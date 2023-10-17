Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rosacea is an extremely common skin condition. However, finding high-quality and effective skin-care products that help manage symptoms and don’t trigger flare-ups can be a challenge. In order to help those with rosacea-prone skin create a safe and beneficial skin-care routine, we’ve created a list of the 10 best moisturizers for rosacea in 2023. We’ll also dive into the key details you need to know about the condition, and how you can pick the right moisturizer for your unique needs.

What Is Rosacea?

Rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that can cause redness and other symptoms on the face and elsewhere on the body. Symptoms can include persistent flushing (particularly around the central part of the face), visible blood vessels, and a burning or stinging sensation. Many also experience swollen bumps that look like acne and can contain pus. It’s also common for people with rosacea to experience dryness and irritation in the eyes.

Rosacea flare-ups can last for a few weeks to a few months, but will often then lie dormant for some time. Typically, people will start experiencing rosacea flare-ups after age 30. The condition most often affects adult women with fair skin, although adolescents and people of any skin color can experience it. If you have family members who are prone to rosacea, you’re more likely to have the condition.

A variety of elements can trigger rosacea, including UV exposure, extreme temperatures, caffeine, alcohol, spicy food, stress, exercise and hormonal fluctuations. As well as sticking to a rosacea-friendly skincare routine, you should recognize your triggers and take care to avoid them.

How to Pick a Rosacea-Safe Moisturizer

Moisturizing is an essential part of any skin-care routine, but it’s especially important for those prone to rosacea. A moisturizer will trap moisture in the skin, which can minimize irritation and promote a more comfortable complexion.

It’s important to find a moisturizer that is suitable for this condition, as some formulas can cause irritation and trigger flare-ups. Typically, moisturizers that are deemed to be safe for sensitive skin are going to be suitable for those with rosacea. It’s best to stick with formulas that don’t contain fragrances, as they may cause a negative reaction.

Formulas made with gentle soothing and hydrating ingredients are ideal for rosacea-prone skin. Ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid, aloe, plant oils, shea butter, mango seed butter, green tea and niacinamide. Moisturizers made with azelaic acid are also great for managing rosacea. Azelaic acid has anti-inflammatory properties, and is highly effective at calming redness and swelling related to the condition. It can also help keep the pores clear to minimize bumps.

The Best Moisturizers for Rosacea

Let’s take a look at the 10 best moisturizers for rosacea that you can currently find on the market.

Our top pick for anyone looking for a rosacea-friendly moisturizer is the Face Moisturizer from premium grooming company Blu Atlas. This super-hydrating moisturizer tackles dryness as it conditions and nourishes the skin with vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids – all without triggering rosacea symptoms. It also has a clean formula that is vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens or phthalates. While the company offers two naturally scented options (both are free of synthetic fragrances), there is also a fragrance-free version that might be more suitable for rosacea-prone skin. This moisturizer gets bonus points for its nature-powered formula – an impressive 98.5% of the ingredients come from natural origins.

The Blu Atlas moisturizer is powered by mango seed butter. This ultra-moisturizing ingredient contains high levels of vitamins C and E, which help protect the skin against damaging free radicals. The formula also contains moringa oil, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that is able to soothe the skin and minimize irritation linked to rosacea. Moringa oil also hydrates the skin, and contains vitamins and fatty acids that enhance overall skin health.

In addition to these key ingredients, the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer contains vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid. This ingredient brightens the complexion to counteract dullness, and provides anti-aging benefits as well as antioxidant support. Finally, the formula contains seaweed extract, a potent antioxidant-rich ingredient that boosts hydration levels as it promotes a more radiant complexion.

This soothing cream from luxury brand Tatcha was designed specifically for sensitive skin that is prone to rosacea and other inflammatory conditions. It’s made with natural ingredients that firm and soften the complexion while reducing signs of irritation and offering long-lasting hydration. In a consumer study, 100% of participants saw a reduction in redness after four weeks of using the cream, as well as an improvement in texture, roughness and itchiness after just two weeks. While it’s certainly on the pricier end of the spectrum, we think this product is worth the splurge for anyone with rosacea-prone skin looking to maintain skin comfort.

The Indigo Cream has a rich texture that quickly absorbs into the skin, making it an ideal product to use both morning and night. Its natural blue hue is from Japanese indigo extract, which promotes skin comfort, helping to reduce symptoms of rosacea. The extract is joined by a 2% concentration of colloidal oatmeal, a highly effective ingredient that can relieve irritation, itchiness and other signs of aggravation.

This decadent moisturizer is made with three Japanese superfoods. These ingredients nourish the skin while helping to promote a more youthful and radiant complexion. They are joined by sodium hyaluronate, squalane and glycerin, which work in tandem to boost the skin’s hydration levels.

This clean, effective formula is made without parabens, phthalates or fragrances, and is cruelty-free. Additionally, the moisturizer is non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t contain ingredients known to clog pores), and has been tested by dermatologists.

The Paula’s Choice Calm Rescue & Repair Intensive Moisturizer, which is suitable for normal to dry skin types, contains some of the finest ingredients for enhancing skin barrier health and reducing redness and irritation. The result is a healthier, stronger, more comfortable complexion. It dramatically improves hydration levels, and has been clinically proven to hydrate the skin for 24 hours. It was made specifically to be gentle enough for rosacea-prone skin. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and does not contain any fragrances.

This moisturizer has a luxuriously creamy texture that instantly relieves dry skin. It is formulated with northern truffle mushroom extract and allantoin, ingredients that reduce redness for a complexion that looks and feels more comfortable. The mushroom extract provides antioxidant benefits, while the allantoin helps moisturize the skin. Another key ingredient is antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil, which repairs and fortifies the skin’s barrier while improving texture for a smoother look.

The formula is also infused with natural prebiotics, which improve skin microbiome health and lower sensitivity. Glycerin helps improve the skin’s hydration levels, while vitamin E, algae extract and prickly pear extract offer additional antioxidant benefits to ensure the skin is protected against free radicals, which can harm the skin and lead to premature signs of aging.

Rosacea Care is a skin-care brand dedicated to creating effective solutions for managing rosacea-prone and sensitive skin. We particularly like the company’s Sea Buckthorn Night Cream, a rich moisturizer that rehydrates the skin as it calms irritation and repairs damage. It has a luxuriously dense texture that is particularly suitable for nighttime use, although those with drier skin may find that it works during the day as well. The formula is paraben-free, and doesn’t contain any added fragrances that might aggravate the skin.

This Rosacea Care moisturizer is powered by sea buckthorn and jojoba seed oils, which work together to deeply moisturize and nourish the skin. The sea buckthorn oil helps relieve discomfort tied to rosacea, and works to normalize skin heat to reduce flare-ups. Rosehip seed oil also minimizes inflammation, and works alongside the other oils to moisturize the skin. Additionally, willowherb extract reduces redness while calming the skin for a healthier and more comfortable complexion.

The formula also features grapeseed and pomegranate extracts, both of which are loaded with antioxidants that defend the skin against free radical damage. Shea butter soothes while locking moisture into the complexion, and squalane and glycerin boost moisture levels for soft, supple, comfortable skin.

If you’re looking for a multipurpose moisturizer, check out this Boscia cream, which is designed to be used on the face and body. The Cica Soothing Universal Cream has a unique gel-cream texture that is lightweight and immediately absorbs into the skin, helping to replenish moisture levels and boost the skin’s ability to retain moisture. It is crafted for even the most sensitive skin types, and is vegan, cruelty-free and made without fragrances, parabens or phthalates. The formula is also dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic.

One of the star ingredients in this moisturizer is cica (Centella asiatica), also known as tiger grass. Famous for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties, this extract reduces redness and aggravation for optimal comfort and healthier-looking skin. The formula also features lactobacillus ferment, which comforts the skin as it relieves dryness, and ginger root extract, which helps with moisture retention and provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

Additionally, this multipurpose cream is formulated with ceramides that enhance skin-barrier health and seal in moisture for long-term hydration. Jojoba seed oil nourishes and moisturizes, while glycerin and panthenol leave the skin feeling soft and supple.

We recommend this face cream from luxury skin-care brand Dr. Barbara Sturm for anyone with rosacea-prone skin who is also dealing with breakouts. The expertly crafted formula is made to balance moisture levels in oily skin for a healthier complexion. It soothes the skin and battles blemishes as it reverses irritation, dryness and damage. The formula is cruelty-free and contains no parabens or fragrances. This is one of the pricier options on the list, but it is well worth the investment.

The Microbiotic Balancing Face Cream is formulated with Centella asiatica extract. It works to dramatically soothe inflammation in the skin from rosacea and active breakouts for optimal comfort, and also helps heal the complexion to target damage. This extract is joined by butterfly bush flower extract, which treats irritation and damage while tackling dryness, as well as maclura leaf extract, which combats the effects of impurities to help you achieve a clearer complexion.

This moisturizer is infused with both prebiotics and probiotics, which balance the skin’s microbiome for optimal skin health. Vitamin E provides antioxidant benefits to shield the skin from free-radical harm, while shea butter nourishes and seals moisture into the skin to keep it soft and supple. Sunflower seed oil adds even more antioxidant power to the formula, and helps repair and improve skin barrier health.

Additionally, panthenol, squalane and hyaluronic acid work in tandem to further boost moisture levels in the skin. A final ingredient worth highlighting is rice starch, which absorbs excess oil to give the skin a matte finish.

If you’re looking to support your rosacea-prone skin without dropping a ton of cash, we recommend taking a look at the Calm + Restore Redness Relief Moisturizer from popular drugstore brand Aveeno. This gel-based moisturizer is particularly well suited for anyone with sensitive, rosacea-prone skin that is on the oilier side, as it is gentle and lightweight, yet is able to effectively balance moisture levels for optimal skin health. It is hypoallergenic and has been tested for sensitive skin, and is made without fragrances, dyes, drying alcohols or parabens. This makes it the perfect choice for anyone with easily aggravated skin.

This Aveeno moisturizer has been shown to offer 24 hours of moisturization without feeling greasy on the skin. In consumer studies, researchers found that an impressive 92% of respondents agreed that their skin felt instantly soothed after application.

Ninety-five percent of the ingredients in this formula directly benefit the skin, while the remaining 5% help maintain the integrity of the moisturizer. The moisturizer is powered by two oat-derived ingredients: oat flour and oat extract. Together, these ingredients reduce irritation and redness for a more comfortable complexion. They also moisturize the skin, ensuring it is left feeling supple and soft.

Additionally, the formula features feverfew juice, which moisturizes the skin as it provides antioxidant benefits. Panthenol works to soothe the skin as it improves moisture levels, while glycerin helps draw moisture to the skin and lock it in.

Avène is one of the best brands on the market for anyone looking for sensitive skin-friendly products, and the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is one of the top formulas the company offers. This cream works to protect the skin against harmful external aggressors to maintain skin health as it balances moisture levels and improves the skin barrier. In fact, it has been clinically proven to restore the barrier four times faster compared to non-treated skin, and reduces skin discomfort by 80% after 48 hours. The formula is made without fragrances, parabens or alcohol, and won’t clog pores.

This cream has a rich texture that works for all skin types, but is particularly suitable for dry skin. It is powered by a postbiotic restorative ingredient packed with proteins that restore the barrier so that it can defend itself against harmful environmental aggressors. It is joined by a copper-zinc sulfate complex, which supports skin recovery and improves overall skin health.

The formula also features glycerin, which draws moisture to the skin and locks it in so that the complexion stays soft and supple all day long. Like many other products the company offers, this moisturizer contains thermal spring water that has been clinically shown to calm, soothe and soften the skin.

With a name like Extreme Healing, you know this moisturizer will deliver. This SkinClinical product has an advanced medical-grade formula that was specifically designed to treat skin prone to a variety of inflammatory conditions, including rosacea. It has even received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, which means you can feel confident that it will be a safe option for your easily aggravated skin.

The gentle moisturizer works to boost moisture levels and enhance barrier health to strengthen the skin and reduce the risk of flare-ups. It also improves elasticity, encourages cell regeneration, and tackles uneven skin tone and textural issues. Of course, it’s made without potential irritants, such as fragrances, dyes and parabens.

The Extreme Healing Repair Concentrate is made with a patented technology that has been clinically tested and proven to be effective. This technology includes a blend of organic phytochemicals, including peptides, arginine and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients improve barrier health and moisturize the skin while stimulating collagen production to promote a more youthful complexion. They also prevent cell buildup for smoother skin texture.

If you still aren’t convinced, take a look at the clinical results from a third-party study. After 45 days of using the moisturizer, 93% of participants agreed that the formula relieved redness, irritation and itchiness. Additionally, 98% of the participants noted that it softened and smoothed their complexion.

There’s a good chance you’re already familiar with EltaMD’s cult-favorite sunscreens. A lesser-known product, but one that is equally worthy of attention, is the company’s AM Therapy Face Moisturizer. The multitasking moisturizer helps improve texture and uneven skin tone as it moisturizes and boosts the skin’s moisture-retention ability. This lightweight formula is designed to be gentle enough for sensitive skin, and is particularly well suited for those with normal to oily complexions. It is non-comedogenic, and made without fragrances, parabens or oils.

This EltaMD moisturizer is formulated with niacinamide, which is a particularly beneficial ingredient for those with rosacea-prone skin. This ingredient has anti-inflammatory properties, and helps minimize redness and soothe the complexion for optimal comfort. The moisturizer also contains willow bark extract, which is a natural source of the chemical exfoliant salicylic acid. It gently promotes skin cell turnover and removes excess sebum and debris from the pores for a clear and smooth complexion. This extract also has anti-inflammatory properties, and is great at soothing the skin.

In addition to these ingredients, the formula features a vitamin C ester that provides antioxidant benefits and reduces visible signs of aging. It also helps brighten the complexion for a more radiant look. Caffeine restores suppleness while restoring damaged skin, and works alongside Piptadenia colubrina peel extract to improve the skin’s moisture-retention abilities. Two final key ingredients are sodium hyaluronate and glycerin, which work in tandem to pull moisture into the skin so that it stays soft and supple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Before you add one of these moisturizers to your routine, check out the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about rosacea.

How often should you moisturize rosacea-prone skin?

If you have rosacea-prone skin, you’ll want to moisturize both morning and night. Doing so will ensure your skin is getting the consistent moisture it needs to stay calm and comfortable. If you moisturize less frequently, your skin will be at risk of experiencing flare-ups.

What type of face wash should you use if you have rosacea?

Those with rosacea can cleanse their skin up to two times per day with a mild face wash. Face washes made with hydrating and soothing ingredients are ideal for rosacea-prone skin. Look specifically for formulas made to be safe for sensitive skin, and stick with fragrance-free products. It’s best to avoid soaps and sulfates, as these ingredients can aggravate the skin. Plant-derived surfactants are able to thoroughly cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural moisture or irritating the complexion.

How can you reduce rosacea symptoms?

There are two key things you can do to lessen active rosacea symptoms and reduce the risk of flare-ups. The first step is taking note of what triggers tend to cause symptoms, and doing what you can to avoid those triggers. The second step is establishing a calming, sensitive-skin-friendly skincare routine that will help maintain skin health and keep your complexion feeling comfortable.

Of course, sometimes you need to bring in the big guns to treat persistent rosacea symptoms. A dermatologist may recommend prescription-based oral antibiotics or topical products to help keep your symptoms in check.

There are also many natural remedies you can try to reduce rosacea symptoms. These include applying aloe vera to the face, using a cold compress soaked in green tea and applying a raw honey mask. However, it’s best to use these remedies in tandem with other treatments that control rosacea.

Is rosacea curable?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for rosacea. That said, there are effective treatments that can help control symptoms, including prescription-based treatments for more persistent cases. Creating a rosacea-safe skin-care routine can reduce your risk of experiencing symptoms. And, as mentioned above, it’s important to recognize the factors that trigger your rosacea flare-ups and limit your exposure to those triggers.

Can you use serums if you have rosacea?

Yes, you can still use serums if you are prone to rosacea. Just like with a moisturizer, it’s important to seek out a serum that is free of potential irritants. Those with rosacea can greatly benefit from calming and hydrating serums made with ingredients like Centella asiatica, colloidal oats, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract. You can also try adding chemical exfoliants (such as alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids) to your routine, but it is typically best to stick with formulas with low concentrations. It’s a good idea to do a patch test before adding these types of ingredients to your routine, especially if you’ve never used them before.

Those looking for a serum targeted toward treating rosacea may seek out a formula made with high concentrations of azelaic acid. However, we always recommend talking to your dermatologist to determine which topical products will work best for your specific needs.

