged & Dapper stand out is its dedication to using natural, high-quality ingredients. They skip the harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances that can irritate your skin, opting instead for soothing aloe vera, nourishing vitamins, and powerful antioxidants. The result is products that smell as good as they feel without weird, artificial nonsense.

The world of men’s skincare can sometimes feel overwhelming, like walking into a party where everyone but you seems to know each other. But that’s where Hawthorne comes in like that cool friend who’ll walk into the party with you, making everything feel more accessible, relatable, and just plain fun.

If you’re a young dude trying to navigate the wild world of men’s skincare, this is the brand you’ve been waiting for. Grab a drink, relax, and join us as we assess what makes Hawthorne the ultimate bro for your skin.

Hawthorne’s product lineup is pretty amazing. From the Everyday Facial Cleanser to the Face Lotion and Foaming Shave Gel, Hawthorne has everything you’d need. And you can trust that their products are top-notch, as they work with leading chemists and dermatologists to develop their formulas.

All their products are free of parabens, sulfates, and other harmful ingredients, so you can feel good about slathering them on your face.

If you’re looking for a skincare brand that’s not afraid to be rough around the edges, then you should check out Bulldog Skincare. As the final product on our list of the 13 best men’s skincare brands in 2023, Bulldog Skincare provides high-quality, affordable skincare products that target specific issues.

One of the most popular products from Bulldog Skincare is their Original Moisturizer. This lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for guys who want to keep their skin hydrated without feeling like they’re wearing a heavy cream. It’s also packed with essential oils like aloe vera, green tea, and camelina oil, which help to soothe and nourish the skin.

Another favorite product from Bulldog Skincare is their Original Face Wash. This gentle cleanser is perfect for guys who want to remove dirt and impurities from their skin without stripping it of its natural oils. It’s also infused with natural ingredients like green tea and bergamot, which help to keep the skin looking bright and refreshed.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us