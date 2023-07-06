25 Best Men’s Skincare Sets in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did you know you can upgrade your grooming routine, and save some money by investing in a skincare set? Many top skincare brands offer such sets, so we’ve compiled a list of the best men’s skincare sets in 2023. Check it out!

Why Buy Skincare in a Set?

We know that men’s skincare is just starting to become “a thing,” but it really should have been important all along. If you’re still skeptical about skincare or are just dipping your toes in by using a face wash, your routine may not be enough to keep your skin healthy and protected. Plus, there are skincare products that produce all kinds of extra benefits, like quieting your acne flare-ups, keeping your skin wrinkle-free for longer, or reducing sun damage.

Buying skincare in a set allows you to get a lot of different products at once, and usually save some money by bundling. Sets are often curated for different needs, such as a brand’s set for anti-aging, or another’s set for acne-prone skin. Some are just comprehensive kits that give you all you need for a healthy skincare routine. Rather than picking and choosing individual products, a set allows you to get all you need together. It takes some of the work of choosing out of the equation, and makes it more affordable.

The real question is, why not buy skincare in a set?

Products to Look for in a Skincare Set

While great skincare sets come in all shapes and sizes, here are the key products all the best sets have:

Cleanser. A cleanser is the starting point for your whole skincare routine, as it’s the product that cleans your face and preps it to absorb all the products that follow. In skincare sets, the cleanser and other products are often designed to go together, taking some of the guesswork out of your regimen.

Exfoliator. An exfoliator is like a cleanser; it cleans your skin but goes a little deeper. Exfoliators or scrubs usually contain chemical or physical exfoliants to rid your complexion of dead skin and power clean your pores. Because these products give such a thorough clean, you’ll use them less often than a cleanser. Even so, they’re an important part of keeping your skin looking its best!

Moisturizer. Your skin’s moisture barrier is responsible for keeping the balance, protecting the deeper layers of the skin, and preventing irritation. To reinforce it, you’ll want to use a moisturizer after cleansing. Look for skincare sets that contain moisturizers so you don’t skip this essential part of skin care.

Serum. There are all different kinds of serums out there that provide different benefits. Unlike other skincare products, serums have highly concentrated amounts of active ingredients, so they provide a little extra boost. There are vitamin C serums that deliver antioxidants, brightening, and anti-aging power, firming serums to plump skin, and hydrating serums to provide extra moisture to parched skin. These are a great way to target your unique skin type and concerns.

Extras That Target Specific Issues. The products mentioned above form the core of your skincare routine, but it doesn’t have to stop there. If you have specific skincare issues, like dry flakes, redness, or sun spots, look for extra products that target those issues. Find a skincare set with an eye cream if undereye circles are your biggest downfall, or look for a spot treatment if you regularly get one-off pesky pimples.

Take your skincare routine to the next level with this best men’s skincare kit, which takes care of all your needs in one convenient package. We love how this is basically a “best of” set from Blu Atlas, with an all-star cast of products suitable for every skin type.

So let’s dive into what you get… The Volcanic Ash Cleanser, a gentle daily face wash infused with bentonite clay to purify pores, pomegranate for antioxidants, and lactobacillus ferment filtrate to balance out your skin’s microbiome. Following the cleanser with the brand’s vitamin C serum is absolutely the move, allowing you to brighten up your skin and sneak some anti-aging power into your routine before you seal it all in with the brand’s moisturizer.

In this kit, you also get an exfoliating scrub when you need an extra powerful clean, the purifying face mask for complete skin renewal, and the eye stick that is basically a good night’s sleep in a bottle. With this skincare kit, you have all you need for the best skin of your life!

Healthier skin is just around the corner with this set from Harry’s! It provides all you need for your morning and evening routine and is especially helpful for men with oily or acne-prone skin. Think of this as the brand’s essentials all wrapped up in one.

First comes the exfoliating face wash, which uses chemical exfoliants to lift off dead skin cells, and then soothes with willow bark and licorice. Next, ensure clean and clear pores with the brand’s toner without stripping essential moisture from your complexion. Follow that up with the daily lotion to keep skin smooth, and switch to the Night Lotion before bed to transform your skin overnight. To help you address problem areas, this set also includes a blemish treatment and eye cream, which are great to keep at your work desk for touch-ups.

If you’ve never used Dermalogica products before, consider this your introduction. This kit covers all the basics, helping you understand and realize your skin’s full potential. It all starts with a pre-cleansing oil designed to suck out impurities and dissolve sunscreen and dirt, allowing the cleansing gel to perform at its best.

You also get the brand’s Daily Microfoliant powder, which works when met with water, using natural enzymes to buff dead skin and leave your complexion radiant. It also brightens thanks to a blend of rice bran, white tea, and licorice and soothes inflamed skin with colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera. Dermalogica’s Skin Smoothing Cream wraps up this kit, targeting dullness, dry skin, and fine lines with a formula that works great for men with dry, normal, and even combination skin.

This best men’s skincare set from Kiehl’s makes a great gift, especially for those new to the game. It contains a six-step regimen sure to convert even skincare skeptics thanks to powerful formulas that provide real results. The first step is to cleanse, getting rid of buildup and replacing moisture with squalane, glycerin, and avocado oil.

Next, slap on the brand’s clay mask, which draws out the gunk in your pores and completely refreshes skin with bentonite clay, kaolin clay, and calming aloe vera. You’re not done yet! Tone with the brand’s alcohol-free Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, comforting your skin while balancing its natural oils. Lock in moisture with Kiehl’s squalane-driven Ultra Facial Cream formula, de-puff those peepers with an avocado eye treatment, and undo all your bad decisions with the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, a hydrating and rejuvenating oil blend.

This Healthy Skin Starter Kit from Malin + Goetz provides trial-sized versions of four of the brand’s products, giving you a taste of the kind of skin health possible when you stick with a full skincare routine. What we love about these products is that they’re gentle yet effective and provide essential hydration.

The Grapefruit Face Cleanser is a great fuss-free face wash, using coconut-derived surfactants along with grapefruit to scrub your complexion clean and then providing amino acids, glycerin, and sodium PCA to hydrate and soothe. The Vitamin E Moisturizer is one of the brand’s best-sellers, thanks to its multiple hydrating and soothing benefits. For a deeper clean, you can use the Detox Face Mask, a gel formula that instantly revitalizes skin. Then rely on the brand’s lip moisturizer to keep those lips silky smooth–pack it for date night!

You know Pharrell Williams, the incredibly suave singer? He actually has 20 years of skincare experience and is the one behind the brand Humanrace, which has produced this best men’s skincare set. You can boost your skin health in just three super quick steps, giving you a youthful and radiant complexion like Pharrell’s.

The brand’s Rice Powder Cleanser turns into a foam upon contact with water, using the ingredient behind the product’s name, plus fruit enzymes and snow mushroom to rid your skin of dead flakes and leave it smooth and balanced. Turn to the exfoliator when you need a little extra buffing power–rice particles, glycolic acid, lotus leaf, and more reveal glowing skin underneath all the extra skin cells. To keep skin dewy and soft, apply the humidifier, with snow mushroom extract, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and adaptogens to provide the moisture your skin needs.

Did you know you can turn back time with just four skincare products? To be specific, the products that makeup Horace’s Firm Skin Kit. With a cleanser, scrub, gel, and serum, this set has all you need to ward off wrinkles and dullness before their time.

The purifying face cleanser forms the first step, with ingredients like charcoal, aloe, and glycerin to rid pores of buildup and leave skin bright and calm. A couple times a week, replace the cleanser with the brand’s scrub, which runs on murumuru seeds and butter plus vitamin E for baby-soft skin. When sagging shows up (and it always does!), get out the Face Firming Gel, infused with hyaluronic acids, ginger, and peptides to plump skin and blur fine lines. To address under eye issues, use the brand’s Anti-Dark Circle Serum to reduce puffiness and brighten your skin so you look and feel more awake.

This set from Geologie aims to give you all the tools you need for a complete daily routine. Just dedicate two minutes to these products morning and night to see results. While the products in this kit will help most common skin concerns, they’re especially helpful to those with oily or acne-prone skin thanks to ingredients like salicylic acid and retinol.

You get two bottles of Geologie’s Everyday Face Wash, which uses salicylic acid to improve sebum regulation and prevent acne. It also contains bergamot that fights inflammation and microbes, juniper to strengthen your skin, and lavender that calms and heals acne. Follow that up with the moisturizing morning cream, which hydrates with argan, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, and contains just enough SPF to shield your face from UV damage. Use the eye cream when dark circles are plaguing you, and apply the night cream at the end of the day to wake up with a more youthful, smooth complexion.

This best men’s skincare set is ideal for men with facial hair, as it makes for the perfect shaving routine. Start with the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Pre-Shave Conditioner to prep your skin for a smooth shave, then apply the shaving cream and follow with the aftershave lotion to keep everything calm.

The cleansing gel uses AHAs to sop up extra oil and rid skin of buildup. It’s ideal for combination or oily skin. Using finely ground almonds and cornmeal, the face scrub gets every last bit of dirt, dust, buildup, sebum, or anything else lodged in your pores. To soften your hair and prep your skin for the harsh moments ahead, use the pre-shave conditioner, loaded with calming ingredients like lavender and matricaria. The shaving cream is thick and classic, just how you like it, and the aftershave lotion uses protein to soothe dehydrated skin in the wake of your grooming routine.

Jack Black to the rescue! Get all the products you need to nourish and protect skin in TSA-friendly travel-sized containers. Start with the daily facial cleanser, a 2-in-1 product that combines cleansing and toning to leave skin good as new. The Face Buff Energizing Scrub is a must-have before shaving, as it cleanses and exfoliates and then preemptively soothes with gems such as cucumber and aloe vera.

Use the Double Duty Face Moisturizer to seal in moisture after cleansing, and get the added benefit of moderate sun protection so you can fend off damage from UV rays that leads to accelerated aging. Did you know your lips can get sunburned, too? Avoid that painful lesson by using the brand’s lip balm, which moisturizes with luscious cocoa and shea butter and protects your lips with SPF 25.

Bro, you have got to check this set out! This gift collection from Jaxon Lane is a self-made spa day in a box, and as masculine as it gets. Start with the bro mask, and hydrogel sheets cut into two so you can skip the bottom half if you’re doing No Shave November. You also get Bro Mask Eye Gels, which go right in that sweet spot under your eyes so you can de-puff and give that vulnerable piece of skin some extra TLC.

The Relax and Repair Anti-Aging Moisturizer uses plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to fill those fine lines. The Enzyme Powder Cleanser works with water to create a satisfying lather that gently exfoliates. Last but not least, you get the brand’s moisturizing sunscreen, which protects without being goopy.

Antioxidants are the darling of anti-aging products, and this kit from Aesop has all you need to keep drinking from the fountain of youth. Men with most skin types will benefit from these products, which include a cleanser, toner, and serum. The cleanser provides a mild clean with the help of lactic acid, the toner uses lavender and blue chamomile to calm while it purifies, and the serum is loaded with antioxidants to hydrate skin and help you achieve that ideal dewy look. All three products are enriched with parsley seed, which promotes cell renewal.

Dull skin, clogged pores, ingrown hairs, texture issues, or overly dry or oily skin are all things of the past once you incorporate this set into your life. It covers all the basics, giving you no more and no less than what your skin desperately needs. The face wash starts with coconut water, a natural cleaning agent and toner with hydrating properties, too (yes, it does it all). Then tea tree oil delivers its antiseptic and antifungal benefits, and leaves skin feeling refreshed, and vitamin B3 targets large pores and wrinkles.

Once your face is sufficiently cleansed, get out the Bevel Exfoliating Pads, which act as a toner that removes dead skin waiting to clog your pores. It also contains aloe vera to head off any inflammation or irritation that may occur. The moisturizing face gel is a great third step, hydrating skin without contributing to excess oil. It uses vitamins, apple extract, and honey to have this effect.

Worried your skin looks dim and lacks vitality? Try this set from The Ordinary that is used to boost radiance and balance your complexion’s overall tone and texture. In this four pack, you get the brand’s Squalane Cleanser, Caffeine Solution, Ascorbic Acid Solution, and Glycolic Acid Toning Solution that is sure to inject a little light into your life.

The Squalane Cleanser cleans and hydrates all in one, removing all the unwanted stuff, and replacing it with deep moisture. Use the Glycolic Acid Toning Solution to exfoliate and promote clarity, as it’s enriched with aloe, ginseng, and tasmannia lanceolata extract. To melt away puffiness and brighten dark circles, use the Caffeine Solution, which wakes up skin and gets the circulation moving. Then, use the advanced Ethylated Ascorbic Acid Solution for a potent dose of vitamin C that’s sure to give you luminous skin.

Dry skin can be, quite literally, a pain. Luckily, this set exists, quickly rehydrating skin to get rid of flakes, itching, redness, and dullness in a flash. You might think of clay as an ingredient for those with oily skin, but this cleanser works with cactus extract and centella asiatica to clean without leaving skin dry. Then the Dark Circle Eye Rescue uses little metal roller balls to deliver a potent and refreshing dose of peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins to bring some light to your face.

Use the Daily SPF+ Moisturizer for sun and skin barrier protection, and let cactus extract and rosehip oil end your day in a thirst-quenching way in the brand’s 3-in-1 Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer. When you feel like treating yourself, wear the brand’s sheet mask that is laden with cactus, cica, black tea, and vitamins for ultimate skin comfort.

Men with dry and combination skin will thank their lucky stars for this kit, which includes a face wash, shaving cream, and moisturizer. The cleanser makes skin more youthful and comfortable, so you can start your day off right. When you shave, bring out the brand’s Cream Shave, a rich lathering product that helps you get a smooth shave and contoured look. Then the gel-textured Maximum Hydrator provides cooling relief and the antidote to dehydration and damage.

At Ceylon, you can build your own bundle if you see a few products you’re particularly excited about, or you can invest in this set, which includes the brand’s face wash, toner, and moisturizer for happy skin in 1,2,3…Tea tree and glycerin run the facial wash, keeping skin free from breakouts and thoroughly hydrated. The toner, meanwhile, uses witch hazel and coix seed to boost your skin’s tone and fight acne and inflammation. With AHAs, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, the moisturizer works overtime to ensure hydration while also getting rid of old skin that no longer serves you.

Youth to the People is a pretty bougie brand with clean formulas inspired by superfoods. This best men’s skincare set includes a whopping six products: Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum, Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Oil, Dream Eye Cream, and Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial. These products work in tandem to conjure up your best skin yet. These vegan formulas are sure to clean out your pores and leave skin visibly rejuvenated.

This bundle from Lumin addresses both redness and signs of aging, giving you a practically new face, except you actually get to keep your old face. It starts with the Charcoal Face Wash for a gratifying clean, vacuuming out impurities with charcoal and then repairing and improving skin with rose flower oil and centella asiatica. The Charcoal Scrub comes in handy when you want a deeper clean, as it also contains cellulose to buff skin and green tea to fix inflammation and redness.

For more persistent redness, you can use the Instant Redness Corrector, a color-correcting cream that balances out those red patches and alleviates discomfort with allantoin, cica, and mushroom extract. If dark circles keep lurking, use the Instant Dark Circle Corrector with caffeine, licorice, and hyaluronic acid.

Dr. Barabara Sturm makes high-quality skin care products, like the ones included in this set of essentials for men. Cleanse away the day with a blend of gentle tenasides, antioxidant purslane, salicylic acid, and soothing aloe vera. Follow that up with a few drops of the Hyaluronic Serum, a plumping product that delivers moisture and plenty of micronutrients. The third step in this program is the Face Cream, built to fend off stress and irritation with macadamia nut oil, shea butter, squalane, and other hydrating superheroes.

Every Man Jack is like your neighborhood skincare brand. It creates straightforward, affordable products that put in work and is super approachable. This Revive Bundle targets dull, stressed, tired, and dry skin with a scrub, wash, lotion, and eye cream. These products are made with naturally derived ingredients so they are safe even for men with reactive skin.

The name of this set denotes how all three products give your skincare routine (and thus, your skin) a serious upgrade. The Anti-Age Max Cleanser gets rid of all the impurities holding you back, so that the water lotion can fill up fine lines with plumping moisture, and the cream can supply skin with nutrients and hydration thanks to plant-based ingredients like lentil and apple extracts, lady’s thistle, wolfberry, and St. Paul’s Wort.

Your skin barrier keeps moisture in while keeping irritation out, so it’s the key to healthy and comfortable skin. Even men with oily skin need to take care of their skin barrier, which is what this kit from CeraVe is designed to do. This is the only kit on this list without a cleanser, as it’s designed to take care of the post-cleansing steps. Use the retinol serum at night to firm skin and fight acne, protect your skin barrier with the SPF moisturizer full of ceramides, and apply the ultra-lightweight night moisturizer to restore moisture while you snooze.

All of your skin needs moisture, but especially the delicate skin on your face and under your eyes. That’s the area this kit from Peter Thomas Roth targets, using a serum, cream moisturizer, and eye gel to get the job done. The serum contains a potent concentration of hyaluronic acid for a full 120 hours of moisture, resulting in plumper skin. The Cloud Cream Moisturizer also relies on hyaluronic acid, but is so light and soft that it feels like a cloud on your skin. Meanwhile, the eye gel is light and incredibly refreshing, depuffing thanks to proprietary complexes that also eliminate dark circles.

The cool thing about this skincare set from Mantl is that it’s designed both for use on the face and the scalp for men with chrome domes. The cleanser soothes, cleans, and hydrates thanks to aloe vera, the moisturizer provides invisible sun protection, the moisturizer diminishes wrinkles, and the No Shine Sheets absorb excess oil right up. So your face and the top of your head can both look amazing!