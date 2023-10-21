12 Best Neck Firming Creams in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you noticed the appearance of neck wrinkles and sagging recently? While these are normal signs of aging, they can rapidly add many years to your appearance. To resist time for a little while longer, check out these best neck firming creams!

When Should You Use Neck Firming Creams?

Believe it or not, you may want to start adding a neck firming cream to your skincare regimen in your 30s. The first signs of neck sagging and aging can appear that early, plus it’s always a good idea to take preventative measures rather than waiting until the signs have already appeared. As your muscles begin to detach and loosen, they also begin to show through the skin, instantly adding a decade to your appearance.

What Are the Benefits of Neck Firming Creams?

While neck firming creams obviously plump up your skin, they also have these additional benefits:

Skin Protection. The skin around your neck and chest area is quite vulnerable and can be easily damaged by environmental aggressors and the normal wear and tear of life. Neck firming creams don’t just tighten the skin in that area, but also protect it from future damage by making skin more resilient and including ingredients that keep free radical damage away.

Blurring Fine Lines. You may also notice wrinkles on your neck and chest, which neck firming creams can reverse. Many contain ingredients that fill in and blur those fine lines.

Repairing Damage. Waited too long to start using protective skincare or sunscreen? Some neck firming creams can also repair existing damage, soothing skin, treat redness and inflammation, and fading sun spots.

Moisturizing Skin. All skin needs moisture, but none so much as aging skin. Neck firming creams contain hydrating ingredients that ensure lasting moisture and fight off age-induced dryness.

How Do Neck Firming Creams Work?

Collagen is the protein that makes up skin, and your body starts to lose collagen in your 30s. This natural process leads to sagging skin and wrinkles, and can be accelerated by poor health choices like too much sun exposure or an unhealthy diet with too much alcohol. Neck firming creams save the day by slowing the process of collagen loss in the skin around your neck while encouraging further collagen production. Using ingredients like retinol, hydrators, and collagen supporters like vitamins and aloe vera, neck firming creams help keep skin plumper for longer.

What to Look for in Neck Firming Creams

Here are some of the best ingredients in neck firming creams:

Glycerin. Glycerin is both an emollient and humectant, meaning that it draws moisture through the layers of skin and seals it in from above. This allows skin to appear plumper and younger looking!

Hyaluronic Acid. This ingredient doesn’t just add moisture, but also boosts collagen production, tackling aging skin from two angles.

Retinol or Bakuchiol. Retinol is a prized skin firming ingredient but can be really irritating, so if you have sensitive skin, opt for bakuchiol instead, which produces the same results without any of the reaction. These ingredients also prevent UV rays from disintegrating collagen, making them a great neck firming cream choice.

Peptides. Peptides are amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. They help get collagen production going and repair damaged skin cells.

Antioxidants. Antioxidants are plentiful in ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, ginseng, and green tea, and they protect your skin from the effects of free radicals. Free radicals can damage skin cells, leading to wrinkles, a dull skin tone, dark spots, and even sagging. Antioxidants work to get free radicals out and reduce the damage that they cause, which is important for a firm and youthful neck.

What to Avoid in Neck Firming Creams

There are some skincare ingredients that can cause skin reactions or even serious health issues. Here are the toxic skincare ingredients to avoid in neck firming creams:

Synthetic Fragrance. Skincare brands put synthetic fragrance in their products to make them smell good, which sounds great until you learn about the potential negative effects of artificial fragrances. That’s because they’re full of chemicals that can irritate skin, especially sensitive skin.

Synthetic Dyes. Similarly to synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes are introduced to skincare products to help them look more appealing. When they absorb into your skin, however, they have the potential to irritate, plug your pores, and even cause inflammation.

Phthalates. These chemicals give products a more plastic-like texture to help them adhere better to skin, but they also disrupt the endocrine system and deliver toxins to the body, and some studies have shown that they may even result in birth defects.

Parabens. Parabens are added to skincare formulas as preservatives, but have been linked to cancer and hormone disruption as well. They also lead to greater skin sensitization, so it’s best to avoid them!

PEGs. These petroleum-based ingredients are added as thickening agents, but actually cause irritation, toxicity, and even accelerated skin aging! That’s because they reduce your skin’s moisture levels, making signs of aging more apparent. This is the last thing you need in a neck firming cream!

Formaldehyde. Here we have another preservative with the potential to make you sick. It’s a known carcinogen and a major skin irritant, so you’re seriously better off without it.

How to Apply Neck Firming Creams

Finding and purchasing the right neck firming cream for you is a great first step, but how do you actually apply it? After cleaning and moisturizing your face (it’s never a bad idea to wash the neck and decolletage with the same cleanser you use on your face, by the way), apply neck cream with your fingertips moving your fingers softly up and down until the product is evenly distributed. You can apply neck cream morning and night at the same time you do the rest of your skincare routine.

While this product is technically a face moisturizer, it also happens to be the best neck firming cream. A blend of clean, naturally derived ingredients comes together in here to provide aging skin with a deluge of moisture, helping it to firm up in no time. We also love that you can get this moisturizer in three different scent options: coconut apricot, classic (think an herby, fresh mix), or unscented for those with particularly sensitized skin.

Mango seed takes the driver’s seat in this fragrance, providing plenty of vitamins C and E to combat signs of aging and protect skin from sun and other kinds of environmental damage. Seaweed extract gently exfoliates, then delivers antioxidant benefits for more youthful skin and moisture to transform dull skin. Ascorbic acid brings even more vitamin C to the table to fade sun spots, and moringa oil blurs wrinkles and wakes up tired skin. The result is a firmer and more radiant neck that will shave years off your appearance!

Pros: Deep moisture along with firming benefits, a clean formula grounded in science that won’t upset sensitive skin, cruelty-free, vegan, and comes in different scent options to fit different needs and tastes.

Cons: This is technically a face moisturizer, which is actually kind of a pro because it works double duty!

Price Point: Affordable but still high-end. You can get a discount when subscribing to regular delivery!

This Neck Correct Cream from SkinMedica is really a silver bullet for all neck issues. It was created with aging skin around the neck in mind, and works almost as if against gravity to lift and tighten skin. It addresses everything from creping and sagging to wrinkles, dark spots, and more, and is great for that extra skin under the chin, too.

The ingredients of this formula fit into three categories: skin elasticity, platysmal band reduction, and free radical damage neutralizing. To increase the thickness of skin, helping it bounce back better to look firmer, actives like algae extract, mushroom extract, rice protein, lemon balm, and peptides get to work. Paracress is a medicinal herb, and in this formula it serves the purpose of keeping the platysma muscle in place so it won’t sag. Knotgrass and dunaliella salina extract then get to work on free radicals. The result, as you’ll see from before and after pictures, is astounding. It’s like getting a procedure done, but without the needles or lasers!

Pros: An effective, innovative formula, additional antioxidant benefits, and safe.

Cons: Not a lot of moisture, so you may want to apply a moisturizer or moisturizing sunscreen as well.

Price Point: A luxury skincare product.

Smooth and even-toned skin is youthful skin, and that’s the premise behind this Tightening Neck Cream from StriVectin. Or at least it must be, considering a smooth and even-toned neck area is just what you’ll get after just a few applications. In addition to its anti-aging benefits, this formula also quenches your skin’s thirst, reinforcing the skin barrier to protect skin from harm. It doesn’t hurt that this product has also won numerous awards for its effects…

Niacinamide is the skin barrier hero of the formula, plus it helps all the other ingredients in here achieve peak performance. Peptides visibly plump, ceramides restore moisture, and hyaluronic acid draws water in deep to keep it firm and wrinkle-free. Ginger root is another important anti-aging ingredient in this neck cream, and sorghum bicolor stalk juice provides an immediate firming effect. Another fast-acting tightening agent is cyathea cmingii leaf extract, so you’re sure to see some lift right off the bat.

Pros: Quick action, important hydrating ingredients, additional help in the hyperpigmentation department, and cruelty-free formula.

Cons: Artificial fragrance that might set off sensitive skin, plus some users say it’s greasy and others complain that this gave their neck a sunburned look.

Price Point: Very pricey.

The best part about this product is the applicator, which makes it super easy to roll the product directly onto the skin under the chin and around the neck and decolletage. Meanwhile, the serum itself is effective and speedy, giving you relief from crepey skin, wrinkles, and dramatic skin folds fast. This product doesn’t contain retinol, but you’d almost believe it did, as it provides the same results that retinol would without the side effects. It also works to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, which is especially important as you age.

With this contour serum, Dermalogica has turned to Flex Lift Contour Technology, giving you a noticeable lift. It turns to rye seed for firming and nourishing, rambutan for luster, bergamot to fight inflammation, and nephelium leaf extract to improve the synthesis of collagen and elastin, leading to greater skin elasticity. Red algae bolsters the skin barrier, galbanum fades wrinkles, and vetiver boosts skin cell production. While you might have to wait up to 12 weeks for the full effect of this serum, you’ll also see some benefits much quicker than that.

Pros: The brand’s dedication to sustainability, easy application, proven skin firming ingredients, and lots of positive reviews.

Cons: Some reviewers say it forms almost a crust on the skin and then flakes off, and it takes longer than some of the other products on this list to work.

Price Point: Pricey but an investment for those who care about their neck appearance.

Mature skin has met its match with this formula from Neostrata. It’s based around three main ingredients that work hand-in-hand to even out your skin tone while firming up the skin around your neck. Since this product is designed to be fast absorbing, it also won’t get sticky or leave a residue, so you can just apply it and get back to the more important parts of your day.

The key ingredients here are neo-glucosamine (an amino sugar that targets discoloration and wrinkles), neocitriate (a collagen synthesis booster), and pro-amino acid (another collagen production queen). You also get plenty of hydrating ingredients from this formula, like glycerin and shea butter to keep skin calm and conditioned. Apple fruit extract lends antioxidant power to this formula, vitamin E alleviates inflammation, and glycerides trap moisture in your skin.

Pros: The formula is oil-free (so safe on oily skin), reduces sun damage, and provides nearly unbeatable moisture.

Cons: Some users report that this product is better at fixing discoloration and dryness than sagging, and others say this triggered a reaction in sensitive skin.

Price Point: Pricey, but a good deal for what you get.

Don’t underestimate the power of sun damage on the skin around your neck. It doesn’t just result in discoloration, but also expedites the aging process. This best neck firming cream minimizes sun damage while toning the skin around your neck so you’ll look as though you’ve been doing neck pilates. Seriously—100% of users in a survey experienced improved firmness in just four weeks, plus fewer wrinkles and an improvement in skin texture. 95% reported a positive change in skin tone.

Japanese cornflower is an ingredient highlight of this product, firming with help from lemon balm and artichoke leaf, both of which also attend to wrinkles. Peony breathes new life into skin, boosting cell turnover for a fresher look. Then a trio of Japanese superfoods takes over to boost your skin’s moisture stores and keep signs of aging at bay. You also get botanicals like rose flower extract to reduce redness and passion fruit extract to promote healing.

Pros: Dermatologist-approved skincare, a relatively clean formula, and visible results within a short period of time.

Cons: Artificial fragrance may irritate sensitive skin.

Price Point: High-end price point, but you can save if you subscribe.

Wrinkles, dark spots, crepey skin—you name it, this cream will fix it. It works by replenishing the collagen and elastin that your skin naturally loses with age, then it hydrates to keep skin deeply healthy and works to even out your skin tone so you can lose the sunspots and other forms of discoloration and hyperpigmentation.

A proprietary peptide blend is to thank for this formula’s help in creating elastin and collagen for a firmer, more supple look. Sodium carboxymethyl beta glucan keeps everything in your neck area nice and snug, beetroot extract fades dark spots, glycolic acid gives gentle exfoliating benefits, vitamin C fights discoloration, and hydration comes in the form of glycerin, jojoba, argan, and wild yam. Yeast extract calms and reduces oxidative stress, and haberlea rhodopensis leaf tones and brightens.

Pros: Works wonders on wrinkles, is non-comedogenic, contains plenty of antioxidants, is fragrance free, and is safe for use morning and night.

Cons: Some users with sensitive skin have reported getting a rash, so it’s a good idea to do a patch test before going all in with a twice daily routine.

Price Point: Quite expensive. May not be accessible to all.

Think a “perfect” looking neck is out of reach? Think again! This complex from iS Clinical keeps skin taut while also improving its texture and making wrinkles less noticeable. A 12-week study showed marked improvement in firmness, smoothness, and elasticity—the three hallmarks of youthful skin. With a hefty dose of antioxidants and plenty of hydration to boot, this complex truly does it all.

Sustainably sourced acacia senegal gum makes for a powerful smoothing and firming agent, while hyaluronic acid plumps with its optimal hydration. Fruit acids join forces to exfoliate and improve the skin’s texture, and quinoa keeps damage at a safe distance. There is also willow bark in here to soothe irritation, licorice to transform dullness into radiance, and sweet almond to protect that vulnerable skin around your neck from UV damage.

Pros: Antioxidant protection, exfoliation, plus plenty of hydration.

Cons: Some users report a stinging sensation upon application.

Price Point: Definitely a skincare investment rather than a casual purchase.

For hydration, redness, and the battle against wrinkles, this is one of the best neck firming creams. It’s all about upping your natural production of collagen and elastin to reverse fine lines and sagging, leading to a smoother neck and decolletage. Since it also takes care of redness, you can count on this as the only product you need for that area between the chest and chin.

The brand’s Tri-Hex technology dominates this formula with a selection of peptides, working to get rid of damaged elastin and collagen and replace them with fresh protein. You also can expect benefits from a group of concentrated antioxidants, plus hydration and deep nourishment from the fatty acids and micronutrients of flax seed extract. Plantain leaf supports collagen production, dill extract brings about firmness, while shea butter, olive leaf, and avocado bring lasting moisture to dehydrated skin.

Pros: This cream is more lightweight than some on the list, allowing it to absorb quickly. It alleviates redness along with sagging, wrinkles, and dryness and is great for kicking collagen and elastin production into gear.

Cons: Some say that the results aren’t impressive enough to warrant paying this much.

Price Point: On the higher end of the price spectrum.

As you’ve looked through this list of the best neck firming creams, you’ve probably seen that peptides are the star of the show. That’s why this impressive formula from SkinCeuticals is built with a tripeptide complex, which firms and addresses fine lines and wrinkles. This product is specially designed to get rid of those neck lines we all have from looking down at our phones, so it’s a great choice at any age!

In addition to peptides, this formula contains retinol to minimize discoloration, wrinkles, blemishes, and the appearance of your pores. A glaucine complex helps turn back time for the skin around your neck, rosemary tones skin, rice protein fights irritation, and lavender improves skin tone while getting rid of wrinkles. This product is dermatologist recommended and provides results within just a few months.

Pros: Especially effective for crepey skin, delivers moisture, and evens out the color of skin for a smoother look.

Cons: Retinol may be irritating to some, plus this product takes longer to kick in than some of the others on this list. It also contains alcohol, which can be drying.

Price Point: One of the most expensive on the list.

With this product from Roc, you get lifting and skin tone balancing benefits while you sleep. It couldn’t be easier! This night cream is designed for your face, but we recommend slathering it all over your neck and decolletage before bed, too. You’ll wake up with skin that feels refreshed and looks supple and glowing. The best part is that you don’t have to wait forever for results—users report a change in tone and firmness within just a week!

Hexyl-r Complex Technology is a key player in this formula, heading off signs of aging before they appear rather than simply treating them once they’re there (that makes this a great product to start before neck sagging, nudge nudge). In addition to this anti-aging technology, the cream contains glycerin and shea butter for hydration.

Pros: For use on the face and neck, lots of hydration, and fast results.

Cons: Artificial fragrance may bother those with sensitive skin.

Price Point: Affordable drugstore price.

This best neck firming cream comes in the form of a body lotion, and can provide firming and skin-smoothing benefits all over. It boasts a rich texture full of moisturizing ingredients, but won’t leave behind a residue, seeping into skin to protect it from damage and encourage tightness. This fountain of youth takes advantage of all kinds of favorite anti-aging skincare ingredients, multi-tasking to hydrate skin while also revitalizing it.

Triglycerides replenish moisture levels, grape seed oil hydrates and leaves behind antioxidants, and panthenol draws in further moisture. There is fatty acid-rich shea butter, too, vitamin C to target discoloration, retinol to firm, and evening primrose to combat any irritation from the retinol. Carnosine and vitamin E also provide further free radical protection. It’s this combination that produces lightning-fast action, making skin instantly smoother and working to keep it taut over time.

Pros: Is a 2-in-1 product and provides plenty of moisture.

Cons: Retinol and other harsh ingredients will not work for sensitive skin.

Price Point: Budget-friendly.

Neck Cream FAQs

Here are some of the most common questions about neck creams:

Can you just use your face moisturizer instead?

A couple of the products on this list are also face moisturizers, so yes you can. The key is to just find a product that is designed to lift and firm, and then use it in all areas where you’re experiencing signs of aging. Some neck creams are specifically designed for the skin around your neck, so they may be better suited to your needs, but it depends!

How do you know if your neck is aging?

Typically, you’ll see signs of aging on your neck even before you see them on your face. These signs include fine lines, wrinkles, folds of skin, and discoloration such as sun spots, redness, or hyperpigmentation.

What else can you do to keep your neck in good shape?

To support the neck firming cream in its work, try to avoid hunching over when looking at a phone or computer, which can cause wrinkles. Other lifestyle changes that can improve the look of your skin include eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, cutting out excess alcohol, and not smoking. Make sure to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to your neck area before going out under the sun.

