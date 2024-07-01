The 23 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2024

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all want luscious, healthy, and let’s face it, pleasant smelling hair. But the real question is, at what cost? While there’s no shortage of super appealing shampoos on the market, many of them are loaded with ingredients that aren’t quite natural like parabens and phthalates. And while some of these ingredients may not necessarily be dangerous, others may be damaging for neurological, reproductive, and developmental systems in the human body.

The good news is that there are plenty of natural shampoos on the market that steer clear of these pesky ingredients, instead opting for more natural alternatives for a healthier head of hair. These natural options will usually avoid fragrances and instead develop a pleasant scent from their natural ingredients.

In the end, we picked the 23 best natural shampoos for men based on research, and even some of our own testing.

Why You Should Opt for Natural Shampoos

Natural Shampoos are Gentle on the Hair and Scalp

Relying on natural ingredients usually derived from plants, natural shampoos can be an excellent option to keep your hair feeling and looking great. Don’t think that opting for a natural option is going to be leaving anything on the table, as botanical extract shampoos are milder, non-toxic, and less likely to disrupt your hair’s pH and oil balance. And, natural ingredients can still be highly effective as cleansing agents, anti-dandruff tools, and sebum removers.

Natural Shampoos are Free from Harsh Chemicals

Many conventional shampoos contain chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. Some of these chemicals are potentially linked to a range of health concerns, including disrupting the endocrine system and allergies. Natural shampoos, conversely, are free from these harsh chemicals. Instead, they are often made with ingredients that are known to be safe and beneficial for the hair and scalp.

Natural Shampoos are Better for the Environment

Believe it or not, natural shampoos can also help you do your part to protect the environment. Sulfates, a common ingredient in traditional shampoos, have actually been found to contribute to acidification of water and soil, which can contribute to acid rain and fog that damages the ecosystem and plants.

Oftentimes, because of their commitment to clean products, natural shampoo manufacturers will also focus on environmentally friendly packaging as well, sometimes even making bottles that are reusable.

Natural Shampoos Promote Healthy Hair Growth

Many natural shampoos contain ingredients that are known to promote healthy hair growth, such rosemary oil and peppermint oil. These ingredients can provide a natural alternative to other hair growth products.

Natural Shampoos are Beneficial for People With Sensitive Skin

People with sensitive skin may find that conventional shampoos cause irritation and itching due to the harsh chemicals that they contain. However, natural shampoos are often formulated with gentle, non-irritating ingredients that are less likely to cause allergic reactions or skin irritation.

Top 23 Natural Shampoos for Men

People are becoming more and more aware of the importance of focusing on clean ingredients not just in the products that they consume, but also in the ones that they put into their skin and hair. And with good reason! Opting for natural products can still offer excellent cleaning abilities while oftentimes being much milder in the process.

We compiled a list of 23 of our favorite natural shampoos for men. To make our picks, we researched and even did some testing to pick products that were natural, effective and pleasant. We were sure to include a variety of styles and ingredients, and we were also sure to aim to accommodate everything from dry hair to oily hair, so there’s something for everyone on our list. Read on to help yourself find the best *natural* hair product for those precious locks of yours.

No “natural” list is really complete without a product from Acure. We like the Daily Workout Watermelon & Blood Orange Shampoo because it’s designed for people who need a daily driver shampoo, whether it be for oily hair, sweat build up, or any other reason (we don’t judge).

And like other products from Acure, this one is free of parabens, petrolatum, sulfates, mineral oil, and formaldehyde. Plus, with a combo of watermelon and blood orange creating the scent, consumers appreciate and also note that this pick cleans their hair without leaving it feeling stripped. Like we said, it’s a total daily driver.

If you’re ready to detox your hair from all dirt, oil, and chemicals, Raw Sugar Men 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner will help you do just that. This 2-in-1 product is a deeply cleansing treatment that is composed of charcoal, jojoba oil, and mint. Charcoal may assist with removing impurities and dirt fron the skin. Jojoba oil is perfect for conditioning the hair for a smooth and manageable texture, while the mint provides an exhilarating aroma as you get yourself in order.

The best part about Raw Sugar Men 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is that it is a completely natural product, featuring nature’s finest ingredients. It is a safe and gentle product to use, even on fragile or color-treated hair.

What could feel more natural and refreshing than peppermint? Malin + Goetz knocks it out of the park with this pick that foams up to provide a clarifying clean for your hair, no matter what type of scalp you’re working with.

The peppermint extract does more than just provide a pleasant scent, by the way. It also assists with cleaning and clarifying, while the other main ingredient – amino acids – help to ensure an anti-drying clean as well. This gentle pick can be used daily, without stripping the hair and leaving no residue behind.

Boasting an array of natural ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and chamomile extract, this shampoo from Pharmacopia is a sulfate free option to clarify your hair while also keeping it feeling smooth.

This option rinses from the hair with ease, and leaves a pleasant orange, bergamot, and grapefruit scent in its wake. Oh yea, it also comes in a bottle made from post-consumer recycled plastic that is BPA free for reusing purposes. It has a vegan formula, and reviewers appreciate the scent and the fact that it doesn’t leave their hair feeling greasy or heavy.

Barrel & Oak’s Bourbon Cedar 2-in-1 is perfect for the man that wants to smell like a man and capitalize on convenience in the process.

The nutrients that make this shampoo as special as it is are vitamin B5, argan oil, omega fatty acids, and organic shea butter. These ingredients come together to nourish the hair and scalp, promoting a clean head of hair. The vitamin B5 here is especially helpful as it encourages healthy hair growth by strengthening each hair follicle.

The Barrel & Oak Men Bourbon Cedar 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is one of the best natural shampoos as every ingredient in its formulation is vegan and natural. It is a completely cruelty-free product that is safe to use on the hair, and it is also environmentally friendly.

Scalp issues could be a thing of the past for any man who tries Zuma Nutrition’s Organic Shampoo. This shampoo is composed of organic, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic ingredients that gently cleanse, moisturize, and nourish the hair. It is also rich in antioxidants that will protect the hair and scalp from environmental stressors and UV rays.

One of the best parts about this shampoo is that it is full of anti-fungal properties that

penetrate the scalp and strengthen its microbiome. This aims to help promote a healthy, irritation-free scalp for a stronger and healthier growth rate. It also sets out to stimulate the hair follicles to grow thicker and longer strands of hair. With this vegan and scientifically proven formulation, it is clear that this shampoo is one the best natural shampoos for men.

If you’re looking for something a bit more involved, we like this physician created shampoo from Nutrafol that was specifically designed to hydrate both the hair and the scalp while also creating more strength and volume. In testing, this effective option was shown to limit sebum and improve flakiness in 100 percent of testers.

By using a combo of prebiotics, vegan protein, and a biosurfactant, this pick strengthens the scalp, provides moisture and nutrition, and cleans deeply without stripping away the good things from your hair.

Blu Atlas’ Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo features a slew of awesome ingredients, namely focussing on jojoba oil to increase vitamins A, D, and E, to provide exceptional nourishment to the scalp. It also features aloe barbadensis leaf for its antioxidants and natural moisture. Lastly, saw palmetto provides anti-inflammatory properties to fight DHT, which can cause hair loss. And as always with Blu Atlas, 96% of its ingredients are derived from natural things like plants, fruits, and minerals.

Lastly, we love that this pick is available in both classic and coconut apricot to give you a choice for the scent you’d like to have.

This daily driver from Rocky Mountain Barber Company uses essential oils to make sure no artificial fragrances have to touch your hair. The scent? A wonderful blend of peppermint oil, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus oil for a refreshing and invigorating scrub.

This pick is paraben, SLS, and DEA free and can be used on every hair type. Our favorite part? It’s made in small batches which ensures you’re getting fresh ingredients with your purchase.

Now this product may need to have an asterisk next to it, because it’s not 100 percent “natural”, but it’s important to note that not all synthetic ingredients are inherently “bad” while all natural ingredients should be deemed “good”. And this shampoo is too good of a choice to leave off of the list.

Using amino acids that are geared toward strengthening weakened hair bonds, this pick works to soften and keep your hair smooth. It also features virgin marula oil for moisturizing benefits and vanilla planifolia fruit extract to combat free radicals while creating a pleasant scent as well. We were shocked in our testing of this product that we didn’t even need conditioner after using it.

Huron’s Wash & Strengthen Shampoo is another amazing natural option for men who wish to strengthen their hair and achieve a more voluminous look. This shampoo is made with ingredients that every head of hair will love: argan oil, vitamin E, and provitamin B5. It will wash out any dirt, grime, and oil from the hair and restore its natural, beautiful shine. These ingredients are also great for promoting a healthy scalp, which is the foundation of healthy hair growth.

Huron is one of the best hair care brands because they formulate very clean and gentle products for the hair. This shampoo is made with natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and aluminum. The entire formulation is also completely vegan and cruelty-free. With Huron’s Wash & Strengthen Shampoo, you can trust that you will achieve that rich, voluminous, and gorgeous hair you’ve always wanted.

Formulated specifically for men, Dr. Squatch’s Fresh Falls Shampoo is the perfect natural option for men who love a luxurious yet simple approach to grooming. This shampoo is made with nourishing botanicals like comfrey leaf extra, nettle leaf extract, and jojoba seed oil. These nutrients are full of omega-6 fatty acids, silica, and vitamins that will leave the hair clean, shiny, and luxuriously soft. What is amazing is that none of these ingredients contain sulfates or parabens, providing a thorough and gentle cleansing of the hair.

Don’t just aim for natural, go for California natural. This pick features natural powerhouse ingredients like agave nectar, sunflower seed oil, and a coconut cleansing complex in lieu of pesky sulfates. The result? A wonderfully warm and citrus scented shampoo geared towards cleaning out the lingering remnants of a wonderful day on the beach. So you can keep those locks from becoming dull and instead keep them super soft.

If you prefer a more fruity scent, one reviewer indicates this may not be for you. But if you like woodsy smells, look no further.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is designed to help strengthen and nourish the hair. It is formulated with natural ingredients such as rosemary, peppermint, and biotin, which can help improve hair growth, reduce hair breakage, and promote a healthy scalp. With the help of this shampoo, your hair should feel strong and more resilient. The scalp will also feel refreshed and invigorated. The combination of rosemary and peppermint oils is a beautiful mix of stimulating ingredients that will give the hair follicles extra strength for better growth.

This shampoo is full of naturally sourced ingredients that benefit only the hair without hindering its growth. It is free of parabens, sulfates, and other chemicals that destroy the health of your hair. It is excellent for ensuring that the hair is repaired and moisturized for a beautiful, damage-free complexion.

We love a pick that not only cleans deep but also nourishes the scalp. That’s a two for one we can really get on board with. Featuring natural plant extracts and a slew of ingredients that nourish the hair like aloe vera, jojoba oil, citrus seed extracts, and certified organic peppermint and cedarwood oil (amongst others), this is a bonafide winner.

Those essential oils and plant extracts all work to clean while still hydrating the scalp and preventing irritation.

While we’re on the topic of amino acids, we would be remiss to not include this highly ranked pick from Kiehl’s. It’s designed to be gentle, relying on amino acids and coconut oil to create fullness in the hair. It’s also designed to help with adding volume to the hair, and it works for all hair types.

The amino acids used by Kiehl’s are designed to lock in moisture while the fatty acids in the coconut oil help to nourish the hair. Lastly, hydrolyzed wheat protein works hard to moisturize and condition your ‘do.

Relying on several interesting ingredients to keep your hair at its best, Rahua’s Classic Shampoo is geared toward the man whose hair needs a little bit of extra attention.

As the name implies, this pick utilizes rahua oil from the Rainforest in the Amazon. The benefits? It’s an oil loaded with omega-9 fatty acids, to help keep the strands of hair strengthened from the inside out. It doesn’t stop there, though, relying on aloe vera, green tea, and organic raspberry leaf. This blends together for a pick that keeps the scalp nourished, soothed, and antioxidant loaded for protection from the outside world, while also promoting the luster of your hair.

Reviewers also like that this one lathers and smells divine.

On your seemingly never ending hunt for the right shampoo, we would love to introduce you to Scotch Porter’s Hydrating Hair Wash. This sulfate free pick works to prevent frizz while also boosting hair and scalp health with natural ingredients like kale protein and white willow bark to combat dryness and dandruff. It also features horsetail extract to promote healthy follicles and growth.

So what does this beauty smell like? How does this sound: eucalyptus, citrus, bergamot, cardamom, lavender, geranium, amber, cedarwood, patchouli, and musk. Sound masculine? That’s exactly what Scotch Porter was aiming for. Lather up and enjoy.

Alba’s Botanica More Moisture Shampoo boasts ingredients that just sound delicious. Opting for coconut milk to offer hair moisture and hydration, this pick is just the ticket for anyone looking for some top tier hydration. It’s also completely vegetarian and free from the things we’re looking to avoid like parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances.

Reviewers appreciate the scent, and how it leaves their hair feeling soft. Say no more.

Reach for this rosemary shampoo from Nécessaire if your thinning hair is in need of a little extra TLC. Using rosemary and five plant proteins to keep hair strong while limiting breakage, this is just the ticket for promoting a strong head of hair. Plus, it features five essential ceramides that are designed to restore the scalp’s protective barrier.

In the end, this hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic formula offers a pleasant smell of pure rosemary oil combined with mandarin, jasmine and cedar. Sign us up.

If you’re sick of dry and scraggly hair, this moisturizing pick from Native is the solution. Avoiding surfactants and parabens, this pick instead relies on clean ingredients to keep your hair cleansed (gently) and full of moisture.

Now, we may be biased toward the coconut and vanilla scent option, but if that doesn’t do it for you, there’s a few other excellent choices (Ocean & Timber, Sweet Peach & Nectar, Warm Cider & Cinnamon) so there’s bound to be something for you from Native.

By focussing on how delicate the scalp’s microbiome is, this balancing shampoo from Act + Acre uses 2% apple amino acids that keeps the scalp balanced while also *gently* removing any buildup your hair may have accrued. This ends up promoting healthier, and shinier hair.

Aside from the amino acids, this pick also features baobab oil to assist with a healthy scalp microbiome and glycerin for protecting the scalp’s moisture barrier.

If your hair feels a bit dry, dull, and thin, the True Volume Thickening Shampoo by Jack Black will provide you with a great solution to this problem. This shampoo is formulated with hair-thickening properties like Jack Black’s proprietary Expansion Technology, Basil, and White Lupine. It will thoroughly cleanse the hair while lining it with nutrients that enhance the health and thickness of each strand.

There is also a beautiful sheen that is provided to the hair thanks to the nettle leaf extract and sunflower seed oil. The tea tree oil is also instrumental in fighting off bacteria and soothing the scalp. So yea, we think it’s worth a go.