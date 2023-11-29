Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Saw palmetto is the next big thing in hair care. Just over the past few years, it has emerged as a leading ingredient in a variety of hair care products, particularly in shampoos. For those not aware of the magical ingredient, saw palmetto is a small palm that contains fruit which, when extracted for its nutrients, has been shown to inhibit the production of DHT, a hormone that can contribute to hair loss. So, without further ado, these are the 10 best saw palmetto shampoos in 2023 to help you combat hair loss.

Blu Atlas is one of the best brands for men’s personal care. Don’t let that deter you ladies. Anyone can use Blu Atlas’ high-quality, clean, and vegan range of products. Based in New York, Blu Atlas takes pride in crafting science-backed products that are safe for your body, hair, and skin.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is made with the best hair growth ingredients. For example, saw palmetto is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that are known to counter DHT—a hormone that is understood to contribute to hair loss. By targeting this hormone, saw palmetto is able to add volume, hydration, and strength to your scalp and hair.

Jojoba oil naturally contains vitamins A, D, and E—plus antioxidants and fatty acids. These nutrients mimic the skin’s natural sebum, adding nourishment and hydration that penetrates deep below the scalp’s surface. Aloe barbadensis leaf sends intense moisture into the hair, distributing vitamins A, C, and E.

Together, these ingredients add nourishment to your hair, cleaning away grime and buildup. If you don’t remember anything else from this list, know that Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best saw palmetto shampoo in 2023.

Saw palmetto is one of the best ingredients to combat hair loss, so it’s no wonder why it’s in a lot of hair growth products. Botanical Green Care Saw Palmetto & Cayenne Thickening Shampoo is the answer to your haircare prayers. This shampoo will bring life back into your scalp, stimulating the growth of new hair follicles. Trust us—in no time, you’re going to have a voluminous head of hair.

This shampoo utilizes botanical plant-based ingredients that are safe and healthy for your body, hair, and scalp. Formulated with saw palmetto, biotin, niacin, caffeine, guarana extract, arginine, keratin, apple, argan, peppermint, rosemary, cedarwood essential oils, vitamin B7, biotin, and grape stem cells blend together to offer you intensive nourishment, cleansing, and protection to allow your hair to grow.

Each of these ingredients offers different benefits, but together, they restore your hair and add fortification to prevent breakage and frizz. If your hair is thin, extra frizzy and prone to breaking, it is less likely to grow, which is why this is one of the best saw palmetto shampoos in 2023.

It’s free from parabens, sulfates, and other harmful chemicals. It’s also safe for color-treated hair, so you don’t have to stress about yet another hair-related concern.

Hey, men! You can use any shampoo for your hair, but Hims Shampoo Thick Fix is formulated to meet the specific and unique concerns of men. This shampoo, scented with eucalyptus grove, provides an enriching boost of hydration and moisture for your dehydrated scalp.

Saw palmetto works quickly to stimulate your scalp and add volume, giving your hair a fuller-looking appearance. By adding volume and hydration, this shampoo also adds protection and restoration with every cleanse—blocking UV damage and other irritants.

This shampoo is best suited for thin, patchy hair. If you are experiencing hair loss and want a product that will actually work, Hims Shampoo Thick Fix is one of the best saw palmetto shampoos in 2023. You don’t want to miss out on this. 100% vegan and cruelty-free because beauty should be clean and safe for you, animals, and the environment.

If standard shampoos aren’t cutting it, you need to break out the big guys. Pura D’or Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo is made with 17 proprietary herbal ingredients that will blow away all your expectations.

Tea tree oil, red Korean seaweed, nettle leaf extract, He Shou Wu, Amla oil, vitamin E oil, black cumin seed oil, saw palmetto, argan oil, and many other clean ingredients blend together to restore your hair and add hair-growth properties.

By adding thickness and fullness, your hair is able to remain stronger, which prevents breakage and splitting. With each wash, you can physically feel your hair becoming stronger. No parabens. No sulfates. Just clean, organic hair care that you will love.

Don’t think we forgot about you ladies. Hers Shampoo Triple Threat is rich with hair growth-inducing ingredients that add strength, volume, and thickness to your hair. Each time you wash your hair, your nose will be greeted by the aromas of napa rose—turning your shower into a lush getaway.

For the ladies, biotin, saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oil wash away excess sebum that can cause a disruption to your hair’s health. When using this shampoo, gently massage the product into your hair and allow it to sit on your scalp for a few minutes. For the best results, condition your hair with your favorite moisturizing conditioner.

Over time, your hair will restore itself, preventing future hair loss. When your hair is thick and strong, it’s easier for your roots to grow. This shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Regrowz Thickening Shampoo is one of the best saw palmetto shampoos in 2023 if you also want a product that is going to wash away the grime and impurities trapped in your scalp. It works by restoring your hair’s balance—taming excess dryness and oil.

Made with saw palmetto, pumpkin seed, biotin, almond, Kumari, Nimba, Wacha, Aristaka, Tulsi, Holy Basil, and rosemary oil—this sulfate-free shampoo naturally blocks DHT, a hormone that is known to contribute to hair loss. By blocking the hormone, it allows your hair to heal and restore itself, growing long and thick. Because it’s free from sulfates, silicones, GMOs, and artificial colors—it’s safe and suitable for color-treated hair.

There is no worse feeling than realizing your hair is thin, dull, and lifeless. Luckily, with Glamour n Glo Thickening Shampoo, your hair will grow long and thick with every wash. Saw palmetto adds nutrients to the hair that stimulates the scalp, promoting new hair growth.

Caffeine and biotin add shine and hydration, taming frizz and breakage. These ingredients are plant-based and safe for any hair type—including color-treated hair. The more you use this shampoo, the healthier your hair will be.

After you cleanse your hair, it’s important to lock in moisture with a conditioner or a leave-in conditioner to add nourishment and hydration throughout the day.

You already know that saw palmetto is great for your hair. When paired with cayenne, it’s even more powerful and effective. Botanical Hair Growth Lab Cayenne Saw Palmetto Thickening Shampoo detoxifies your scalp, removes build-up, and stimulates your scalp to encourage hair growth.

By inhibiting DHT, saw palmetto is able to increase follicle regeneration. Cayenne stimulates circulation and blood flow, promoting the roots to grow fuller. These natural, clean ingredients restore lost proteins and add healthy hydration and keep your hair from flaking. You will notice visible results after consistently using this shampoo. Made with clean essential oils, your hair and body get toxin-free ingredients with each wash.

If saw palmetto shampoos aren’t cutting it, you need to put the saw palmetto into your shampoo. Hair Thickness Maximizer Saw Palmetto Serum is packed with potent saw palmetto that can be dropped directly into your typical shampoo.

This blend of saw palmetto oil, pumpkin seed oil, moringa oil, baobab oil, blackberry seed oil, flaxseed oil, rosemary essential oil, peppermint essential oil, cedarwood essential oil, and oregano essential oil add shine, thickness, and strength to your hair.

These ingredients promote circulation throughout your scalp, which increases blood flow to the roots. The best thing about using this serum is you can decide how much you want to use. If your hair needs extra thickness and volume, you can add a few extra drops to your shampoo.

Sourced from natural plants under strict regulations, this serum is high-quality and safe for most skin and hair types. No irritation, just clean beauty.

First Botany Biotin Hair Loss Shampoo has over 14 key ingredients that bring life and radiance back to your hair. Korean Red Ginseng, hibiscus, niacin, turmeric compounds, saw palmetto, argan oil, biotin, nettles extract, vitamin B complex, and so many other herbal compounds work together to heal your hair.

These are high-quality ingredients, and they absorb into your hair easily. That means you’re not washing away the effectiveness of the ingredients each time you cleanse your hair. As this shampoo thickens your roots and adds volume, the saw palmetto is able to block DHT—a hair loss hormone. Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free—as all shampoo should be.

Hair Care 101

Your hair takes a beating daily—from the sun to the products you use. It’s important to take care of your hair and give it the treatments and nourishment it needs to thrive and look radiant. Here are some of the best ways to take care of your hair.

Washing your hair regularly is essential to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup. However, over-washing can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and breakage. It is recommended to wash your hair every two to three days, depending on your hair type.

Using a gentle shampoo is crucial to prevent stripping your hair of its natural oils. Look for shampoos that are free of sulfates and other harsh chemicals. Conditioning your hair after shampooing is essential to restore moisture and prevent dryness. Choose a conditioner that is suited to your hair type and apply it from mid-length to the ends of your hair.

Heat styling tools, such as flat irons and curling irons, can damage your hair and cause breakage. It is recommended to limit the use of heat styling tools and to use a heat protectant spray before using them. Brushing your hair gently is crucial to prevent breakage. Use a wide-tooth comb or a brush with soft bristles to detangle your hair, starting from the ends and working your way up.

Trimming your hair regularly is essential to prevent split ends and breakage. It is recommended to get a trim every six to eight weeks. The sun’s UV rays can damage your hair, causing dryness, breakage, and fading. It is recommended to wear a hat or use a UV protectant spray when you are exposed to the sun for an extended period.

Eating a healthy diet is essential for healthy hair. Foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein, such as leafy greens, nuts, eggs, and fish, can promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. Drinking plenty of water is crucial for healthy hair. Dehydration can cause dryness and breakage. It is recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water a day. Getting enough sleep is essential for healthy hair. Lack of sleep can cause stress, which can lead to hair loss and breakage. It is recommended to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Genetics is the most common cause of hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male-pattern baldness or female-pattern baldness, is a hereditary condition that affects both men and women. In this condition, hair follicles shrink over time, leading to thinning hair and eventually hair loss.

Hormonal changes can also cause hair loss, especially in women. Pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and thyroid imbalances can all lead to hair loss. Hormonal changes can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to—you guessed it—hair loss. Various medical conditions such as alopecia areata, lupus, and thyroid disease as well as medical treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and some medications, can also cause hair loss.

Stress can cause hair loss by disrupting the hair growth cycle. Stress can cause hair follicles to enter the resting phase, leading to hair loss. Telogen effluvium is a condition in which stress causes hair follicles to enter the resting phase prematurely, leading to excessive hair loss.

Nutritional deficiencies can cause hair loss. Iron deficiency, for example, can lead to hair loss by disrupting the hair growth cycle. Deficiencies in biotin, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 can also cause hair loss.

Hairstyling practices, such as tight braids, weaves, and extensions, can cause hair loss. These practices can pull on the hair follicles, leading to traction alopecia. Heat styling tools, such as flat irons and curling irons, can also cause hair loss by damaging the hair shaft. As we age, our hair naturally becomes thinner and less dense. Hair growth slows down, and hair follicles shrink, leading to hair loss.

How Saw Palmetto Works

Saw palmetto is an herbal supplement that is often used to treat hair loss. Saw palmetto comes from the fruit of the saw palmetto plant, which is native to the southeastern United States. Here are some ways in which saw palmetto helps fight hair loss.

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone that is known to cause hair loss. Saw palmetto inhibits the production of DHT by blocking the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase, which converts testosterone into DHT. By reducing the production of DHT, saw palmetto can help prevent hair loss.

Inflammation can contribute to hair loss by damaging hair follicles. Saw palmetto has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and protect hair follicles from damage.

Saw palmetto can also help promote hair growth by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles. This increased blood flow delivers more nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, which can promote hair growth.

The fruit of saw palmetto has antioxidant properties, which can help protect the hair follicles from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to hair loss. Saw palmetto is a safe and natural alternative to traditional hair loss treatments, such as finasteride and minoxidil. Saw palmetto is generally well-tolerated and has few side effects.

It is important to note that saw palmetto is not a cure for hair loss, and it may not work for everyone. Saw palmetto should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and in conjunction with other hair loss treatments, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and hair care practices.

Shampoo 101

Shampoo is a liquid or gel hair care product that is designed to clean hair and scalp. Shampoos are formulated with a combination of cleansing agents, such as sulfates, that work together to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup from the hair and scalp.

Shampoo works by using cleansing agents to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup from the hair and scalp. When shampoo is applied to wet hair, the cleansing agents in the shampoo mix with water to create a lather. The lather helps to lift away dirt, oil, and product buildup from the hair and scalp, leaving hair clean and refreshed.

When choosing a shampoo, it is important to consider your hair type and any specific hair concerns you may have, such as dryness, damage, or color-treated hair. It is also important to avoid using too much shampoo, as this can strip the hair of its natural oils and lead to dryness and damage. A quarter-sized amount of shampoo is usually sufficient for most hair types.

Best Shampoo Ingredients

There are many ingredients found in shampoos that can benefit your hair. From moisturizing agents to protein boosters, these ingredients can help to keep your hair healthy, strong, and vibrant. Here are some of the best shampoo ingredients to use.

Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that can help to hydrate dry, damaged hair. It also contains vitamins and minerals that can help to nourish the hair and scalp, making it an excellent ingredient for those with dry or damaged hair. Argan oil is a rich source of antioxidants and fatty acids that can help to strengthen hair and prevent damage. It can also help to moisturize the hair and reduce frizz, making it an excellent ingredient for those with dry or frizzy hair.

Tea tree oil is a natural antifungal and antibacterial agent that can help to soothe an itchy or irritated scalp. It can also help to reduce dandruff and promote healthy hair growth, making it an excellent ingredient for those with dandruff or scalp issues.

Keratin is a protein that is naturally found in hair and can help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. Keratin treatments can help to repair damaged hair and improve its overall health and appearance. Biotin is a B vitamin that can help to promote healthy hair growth. It can also help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage, making it an excellent ingredient for those with thin or brittle hair.

Panthenol is a form of vitamin B5 that can help to moisturize and strengthen hair. It can also help to add volume and shine to the hair, making it an excellent ingredient for those with fine or thinning hair. Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help to hydrate and nourish the hair. It can also help to reduce frizz and prevent breakage, making it a great option for those with dry or damaged hair.

Jojoba oil is a natural moisturizer that can help to hydrate the hair and scalp. It can also help to prevent dandruff and promote healthy hair growth, making it an excellent ingredient for those with scalp issues. Peppermint oil is a natural stimulant that can help to promote healthy hair growth. It can also help to reduce dandruff and soothe an itchy or irritated scalp, making it an excellent ingredient for those with scalp issues.

Wheat protein is a natural source of protein that can help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. It can also help to add volume and shine to the hair, making it an fantastic ingredient for those with fine or thinning hair.

When choosing a shampoo, it is important to look for ingredients that are suited to your hair type and concerns. For example, if you have dry hair, you may want to look for shampoos that contain moisturizing agents like aloe vera or coconut oil. If you have thinning hair, you may want to look for shampoos that contain biotin or wheat protein.

Conditioner 101

Conditioner is a hair care product that is used to help soften and smooth the hair. It is typically applied after shampooing and is rinsed out after a few minutes. Conditioner helps to nourish the hair and can help to reduce tangles, frizz, and breakage. Here are some of the best ingredients to look for in a conditioner.

Shea butter is a natural moisturizer that can help to hydrate and nourish the hair. It can also help to reduce frizz and add shine, making it an excellent ingredient for those with dry or damaged hair. Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help to hydrate and nourish the hair. It can also help to reduce frizz and prevent breakage, making it a strong choice for those with dry or damaged hair.

Jojoba oil is a natural moisturizer that can help to hydrate the hair and scalp. It can also help to prevent dandruff and promote healthy hair growth.

Argan oil is a rich source of antioxidants and fatty acids that can help to strengthen hair and prevent damage. It can also help to moisturize the hair and reduce frizz for those with dry or frizzy hair.

Keratin is a protein that is naturally found in hair and can help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. Keratin treatments can help to repair damaged hair and improve its overall health and appearance. Biotin is a B vitamin that can help to promote healthy hair growth. It can also help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage for those with thin or brittle hair.

Panthenol is a form of vitamin B5 that can help to moisturize and strengthen hair. It can also help to add volume and shine to the hair of those with fine or thinning hair. Glycerin is a natural humectant that can help to attract and retain moisture in the hair. It can also help to reduce frizz and improve the hair’s overall appearance for those with dry or damaged hair.

Silk protein is a natural protein that can help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage. It can also help to add shine and smoothness to the hair, making it an excellent ingredient for those with dry or frizzy hair. Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant that can help to protect the hair from damage caused by free radicals. It can also help to moisturize and nourish the hair of those with dry or damaged hair.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us