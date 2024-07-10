Your account
The Best Anti-Aging Products That Aren’t Skincare — Starting at Just $8

By
non-skincare-anti-aging-products
Amazon

While we like to think that signs of aging don’t appear until later in life, sun exposure and other elements can cause pesky lines and wrinkles to show up much earlier than anticipated. Of course, the best anti-aging skincare products help stave off the loss of a youthful appearance, but there are plenty of non-serum and non-moisturizer options that could help keep your skin looking its best.

If you have a consistent skincare routine, adding products in addition to your favorite serums and moisturizers is best for maintaining a youthful appearance. Not sure where to start? We compiled a list of anti-aging products that you can shop right now. Hint: There are straws that prevent mouth wrinkles, clothing to protect you from the sun and more. Keep reading!

Lipzi Anti Wrinkle Straws (2 pack)

Set of straws
Amazon

These anti-wrinkle straws are a breeze to maintain. They are uniquely curved and crafted like a flute, a feature that helps prevent those stubborn smile lines around your mouth. The brand says this design reduces the potential for wrinkles compared to normal straws. Made from durable, reusable glass, the straws are easy to use.

See it

G4Free UPF 50+ UV Shirt

G4Free UPF 50+ UV Shirt
Amazon

Even though most of us focus on protecting our faces from the sun, it’s also important to shield our bodies from harmful rays. Add a few UPF clothing pieces to your wardrobe. This $24 shirt from Amazon offers a favorite rating of UPF 50+ protection, making sure you’re covered while you’re running, hiking or running errands. The top is also stylish and features side slits that help to elongate legs and a low-rounded hem that covers your bottom.

See it

A.J. Morgan Eyewear x Tuckernuck Exclusive Tortoise Not Standard Sunglasses

A.J. Morgan Eyewear x Tuckernuck Exclusive Tortoise Not Standard Sunglasses
Tuckernuck

The sun can cause premature wrinkles, especially around the eyes. It’s crucial to protect your delicate eye area with proper sunglasses. The exclusive A.J. Morgan Eyewear offers a stylish solution with its classic and vintage-inspired silhouette, paired with a slightly oversized fit. The lenses include UV400 protection and impact-resistant materials.

See it

Bridgerton x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

Silk pillowcase
Kitsch

Did you know that silk pillowcases (like this Bridgerton one) can reduce the friction on your face as you sleep, preventing lines and wrinkles from appearing faster? This unique feature, along with the ability of silk to keep the moisture locked into your skin, sets it apart from other harsh materials that strip your skin while you snooze. The silk fibers are also packed with amino acids, which can help speed up skin cell renewal, keeping your complexion looking plump and youthful.

See it

Magicstripes Chin and Cheek Lifting Mask Box (5 pack)

Magicstripes Chin and Cheek Lifting Mask Box (5 pack)
Revolve

This face mask is not just another moisturizing product. Its elastic hydrogel design is proven to visibly reduce lines, tighten the cheek and chin area and improve natural blood circulation. This unique combination results in firmer, smoother and more youthful-looking skin.

See it

Akissos Facial Lift Tape

Akissos Facial Lift Tape
Akissos

It might seem unconventional to use tape on your face, but trust Us, it works! The Akissos Facial Lift Tape effectively lifts the skin and visibly reduces lines and wrinkles. How does it work? The tape helps to train and strengthen facial muscles, which, over time, improves elasticity and smoothness, diminishing the appearance of signs of aging. Plus, the materials are gentle on the skin and never pull like traditional tapes.

See it

