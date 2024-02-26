Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Hear ye, hear ye. It shall henceforth be known that neck creams are the latest skincare necessity. They’re the new It Girl. They’re every girl and boy’s best friend.

But why the sudden love for neck cream? If you’ve ever taken a minute to look at your neck, you’ll notice that it’s one of the first spots to show signs of aging—other than your eyes. From issues like sagging, age spots, and dryness to thin, crepey delicate skin, your neck shows your age—and sometimes makes you look even older than you truly are.

That’s why it’s time to say enough with neck sagging and demand a solution. Ask, and you shall receive, my fabulous friends. We scoured the depths of the internet, plumbed the minds of dermatologists, and turned the beauty aisle in Walgreens upside down to get the answers you need about the best neck creams.

After all that sweat, our labor of love turned into this list of the 18 best neck creams in 2024. We’ll highlight the top features of each cream and what type of superpowers it possesses, like tightening, firming, or diminishing age spots and fine lines.

So gather ‘round young skincare gurus and beauty fiends. It’s time for the 18 best neck creams in 2024.

Tighten and hydrate your neck with Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer, the best neck cream in 2024. As the best neck cream award winner, you’re probably wondering what magic trick this product does. But rest assured, it’s no magic. It’s an anti-aging miracle worker that helps your neck look young and fabulous.

Face Moisturizer isn’t just for your face. It’s also for that lovely neck and decolletage of yours. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. You still have a gorgeous collarbone with dips, hollows, and swoon-worthy curves. Blu Atlas wants to help you take care of this delicate area because it’s one of the first places to start showing signs of aging—like fine lines, wrinkles, and loose, sagging, or crepey-looking skin.

Ultra-rich ingredients are the secret behind this incredibly effective anti-aging potion. It’s a bit like a witch’s brew of all the good things from nature, and they get injected straight into your neck. This neck cream is made with 98.5% naturally-derived ingredients and a few lab-made miracle workers that take “anti-aging” seriously.

These ingredients make for a religious experience. Mango seed butter delivers a swath of vitamins and nutrients that ensure your skin stays hydrated and protected from environmental stressors like pollution and sunlight. Moringa oil joins the squad and offers abundant anti-inflammatory properties that hydrate the skin.

You’ll also find age-fighting ingredients like seaweed extract and ascorbic acid—a version of vitamin C. Together, they exfoliate the skin, regulate oil production, revive dull, dry patches, and bring life back to tired-looking skin.

Your neck deserves the best. That’s why you should use the best neck cream in 2024—Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer.

It’s time to let your hair down and free your neck from that prison of a turtleneck. With StriVectin’s advanced smoothing formula, you can tighten your skin and improve its elasticity—so you never have to wear another neck-strangling turtleneck ever again.

Powerful ingredients like Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex improve your skin’s natural elasticity while reducing signs of aging. The brand also has its patented NIA-144 technology, a niacinamide-based antidote to support and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier.

It’s been touted as the single best neck cream to beat tech-neck. While the cream is expensive, we love the results that men and women get with it. For best results, you should use it twice daily. And, like with most neck creams, don’t expect immediate results.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream is one of the best neck creams in 2024 and is perfect for treating tech-neck.

We’re not doing hot girl summer anymore. It’s time for hot neck summer. Tatcha is a leader in luxury skincare products, providing skin with unique ingredients from Japan. Each of its products is formulated without phthalates, sulfate detergents, parabens, and synthetic fragrances.

Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream is a formula fit for a geisha. Inside the neck cream is an action-packed ingredient list with Japanese cornflower, lemon balm, peony, vitamin C, and Okinawa red algae.

The soothing formula soaks into the skin and fights common signs of aging while leaving your neck super satisfied. Ageless Revitalizing Neck Cream is one of the best neck creams in 2024.

Perk up loose, saggy skin on your neck with a cream that means business. Neck Correct Cream is a one-stop shop for all neck-related issues. From skin aging to protecting the neck from harmful sun rays, it’s a perfect choice for those who want to repair their skin.

By now, you’ve likely heard of tech neck–all those fine lines and wrinkles you get from putting your necks in weird angles to Facetiming your friends or sitting in Zoom meetings–and turkey neck—a slang term that describes saggy, loose skin that’s close to the chin. Neck Correct Cream is one the top neck creams to remedy both tech neck and turkey neck.

It contains a wild blend of ingredients like shitake mushroom extract, rice protein, peptides, green microalgae extract, and paracress extract.

Crepe Ease offers some of the most trusted skin-firming lotions and creams in the beauty industry. In a market inundated with products that promise to tighten loose skin, Crepe Ease products actually live up to their promises.

The Ultra-Smoothing Neck Repair lotion is packed with peptides, retinol, and proprietary TruFirm, which helps reduce signs of aging while increasing your production of collagen and peptides.

Put rapidly aging neck skin at the mercy of a grocery store champion. This anti-wrinkle retinol is formulated for the face, but it works just as well for your neck. Concentrated retinol penetrates the skin to combat wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots.

As a dermatologist-recommended brand, this oil serum is a safe choice for those who want a good quality product but don’t want to spend a lot.

Looking for a lightweight serum that does all the heavy lifting for you? Necessaire The Neck Serum is a holy grail product for men and women who want an ultra-hydrating and replenishing product that’s hypoallergenic and safe for all skin types.

It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with crepey, wrinkly skin or dark spots and uneven skin tones. The lightweight hydrator dives into the neck to uplift and revitalize every inch.

Get more for your money with a retinol serum that works from the top of your head to your collarbone. As a retinol-based product, it’s basically a skin-aging superhero, and it fights all signs of aging.

Anyone looking for a quick, affordable solution to changes on their neck should use this neck cream and retinol serum from The INKEY List.

Don’t let your neck go unprotected. With SPF 25, you can protect your neck from signs of aging and reduce issues like fine lines and wrinkles. This formula contains a skin-loving vitamin C, SPF 25, and copper peptide mix. As one of the best neck creams in 2024, we recommend it to anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors.

Snag this tub from your local pharmacy and wipe it all over your parched neck. Neck creams are hard to find out in the wild. That’s why we love this easy-to-find cream that helps increase elasticity, revive radiance, diminish dark spots and discoloration, moisturize, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. This tub is packing a lot of heat and comes at a drug-store price, making it one of the best neck creams in 2024.

Skip the trip to your plastic surgeon and give your skin exactly what it needs with this sculpting cream. This luxury neck cream is expensive, but one look at the formula tells you all you need to know—it’s worth every cent. The cream battles all those pesky signs of aging and helps improve your neck in less than four weeks.

Revision Skincare’s award-winning formula is like Christmas morning for your neck. It’s full of surprises and contains even better gifts than you could imagine. The neck cream targets crepey, loose skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Safely spread the cream over your neck to soak in all the skin-boosting benefits.

Such a simple tub couldn’t offer that much to your neck—or could it? Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream is like a multivitamin, except for the rapidly aging skin on your neck. A host of vitamins team up with retinol to fight every sign of aging under the sun and repairs your skin. Apply it once daily—or twice daily if you’re feeling wild—and soak in all its skin-repairing benefits.

You can toss out that bottle of Olay lotion your aunt bought you—it’s not that great anyway. Replace it with an ingredient-packed neck cream like this one from bareMinerals. It delivers a rich blend of hyaluronic acid, phyto-retinol, and a peptide blend straight to your problem areas. The formula plumps up the skin and revitalizes every inch, making it one of the best neck creams in 2024.

Treat your neck with a natural neck cream option. It does all the things other neck creams do, like tightening, lifting, and firming your skin. The hydrating formula uses hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acid, and glycolic acid to get lasting results. Not to mention, it’s an incredibly affordable option for less than $15 a pop.

Crack the tub open and apply it to your neck to soak in every skin-healing ingredient from Yeouth Neck Firming Cream. The simple formula contains some of the best hydrators and soothing ingredients to help folks with dry or sensitive skin.

The fountain of youth isn’t just a myth. It’s here in Kim Kardashian’s neck cream. If you want to reverse the signs of aging, then you need this miracle worker. Shea butter, squalane, and a postbiotic help you regain youthful skin while nourishing and protecting your neck. Kim isn’t the only one who should have fabulous skin. SKKN is one of the best neck creams in 2024.

If your neck needs moisture, get your hands on a QSM Cosmetics neck cream tub. With intense hydrators and high-quality ingredients, the neck cream targets any issues on your neck and reduces sagging, loose, wrinkly skin. Ingredients like aloe vera and fruit extracts make it a fun, firming liquid for your neck and busty area.

How to Choose the Best Neck Cream

You don’t need to fall into the research rabbit hole to find your perfect neck cream. We did that for you—and may have lost our minds along the way.

Don’t just snatch up the first neck cream you see that tickles your fancy. You should thoroughly read each description to find your match. Here are the top factors to consider as you shop.

Understand Your Skin Type

Before handing over your credit card or clicking add to cart, you should understand your skin type to ensure you pick the best product. You don’t want to spend $400 on a neck cream only to discover that the ingredients give you red bumps.

There are five main skin types. Always check the product description to see which skin type your favorite neck creams are for.

Dry: This skin type is easy to spot because it’s often riddled with dry, itchy patches and rough spots. Folks with dry skin may notice flare-ups due to changes in the weather, hormones, or lifestyle. If you have dry skin and are looking for a neck cream, opt for uber-moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid.

Normal: This skin type is the real belle of the ball. You can throw almost any ingredient at normal skin, and it won’t bat an eyelash. Choose your favorite ingredients to fade dark spots, tighten loose skin, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

Sensitive: What often feels like fickle skin may just be sensitive. You probably have sensitive skin if you regularly deal with inflammation, redness, bumps, cracks, dryness, itchiness, or flakiness. When treating sensitive skin, it’s important to find formulas that don’t add stress. Opt for hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formulas.

Combination: This skin type is harder to pin down as it often swings from oily to dry to something in-between. Combination skin regularly changes throughout the month, and some people experience changes daily. The weather, hormones, or your diet can influence this. Anyone with combination skin should have multiple products to treat it on different weeks or when it oscillates between issues.

Oily or acne-prone: If you’re dealing with bumps, blemishes, zits, excess oil, and clogged pores, then you have oily or acne-prone skin. While you may not experience a lot of excess oil or acne on your neck or chest, it may flare up occasionally. If that’s the case, look for a formula with gentle exfoliants like salicylic acid. Aloe vera is also an excellent ingredient that keeps the skin hydrated without clogging pores.

High-Quality Ingredients

When searching for products to treat skin aging, you always want to find the best clean beauty products that use natural, organic ingredients. Also, if you want to treat aging skin, you need collagen-boosting ingredients.

Hyaluronic acid: Hyaluronic acid, the reigning queen of the skincare industry, attracts extreme moisture to the skin to keep it uber-hydrated. That’s what makes it the perfect match for your neck. Hyaluronic acid makes your skin look plump, moisturized, and more firm.

Retinol: Retinol is a warrior for aging skin, especially the delicate skin on your neck. It helps increase skin cell production, exfoliates, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Because retinol clears out your pores, it’s also a top pick for those dealing with blemishes and acne. Neck creams with retinol help with signs of aging and give you a more youthful look.

Peptides: While there are different types of peptides, they’re all well-known for their benefits for your skin. This naturally perky ingredient supports the skin barrier, tightens and firms the skin, and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids): Keep your pores clear and your skin exquisitely fresh and dewy. Neck creams can minimize signs of aging while helping skin look smoother and healthier. AHAs are the perfect option if you want smoother skin, and they work exceptionally well for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Squalane: We need more products with squalane. It’s a saturated oil that’s loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. The ingredient helps with everything from eczema to acne to signs of aging. It’s a great moisturizer and replicates natural oils found in the body.

Aloe vera: Never underestimate the power of aloe vera. It’s a versatile ingredient found in many skincare products. It works double time with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe and hydrate the skin while providing extra yummy vitamins and nutrients. Aloe vera is also known to help fade dark spots, manage acne, and reverse signs of aging.

Shea butter: You no longer have to be the guy on the block with a dry neck. Shea butter is one of nature’s best moisturizing ingredients, penetrating the skin and restoring it from the inside out. The natural ingredient locks in moisture right next to your skin. If you’ve got dry neck issues, it won’t stand a chance against shea butter.

Ingredients to Avoid

Dryness and irritation can make the skin appear less firm and more saggy. That means if you aren’t keeping your skin hydrated, it may appear older than it really is. That’s one of the many reasons you should avoid harsh ingredients in skincare products.

Cheap products from the grocery store are often doing a lot of harm to your skin. Harmful ingredients can cause issues like dryness, flakiness, itchiness, redness, inflammation, and more.

We recommend avoiding the most popular harsh ingredients like parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and artificial dyes.

Tips and Tricks for a Lovelier Neck

There’s more to a lovely neck than using a cream twice daily. Here are some top tips and tricks for healthier neck skin.

Stay Hydrated

If you hate drinking water, we have bad news for you. Staying hydrated actually helps improve the skin on your neck. Along with doing other things like eating a balanced diet and getting the right amount of sleep, staying hydrated ensures your neck is not dry or dull-looking.

Never Underestimate Face Yoga or Neck Exercises

This isn’t your mom’s witchy Facebook group that swears the right crystal supports fighting the signs of aging. Face yoga and neck stretches or exercises are some of the best ways to improve the skin on your neck—alongside supportive neck creams.

We get it. Doing neck exercises sounds pretty weird. But they’re an incredible way to help your neck skin stay more youthful-looking and minimize loose, sagging skin.

You can head to Google or Youtube for a quick search if you don’t know where to start. Tons of options will come up, and you can choose one that makes you feel the most comfortable. We recommend doing the exercises in the comfort of your home the first few times before being bold and doing it in public. But heck, life is short. Do whatever you gosh darn want to.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do neck creams actually work?

If you’re dealing with wrinkles, fine lines, or loose, sagging skin on your neck, then certain creams can help resolve and diminish these issues. Neck creams aren’t an instant cure-all. They take time to deliver their ingredients and improve the skin on your neck. Neck creams may not have the same effects as in-office cosmetic procedures, but they certainly help keep your skin hydrated and slowly reverse skin aging and give it a tighter, firmer look.

Are there cosmetic treatments for the neck area?

If you’d like to visit a medical spa, you have non-surgical and surgical treatment options. Neck rejuvenation procedures usually give longer-lasting results and are more intense on the body than neck creams. Some treatment methods include injectables, microneedling, radiofrequency, and resurfacing lasers—all non-surgical options. Schedule an appointment with a plastic surgeon if you’d like a more intense neck-firming treatment.

Can I use face cream on my neck?

Absolutely. The best neck cream in 2024 is actually a face cream from Blu Atlas. That said, because your neck skin is very thin, most formulas contain targeted ingredients for the area. They tend to use lighter or more gentle ingredients that soothe and restore the skin. We recommend reaching for your favorite neck cream when possible, but you can also use your favorite face cream. Just remember to check the ingredient list and avoid any harsh ingredients.

What’s the best neck cream in 2024?

Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is the best neck cream in 2024. Stretch that neck to the sky and glide on the best product for the skin from the bottom of your chin to the top of your clavicle. Your neck is a fragile area, which is why we recommend this extremely nourishing and restorative blend. It’s an anti-aging product that works wonders for your neck, making it feel firmer and more fabulous.