Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you have your own potential health concerns regarding non-natural products, or you just prefer to keep things more natural based on preference, the best natural skincare products can be just the ticket for you. According to Renée A. Beach, MD, FRCPC, a dermatologist and founder of DermAtelier on Avenue in Toronto, “There are definitely aspects of skincare products touted as “natural” that clean as well as others on the market.”

It’s important to realize, as Dr. Beach explains, that “There is no real definition of natural skin care products,” but she adds that “many products contain botanicals or other vitamins which help to reduce redness or brown tones, or improve skin cell turnover.” She also explains that “people can consider use of [natural products] for a specific concern (e.g. using a cream with Arnica in it for redness; eg. using licorice extract to help reduce hyperpigmentation )”.

Finally, Dr. Shasa Hu, a board certified dermatologist and Dr. Brandt skin advisory board member tells us, “Consumers should also know that almost all over the counter skin care products will have a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients, and most of the synthetic ingredients are safe and inert. For example, many moisturizing body washes contain synthetic ceramides and fatty lipids to help restore skin barrier.” So, it’s worth being aware that just because something may say “natural”, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t also include some ingredients that are synthetic as well.

We compiled a list of our favorite natural skincare products on the market, making sure to include a variety of ingredients, facial product styles, and price points. Read on to upgrade your natural skincare game.

For a daily wash that works to not only clean your skin but to also balance its pH, Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser is the way to go. As the name suggests, this pick relies on volcanic ash, which is known for its absorbency, making it ideal for dealing with excess oil on the face. This pick also uses lactobacillus ferment filtrate, intended to soothe the skin, while pomegranate seed oil offers anti-inflammatory elements with vitamins A, K, and C, as well as protein, and omega fatty acids.

Reach for this fantastic cleaner in classic, fragrance free, or coconut apricot scents. And as always with Blu Atlas, this pick is vegan, paraben, sulfate, and phthalate free.

No natural skincare list would be complete without Skin Food from Weleda. This bonafide hit has been around since 1926, and it features extracts of pansy, chamomile, and calendula for a hyper hydrating formula that leaves you with a distinct glow. It can be the perfect tool to combat dry skin however it may present itself (looking at you elbows and knees), or as a primer before putting on makeup.

This cruelty free pick is Natrue certified, and features no parabens, phthalates, or preservatives. Pick up a tube for whatever part of your skin may be dry, but keep using it for everything else, trust us, you will.

Paula’s Choice is definitely our choice as well. We love that this moisturizer boasts 98% natural ingredients, skipping out on plant oils and extracts and instead focussing on hydration and antioxidants for skin that is younger looking. Be sure to treat your face and neck with this either before bed or in the morning, and enjoy its lightweight nature and skin tone evening features.

If you’re looking for a super gentle daily driver of a skin cleanser, our pick is Junk Theory’s Juni. This gentle foaming cleanser features special ingredients like blue-green algae, sugar beets extract, and aloe. The result? A gentle cleanser that sets you up for the incoming moisturizer.

This pick has a super gentle but pleasant scent of pacific woods and rain, and it features a “rinse resist hydroboost” which is a combo of plant based sugars that connect with amino acids to continue moisturizing the skin for 72 hours after using it.

If you’re on the hunt for a day and night moisturizer packed with natural ingredients, look no further. The Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer, which is suitable for all skin types, is crafted with premium ingredients that deeply moisturize while softening signs of aging and improving overall skin health. The vegan, cruelty-free and clean formula is made with mango seed butter, and is rich in antioxidants, which boosts hydration levels while nourishing the skin. Seaweed extract further nourishes and moisturize the skin, while ascorbic acid regulates that precious skin of yours.

For those with oily or combination skin that is prone to breakouts, we recommend this vegan and cruelty-free Herbivore cleanser. The gel-based formula is made with willow bark extract, an ingredient that Dr. Beach notes as having an excellent cleansing ability. This pick also gets deep into the pores to decongest clogs for a clearer complexion and more refined pores. At the same time, zinc PCA regulates oil production and fights acne-causing bacteria to reduce shine and further fight breakouts. The cleanser is also formulated with blue tansy oil, an ingredient that reduces redness while helping to control sebum production.

This paraben, phthalate, formaldehyde, mineral oil – and really, all things bad – free product from Origins uses willowherb and sugar cane to create a rose clay mask that works to draw the dirt from your skin for excellent exfoliation. This results in minimizing the appearance of pores and leaves you with clean and polished looking skin.

Pick this up if you have normal, oily, or combination skin and are looking to make it glow.

If you’re looking to boost radiance and tackle uneven skin tone, try this Indie Lee cleanser, which is suitable for all skin types. The clean, vegan, cruelty-free formula is packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients like strawberry seed oil, tomato extract and hydrolyzed wheat protein, which protect the skin from damaging aggressors that can cause dullness, discoloration and signs of aging. It’s also made with vitamin-rich lycopene, an ingredient that gently exfoliates the skin to brighten the complexion and fade the appearance of dark spots. The sulfate-free formula is made with plant-based cleansing agents that refresh the skin without stripping away its natural moisture levels. We’re huge fans of the uplifting, naturally created strawberry scent.

This gem from JunkTheory is the perfect *last* thing to lather on your face before you get some z’s. Featuring a surplus of vitamin C and AHAs courtesy of the Kakadu Plum, which JunkTheory notes has 100 times more vitamin C than an orange, it sends your skin off into the dream world prepped to take on free radicals. It also features algae and kelp prebiotic for a blend of lipids, essential minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, to lower redness in stressed skin.

We tried it, and we loved it. It smells good, goes on light, and leaves us feeling restored and moisturized when the morning comes.

Everyone should have a vitamin C serum in their routine, as vitamin C has antioxidant, and skin lightening properties, and this Blu Atlas product is at the top of our list of recommendations. The clean formula is made with 96% natural origin ingredients. This pick is powered by ascorbic acid, but it works alongside soothing and antioxidant-rich mulberry root extract, which is effective at fading the appearance of dark spots. Apple fruit extract is a humectant that is loaded with antioxidants, while pyrus malus fruit extract helps keep the moisture in your skin.

If you prefer the feel of a mask when it comes to cleaning your face, we recommend this Sea Kale Clay Mask from Cocokind. Featuring blue sea kale extract, it helps to soothe the skin, while cucumber seed powder exfoliates and clarifies the skin. Lastly, glacial oceanic clay helps to lower the visibility of pores, while also eliminating excess sebum to keep you looking and feeling smooth.

Reviewers appreciate that this pick doesn’t dry them out but actually keeps their skin feeling soft after usage.

It’s hard to pick just one product from Mizz Korea’s five step skincare routine, but we really love the Million Dollar Genes Cream. Featuring a hydrolyzed lupine protein, this pick works to alleviate fine lines while also helping to soothe acne. Additionally, it includes orchid stem cell extracts to help boost collagen for more plump and healthy looking skin. Lastly, this option uses Betaine, a natural sugar beet derived moisturizer to help your skin stay extremely moisturized.

Relying on excellent ingredients like seaweed extracts and spirulina for skin soothing, red algae for skin cell renewal, hyaluronic acid for its excellent moisture retention, and squalane to help ensure even more moisture loss prevention, this cleanser works over time to clean away things like dirt, SPF, and makeup while leaving skin feeling super hydrated and moisturized.

Are you looking to achieve a refined, radiant complexion? Then you’ll want to get your hands on this Kypris mask. It’s formulated with pomegranate pith enzymes that gently exfoliate to reveal a softer texture and more even skin tone. Silver ear mushroom helps hold water to the skin to plump and hydrate, while ceramides enhance barrier function and soften. Sea-derived ingredients, including algae and sea fennel stem cells, work to hydrate and soothe the skin while promoting a brighter complexion. The formula is also infused with neroli, which soothes the skin and calms the senses.

Reach for this balmy cleanser whenever you’re coming up against stubborn dirt or makeup that you just need to get off your skin. This beauty uses awesome ingredients like yucca extract for foaming goodness and nourishment during the cleansing of your skin. Next up, it features turmeric, ginger root, and cucumber seed oil to assist with a quicker absorption while also calming the skin. Lastly, lactic and azelaic acid (two AHAs) assist with a gentle exfoliation of the skin, while also helping to make that skin shine bright.

This best seller from Korres is loaded with pre and probiotic rich Greek Yoghurt, designed to keep your skin feeling fresh and smooth, moisturized, and even less red for improved texture. It’s a vegetarian friendly option that is also silicone and cruelty free. Plus, it helps with removing makeup, and reviewers note that it leaves their skin looking hydrated after using it.

If you’re looking to add a natural cleansing oil to your routine, it doesn’t get better than this product from Pai Skincare. The formula – which is made to be safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin – is designed to thoroughly yet gently whisk away makeup, sunscreen and other grime to fully refresh the skin. The star ingredient is rosehip oil, which is loaded with fatty acids and antioxidants. It nourishes and plumps the skin while defending it against damaging aggressors.

SPF is absolutely crucial for keeping your skin looking its best, and we love this mineral based option from Ursa Major. Opting for plant derived ingredients to protect against UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and environmental pollution, let this catch all be your final step before taking on the sun and the day. We really love that it doesn’t leave you with the white cast that other mineral based options tend to.

Beyond the protection afforded by this option, it also features other natural ingredients like sodium hyaluronate for moisturizing the skin and Elfdoc flower and Lingonberry stem cells to promote elasticity and firmness in the skin.

This Mad Hippie facial mist is loaded with some of our favorite nutrient-dense skincare ingredients. Vitamin C works to defend the skin against free radicals while boosting radiance and fighting signs of aging. At the same time, resveratrol, green tea, Ginkgo biloba and pomegranate seed extract add an extra boost of antioxidant power to ensure the skin is adequately protected throughout the day. The light mist is infused with ingredients like sodium hyaluronate and white pine bark to leave the skin looking and feeling soft and plump.

This peptide and vitamin C based product from Drunk Elephant is a nice pick me up that goes on light and smooths right in with ease. Designed to firm and brighten the skin, it definitely leaves your eye area feeling refreshed, with no greasy residue in our experience. Plus, it’s completely free of essential oils, silicones, and fragrances or dyes.

An added bonus we love is that the vitamin C complex used in this also helps to protect against damaging UV rays and pollution. Reach for it morning and night, trust us.

We love this exfoliating scrub from Blu Atlas because it manages to exfoliate our skin while still feeling supremely gentle. That gentle nature is due to pleasant ingredients like jojoba, hibiscus, and bamboo stem for an overall antioxidant rich, vitamin A, D, and E rich, and antimicrobial option. Reach for it in fragrance free, classic, and coconut apricot scents.

When it comes to taking care of your skin, sunscreen is really non-negotiable. Now, if you are someone who doesn’t like the sound of ingredients like oxybenzone, then this natural, mineral based sunscreen from Babo Botanicals is really made with you in mind. Instead, this pick opts for natural ingredients like zinc oxide, organic raspberry oil, organic aloe vera, and organic jojoba seed oil.

Not only does this pick keep your skin protected, it also moisturizes and nourishes, which is a lot more than other sunscreens on the market can say. It’s also cruelty free and vegan.

For skin in desperate need of a hydration boost, we recommend this Pai Skincare mask, which is patch tested to be suitable for even those with sensitive skin. The vegan, cruelty-free and certified organic gel mask revives dry, dehydrated skin by dousing it in natural hydrating ingredients. The star ingredient is resurrection plant, a desert herb that dramatically hydrates to bring parched skin back to life. It’s joined by antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory blue tansy oil, which calms the skin. Hyaluronic acid and prebiotic inulin further work to hydrate and restore the skin barrier.

If you’re looking for a serum, OSEA’s hyaluronic sea serum is a nutritious treat that we highly suggest. It features Japanese Miru Seaweed that restores the skin’s natural moisture level to keep you hydrated. Meanwhile, volcanic marine ferment plumps the skin while also helping to smooth out fine lines. Lastly, snow mushroom adds a definitive final layer of moisture sealing on the face. Reviewers love that this option moisturizes without leaving them feeling oily.

This Kora eye cream uses the power of vitamin C and other ingredients to reduce signs of aging and promote brighter looking eyes. It’s made with Kakadu plum and cloudberry, both of which are packed with vitamin C. It also contains kangaroo paw flower, a natural ingredient that softens fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful appearance. At the same time, a range of additional natural ingredients seal in moisture to fight dryness. They include avocado oil, shea butter, glycerin, sunflower seed oil and rosehip seed oil.

Eye cream is the name of the game when it comes to keeping yourself young and vibrant looking. This restorative eye stick from Blu Atlas really has it all, between its solid ingredients and an efficient application feature. With rose flower water, this pick is geared toward lowering dullness and puffiness through vitamin C and phenolics. But it also features coffea canephora for the antioxidant benefits. But what we love most of all is the efficiency of the design, enabling us to simply roll it directly onto our skin without having to put the cream on our fingers.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This product pick features 95% natural origin ingredients, and Dr. Hu likes it because it “contains microgranules derived from cellulose pulp which is great for getting rid of excess dead cells on the very top layer of skin and help to prevent clogging of pores.” It’s also a lightweight peppermint scented option that targets dull and rough skin to leave you with softer feeling skin due to acacia senegal gum that works to moisturize your skin.