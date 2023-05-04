Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Natural ingredients have been used for thousands of years for hair care, and despite new advances in grooming products, natural is still the best way to go for a lot of people, especially if you have hair that’s a bit difficult to deal with.

But how do you know what natural shampoos and conditioners are best suited to your hair? And more importantly, how do you know that you’re using a product with primarily natural ingredients? We’ve done the research for you and compiled a comprehensive list of the best natural shampoos and conditioners available today.

Let’s dive in!

You have likely heard of Blu Atlas by now, with their extensive and increasingly popular range of skincare and hair care products doing the talking for them, and their Shampoo is no different.

As far as natural shampoos go, Blu Atlas is already a winner, with 99% of the ingredients in their shampoo being of entirely natural origin, such as fruits, plants, and minerals. This product does an amazing job at taking care of your hair and scalp, and that it’s done using natural ingredients is even better.

Strengthening and hydrating are taken care of by jojoba oil, Aloe barbadensis helps with follicle health and hair strength, and saw palmetto moisturizes while enacting a gentle anti-inflammatory effect to keep your scalp soothed.

This natural shampoo is absolutely top-tier in both its ingredients and results. The scent is sublime and comes in either classic or coconut apricot versions. If you’re looking for the best natural shampoo, as far as we are concerned, this is it.

Doers of London may not be a familiar name, but when you’re looking for an effective and natural shampoo, they are one of the better brands out there.

Doers of London have created a creamy and balanced shampoo that can be used every day. The special formulation is extra gentle on skin, doesn’t strip away your natural oils, and won’t irritate a sensitive scalp.

This shampoo has a unique list of ingredients that come from natural origins. Hydrolyzed wheat proteins have been thoughtfully included to nourish, soften, and condition your hair, helping to add shine, strength, and volume.

The natural extract Copaifera officinalis oleoresin has been added for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, helping to keep your scalp healthy and itch-free. Evening primrose oil, which is rich in fatty acids, will also actively protect your scalp from dryness that some non-natural shampoos or conditioners may cause.

A range of other antioxidant ingredients have also been included, such as sage, nettle, and calendula, each extract helping to take care of your hair in a natural way.

Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo by Aveda combines the goodness of nature with the effective cleansing action of modern science. The wise folks over at Aveda have created a shampoo that is perfectly suited to damaged or brittle hair, working to restore it to its former glory.

Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo has a natural formulation with no sulfates or parabens, so you can keep your hair clean and healthy with no worries. One of the key ingredients of this natural shampoo is protein extracted from 100% organic quinoa.

Coconut and babassu oil have also been included, each ingredient working to deeply cleanse your hair, while retaining the right amount of hydrating oils that you naturally produce.

With the environment in mind, Aveda provides the option to purchase this natural shampoo in a large 1 liter bottle. This means more natural shampoo for you, and less plastic for the environment.

That’s a win-win situation!

There’s no excuse for having dry or damaged hair when you can get your hands on O&M Hydrate and Conquer Conditioner. This natural shampoo is jam-packed full of nutrient-rich Tasmanian sea kelp extracts, helping to give your hair a health boost.

The sea kelp contains vitamins A, B, C, and E, to give your hair all the building blocks it needs to grow happily and healthily.

There are 13 different amino acids in this natural formulation, each working to strengthen your hair’s structure. Certified organic coconut oil is also there to effectively hydrate a thirsty scalp, nourishing your hair from the roots.

Have you heard of desert lime before? Well, O&M’s Hydrate and Conquer Conditioner acts as a natural antioxidant thanks to the addition of desert lime, which helps to neutralize free radicals that can damage your hair and scalp.

This natural shampoo also includes shea butter, to further boost the hydrating action of this premium hair care product.

O&M Fine Intellect Shampoo is a great option that you should try if you’re looking for a natural alternative to some of the other shampoos out there.

Natural extracts from Australian rainforest plants will help to reduce frizziness and simultaneously add body to your hair, making it look better than ever. These extracts are also known to provide protection against UV damage from the sun.

The extracts, such as Lilly Pilly, are high in vitamin C and natural collagen, helping to plump hair and restore it to its former glory. Davidson Plum extract has been included in this natural formulation to fight against oxidation and sun damage, while rice protein strengthens and fortifies your hair.

O&M Fine Intellect Shampoo is completely free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten, so you can wash, look great, and feel even better.

Adiva Naturals are a company very much focused on creating products from nature, and their apple cider vinegar rinse is one of their best.

This hair rinse is ideal as a maintenance product, removing excess hair grease, relieving psoriasis or eczema on the scalp, and working as a pH balancer to keep your head and hair happy. Apple cider vinegar is known to help promote blood circulation, an activity which may also boost healthy hair growth.

If you struggle with an itchy scalp or excessively greasy hair, then this apple cider vinegar rinse may be just what you need.

Shampoos and hair cleansers come in all shapes and forms, but one you may not have seen before is the Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub from G.Tox. This mousse-like detoxifying shampoo is infused with abrasive salt that revitalizes your scalp by clearing away dead skin cells.

This cleansing action is also able to help promote healthy hair growth and your scalp will be invigorated with plenty of blood circulation. An invigorated scalp means healthier hair.

G.Tox’s Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub is a whipped shampoo with mineral-rich Himalayan salt, cold-pressed moringa oil, and pure rosehip oil. Each ingredient works to promote healthy hair growth, a happy scalp, and a happy you.

This shampoo has a gentle and refreshing peppermint smell which you’re sure to enjoy.

This hydrating shampoo from Rahua is formulated specifically to replenish the moisture your hair might have lost from swimming in chlorinated pools, being out in the sun, or from the impurities that build up during day-to-day life.

The creamy formula of this shampoo is infused with rare Amazonian oils and natural sugars that bind with the proteins in your hair, forcing moisture deep into each strand.

Rahua Hydration Shampoo has a wonderful scent of passionfruit and mango, so each shower is a relaxing tropical experience.

Native Almond & Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo is a prime example of natural products being combined to give you the best possible cleansing experience for your hair. Thoughtfully created with only 10 ingredients, this shampoo will restore moisture and reduce hair breakage over time.

As with all other Native products, their Strengthening Shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, and silicones, using only naturally-derived extracts and surfactants. Almond and shea butter provide both a warm and rich scent as well as a duo of hydrating activities.

This shampoo is vegan and produced using cruelty-free methods, so you can feel great about your hair and the environment at the same time.

Reverie Suna Exfoliating Shampoo smells amazing, and it’s also made with primarily naturally-derived ingredients. This salt-free cleanser will exfoliate your scalp, clearing away built-up dead skin cells and excess oils, and leaving your hair in great condition.

Essential nutrients are delivered directly to your scalp to ensure your hair growth is strong and healthy. Rhassoul Clay is also included in the formula for its potent cleansing action, while extract of hibiscus flower helps to stimulate the skin.

This hydrating shampoo is scented with a bright and woody fragrance to help wake you up in the morning, accented perfectly by calming spearmint and spruce.

Natural products can sometimes not quite hit the mark, but that isn’t the case with Meow Meow Tweet Rose Geranium Shampoo Powder. This powder shampoo is excellent at both cleaning, as well as thinking about the environment.

Because it’s a powder, this shampoo is much smaller than other products, meaning it uses far less packaging. This powder shampoo is also great for traveling due to its small size and weight.

Created with 100% plant-based ingredients, Meow Meow Tweet’s Powder Shampoo is gently scented with rose and geranium. Simply mix with water to unlock the sweet and floral scent, and the effective cleansing action. The texture of this shampoo is very similar to traditional shampoos, even though it comes in a powder form!

This shampoo powder can be used every day if required as its carefully constructed formula isn’t harsh on your hair or your scalp. It can also be used as an occasional cleanser to help keep greasy or brittle hair at bay.

100% Pure Kelp & Mint Volumizing Shampoo is definitely one to try if you’re in the market for a natural shampoo or conditioner. This invigorating and hydrating shampoo works to gently cleanse your hair and scalp, washing away impurities that can build up as you go about your day.

This shampoo is cleverly formulated to include sea kelp extract that volumizes your hair while simultaneously hydrating it. Fresh sea salt is also included to improve hair texture, and collagen from seaweed improves your hair’s natural shine. Aloe and rose restore moisture to your hair, and coconut oil locks it all in.

This sea kelp and mint shampoo will help keep your head and hair happy and smelling fabulous.

We’ve mentioned one shampoo that doesn’t include water, but there is another waterless shampoo that deserves a mention. Everist Waterless Shampoo Concentrate is made completely from plants, allowing you to clean and nurture your hair without any worries about the toll on the environment.

Everist Waterless Shampoo Concentrate will leave your hair feeling silky and smooth, and it is concentrated so much that a single 100ml bottle is comparable to a standard bottle of shampoo that is mostly water.

This waterless shampoo will wash away excess oils, sebum, skin cells, and pollutants, leaving it feeling and looking great.

A luscious blend of five essential oils helps to give this selection in our list of the best natural shampoos and conditioners an amazing scent, consisting of bergamot, orange, rosemary, peppermint, and sage.

A single zero-waste tube of this waterless shampoo can last up to 3 months.

Avalon Organics have really outdone themselves when they created their B-Complex Biotin Thickening Shampoo. This natural shampoo has been formulated with a balance of saw palmetto, quinoa protein, biotin, and vitamin E. Each ingredient has a role to play in taking the very best care of your hair.

This thickening shampoo is ideal for those with thinner hair as it helps to build body into each strand, effectively thickening your whole head of hair. Each strand is nourished from root to tip and strengthened to prevent unnecessary breakages.

This shampoo is also formulated without GMOs, synthetic colors or fragrances, or the use of animal testing.

Mielle Organics have created one of the best plant-based conditioners available, and one of the best conditioners full stop. Pomegranate and honey unite to deliver their moisturizing and detangling effects directly to your hair.

This natural conditioner will lock in moisture, strengthen your hair, prevent breakages, and minimize split ends all in one go. Formulated with only the goodness of nature and no preservatives, this moisturizing and detangling conditioner is the perfect addition to anyone’s hair routine.

This premium conditioner is especially suited for thick or curly hair, and its detangling effects can help keep your locks looking their very best.

The Burdock and Neem Healthy Scalp Shampoo made by 100% Pure is both balanced and effective. Utilizing ingredients primarily from nature, this natural shampoo is both a cleanser and a scalp treatment.

Each shower will be a mini spa for your head as the burdock and neem get to work on your scalp. Hair is left purified, pores are unclogged, and circulation is stimulated as you work the suds into your scalp.

Rose extract is paired with vitamin E to provide the most hydrating experience possible, while provitamin B is included to enhance hair softness and improve its strength.

This shampoo is naturally free of sulfates and is gentle enough for use daily, even on color-treated hair.

Drunk Elephant is well-known for their nature-inspired hair care products, and once you’ve tried their Cocomino Glossing Shampoo you’ll know why. This shampoo is cruelty-free, anti-frizz, color-protecting, and completely free of sulfates or artificial fragrances.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo uses surfactants derived from coconut instead of soaps, so you can clean your hair without worrying about causing scalp irritation. The product foams up into a rich lather, perfect for washing away built-up grime from the day.

Pure Harmony Hairbath is a gentle cleansing shampoo made by the clever folks over at Innersense, a company known for their ability to distill nature into their products.

This shampoo is best suited to those with fine or medium textured hair but can be used by nearly everyone. Extracts from quinoa and rice are expertly paired with shea butter and coconut to provide a wonderfully nourishing and hydrating experience for your hair and scalp. Avocado oil is also included to retain moisture.

This light and silicone-free shampoo is perfect for washing away grime, restoring hair shine and health, and is suitable for everyday use as it won’t strip away essential oils.

Pure Harmony Hairbath is lightly scented with orange and tangerine, and it’s sure to turn every shower into a relaxing citrus-inspired spa treatment.

Davines have created what they simply call Minu Shampoo, and when you’ve tried it out for yourself you’ll know why they aren’t needing to rely on fancy words or additives.

This luxurious yet simple shampoo is made with the environment in mind. It is created using 100% sustainable and clean energy, and with zero impact and fully-recyclable packaging. This shampoo is especially good for those who have colored their hair as it has multiple color-preserving ingredients.

Minu Shampoo works up into a rich lather, perfectly suited for removing dirt and grime from tired hair, leaving it shiny and healthy.

True Botanicals are experts at harnessing nature to do their bidding, and in this case their bidding is to give you luxurious, comfortable, and healthy hair.

This shampoo is hypoallergenic, packed full of antioxidants, and has won awards for how well it works. True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo has been formulated for all hair types and can be used daily without worrying about stripping your hair.

Your scalp and hair will be left clean and hydrated, and you’ll be able to see and feel the beneficial effects.

Extracts from green tea leaf, coconut, meadowfoam seed, and citrus all work together to give your hair the best care possible. Bright citrus notes are the first thing you’ll notice when washing your hair with this shampoo, followed by its subtle floral scents as it effectively cleanses your hair and scalp.

After each wash you’ll be ready to take on the day!

While all of these shampoos and conditioners have included primarily natural ingredients, you can’t get much more natural than milk.

MooGoo have created an excellent milk shampoo that is available in an extra environment-friendly 2.5L container, so you can have clean hair and know that you’re not adding unnecessary plastic to the world.

This natural shampoo is formulated with a combination of coconut- and glucose-based cleansers, so the cleaning action comes to you straight from nature. The product is also free from harsh synthetic detergents that many find dries out their hair and is supplemented with hydrating and hair-nourishing milk to boost moisture and shine. Proteins in the milk help to protect your hair fibers, revitalizing the natural protective layer that your hair normally has.

This milk-based hydrating shampoo is free of scalp-irritating ingredients and is suitable for all hair types and is one of our favorites.

Go Easy Shampoo by Ursa Major is a luxurious and light shampoo that also acts as a conditioner, meaning you get the best value for your dollar.

This shampoo will thoroughly clean your hair and scalp without stripping it or leaving it dry. It includes a light conditioner so you don’t necessarily have to use a second product when washing your hair.

The sulfate-free lather will rinse away the dirt and oil that can build up during the day and leave your hair healthy and silky smooth.

Ursa Major’s Go Easy Shampoo uses surfactants derived from coconuts, macadamia nut extracts that are rich in fatty acids, and extract of bergamot to further boost the antioxidant activity. Licorice is also included to help combat dry scalp and dandruff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are natural shampoos really better?

The answer is going to vary depending on your particular circumstances and the natural shampoo or conditioner that you choose. Generally though, natural cleansers are better for you, your hair or body, and the environment.

One thing that sets natural shampoos apart is that they often don’t contain the sulfates that a lot of other cleansers use. Sulfates are known to cause skin and scalp irritation in some people and can strip your hair of the natural oils it uses to keep itself healthy.

If you struggle with a sensitive scalp, dry or brittle hair, or just want to be gentler on the environment, then a natural shampoo or conditioner is a good idea.

How often should you wash your hair with natural shampoo?

This all comes down to you and your hair. In general, washing your hair once or twice a week is enough to keep it from becoming overly greasy, perhaps three times if your hair tends to get oily faster than most.

That changes if you’ve colored your hair though, or if you have hair that dries out or breaks easily. In these cases, you can opt to either wash your hair less often, allowing natural hydrating oils to build up, or use specialty shampoos and conditioners that are made for brittle hair.

If you’re unsure what the best option is you can talk to your hairstylist. They’ll be able to give you an idea of what hair type you have and how to best take care of it.

Should you shampoo twice when washing your hair?

Shampooing your hair twice when washing your hair is recommended by most hair stylists. The first cleanse often won’t clean your hair quite as well as it could, so the second wash will make sure your hair is left 100% free of dirt, grime, sebum, or built-up skin cells that accumulate all day.

Shampooing your hair twice also leaves your scalp cleaner than with only one wash, and this translates to being able to go longer without having to wash again.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!