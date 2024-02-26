Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

An effective skin-care routine starts with a high-quality face wash, and many men are choosing to go for nature-powered formulas made with premium ingredients. Thankfully, plenty of companies have replaced traditional formulas with innovative cleansers infused with naturally derived ingredients. But with so many options on the market, picking the right one for your skin can be difficult. To help you find your ideal match, we’ve created the ultimate guide to the best natural face washes for men.

How to Choose the Best Face Wash for Your Needs

There are two key factors to consider when picking out a face wash. The first is your skin type. Some cleansers are made to be suitable for all skin types; others are targeted toward meeting the specific needs of different skin types. As you’re browsing through the different options, keep your skin type (dry, oily, combination or sensitive) in mind so you can find a product that will work best for what your skin requires.

The second factor you need to consider is whether there are any specific concerns you’re looking to target. For example, men with acne-prone skin may look for a cleanser made to unclog pores and banish blemishes. Some men also seek out formulas that can help fade the appearance of hyperpigmentation for a more even skin tone, or exfoliating cleansers that can promote a smoother complexion. Whatever your concerns, choosing a face wash specifically made for your unique needs will help you achieve your skin goals.

The Best Natural Face Washes for Men

Here’s our ultimate list of the best natural face washes for men. No matter your skin type, specific concerns or budgetary needs, you’ll find an option that fits perfectly in your routine.

First up on our list is the Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser from premium men’s grooming company Blu Atlas. Ninety-eight percent of the ingredients in this formula are derived from natural origins, so you can feel confident adding this nature-powered cleanser to your routine. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances.

This face wash (which is suitable for all skin types) is designed to gently exfoliate and deeply cleanse the skin while balancing its pH levels for optimal skin health. While it is able to effectively purify and refresh the skin, it does so without stripping away its natural moisture.

The exfoliating action comes from super-fine volcanic ash particles, which absorb excess oil and impurities to cleanse the skin and refine the pores. These particles work alongside lactobacillus ferment filtrate, an ingredient that supports the skin’s microbiome while soothing and strengthening the complexion. Pomegranate seed oil, which is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids, nourishes the skin while protecting it against free radicals and providing anti-inflammatory benefits. The result is refreshed skin that feels soft, hydrated and healthy.

This cleanser comes in two different scents, which are made using natural fragrances. Prefer to keep things simple? Blu Atlas also has a fragrance-free option.

Vitamin C is a powerful ingredient that deserves a spot in every man’s skin-care routine, and we’re happy to see that it’s the star of this natural face wash from InstaNatural. This ingredient will be helpful for anyone looking to counteract dullness and fade hyperpigmentation for a more even skin tone. It also provides antioxidant and anti-aging effects that any man can benefit from.

The Vitamin C Cleanser is made for all skin types, and works to refresh the skin while brightening discoloration, improving texture and minimizing signs of aging. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain parabens, sulfates or synthetic dyes.

In addition to vitamin C, this cleanser is formulated with aloe vera, a soothing and lightly hydrating ingredient that leaves the skin feeling soft and comfortable. It’s joined by coconut water, which further hydrates while nourishing the skin, and sugarcane extract, which encourages skin cell turnover to promote a more even tone and texture.

Additionally, green tea extract provides additional antioxidant benefits, ensuring the skin is protected against the damaging effects of free radicals. Ingredients like chamomile, Centella asiatica and cucumber extract further calm the complexion to minimize irritation.

If you’re a man who is willing to splurge on a luxury face wash, we recommend the Regenerating Cleanser from Tata Harper, a natural skin-care brand. All ingredients used in the formula are derived from natural origins, and 80% of the ingredients are organic. It’s also made without synthetic chemicals or artificial colors or fragrances.

This cleanser is infused with 16 botanicals that work in tandem to brighten and improve uneven skin tone while decongesting the pores. It has gentle exfoliating power, using apricot microspheres to buff away dead skin cells and debris. White willow bark (a natural source of beta hydroxy acid) works to unclog pores to diminish blemishes, while phytic acid salt, pomegranate enzymes and sunflower seed oil further remove buildup to purify the skin.

In addition to these ingredients, the formula is made with coral clay, which draws impurities and excess sebum out of the pores. Bergamot and pink grapefruit further purify the skin and refine the appearance of enlarged pores. Finally, the cleanser is made with a range of ingredients that ensure the skin’s moisture levels are balanced. These include kimchi ferment, crystalline coconut and aloe vera.

One of the best natural face washes for men on a budget is the Refreshing Face Wash from Andalou Naturals. It’s designed not only to thoroughly cleanse, but also to soothe while preparing the skin so that you can get the closest possible shave. This face wash (which is suitable for all skin types) is made with 98% naturally derived ingredients, and is also vegan and cruelty-free. Many ingredients are also certified organic.

This Andalou Naturals face wash is powered by hemp stem cells that are packed with antioxidants. They counteract the effects of free radicals to prevent damage and premature signs of aging. The formula also contains organic hemp seed oil, which is loaded with vitamins, minerals and proteins. It nourishes and strengthens the skin while moisturizing and enhancing barrier health.

This face wash is made with aloe vera to provide additional moisturizing and soothing benefits. Willow bark extract and lactic acid help decongest pores and dissolve impurities on the skin to prepare it for shaving. At the same time, ingredients like panthenol, allantoin and glycerin calm the skin and boost moisture levels.

If you’re looking for a face wash made with physical exfoliants, we recommend the Origins GinZing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser. This cleanser is specifically made for normal, combination and oily skin types, and contains natural ingredients to unclog pores and purify the skin while gently scrubbing away dead skin cells and impurities. It’s also made without parabens, phthalates or sulfates.

This cleanser is made with naturally derived jojoba beads and carnauba wax, which work together to unclog the pores and exfoliate the skin to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. These exfoliants are effective yet gentle on the skin, making this cleanser suitable for daily use.

The formula also features caffeine derived from coffee beans, which brightens the skin to fight dullness. Antioxidant-rich panax ginseng root extract defends the skin against harmful free radicals while tackling texture and uneven skin tone.

We love the scent of this cleanser. A blend of natural essential oils creates a zesty, uplifting fragrance with notes of grapefruit, orange, lemon and spearmint.

Natural skin-care brand Mad Hippie has become popular over the past few years, and the Jelly Cleanser is one of our favorite products from the company. This oil-based face wash has a unique jelly-to-milk formula that thoroughly clears away dirt and debris without drying out or damaging the skin’s barrier. The reasonably priced face wash is vegan, cruelty-free and made without sulfates or fragrances. It’s suitable for all skin types.

The Jelly Cleanser is made with hyaluronic acid and sodium PCA, two humectants that draw moisture to the skin so that it is left feeling soft and comfortable. They are joined by sea buckthorn fruit extract, an ingredient packed with vitamins, fatty acids and other nutrients that nourish for stronger, healthier skin.

What makes this cleanser stand out is that it’s packed with antioxidant-rich natural ingredients that defend the skin against harmful free radicals. They include resveratrol, white tea extract, soothing chamomile and rose extract, which also acts as a mild astringent.

This gel-based cleanser from clean and natural skin-care brand Youth to the People has quickly become a cult favorite – and for a good reason. This superfood-powered gentle cleanser balances the skin’s pH levels as it nourishes and thoroughly washes away debris, leaving it soft, refreshed and healthy. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens or phthalates. Any eco-conscious man will appreciate the recyclable glass bottle packaging.

The Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser is made with consciously sourced superfood extracts, including kale, spinach and green tea leaf. These ingredients are loaded with antioxidants that defend the skin against free radicals, as well as vitamins and minerals that strengthen the skin. The blend soothes the skin as it brightens the complexion.

In addition to the superfood blend, this cleanser is formulated with aloe vera and matricaria flower extract, both of which calm the skin for a more comfortable complexion. Glycerin pulls moisture into the skin to ensure it is left feeling soft and hydrated after cleansing, while panthenol soothes and further boosts hydration.

The Fantastic Face Wash from Ursa Major lives up to its name. The gel-based cleanser works up into a silky foam, which gently exfoliates and purifies the skin as it nourishes and softens. It provides the deep clean that many men seek, but won’t disrupt the skin’s barrier or cause irritation. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without sulfates, parabens or synthetic fragrances.

This Ursa Major face wash is powered by alpha hydroxy acids derived from sugar maple and lemon. These AHAs provide mild exfoliation, clearing away dead skin cells and debris to improve texture and tone. It works alongside antioxidant-rich white tea, as well as aloe, which soothes and hydrates the skin. Rice extract also smooths skin texture while moisturizing the skin, promoting a soft and healthy complexion.

In order to deeply cleanse the skin, the face wash is infused with coconut-derived surfactants. They work to whisk away impurities on the skin without causing dryness typically associated with traditional sulfates.

If you love great scents, you’ll enjoy using this face wash in your daily routine. The naturally fragranced formula features invigorating notes of cedar, lime and spearmint.

If you are looking to get oily skin under control, we recommend this face wash from clean and natural skin-care brand REN. The Clarimatte T-Zone Control Cleansing Gel is designed to rebalance oily and combination skin types to cut down on shine. At the same time, it helps control breakouts for a clear complexion. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances or dyes.

The gel-based cleanser is made with willow bark extract, which decongests the skin and refines the appearance of enlarged pores. Mayblossom extract works in tandem with the willow bark to diminish acne. Lactic acid helps clear away debris on the skin, while ingredients like glycerin and panthenol calm and boost hydration levels for a soft and healthy complexion.

The cleansing power of this face wash comes from an oat amino acid. It gently washes the skin to get rid of impurities and pore-clogging debris, but doesn’t leave the face feeling tight or dry.

One of the best natural face washes for men who need extra moisture is the Ocean Cleanser from Osea. The gel-based cleanser is infused with seaweed and other natural ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin as they mildly exfoliate and decongest pores. The vegan and cruelty-free face wash also has an invigorating, naturally created scent, with notes of sweet jasmine and bergamot.

The Ocean Cleanser features Undaria pinnatifida seaweed, an ingredient packed with antioxidants, amino acids and nutrients that fortify for optimal skin health. It’s also powered by bentonite clay, which draws impurities and excess oil out of the pores to purify the skin.

Additionally, this natural face wash contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates to remove debris and dead skin cells stuck to the surface of the skin. This leads to smoother texture and a more even skin tone. Finally, glycerin works to attract moisture to the skin, while nutrient-dense jojoba and sesame oils nourish as they moisturize.

For men with acne-prone skin who are looking to take a more natural approach to battling breakouts, we recommend the Acne Advanced Cleansing Foam from organic skin-care brand Eminence. The foaming formula contains a blend of ingredients that effectively yet gently tackle acne. It also cleanses the skin while reducing irritation and improving uneven skin tone. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without sulfates, parabens or phthalates.

This cleanser is powered by encapsulated salicylic acid, which dives deep in the pores to unclog excess sebum and debris for a clearer complexion. The encapsulation allows the salicylic acid to be time-released for the best results.

The formula features caffeine derived from green tea, which revitalizes the skin for a brighter complexion, as well as panthenol, which balances the skin’s moisture levels. Aloe juice lightly hydrates while soothing the skin. Finally, a natural herb blend calms the skin for a more comfortable look and feel, while fruit extracts provide antioxidant protection and enhance overall skin health.

Indie Lee’s Brightening Cleanser is the perfect solution for any man looking to battle dullness and uneven skin tone. The formula works not only to improve overall skin tone, but also to purify and refresh as it nourishes with vitamins and antioxidants. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances. The strawberry-scented cleanser is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

One of the stars of this cleanser is lycopene, an ingredient packed with vitamins A, C and K. It not only strengthens and provides antioxidant benefits; it also works to mildly exfoliate the skin to improve skin tone. It’s joined by tomato extract, strawberry seed oil and hydrolyzed wheat protein, which add even more antioxidant power to the formula. These ingredients protect the skin against free radicals, helping to maintain a healthy and youthful complexion.

The cleansing power of this formula comes from plant-based cleansing agents, rather than traditional sulfates. These cleansing agents gently remove impurities from the skin to ensure the skin is left feeling refreshed, rather than tight, dry and irritated. Sunflower oil works alongside these agents to whisk away debris while supporting overall skin health.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive option, try the AHA Jelly Cleanser from Cocokind, a brand you can find in your local drugstore. This cleanser is designed to clarify and decongest the pores as it smooths and hydrates the skin. It is vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates.

This cleanser contains a 4% concentration of alpha hydroxy acids, which are derived from hibiscus flower and fermented grape extracts. These chemical exfoliants (which include pyruvic, citric, malic and tartaric acids) gently exfoliate the surface of the skin, promoting a more even skin tone and targeting textural irregularities. Additionally, the fermented grape extract contains beta hydroxy acid, which penetrates the pores to refine their appearance and dislodge buildup.

In addition to these exfoliants, the formula is made with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and betaine. These ingredients work in tandem to plump the skin with moisture, ensuring your complexion is left feeling soft, comfortable and healthy.

If you’re not yet convinced, take a look at the results from their one-week consumer study. Ninety-nine percent of participants agreed that their skin felt soft and smooth after using the cleanser, while 98% noted that their complexion felt balanced and comfortable.

Finding a cleanser that has thorough cleansing power yet is gentle enough for sensitive skin isn’t easy. Thankfully, Pai has created the perfect cleanser that will leave sensitive skin feeling refreshed and comfortable, rather than tight, dry and aggravated. The Middlemist Seven Gentle Cream Cleanser works well for men with dry or combination skin types looking for a gentle daily cleanser. It is designed to lift away impurities on the skin while maintaining its pH balance and not disrupting the moisture barrier. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and 71% of the ingredients used in the formula are organic.

A key ingredient in this cream-based face wash is camellia seed oil. This oil is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids and ensures the skin is left soft and supple after cleansing. It also helps protect the skin against damage from free radicals. This ingredient works alongside rose oil, which enhances moisture levels while reducing irritation and dullness for skin that looks and feels comfortable and healthy.

In addition to these star ingredients, this formula features castor and sweet almond oils, both of which moisturize and nourish the skin. Fatty-acid-rich shea butter seals moisture into the skin as it fortifies and supports barrier health, while glycerin provides additional moisture-boosting benefits. The formula is also infused with vitamin E for extra antioxidant support, as well as lactobacillus ferment to balance the skin’s microbiome.

Our final recommendation is one of the best natural face washes for men on a budget. This cleanser from Acure is loaded with adaptogens and supergreens that deeply nourish and enhance overall skin health. The unique smoothie-to-foam formula works to clear away debris for a refreshed post-cleanse feel, while at the same time hydrating the skin so that it is left feeling soft and supple. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and made without sulfates, parabens or synthetic fragrances.

The Ultra Hydrating Green Juice Cleanser is infused with a blend of ashwagandha, reishi, holy basil and turmeric. These adaptogens revitalize the complexion, providing potent antioxidant benefits and supporting skin health. They are joined by spinach, kale, spirulina and neem. The ingredients nourish the skin with vitamins and minerals to improve strength.

In addition to these potent adaptogens and supergreens, the formula is infused with shea butter and sunflower seed oil, two ingredients that work in tandem to replenish moisture levels while nourishing the skin. Glycerin further helps with moisture retention, while plant extracts add even more antioxidant power to the formula.

Frequently Asked Questions

Before you add one of these face washes to your routine, let’s take a look at some of the most frequently asked face wash questions.

How often should you use a face wash?

You’ll want to wash your face one to two times per day, depending on your skin type and lifestyle. Those with oily or combination skin typically find that cleansing once in the morning and once at night is best to keep oil levels in check. However, those with dry or sensitive skin may find that only cleansing at night is ideal for their complexion. If you work out or otherwise break a sweat in the morning, it is best to wash your face afterward to sweep away impurities.

Can you use an exfoliating face wash daily?

This depends on the specific product you are using. There are formulas crafted with low concentrations of chemical exfoliants, such as salicylic, glycolic and lactic acids. These types of face washes are generally considered safe to use daily, although you’ll want to see how your skin reacts and adjust as needed.

On the other hand, physical scrubs more aggressively exfoliate the skin. It’s generally best to only use these types of exfoliating cleansers once a week, as overuse can damage the barrier and cause irritation and dryness. Ultimately, you’ll want to look at the instructions on the product you’ve chosen, and pay attention to how your skin reacts to determine how frequently you should use it.