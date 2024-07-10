Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we like to think that signs of aging don’t appear until later in life, sun exposure and other elements can cause pesky lines and wrinkles to show up much earlier than anticipated. Of course, the best anti-aging skincare products help stave off the loss of a youthful appearance, but there are plenty of non-serum and non-moisturizer options that could help keep your skin looking its best.

Related: The Best Skincare for Aging Skin Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD If the thought of aging sends you into a spiral, just know you’re not alone. Plenty of people can’t stand the idea of visibly looking older, so they turn to […]

If you have a consistent skincare routine, adding products in addition to your favorite serums and moisturizers is best for maintaining a youthful appearance. Not sure where to start? We compiled a list of anti-aging products that you can shop right now. Hint: There are straws that prevent mouth wrinkles, clothing to protect you from the sun and more. Keep reading!

Lipzi Anti Wrinkle Straws (2 pack)

These anti-wrinkle straws are a breeze to maintain. They are uniquely curved and crafted like a flute, a feature that helps prevent those stubborn smile lines around your mouth. The brand says this design reduces the potential for wrinkles compared to normal straws. Made from durable, reusable glass, the straws are easy to use.

G4Free UPF 50+ UV Shirt

Even though most of us focus on protecting our faces from the sun, it’s also important to shield our bodies from harmful rays. Add a few UPF clothing pieces to your wardrobe. This $24 shirt from Amazon offers a favorite rating of UPF 50+ protection, making sure you’re covered while you’re running, hiking or running errands. The top is also stylish and features side slits that help to elongate legs and a low-rounded hem that covers your bottom.

A.J. Morgan Eyewear x Tuckernuck Exclusive Tortoise Not Standard Sunglasses

The sun can cause premature wrinkles, especially around the eyes. It’s crucial to protect your delicate eye area with proper sunglasses. The exclusive A.J. Morgan Eyewear offers a stylish solution with its classic and vintage-inspired silhouette, paired with a slightly oversized fit. The lenses include UV400 protection and impact-resistant materials.

Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

Did you know that silk pillowcases (like this Bridgerton one) can reduce the friction on your face as you sleep, preventing lines and wrinkles from appearing faster? This unique feature, along with the ability of silk to keep the moisture locked into your skin, sets it apart from other harsh materials that strip your skin while you snooze. The silk fibers are also packed with amino acids, which can help speed up skin cell renewal, keeping your complexion looking plump and youthful.

Magicstripes Chin and Cheek Lifting Mask Box (5 pack)

This face mask is not just another moisturizing product. Its elastic hydrogel design is proven to visibly reduce lines, tighten the cheek and chin area and improve natural blood circulation. This unique combination results in firmer, smoother and more youthful-looking skin.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Akissos Facial Lift Tape

It might seem unconventional to use tape on your face, but trust Us, it works! The Akissos Facial Lift Tape effectively lifts the skin and visibly reduces lines and wrinkles. How does it work? The tape helps to train and strengthen facial muscles, which, over time, improves elasticity and smoothness, diminishing the appearance of signs of aging. Plus, the materials are gentle on the skin and never pull like traditional tapes.