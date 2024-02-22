Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now more than ever, people are more inclined to purchase environmentally friendly products, especially in the household and cleaning industries. In fact, most consumers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly items. If you’re looking to be kinder to the environment without sacrificing sparkling clean dishes, consider making the switch to an all natural dishwasher detergent.

Unlike traditional detergents that contain toxic chemicals, natural dishwasher detergents provide a powerful clean using safe ingredients. Below you’ll find a guide to the 10 best all natural dishwasher detergents. The products on this list provide an amazing clean without having a negative impact on the environment.

Elm and Rye’s Bio Laundry Detergent is an eco-friendly solution for getting the dirtiest dishes sparkling clean. Formulated with plant-based ingredients, this powerful dishwasher detergent effectively cleans the dirtiest dishes while being gentle on the environment. The detergent’s biodegradable formula is a great choice for a greener home.

Grove Co. Total Clean Dishwasher Detergent Packs simplify dishwashing with convenient, pre-measured pods. These eco-friendly packs are free from harsh chemicals that could harm your gut health and instead feature a powerful plant-based formula, ensuring sparkling clean dishes while minimizing environmental impact. They’re tough on food and grease stains while being gentle on the environment.

Dirty Labs Free & Clear Bio-Enzyme Dishwasher Detergent is a powerful cleaning solution for all of your kitchen needs. Featuring a bio-enzyme formula, this natural dishwasher detergent breaks down tough stains and food without having a negative environmental impact. This is a great choice for eco-friendly dishwashing.

Earth Breeze Dishwasher Tablets are an environmentally friendly way to get your dishes clean while also reducing plastic waste to keep our planet healthy. This is key in a world where there is 353.3m tons of plastic waste. Featuring a powerful formula, these small but mighty tablets effortlessly tackle grime and grease, promoting a greener approach to dishwashing without compromising performance.

BlueLand Dishwasher Detergent Tablets are a waste-conscious approach to dishwashing. These eco-friendly, highly-concentrated tablets are designed to dissolve in water, reducing the need for plastic bottles. With a powerful plant-based formula, this dishwashing solution offers effective cleaning while minimizing environmental impact.

Truly Free Dishwasher Soap is a non-toxic and eco-friendly solution. Crafted with plant-based ingredients, this natural dishwasher detergent efficiently removes grease and stains from all of your dishes. Free from harmful chemicals, this soap promotes a healthier home environment while delivering effective cleaning for your dishwasher needs.

Clean People Dishwasher Pods simplify dishcare with a convenient, pre-measured design. These pods effectively tackle grime and stains while being environmentally conscious. This means no parabens, dyes, phosphates, chlorine, or phthalates.

Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Pods are a powerful solution for cleaning the toughest food messes on your dishes. With a plant-based formula, these convenient pods dissolve in water, efficiently tackling grease and stains without any measuring. Dropps Dishwasher Detergent is available in three scents, including unscented, lemon, and fresh breeze.

Puracy Natural Dishwasher Detergent Pods deliver an effective and eco-friendly dishwashing solution. With a plant-powered formula, these pre-measured pods are sure to leave your dishes looking good as new. Made without harsh toxins like phosphates, SLES, parabens, chlorine or bleach, you can feel good each time you run your dishwasher.

Molly’s Suds Natural Dishwasher Detergent Pods are a green alternative for spotless dishes. These convenient pods dissolve in water, so you never have to worry about using too much or too little. Just insert the pod and start your dishwasher! Molly’s Suds pods don’t contain any dyes, phosphates, optical brighteners, or other harmful ingredients.

How We Chose the 10 Best All Natural Dishwasher Detergents

Our team considered various factors when choosing the 10 best all natural dishwasher detergents, including:

Eco-friendly ingredients: Not all natural dishwasher detergents are made equal. We picked the best detergents that use green ingredients that are effective against stains and food removal.

Versatility: The detergents on our list are suitable for all dishwasher types.

Price: Choosing an eco-friendly kitchen product shouldn’t be overly expensive. Our guide contains highly effective yet affordable dishwasher detergents.

Conclusion

Switching to an all natural dishwasher detergent is a great way to make your kitchen and your home greener. By choosing one of the products on our 10 best all natural dishwasher detergents, you can effortlessly reduce your environmental impact while getting your dishes cleaner than ever before.

FAQs

How do I get the most out of my dishwasher detergent?

There are a few things you’ll want to do to get the most out of your all natural dishwasher detergent. This includes:

Follow product instructions: Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the detergent packaging. Use the right amount of detergent: Avoid overloading or underloading your dishwasher. Be sure to use the recommended amount of detergent based on the size of your dishwasher and the level of soiling. Pre-rinse if needed: While many modern dishwashers are designed to handle dirty dishes without pre-rinsing, heavily soiled items might benefit from a quick rinse before loading.

Is natural dishwasher detergent effective?

Yes, natural dishwasher detergents are highly effective in cleaning dishes. Natural detergents are formulated with plant-based ingredients that can tackle the toughest messes, including caked on food. The best part is that these detergents get the job done without harming the environment, so you can feel good about making your kitchen green.