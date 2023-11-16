Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you’re looking for a good perfume for men, it’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed. There are so many different brands that create fragrances, and there are so many types of fragrance available.

It’s important to find a fragrance that you not only like, but one that will last a long time. There’s no point in smelling great all the way to the car in the morning, you need that scent to stick with you throughout the day.

We’ve compiled a list of the 18 best perfumes for men that last long, so read on and prepare to get excited for your next cologne.

Perfection. This is how Blu Atlas does cologne.

You’ll have heard of Blu Atlas by now, for this cologne or their other selfcare products. It’s not hard to see why they have found such great success, especially when you’ve had a smell of their top fragrance.

Atlantis by Blu Atlas is about adventure, inspiring wanderlust and reigniting your youthful passion. The carefully-constructed smelling notes of this fragrance will take you on a journey that you’ll be wanting to take again.

The top notes of Atlantis are lemon, blackcurrant, and bergamot, gently giving way to the mid notes of lavender, clary sage, apricot, and peach. The grounding and resolving base notes are provided by orris, oakmoss, violet, musk, and ambrette seed.

Atlantis by Blu Atlas is one of the best fragrances available today, not only for its versatility but also for its wearability and staying power.

This fragrance is sure to invigorate your soul, helping to give you life for the new day. If you’re looking for a single cologne that can be worn anywhere and anytime, this is it.

It may seem an unusual combination, but Basil and Neroli by Jo Malone London is fresh, spicy, and aromatic in exactly the right proportions. This green and citrusy fragrance is well-supported by floral and musk notes, allowing the basil and neroli to just sing.

The bright, green and floral aspects of this fragrance make it perfect to be worn on sunny spring or summer days, the gentle and aromatic notes complementing the warm weather perfectly.

Basil and Neroli has a basil top note, mid notes of neroli, and base notes of white musk and vetiver. The musky base notes help to bring the fragrance to a satisfying resolution, while also leaving you wanting just a bit more.

As with most fragrances by Jo Malone London, Basil and Neroli is good as both a stand-alone scent and as one component of a mixture. Mixing scents can bring a bit of randomness and fun to your fragrance journey, why not give it a try?

Hugo Boss’ fragrance, simply called Hugo Green for Men, is the perfect example of why there’s a fragrance for everyone. Hugo Green for Men is a bit off the wall, the aromatic notes not being of the standard variety.

This fragrance mixes a few interesting notes, and the final result is surprisingly, but convincingly, divine. The aromatic and fresh spice of Hugo Green for Men marry perfectly with the fresh, fruity, and herbal undertones.

The top notes of Hugo Green for Men are green apple, mint, lavender, basil, and grapefruit. The fresh, bright, and green notes lift your spirit from the first inhalation, letting your mind feel more at ease.

The middle notes are floral sage, geranium, jasmine, and carnation. This floral centerpiece is the star of the show, taking over from the top notes with ease and gently leading you down a garden path in the summer sun.

The base notes of Hugo Green for Men are fir, cedar, and patchouli, the woody and piney bite giving this luxurious fragrance a satisfying resolution.

Black by Kenneth Cole is another fragrance that makes great use of the green notes from fruit, flowers, and trees. Originally launched way back in 2003, this fragrance has held its well-deserved spot at the top of the list for 20 years.

Created by Harry Fremont and Sabine De Tscharner, Black is a woody and aromatic fragrance made for men. The top notes of Black are water mint, mandarin orange, basil, and ginger. The green and bite of the basil and ginger work beautifully with the lighter, fruitier mint and orange.

The middle notes are incense, cedar, nutmeg, lotus, and notes from a range of exotic woods, creating a well-rounded, full, and mysterious collection. The base notes are musk, amber, and violet leaf.

Black by Kenneth Cole is clean, aromatic, fresh, and has the perfect hint of wood and musk. If you haven’t tried anything by Kenneth Cole in the past, then Black is the one to cut your teeth on and fully merits its inclusion in our 18 best perfumes for men that last long.

Oud Wood by Tom Ford is clearly going to have woody notes, but it’s the warm spice, aromatics, vanilla, and powdery amber that really elevate this fragrance to another level.

Oud Wood is suitable for both men and women, the versatile notes working to emphasize the mystery in a person, regardless of gender. With a long history, having been launched in 2007, Oud Wood is a mainstay in the collection of any serious fragrance enthusiast.

This fragrance is ideal for the cooler times of the year, nippy fall days or biting winter evenings. The warmth and mystery of Oud Wood will help to keep your soul toasty and intrigued.

The top notes for Oud Wood by Tom Ford are oud, Brazilian rosewood, and cardamom. The fresh and musky cardamom is a very welcome addition here. The mid notes are sandalwood, sichuan pepper, and vanilla.

The base notes of Oud Wood are vetiver, tonka bean, and warm, round amber. The soft finish of this fragrance helps it to slip away into the night, unnoticed until the absence becomes apparent.

If you’re looking for a sophisticated and refined fragrance that you can wear on those cold winter days, Oud Wood by Tom Ford is probably it.

Burberry isn’t a new name for most people these days, their wide range of fashion and fragrances helping to carve out a section of the market. One of their most popular fragrances is Touch for Men.

Touch for Men is a floral and woody fragrance designed with men in mind, but anyone can wear it if they feel it suits them. Launched in 2000, Touch for Men has a solid reputation that keeps people coming back for more.

The top notes of Touch for Men are artemisia, mandarin orange, and violet leaf. The balance between the green and floral violet leaf and the sweet-but-sharp mandarin orange is perfect, each note playing off the other.

The mid notes are cedar, white pepper, and warming nutmeg. The cedar helps to bring some freshness to the fragrance, while the white pepper gives it a slight bite. Nutmeg plays mediator between the two.

The base notes of Touch for Men are tonka bean, vetiver, and white musk. The white musk is an especially good choice by the perfumer, the rounded and warm scent helping to bring the fragrance to a comfortable conclusion.

This fragrance is perfect for any time of year and any time of day, the versatile notes working to shine in all situations. Burberry has a great range of successful fragrances, but if they’re new to you, then Touch for Men is the best place to start.

The clear glass bottle and liquid inside, tinged faintly blue, hint at the bright, clean, and fresh notes in this decadent and delicious fragrance. Pour Homme by Versace is a fresh fragrance made with men in mind.

Heavy on the citrus, light on the aromatics, even lighter on the fresh spice. That is how you develop a fragrance like Pour Homme by Versace. The bright scents of this delicious perfume are perfectly suited to spring and summer days, the warm sun beating down with a fresh breeze in the air.

The top notes of Pour Homme by Versace are bergamot, lemon, neroli, and rose de mai. The mixture of different citruses provides a good citrus note, but with a complexity you don’t expect at first.

The mid notes are cedar, hyacinth, geranium, and clary sage. The fresh wood of cedar and warm florals of hyacinth and geranium work extremely well, helping to give Pour Homme a good body. The base notes are tonka bean, amber, and musk.

Citrus, aromatic, floral, and green are all terms you can use to describe Pour Homme by Versace, but what better way to know it than to try it out for yourself?

From world-renowned perfumer Creed comes their ever-popular Green Irish Tweed. Despite the word ‘green’ in the name, this fragrance is surprisingly citrusy, fresh, and woody.

Green Irish Tweed is primarily a woody, musky, and floral fragrance, using notes from a number of different sources to create the most magnificent scent tapestry. This fragrance is perfect for spring, summer, or fall days, the complex notes matching the changing seasons quite nicely.

The top notes of Green Irish Tweed by Creed are lemon verbena and iris, the timeless combination of floral and citrus making a welcome appearance. The middle note is simply violet leaf, marrying the floral and fresh scents wonderfully..

The base notes of Green Irish Tweed are sandalwood and ambergris. This ozonic and powdery fragrance is well-received by anyone who smells it, the meticulously-selected scents all working in concert.

If you want to take a walk through the Irish countryside, transport yourself there with a simple spray of Creed’s Green Irish Tweed.

Icon by Alfred Dunhill is an aromatic and citrusy fragrance, full of invigorating fresh spice, woody and warm earth, and comforting white florals. This fragrance has seen constant success since its original launch in 2015, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

From British fashion house Dunhill, Icon begins with top notes of bergamot, black pepper, petitgrain, and neroli. The bite of the black pepper is perfectly offset by the round and fresh bergamot, allowing the neroli to shine through and lead into the mid notes.

The mid notes of Icon are black pepper again, lavender, juniper berries, cardamom, and sage. The reappearance of black pepper helps to ease you along the scent’s journey, gently introducing the juniper and sage.

The base notes are vetiver, iris, leather, oakmoss, and agarwood, giving this refined fragrance a luxurious and sophisticated finish.

The elegant silver bottle that contains Icon does little to hint at the scent experience inside, simply spray once and hold on tight.

Launched way back in 1994, CK One by Calvin Klein has been blessing our noses for years and years now, with no signs of stopping. And there’s no need to stop because this fragrance is absolute perfection.

Citrus, green, wood, and powdery notes are what make CK One so magical, the expertise with which these scents have been balanced helping to elevate this fragrance to a new level.

The top notes of CK One are lemon, mandarin orange, bergamot, pineapple, papaya, and cardamom. This cacophony of fruits seems hectic on paper, but in practice this fragrance is elegant and exquisite.

The mid notes are lily of the valley, violet, jasmine, nutmeg, orris root, rose, and freesia. The base notes are musk, cedar, sandalwood, oakmoss, amber, green tea, and green accord. The green tea and green accord help to remind you of the beginning of the scent journey, taking you back to the top notes.

This summertime fragrance is best used during the day, leaving the evenings to something smokier and woodier. If you’ve not tried anything by Calvin Klein yet, then CK One is the perfect place to begin.

Glossy and understated, the silver bottle of Pegasus points us towards the refined and smooth fragrance within. Using uncommon notes of almond, vanilla, powder, and sweet nuts, Pegasus treads a less-worn path than most fragrances.

Pegasus from Parfums De Marly has an established track record of popularity, having been first launched in 2011. The top notes of heliotrope, cumin, and bergamot set the stage for the sultry and alluring scent. The sweeter notes draw you in, wrapping you in a comfortable warmth.

The mid notes are bitter almond, jasmine, and lavender, the floral aspects helping to brighten the fragrance and give it a sense of mystery and adventure.

The base notes of Pegasus are vanilla, amber, and ever-welcome sandalwood. The sandalwood is particularly enjoyable, the round and warm scent helping to ease the fragrance into the back of your mind, hidden but not forgotten.

Pegasus is more versatile than most fragrances, able to be worn year-round. This fragrance is suitable for almost any time of year, or day for that matter, the enjoyable notes not being too overpowering or demanding of center stage.

The next choice in our list of the 18 best perfumes for men that last long is Danse Sauvage by popular perfumer Chris Collins. A bit of a trend setter, this woody, warm spice, and fresh spice fragrance doesn’t follow in the footsteps of anyone else, forging its own path with bold new notes and combinations.

Launched in 2017, Danse Sauvage is an enjoyable fragrance that can be worn by both men and women. The carefully-selected notes work in symphony, creating a journey that is exhilarating and comforting from start to finish.

The top notes of Danse Sauvage are plum, saffron, and cognac. The middle notes are pepper, chili pepper, rose, and nutmeg. The chili pepper helps to give Danse Sauvage a gentle bite, reminding the smeller to stay on their toes.

The base notes are cedar, vanilla, patchouli, amber, and agarwood. The combination of vanilla and cedar isn’t a new one, and for good reason. The two scents play together beautifully, bouncing off one another as they fly through the sky.

Danse Sauvage by Chris Collins is a mystical fragrance with unbridled passion sitting just below the surface.

Oud, aromatics, wood, and amber notes are what make Mumbai Noise so special. Produced by relatively-unknown perfumer Byredo, Mumbai Noise is an eclectic mixture of warmth and spice, underset by delicious green notes and accented by coffee and balsamic.

Mumbai Noise can be worn by men or women, the enjoyment of this scent being entirely free from the confines of gender. The top note of Mumbai Noise is davana, while the middle notes are tonka beans and coffee.

The base notes of oud, sandalwood, and labdanum give this elegant and mysterious fragrance a solid place to land, allowing you to catch your breath before being swept away into the excitement again.

Mumbai Noise is rich, spicy, and gentle, making the perfect fragrance for a cold fall or winter night. Be sure to give this fragrance a try, even if it’s just a tester.

Vince Camuto is a very successful perfumer but isn’t without controversy. One such piece is his fragrance Terra. Terra is a woody and aromatic fragrance with pleasant vanilla, citrus notes poking through at the perfect times.

This fragrance is great for any time of year, as the luscious scent is able to be appreciated regardless of the weather. The top notes are woody, tonka bean, and a range of citruses. The mid notes are vanilla, more citruses, and sandalwood.

The base notes of Terra are geranium and rhubarb, the green and bite of the rhubarb helping to wake you up after the comforting top and mid notes.

Another fragrance from Creed, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Aventus by Creed is primarily fruity, in contrast to many of the other more woody fragrances we’ve covered in this list.

Aventus by Creed is the perfect example of a fruit fragrance done right. The sweet undertones are lifted up by the leather, woody, and smoky notes, allowing the fruits to run free. Add in the fresh and musky notes and you have yourself a winning formula.

The top notes of Aventus are bergamot, blackcurrant, pineapple, and apple. The middle notes are patchouli, birch, Moroccan jasmine, and rose. Oak moss, musk, ambergris, and vanilla are the base notes.

Everyone knows the name Chanel, and it’s not just for their work in fashion. Bleu De Chanel is one of the most well-loved fragrances available, and one sniff is enough to tell you why.

This woody and aromatic fragrance was launched in 2010 and received a warm welcome, but no warmer than today. The top notes of Bleu de Chanel are pink pepper, lemon, mint, and grapefruit, leading into the delicious middle notes of ginger, nutmeg, and jasmine.

The base notes of this fragrance are incense, cedar, vetiver, sandalwood, patchouli, labdanum, and white musk. The white musk is particularly enjoyable as it picks up where the mid notes leave off.

Our second selection from Byredo is their fragrance Sundazed, heavy on the citrus, but only in the best way possible. This sweet and floral fragrance is gentle but alluring, dragging you over to figure out the mystery.

The top notes of Sundazed are lemon and mandarin orange, leading into the mid notes of jasmine sambac and neroli. The base notes of cotton candy and white musk wrap the whole scent experience into a nice little package.

If you prefer sweeter fragrances, Sundazed is a good one to try.

Citrus, green, fresh spice, and aromatic woody notes are how Eau Sauvage has captured noses and hearts alike. This fresh and bright fragrance is perfect for both men and women, and can be worn at any time of the year.

The top note of Calabrian bergamot begins the scent experience, grapefruit and mandarin orange following closely behind. The mid notes of petitgrain and pink pepper ease you along as the base note of vetiver appears.

This fragrance is easy to wear as it is so light, won’t overpower, and won’t distract. If you need a fragrance to last you through the day, this is a great choice and the final one in our list of 18 best perfumes that last long.

How do I find a good cologne?

Choosing the right fragrance for you can be a little bit tricky, but with so many different types and varieties of scent, there’s guaranteed to be quite a few that you enjoy. That said, there are a few things you can do to find one that suits you sooner.

Firstly, identify what sort of notes you appreciate in a fragrance. Some of the more common notes are floral, aromatic, marine, citrus, woody, smoky, aldehydes, and aquatic.

Figure out if you’re more into bright and energizing scents like florals or those with marine notes, or perhaps you prefer warmer and rounder scents like leather, wood, smoke, or cedar.

Understanding what themes of scent you prefer will really help you to narrow down what fragrances to test out.

Don’t be afraid to ask someone what scent they’re wearing! If you’re out and someone in your friend group is smelling divine, ask them what fragrance they use. You may be able to use that knowledge to inform your own fragrance choice.

Trying a fragrance before purchasing it is also a very good idea. Fragrances are made to smell a certain way, but that scent inevitably changes when you spray it on. The fragrance interacts with the oils on your skin, which are unique to you, and changes a little or a lot.

Testing a fragrance on yourself is vital due to the potential change in smell. You can visit a large store that sells fragrances and ask for a tester, or purchase a sample-sized vial online.

Consider mixing scents as well. Mixing and matching different fragrances provides the opportunity to come up with brand new scents and combinations. You’re sure to have a bit of fun!

How do I find a perfume that will last a long time?

How long a fragrance lasts depends on a few things, primarily what fragrance you’re using as well as where you’re applying it.

When you use a spray-on or dab-on fragrance, the location is quite important. Warm areas, such as the neck or wrist, heat up your fragrance, causing it to evaporate and release its scent into the air. This allows the fragrance to be smelled by people around you more so than if it were on a cooler part of your body.

Areas of your body that get a lot of movement also help to release the fragrance. Putting a spray of a perfume on your shirt collar will allow it to rub up against your neck, helping to release the scent into the air.

While both of these scenarios cause the scent to be released, allowing people to smell it, they also shorten the amount of time that your fragrance will last. It’s a bit of a balancing act that you’ll have to figure out.

Applying skincare products, like moisturizers or sunscreen, will also significantly affect how long your fragrance lasts. Most perfumers recommend applying a fragrance to bare skin before any skincare products are used. This allows the fragrance to stick to your skin, extending its lifespan.

