The 20 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

The hair care industry is booming, with new products introduced daily. However, not all hair care products are created equal; some may be better for your hair and scalp than others. One type of hair care product that has gained popularity in recent years is natural shampoo.

Natural shampoos are made from natural and organic ingredients, and are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances. In this article, we will explore why it is important to choose natural shampoos, and discuss the benefits that they offer. We will also review some of the best natural shampoos specifically targeted at men’s hair care needs.

Why You Should Opt for Natural Shampoos

Natural Shampoos are Gentle on the Hair and Scalp

Conventional shampoos often contain harsh detergents such as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and ammonium lauryl sulfate (ALS). These detergents strip the hair of its natural oils and cause damage to the scalp. On the other hand, natural shampoos are formulated with gentle, plant-based ingredients that clean the hair without stripping it of its natural oils. This can help to reduce dryness, breakage, and irritation, and leave the hair feeling softer and more manageable.

Natural Shampoos are Free from Harsh Chemicals

Many conventional shampoos contain harsh chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. These chemicals are linked to a range of health concerns, including hormone disruption, allergies, and cancer. Natural shampoos are free from these harsh chemicals. Instead, they are often made with ingredients that are known to be safe and beneficial for the hair and scalp.

Natural Shampoos are Better for the Environment

There are many shampoos that contain chemicals that are pretty harmful to the environment, like sulfates and synthetic fragrances. These chemicals pollute waterways, harm wildlife, and contribute to environmental degradation. Most natural shampoos are made with natural and organic ingredients that are biodegradable and sustainable. Natural hair care brands go out of their way to ensure that their packaging is environmentally friendly.

Natural Shampoos Promote Healthy Hair Growth

Many natural shampoos contain ingredients that are known to promote healthy hair growth, such as biotin, rosemary oil, and peppermint oil. These ingredients can help to stimulate the scalp, improve blood circulation, and nourish the hair follicles, leading to stronger, healthier hair over time.

Natural Shampoos are Beneficial for People With Sensitive Skin

People with sensitive skin may find that conventional shampoos cause irritation and itching, due to the harsh chemicals that they contain. However, natural shampoos are often formulated with gentle, non-irritating ingredients that are less likely to cause allergic reactions or skin irritation.

Top 20 Natural Shampoos for Men

In today’s world, people are increasingly conscious of the products they use on their bodies, including the products they use to clean and care for their hair. Natural shampoos are an excellent alternative to traditional chemical-laden shampoos, as they are made from natural ingredients that are gentle on the hair and scalp.

We compiled a comprehensive guide of the best 20 natural shampoos for men, taking into account factors such as ingredients, effectiveness, and men’s hair needs. Whether you have dry, oily, or normal hair, our selection includes a variety of shampoos to suit different hair types and needs. With our guide, you can make an informed decision and choose a natural shampoo that cleanses your hair, and nourishing it with natural ingredients, leaving you with healthy and shiny locks. And now, put down those chemical-infused bottles of shampoo, and find yourself a healthy alternative in our guide. Read on to find your new, favorite shampoo that is actually good for your hair and scalp.

There are a great many shampoos out there on the market. Still, neither of them can be compared to the quality of the Invigoration & Strengthening Shampoo by Blu Atlas. This shampoo is an absolute gem that is formulated with high-quality, origin-sourced ingredients like vegan biotin, jojoba protein, saw palmetto, and aloe vera. These ingredients combine to gently cleanse the hair and scalp while stimulating healthy hair growth and thickness.

This shampoo is completely natural and vegan, which provides a great cleansing action without stripping the hair of any natural properties. It is also free of sulfates, phthalates, and parabens, which cause irritation and dryness to the hair. This natural and high-quality formulation makes your hair feel thicker, cleaner, and smoother. Given this shampoo’s amazing results, it is easy to rate it as one of the best natural shampoos for men in 2024.

If you’re a man who is always in a time crunch, you will probably appreciate Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner, a two-in-one hair cleansing treatment that is designed to cleanse and condition hair at the same time. This product is one of the best natural shampoos for men because it is packed with essential nutrients that promote healthy hair growth.

The formula is made with natural ingredients, including cedarwood essential oil, sandalwood essential oil, eucalyptus essential oil, and pracaxi oil. Together, these ingredients provide a gentle cleansing action, while nourishing the hair and scalp, and smoothing out the texture. After using this shampoo, you will find your hair soft, clean, and easier to manage due to its many softening properties.

As with all of its products, Kiehl’s takes extra care to source natural and gentle ingredients to formulate the best possible hair and skincare products. The quality of this shampoo is impeccable, and it will go a long way to transforming your appearance.

Those men who feel a bit uneasy about dull and fragile hair can take a sigh of relief because Rahua Classic Shampoo will help eliminate those issues. This shampoo is made with several unique ingredients, one of which is Rahua, which is sourced from a Brazilian nut tree. This ingredient is packed with fatty acids and other nourishing ingredients that strengthen the hair from root to tip.

The deep cleansing of this shampoo is provided by Palo Santo oil, which is rich with purifying properties. It has a therapeutic earthy aroma that will leave you feeling and smelling fresh and clean. Other nutrient-dense ingredients like quinoa, coconut betaines, and organic aloe amplify this shampoo’s luxurious and healing elements.

Rahua Classic Shampoo is perfect for all hair types, and is made with natural, vegan ingredients. With a shampoo like this one, your hair will be the envy of many people and you will feel more confident in your appearance. It is one of the best natural shampoos for men.

Scalp issues will be a thing of the past for any man who tries Zuma Nutrition’s Organic Shampoo. This shampoo is composed of organic, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic ingredients that gently cleanse, moisturize, and nourish the hair. It is also rich in antioxidants that will protect the hair and scalp from environmental stressors and UV rays.

One of the best parts about this shampoo is that it is full of anti-fungal properties that will penetrate the scalp and strengthen its microbiome. This will help promote a healthy, irritation-free scalp for a stronger and healthier growth rate. The hair follicles will be stimulated to grow thicker and longer strands of hair. With this vegan and scientifically proven formulation, it is clear that this shampoo is one the best natural shampoos for men.

Huron’s Wash & Strengthen Shampoo is another amazing natural option for men who wish to strengthen their hair and achieve a more voluminous look. This shampoo is made with ingredients that every head of hair will love: argan oil, vitamin E, and provitamin B5. They will wash out any dirt, grime, and oil from the hair and restore its natural, beautiful shine. These ingredients are also great for promoting a healthy scalp, which is the foundation of healthy hair growth.

Huron is one of the best hair care brands because they formulate very clean and gentle products for the hair. This shampoo is made with natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and aluminum. The entire formulation is also completely vegan and cruelty-free. With Huron’s Wash & Strengthen Shampoo, you can trust that you will achieve that rich, voluminous, and gorgeous hair you’ve always wanted.

Many men are quick to pick up the Full & Thick 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner by Native due to its convenience and its natural ingredients. Those who are busy especially appreciate just how the 2-in-1 formula saves them time and effort, and simplifies the grooming routine.

Native is famous for using natural and organic ingredients in their products, offering a healthy alternative to achieving a clean and voluminous hair texture. The ingredients list is limited to just 10 superfood ingredients or less, which include sea salt and cedar. This shampoo will help you get a fresh start to your day by gently cleaning and conditioning the hair. It will not weigh down the hair or cause a greasy residue. Instead, your hair will feel lightweight, smooth, and soft.

This shampoo is made without the presence of parabens, silicones, and dyes. This is also a cruelty-free product. Overall, the refreshing touches of this shampoo and conditioner’s refreshing touches are very helpful and suitable for any hair type. It is one of the best natural shampoos for men.

Formulated specifically for men, Dr. Squatch Fresh Falls Shampoo is the perfect natural option for men who love a luxurious yet simple approach to grooming. This shampoo is made with nourishing botanicals like comfrey leaf extra, nettle leaf extract, and jojoba seed oil. These nutrients are full of omega-6 fatty acids, silica, and vitamins that will leave the hair clean, shiny, and luxuriously soft. What is amazing is that none of these ingredients contain sulfates or parabens, providing a thorough and gentle cleansing of the hair.

Modern men who love modern solutions will enjoy the Barrel & Oak Men 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner, the perfect product for their hair care needs. First, let’s start off with the scent of this shampoo. The bourbon cedar will help you smell like the man you aspire to be; sexy and masculine.

The nutrients that make this shampoo as special as it is our vitamin B5, argan oil, omega fatty acids, and organic shea butter. These ingredients come together to nourish the hair and scalp, promoting a clean head of hair. The vitamin B5 here is especially helpful as it encourages healthy hair growth by strengthening each hair follicle.

The Barrel & Oak Men Bourbon Cedar 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is one of the best natural shampoos as every ingredient in its formulation is vegan and natural. It is a completely cruelty-free product that is safe to use on the hair, and is environmentally friendly.

If you’re ready to detox your hair from all dirt, oil, and chemicals, Raw Sugar Men 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner will help you do just that. This 2-in-1 product is a deeply cleansing treatment that is composed of charcoal, jojoba oil, and mint. Charcoal is widely known for detoxing the skin and hair of all the gunk that accumulates on the strands and scalp, preventing healthy growth. Jojoba oil is perfect for conditioning the hair for a smooth and manageable texture, while the mint provides an exhilarating aroma as you get yourself in order.

The best part about Raw Sugar Men 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is that it is a completely natural product, featuring nature’s finest ingredients. It is a safe and gentle product to use, even on fragile or color-treated hair.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet natural option for your hair, the Moisturizing Shampoo by Shea Moisture Men is just what you need to revive dry and dull-looking hair. This shampoo is made with raw shea butter and mafura oil that provides a deep cleansing action to the hair. At the same time, it softens and revives dead ends. Thanks to these wonderful benefits, your hair will once again be restored to a healthy and fuller sheen.

This shampoo was specifically designed for the hair textures and scalp concerns of men of color. Those with kinky or coarse textures will especially benefit from this nourishing shampoo as it will soften the texture, making styling a whole lot easier. The best part is that this shampoo is completely natural and doesn’t contain any parabens, mineral oils, or sulfates.

Another popular natural shampoo for men is the Daily Strengthening Shampoo by Brickell Men’s. If you are one who showers daily, this natural shampoo is gentle enough to use without fear of it stripping your scalp and hair of their natural properties. The composition of ingredients features organic nutrients provided by aloe vera, pro-vitamin B-5, vitamin E, silk amino acids, tea tree oil, and peppermint. These nutrients will provide the hair with an effective cleanse and rich nourishment, allowing you to feel refreshed and ready for the next adventures.

Brickell Men’s Has a long history of providing men with organic and natural skin and hair care options to help them feel their best. Each product is formulated with great care and attention to quality, without any testing on animals. This shampoo is particularly noteworthy as it is natural and full of health benefits for the hair.

If you’re looking for a clarifying shampoo to remove all the product, dirt, and excess oil from your hair, Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo will help you do just that and so much more. This shampoo is made with a cocktail of natural, plant-based ingredients like Himalayan raw apple cider vinegar, sweet almond oil, argan oil, and nettle leaf extract. These ingredients are deeply nourishing and moisturizing, offering the hair a luxurious pampering session.

This shampoo is excellent for eliminating all dandruff and purifying the hair and scalp of any buildup. It has all of the science and not of the junk ingredients like parabens, silicones, or sulfates. Truly, this is one of the best natural shampoos for men.

The Daily Use Shampoo by Rocky Mountain Barber Company is a perfect natural shampoo for the man who loves the mountains and nature. Its forest mint shampoo will send you on a nature walk to enjoy a lush, evergreen forest with clean and soft hair.

This shampoo is formulated to lather easily on the hair, providing a simple solution for everyday washing. It is made with essential oils that are gentle on both the scalp and hair, offering a deep conditioning and cleansing treatment along with a dose of aromatherapy. It is one of the best natural shampoos for men and is perfect for everyday use.

If you’re looking to go natural, you may as well go organic with this Deep Cleansing Shampoo by Organic for Men. This shampoo is made with all-natural and vegan ingredients like avocado oil, grapeseed oil, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and sea salt. These nourishing ingredients are rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, and other beneficial nutrients that will help bring dull hair back to life. The hair will be enveloped with all of these components that will lift away dirt and oils to unveil your beautiful, luscious locks.

Organic for Men is one of the cleanest shampoos on the market. It is made with Australian organic essential oils and vegan ingredients. It doesn’t contain any nuts, sulfates, parabens, or any other common irritants of the scalp. It is safe for your hair as well as the planet, providing a full-proof solution for many men in search of a deep cleansing shampoo.

With the help of the Hair Shampoo by Live Bearded, your hair will receive all the pampering it needs. This shampoo is designed to enhance the health of the scalp and hair while infusing the hair with a manly scent. It contains highly nourishing ingredients like aloe, fennel seed extract, hydrolyzed pea protein, and tocopherol. These gentle ingredients will line the hair with the protection it needs from environmental pollutants and other destructive particles. Because it is so gentle, this shampoo is perfect for everyday use.

This product is one of the best natural shampoos for men. It is made with plant-based ingredients that will only improve your hair and help you look your best every day. It doesn’t contain any sulfates or parabens. We also love that it comes in seven different fragrance options, allowing men to choose how they want to smell.

If your hair feels a bit dry, dull, and thin, the True Volume Thickening Shampoo by Jack Black will provide you with a great solution to this problem. This shampoo is formulated with hair-thickening properties like Jack Black’s proprietary Expansion Technology, Basil, and White Lupine. It will thoroughly cleanse the hair while lining it with nutrients that enhance the health and thickness of each strand.

There is also a beautiful sheen that is provided to the hair thanks to the nettle leaf extract and sunflower seed oil. The tea tree oil is also instrumental in fighting off bacteria and soothing the scalp. With all the benefits provided by this shampoo, it is evident that every ingredient was carefully selected because of the scientific evidence for its effectiveness. Every single ingredient is natural, organic, and cruelty-free. This shampoo is also free of fragrances, colorants, and parabens. Truly, it is one of the best natural shampoos for men.

When in search of a good, natural shampoo, you can’t go wrong with Hydrating Hair Wash by Scotch Porter. This shampoo is a cocktail of healthy ingredients that will stimulate the scalp and strengthen each hair strand. These ingredients include kale protein, horsetail extract, and white willow bark. There are antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and fatty acids. The formulation is perfectly engineered to help you achieve a more manageable and soft texture. The gentle conditioning and stimulation provided by this shampoo will enhance the complexion of your hair, helping you look and feel your best.

The aroma of this shampoo is a combination of lavender, bergamot, cardamom, and amber wood. It is fresh, herbaceous, and invigorating. What’s even better is that this shampoo is free of sulfates and other harmful ingredients that can destroy the health of your hair.

Nutrafol’s Root Purifier Scalp Microbiome Shampoo is the perfect natural shampoo to improve the health of the hair and scalp. This shampoo is made with natural ingredients like Australian wild berries, vegan proteins, and prebiotics. These ingredients are rich in antioxidants and softening properties that will make the hair soft and smooth. The prebiotics also add an additional source of strength to each hair strand, helping the hair grow healthier and longer.

Nutrafol is a special shampoo because it was formulated by physicians and clinically tested for effectiveness. Undoubtedly, it will help anyone achieve the healthy, shiny, and thick hair they want.

Alba Botanica More Moisture Shampoo is a very popular product because of its natural and organic alternative to conventional hair care products. It is made with coconut milk, aloe vera, camellia, and papaya fruit extract. These ingredients are rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, and strength-giving proteins. This shampoo will help transform your dry, brittle hair to a renewed and shiny texture. This shampoo is free of sulfates, artificial colors, parabens, and phthalates. It is full of balancing ingredients that will help you achieve a beautifully hydrated and healthy head of hair.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is designed to help strengthen and nourish the hair. It is formulated with natural ingredients such as rosemary, peppermint, and biotin, which can help improve hair growth, reduce hair breakage, and promote a healthy scalp. With the help of this shampoo, your hair will feel strong and more resilient. The scalp will also feel refreshed and invigorated. The combination of rosemary and peppermint oils is a beautiful mix of stimulating ingredients that will give the hair follicles extra strength for better growth.

This shampoo is full of naturally sourced ingredients that benefit only the hair without hindering its growth. It is free of parabens, sulfates, and other chemicals that destroy the health of your hair. It is excellent for ensuring that the hair is repaired and moisturized for a beautiful, damage-free complexion.