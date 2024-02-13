10 Best Powder Laundry Detergents

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keep your clothes clean and smelling great with powdered laundry detergent. This classic laundry product has been a staple for decades, thanks to its affordability and ability to get rid of the toughest stains and odors. Looking to make the switch to powdered detergent? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find a guide to the 10 best powdered laundry detergents available today. With the right detergent, you’ll find that laundry day actually becomes enjoyable again!

Made from natural ingredients, Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is specially formulated to break down tough stains and odors from clothes. After just one wash, you’ll be amazed at how clean and crisp your clothes look and feel! The bio-enzyme detergent doesn’t contain anything harmful or artificial, making it a safe option for your family and the environment.

Get your dirtiest clothes clean without any harsh chemicals with Molly’s Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder. Just one scoop is all you need to get rid of stains and odors. Made with earth and plant-derived compounds, this powdered detergent is gentle for all skin types and is suitable for all washers.

Tide Ultra Oxi Powder delivers powerful cleaning with built-in Oxi technology. This detergent tackles tough stains, brightens whites, and keeps colors vibrant. The concentrated formula ensures effective cleaning and can be used in standard, commercial, and high-efficiency washing machines.

Seventh Generation Zero Plastic Laundry Detergent Powder is an eco-friendly option to get your clothes clean and smelling fresh. The plant-based formula gets rid of stains and odors and is suitable for all washing machine types. The citrus and sandalwood fragrance lasts between washes and keeps your wardrobe smelling naturally wonderful.

Gain Powder Detergent makes laundry enjoyable again. The concentrated formula efficiently removes stains and odors, leaving clothes with a long-lasting, fresh scent. Suitable for high-efficiency machines, it offers both effective cleaning and a burst of fragrance that keeps your clothes in tip-top shape.

Rustic Strength Laundry Detergent Powder is crafted with plant-based ingredients to safely and effectively remove stains and stinky smells. Free from harsh chemicals, this powder is gentle on clothes and the environment, making it a sustainable and reliable choice for a fresh and clean laundry experience.

Dirty Labs Bio-Enzyme Laundry Booster naturally enhances your laundry cleaning power. Packed with bio-active enzymes, this powdered detergent is formulated to break down tough stains and odors. The best part is that it’s made without harsh chemicals, which means your clothes aren’t exposed to dyes, parabens, or phosphates.

Charlie’s Soap Natural Laundry Powder Detergent is a powerful laundry solution. It’s fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and septic safe. It’s suitable for all washable fabrics and effectively removes anything and everything, including food, blood, grass, grease, and even red wine!

Green Llama Laundry Detergent is an eco-friendly solution for effective clothes cleaning. With a plant-based formula, it tackles stains and odors, leaving clothes stain-free and smelling great. Free from harsh chemicals and dyes, Green Llama Detergent is gentle on both fabrics and the environment.

Meliora’s Laundry Powder Detergent is a sustainable, eco-friendly addition to your laundry routine. Formulated with simple, safe ingredients, this detergent tackles dirt and stains without compromising on performance. Just one scoop is all you need to restore your clothes.

How We Chose the 10 Best Powdered Laundry Detergents

So how did we come up with our list of the 10 best powdered laundry detergents? Here are the factors we considered:

Ingredients : Our guide includes both natural and standard powdered laundry detergents, but all of the products highlighted are formulated with proven ingredients.

: Our guide includes both natural and standard powdered laundry detergents, but all of the products highlighted are formulated with proven ingredients. Cost : Clean clothes shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg! When creating this guide, we selected powdered detergents that are effective yet affordable.

: Clean clothes shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg! When creating this guide, we selected powdered detergents that are effective yet affordable. Versability: All of the powdered laundry detergents on our list can be used in either standard, commercial, or HE washing machines.

Conclusion

Choosing the right powdered laundry detergent can transform how you do laundry. Say goodbye to measuring and spills! With our guide to the 10 best powdered laundry detergents, you can make an informed choice in keeping your clothes looking and smelling great for many wears to come.

FAQs

Why powdered laundry detergent?

Powdered laundry detergent offers many benefits. When compared to liquid detergent, it’s more cost-effective as it’s sold in larger quantities. Powders are highly concentrated, which means you can use less product per load, making them a more economical choice as well.

Powdered laundry detergent is also beneficial in that it has a longer shelf life and usually offers eco-friendly packaging, which makes doing laundry more eco-friendly.

How do I get the most out of powdered laundry detergent?

When used properly, powdered laundry detergent can work wonders in keeping your clothes smelling clean and looking great for years to come. To get the most out of powdered laundry detergent:

