15 Best Puzzles for Adults

When was the last time you sat down to do a puzzle? We often associate jigsaw puzzles with childhood, but over the past few years, puzzles geared specifically towards adults have exploded in popularity. And this is for good reason: working on a puzzle can have numerous benefits for cognitive function and overall mental well-being. We’ll break down some of these benefits below. Then, we’ll guide you through what we believe are some of the best puzzles for adults on the market right now so you can start enjoying the wonderful world of puzzles.

Are Jigsaw Puzzles Good for Your Brain?

Yes! There is a lot of evidence to suggest that puzzles can help keep your brain sharp. In fact, completing a puzzle is kind of like a ‘mental workout.’ As you sort the pieces and figure out just how they fit together, you engage your attention and memory, not to mention your problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

It should come as no surprise, then, that puzzles can help boost cognitive function (including your visual-spatial reasoning) and improve your concentration. They can even help reduce stress and promote a more positive mood!

How We Chose Our List for the Best Puzzles for Adults

Now that we’ve gone over some of their benefits, you might be wondering: which puzzles should I get? There are a lot of really cool puzzles on the market, so finding the right one can be challenging. Thankfully, we’ve here to help! We’ve researched some of the best puzzles for adults in 2023 and come up with a list of some of the most engaging and exciting options.

All of the puzzles on this list were carefully selected to ensure an array of high-quality options. On a basic level, we looked for puzzles for adults that had between 500-1000 pieces. But we didn’t stop there – we sought out the puzzles that stood out among the rest in the following categories:

Best Jigsaw Puzzles Overall

First up on the list are what we thought were the best puzzles of the bunch.

Stoop Chillin’ by Mesa Puzzles stood out in our research as one of the best adult jigsaw puzzles on the market right now. There’s a lot of amazing options out there, but Mesa offers something different – we’re obsessed with their quirky style, scenic backdrops, and most importantly, their adorable crew of pups! What’s even better is that included with each Mesa puzzle purchase is a tube of puzzle glue, along with a handcrafted wooden spreading tool, so you can glue and frame your puzzle once it’s complete.

This adorable puzzle features a tight-knit group of dog friends hanging out in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. It makes a great gift for others or for yourself, especially if you want to have some fun while keeping your mind sharp and engaged.

More about this doggone delightful puzzle:

Features the photogenic Mesa dog crew: Effie, Gambit, Louise, Millie, Alfie, and Max

The stoop location was shot in the iconic Cobble Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn

Includes glue + handcrafted wooden spreading tool to glue and frame your puzzle

A portion of sales go to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA; headquartered in NYC)

Made from recycled paper

Puzzle dimensions: 16″ x 20″

500 pieces

Another one of our top picks is Sweet Tooth by Le Puzz. One of the reasons we love this puzzle is that its pieces are cut randomly, so every piece is different from the next. If you want a delicious challenge, whip up this masterpiece of a puzzle. But be warned: you may just be left craving some sweets!

More about this confectionery wonder:

Features a colorful, food-themed design

Randomly cut pieces provide just the right amount of difficulty

Comes with a bonus double-sided fold out poster and a reusable, resealable bag

Puzzle dimensions: 30” x 24”

1,000 pieces

If you want all the thrills of traveling without ever leaving home, you need to check out Maps by Rifle Paper Co. Their illustrated puzzle features designs of twelve cities, from Los Angeles, to London, to Tokyo. Get ready for a jet-setting journey all over the world with this awesome puzzle.

Details about this worldwide adventure:

Lets you to travel the world without leaving home

Has unique designs for each featured location

Puzzle dimensions: 21″ x 15″

500 pieces

Fun Puzzles

Trying to find a puzzle that will help you de-stress and have a little fun? Look no further than these fun puzzles for adults!

Garden Party by Piecework brings the fun with its fanciful design. Featuring large cakes, fizzy drinks, and more, this puzzle provides the perfect escape into a fantasy daytime soiree.

Details:

Features a fun design that lets your imagination run wild

Piecework offers free U.S. shipping on orders over $50

Made from 100% recycled paper

Puzzle dimensions: 19.25 x 26.6 inches

1,000 pieces

We really can’t get enough of our furry friends at Mesa. Brooklyn Bakery by Mesa Puzzles offers a wagging good time for dog lovers, baked good connoisseurs, or anyone in between.

Details:

Features the best (non-professional) dog models in New York

The bakery location was shot in the Boerum Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn

Includes glue + handcrafted wooden spreading tool to glue and frame your puzzle

Made from recycled paper

Puzzle dimensions: 16″ x 20″

500 pieces

6. Pelez – Sugar Daddy, $42

This puzzle’s cheeky imagery is perfect for a girls’ night or a cozy evening in – it will keep you entertained for hours! Whether you’re solo or searching for Mr. Right, this puzzle will definitely have you in the romantic spirit.

Details:

Comes with a poster of the puzzle artwork and a reusable zipper bag

The puzzle’s pieces have a luxurious velvet texture finish

Made from 100% recycled materials

Puzzle dimensions: 28″ x 20″

1,000 pieces

Unique Puzzles

If you want an intriguing puzzle to add to your collection (or to gift to someone else), here are our recommendations for unique puzzles for adults:

7. Water & Wines – Italy Wine Puzzle, $49

Learn about Italy’s wine culture with this fact-filled puzzle. Between the puzzle’s map of Italy’s wine-producing regions and the box’s informative guide to each wine’s features and aromas, you’ll be an expert on Italian wine in no time.

Features:

Each purchase plants a tree and helps to provide clean drinkable water for communities in need

Comes with a poster of the puzzle design as well as a box stand

Free express shipping when you purchase three products or more

Made in the EU from locally-sourced recycled paper

Puzzle dimensions: 18.9 x 26.8 inches

1,000 pieces

8. Areaware – Gradient Puzzle, $35

Bring it back to basics with this color-saturated puzzle. While this puzzle may look simple, it’s this very simplicity that makes for a unique, but satisfying, challenge.

Features:

Available in blue/purple/teal or pink/orange/yellow

Designed by Bryce Wilner, a graphic designer based in Connecticut

Made from glossy art paper over 2mm chipboard

Free U.S. shipping over $75

Puzzle dimensions: 20” x 28”

1,000 pieces

9. Goodfit – Mushroom Boy, $32

If you or someone you know is fascinated by mushrooms, then this unique puzzle is a perfect fit. Dive into the intriguing world of mushrooms (and Mushroom Boy) with this whimsical design.

Details:

Design by artist Terri Po

A portion of your purchase supports Trees for Life, an organization that revitalizes wild forests in the Highlands of Scotland

Has a canvas-like finish, perfect for displaying it once complete

Comes with a cloth bag for storage

Made from 100% recycled materials

1,000 pieces

Beautiful Puzzles

Next up are some of the most beautiful puzzles we found – all have unique, frameable designs that you’ll be sure to want to display once you complete them.

10. Ordinary Habit – Home Flowering Puzzle, $40

This puzzle features a charming and nostalgic kitchen scene that’s sure to capture your imagination. From the array of gorgeous flowers and to the homemade pie cooling on the table, the beauty is in the details of this beautiful puzzle.

Details:

Features artwork by Lida Ziruffo

Comes with an artwork postcard and cloth bag

Made with recycled materials

Puzzle dimensions: 16″ x 20″

500 pieces

11. Surf Shack Puzzles – Lost in Paradise, $40

Get lost in a resplendent, lush jungle scene with Lost in Paradise. This puzzle is just one of many breathtaking offerings from Surf Shack Puzzles, a wahine-owned, self-described “mom and pop” puzzle company based in Hawaii.

Details:

Art by Hawai’i designer Traci Yoshiyama

Made from 100% recycled Eska board

Puzzle dimensions: 19.25” x 28”

1,000 pieces

12. Apostrophe Puzzles – Island Hopping, $36

Immerse yourself in a scene full of gorgeous colors, patterns, and references to cultures around the world. This bold and beautiful jigsaw puzzle is from Apostrophe Puzzles, a Black-owned, woman-owned company that aims to increase representation for artists of color while making art more accessible and sustainable.

Details:

Artwork by Marianne Angeli Rodriguez

Apostrophe Puzzles supports ProjectArt, a non-profit organization committed to increasing access to art education

Puzzle dimensions: 24” x 24”

1,000 pieces

Cool Puzzles

Last, but not least, there were some really cool jigsaw puzzles we came across that were simply cool. You can’t go wrong with these interesting options.

13. Jiggy – Bathing with Flowers, $49

This puzzle is full of intriguing details, from diverse plant life to a muted, yet eye-catching, color palette.

Details:

Designed by Alija Horvat (a percentage of sales from this puzzle goes to the artist!)

Comes with puzzle glue so you can hang up your puzzle as wall art

Puzzle pieces arrive in a reusable glass jar

Free shipping on 2 or more puzzles

Puzzle dimensions: 18″ x 24″

800 pieces

14. Werkshoppe – Brand New Day, $30

This puzzle may be bursting with vibrant colors, but with its mid-century inspired artwork, it’s also a bit abstract. If you’re looking for something with an air of mystery, look no further than this hand-crafted design.

Details:

Designed by Clare Youngs, a graphic designer

Comes with two reference art inserts

Uses non-toxic vegetable-based ink

Made from 100% recycled board

Puzzle dimensions: 19.25″ x 26.625″

1,000 pieces

15. OMY – Graphic Puzzle, $44

Diving into this puzzle is like entering a whole new world. With fun neon colors and interesting graphic architecture, you could spend all day staring at this engaging design.

Details:

Made and designed in France

Features an original OMY illustration

Free ground shipping and returns on all U.S. orders over $60

Puzzle dimensions: 26.5″ x 19.3″

1,000 pieces

How to Frame a Puzzle

All of the puzzles on our list are totally frame-worthy, so we thought it would only be fair to provide a guide on how to frame your puzzle if you want to display its beauty to the rest of the world.

First things first: if you want to frame your puzzle, you’ll first need to glue it together. This can be a bit tricky, especially if you’re never done it before, so be sure to follow these steps:

First, complete your puzzle! This may seem obvious, but you want to ensure that no pieces are missing or are in the wrong spot – this can create issues later when gluing the puzzle. Slide some protective material (such as wax paper, plastic wrap, or newspaper) under your puzzle to protect the surface you’re working on. Starting with the front of the puzzle, spread puzzle glue over the entire surface of your puzzle; it can be helpful to use a specific puzzle gluing tool, but a brush can work as well. It’s critical to cover the entire surface of the puzzle! And if you’re worried about ruining your puzzle, don’t worry – puzzle glue is specifically designed to dry clear. (When in doubt, always make sure to follow the puzzle glue manufacturer’s instructions.) Let the glue dry on the front side, and then very carefully flip your puzzle over. Apply more puzzle glue to the backside of the puzzle. Once the glue on the backside of the puzzle has dried, you can move forward with framing!

Now, you can get on with framing! Here is our guide on how to frame a puzzle:

First, attach your puzzle to a piece of cardboard or foam board (measured so that it is the same size as your puzzle) – this backing will give your puzzle some additional stability. You can fully glue the puzzle onto its backing, or you can secure it with tape. Next, choose a frame for your puzzle. We suggest finding a frame that’s slightly larger than the puzzle itself. Take off the glass and frame backing and place the puzzle (with its backing board) into the frame. Don’t forget to ensure that it’s leveled and centered! (Tip: This is where you can also add a mat if you want to add a layer of depth to your display.) Put the frame back together, ensuring that the glass and frame backing are secure. Add hardware as necessary to your frame so that you can hang it on the wall (or wherever you wish to display it).

Exploring the Best Puzzles for Adults

Whether you’re looking for a beautiful design to frame or something that’ll provide a fun challenge, we think our list of the best puzzles for adults has something for everyone. Don’t be afraid to dig in and find a puzzle that’ll help you relax, unwind, and get in your mental workout for the day.

These puzzles can also make a wonderful gift for others. No matter what the occasion (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries – the list goes on), a puzzle is a unique option that your friend or loved one is sure to enjoy.

And the benefits don’t stop there: with your purchase of some of these puzzles from our list, you can support great causes. For instance, every time you purchase a puzzle with Mesa Puzzles, a portion of the sale goes to the ASPCA.

Happy puzzling!