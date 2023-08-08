Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Caring for textured, curly, coily, kinky hair differs from flat, straight hair care routines. You need different products and have entirely different routines. That’s all to say that caring for relaxed or natural black hair requires some extra TLC and nourishing ingredients to help support the health of your hair.

To make caring for your hair easier, we’ve gathered the 15 best shampoos for black hair in 2023. There are a whole lot of hair-loving poos on this list, and we know you’ll find your perfect match.

Give your locks and tresses exactly what they’ve been screaming for with the best shampoo for black hair in 2023—Blu Atlas Shampoo. If your hair has been singing high and low about its dryness, breakage, or other everyday stressors that impact natural hair, you’ll find a blessing in the form of a shampoo bottle (hint, hint: it looks an awful lot like that white bottle with the word SHAMPOO printed across the top).

Blu Atlas is a skin and hair care brand transforming how men and women do self-care. Instead of skimping on materials and introducing one of over 120 harmful chemicals to your body, they’re cutting out all that nonsense and using clean ingredients they vet with scientific research alongside their medical advisory board. We know that’s a lot to take in. But the nitty-gritty truth is, Blu Atlas is a brand that cares about what you’re putting on your hair and body as much as you do.

Textured, natural, black hair is susceptible to damage from cheap shampoos and other hair care products. This is why we recommend this poo from Blu Atlas. It’s made with 99% ingredients of natural origin with ingredients that you can pronounce the names of, and it’s a gentle, strengthening cleanser that leaves your hair better than it found it.

Black hair often requires hard-hitting moisturizers and heavy-duty hydrators to infuse the hair and scalp with nutrients. Due to the shape and texture of natural hair, your hair’s natural oils often can’t slide down each strand to nourish it all by itself. That’s why leave-in conditioners and moisturizing shampoos are essential for black hair.

Intense hydrators like jojoba oil, aloe barbadensis leaf, and vegan biotin penetrate even the densest, most textured hair to deliver a cool, clean scalp without leaving your hair feeling dry.

Shampoo from Blu Atlas can make caring for your hair a breeze and turn your hour-long cleansing routine into a fast, fun shower. Slick back that hair and take a peek in the mirror at stronger, healthier hair with the help of Blu Atlas Shampoo—the best shampoo for black hair in 2023.

Your natural hair will rejoice in all the good-for-you ingredients in the Cleansing Shampoo from Pattern. Made for types 3 and 4 hair, it’s a nutrient-dense, action-packed gentle cleanser that keeps your long locks free from environmental stressors, oil, dirt, and damage.

With rich antioxidants like matcha green tea, aloe vera, and panthenol, it simply oozes straight into your hair to provide maximum nourishment and moisture. If you want your curl pattern to look defined, healthy, and uber-hydrated, then you can’t go wrong with this gentle cleanser. It’s one of the best shampoos for black hair in 2023, and it keeps your hair looking, smelling, and feeling fabulous.

Let your natural hair down and do its thing with 3D Volume and Thickening Shampoo from Amika. Instead of wasting time on cheap chemical-laden products, you could be boosting your hair’s volume with this poo. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrolatum, and mineral oil, it’s a safe haven for thick, textured black hair.

Get the party started with this lightweight cleanser that cleans your hair and scalp without causing dryness or breakage. The vegan formula will help you enhance your hair health while giving strands an incredible shine. Amika’s cleanser is one of the best shampoos for black hair in 2023.

Not your typical shampoo, this co-wash (conditioning hair wash) cleanser is actually a cleansing conditioner in disguise. Sometimes natural hair suffers from severe dryness, breakage, or damage and requires a delicate cleanser. Co-washes are just the ticket when things get rough. They cleanse your hair without removing natural oils, which means it can soak in all the moisture it needs.

If you feel like you’ve tried out every cleanser available on the market and they’re all too intense or rough on your hair, then maybe it’s time to try out a co-wash cleanser. A safe blend of ingredients also helps define curls, moisturize, and keep hair tangle-free.

I mean, would you just look at this gorgeous apothecary-style bottle? Need we say more? Curlsmith’s Conditioning Hair Wash is another co-wash that turns cleansing your hair and scalp into a relaxing, moisture-filled experience.

While it’s not a traditional shampoo, it efficiently removes sweat, dirt, and grease without removing any natural oils. Meaning you get to enjoy an ultra-moisturizing cleanser with one of the best shampoos for black hair in 2023.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for SULFATE-FREE SHAMPOO! There’s nothing better for dry, brittle strands struggling with breakage than a sulfate-free cleanser. Working as a refreshing, repairing shampoo, this cleanser from Carol’s Daughter gently cleanses stressed-out hair without causing damage.

Unique oils and ingredients moisturize the hair, while the mild surfactants remove grime, dirt, and debris. If you’ve got tired, damaged hair, this poo is the product to use.

Inject your hair with an invigorating and revitalizing cleanser from Creme of Nature. It’s a hard-working hydrating shampoo that works its way into dense kinks and coils to clean your hair efficiently. Dealing with moisture loss is no joke, so this shampoo ensures your strands hold on to natural oils that keep them healthy and happy.

If keeping an eye on your budget is of the utmost importance, you’ll need to snag a bottle of Miracle Curls Shampoo. It’s a no-nonsense grocery and drug store natural hair champion. With lightweight moisturizers and cleansers, it maintains the proper hydration level while cleansing the hair and scalp.

It’s hard to find shampoos for color-treated black hair, and that’s why SheaMoisture’s shampoo exists. Instead of fading your color-treated hair, it ensures the color sticks to your strands while gently cleansing with unique ingredients like rice water and wild orchid. The cleanser also restores your hair’s moisture and strength as you wash. A safe blend of ingredients, it ensures your scalp stays clean and moisturized.

Nothing says, “I love my curls,” more than this moisture-locking, curl-defining poo. When your hair needs a little extra TLC, use this shampoo from Mielle. With a safe blend of incredibly moisturizing ingredients, it penetrates the hair to ensure it stays clean without stealing your hair’s natural oils.

Do you use a lot of deep conditioners or leave-in treatments? Then you may need a clarifying shampoo like this to give your hair and scalp a good clean and remove product buildup. Those with super-dense curl patterns may not be able to use this poo, as it’s formulated for folks with looser curl patterns. After every wash, it gives you brighter, cleaner hair and a clean scalp.

We love the clever name as much as we love the shampoo itself. It’s a lightweight moisturizing cleanser that makes your curls look fantastic. If you’re after more manageable, tangle-free tresses, this poo has a few tricks up its sleeve. Non-drying and lovingly formulated, this cleanser should be at the top of your Christmas list. It’s one of the best shampoos for natural hair in 2023.

Looking for a shampoo that works for all black hair types and textures? This shampoo from Mielle is the perfect “one-size fits all” product for folks with natural hair. Diving into your hair with nutrient-dense moisturizers and ingredients, the cleanser provides a good clean while tackling frizz.

Care for your dry or damaged curls with an impressive grocery store find. This cleanser takes dry, damaged curls and turns them into soft, styleable curls with incredible definition. Pure coconut water and aloe vera instill your curls with moisture and nutrients that help them feel healthy and soft.

Freshen up your hair and scalp with this Scalp Cleansing Oil from Not Your Mother’s. Easily clarify your curls with the lightweight formula and efficiently remove dirt, grime, oil, and product buildup. When it comes to black hair, caring for the scalp is just as important as taking care of your curls, kinks, and coils. That’s why this cleansing product made it on our list. It’s a great way to support the overall health of your natural hair.

Everything you need to know about shampoos for black hair

If you want to have the best black hair of your life, keep reading. We’ll fill you in on how to choose the right poo and other products, what you need to know about your hair, and what all the top tips and tricks to care for black hair are.

You’ll be delightfully stroking your magnificent mane when it feels soft, hydrated, and utterly satisfied. We’re here to make your hair care journey enjoyable and tell you everything you need to know about black hair.

How to choose a shampoo for black hair

Folks, we’ve gotta be honest. There’s no step more important in your hair care process than picking the right products—including your poo. Let’s walk through the top ingredients to avoid, understanding your hair type and porosity, and keeping costs in mind.

Ingredients to avoid

Because black hair is prone to dryness and breakage, avoiding harsh or drying chemicals is important. Always read the ingredient list to see what you’re slathering on your body. Some cheap grocery store products contain products that are not safe for your hair or scalp.

Understand hair porosity

Hair porosity is especially important when it comes to black hair. It’s the ability of your hair to absorb and hold onto moisture. High porosity hair is super absorbent due to the shape of cuticles and easily draws in moisture. However, this is not always a blessing because it has difficulty retaining necessary moisture as liquids pass through the hair quickly.

Low-porosity hair is on the other end. It’s hard to penetrate the hair shaft because the cuticles are so close together and protect it from outside factors. This requires the use of intense, rich oils to penetrate the cuticle and deep conditioning treatments.

In the middle, there’s medium-porosity hair. It can absorb and retain the correct moisture levels without having issues with water or oils passing through too quickly. It’s the happy middle ground and usually stays healthy and satisfied.

Know your hair type

Having a grasp on your hair type is oh-so-important when it comes to black hair. Knowing and understanding your hair type will lead you in the right direction and help you choose the right hair products and treatments.

There are four types of hair: type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 4. Each type contains different categories labeled a, b, and c to help differentiate between them. Black hair typically falls into types 3 or 4, which are curly, thick, or coarse hair textures. As you read each description, try to pinpoint your hair type.

Here’s a brief overview of each hair type:

Type 1. Straight, long, flowing locks and strands are the marker of type 1 hair. This hair is usually pin-straight from root to tip with no waves or curls. While the hair is pin-straight, the hair’s thickness can range from thin, fine strands to coarse, thick ones. Type 1 hair is known to get oily quickly, so it’s best to avoid intense serums or butters that coat the strands in thick moisture. Instead, opt for lightweight hydrators that don’t disrupt the hair or scalp but keep the hair looking fresh and fantastic.

Type 2. Hair with an “S” shape, aka a slight wave, marks type 2 hair. People with this hair type have wavy hair that tends to battle frizz, especially in humid regions. Hair may appear straight close to your scalp and create waves the further down the hair you go. To care for this hair type, use lightweight products that support waves without weighing them down—also, regularly shampoo and condition hair to maintain overall hair health. Type 2a. Think you have type 2a hair? If your hair is straight from the roots for around two to three inches but wavy and springy at the bottom, you likely have type 2a hair. For type 2a, using lightweight hydrating products like gels or serums is especially important because too much may weigh down the hair and make the waves appear straight. Type 2b. An easy way to spot type 2b hair is to look for the S-shape curl that starts in the middle of the hair. This wave is more defined than 2a, and using the right products can make the wave more pronounced and curly. Type 2c. Thicker, with more waves than types 2a or b, type 2c has the same S-shape, but it starts closer to the crown of your head. This thicker, wavier hair tends to frizz, so use lightweight smoothing and moisturizing products that seal in moisture and protect the hair.



Type 3. Curls, curls, curls. Type 3 is all about the curls. Each curl pattern is unique, and you may fall into one of the three categories: 3a, 3b, or 3c. Curly hair requires special care and needs more moisture and products to help tame frizz or dryness.

Type 3a. Loose loops and curls are an indicator of type 3a hair. While the curls are there, the curl pattern is less distinct or defined. To care for 3a hair, try to brush it only when necessary, as this can ruin the curl pattern. Use gentle products that don’t weigh down the curls but help add definition. Type 3b. Springy ringlets and tighter curls are a sign of type 3b curls. They should be full of life and bouncy and may have lots of volume. Hydrating products help 3b curls maintain their shape and overall health. Type 3c. Tight coils and spring coils are easy to spot and mean you have type 3c curls. While type 3c curls require TLC like any other curl, they also benefit from leave-in or deep conditioners to help hydrate curls and maintain curl patterns.



Type 4. Many men and women with natural, black hair fall into the type 4 category. Type 4 curls are larger and range from loose Afro-textured curls to kinky, coily, or zigzag curls. Type 4a, 4b, and 4c curls are unique, so each curl type requires a different approach to care for the hair. That said, all three should use rich, nourishing ingredients from naturally-derived sources like avocado oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe vera. Type 4a. Coils with a distinctive S-shape are the biggest indicator of type 4a hair. The coily, dense, kinky curl usually has a lot of volume and is finer and softer than other type 4 hair. Treat 4a with delicate care and use gentle, safe products that keep the hair moisturized and healthy. This hair type may require some extra attention to maintain overall hair health. Type 4b. Tight coils and zigzag patterns mark type 4b hair. These curls are tight, dense, and often closer to the scalp. Because this hair type has so many sharp angles—like in the zigzag pattern—it requires some extra TLC so it doesn’t succumb to frizz, breakage, or damage. Ensure this hair is properly hydrated so it can remain healthy. Type 4c. Even tighter than type 4b hair, type 4c hair has extremely tight coils and a “z” pattern. With the highest density and the driest hair, it requires a delicate balancing act of products. Some “z” pattern coils have around 75% shrinkage compared to their relaxed length. What does this mean for type 4c hair? It requires extreme moisture and super hydrating products.



What’s your haircare budget?

When caring for natural or relaxed black hair, you know that the costs add up quickly. Hair Care products are expensive, but salon visits and treatments can add up. So let’s keep it real. How much are you really willing to spend on your hair?

For shampoo, a high-quality cleanser will cost between $20 to $40. The great news, though? Because black hair is often thicker and curlier, it requires less frequent washing. Aka, you get to keep those dolla bills in your pocket for more important things, like Slurpees from the 7-Eleven.

But please remember that shampoo won’t be the most expensive product in your hair care routine. Deep conditioners, treatments, and trips to the salon can rack up a huge bill. So pick a number and set a “hair budget” that matches how much you value your hair rituals.

For example, some of us aren’t too picky about our hair and buy cheap shampoos, conditioners, and styling products for black hair. In contrast, others value treatments at the salon, like keratin or hot oil treatments. What we’re really saying is your haircare budget should reflect the happiness you find in caring for your hair.

Top tips and tricks to care for black hair

We want to turn your stressful hair care routine into a fun-filled grooming ritual. Here are the hottest tips and tricks to care for black hair. From how often to deep condition to how frequently you should be cleansing your hair, here are all the questions you want answered.

Don’t forget to deep condition

A deep conditioner is essential for most people with natural, textured hair. Because type 3 or 4 hair is thicker and harder to penetrate, deep conditioning treatments become necessary to penetrate well-protected cuticles.

Using a deep conditioner during your hair care routine after you wash the hair once per week or every other week ensures the hair cuticles retain the right moisture level. Due to how the hair absorbs moisture, these deep, intensive treatments are the perfect balm for Black hair.

Unsure how often you should be using a deep conditioner? Check in with your hair regularly to see how dry or prone to breakage it is.

How often to wash and shampoo black hair

First, this depends on your hair type. Most natural, black hair fits into type 3 or 4. This means the hair is thicker, coarser, and has many curls, kinks, or zig zags. With these hair types, it’s much harder for your hair’s natural oil to move from the roots to the ends of your hair. So washing it often will strip your natural oil.

Curl pattern and how oils travel down your strands dictate how often you should use a cleanser. Typically natural, black hair should be washed once a week or once every two weeks. This is often enough to remove product build-up, oils, and sweat and keep the scalp healthy.

Be careful not to overwash the hair. Overwashing can be detrimental to thicker, curlier hair types and often leads to breakage, dryness, and irritation on the scalp.

Please note that if you live a more active lifestyle and frequently sweat, you may have to wash your hair more regularly. Pair more frequent washing with intense moisturizing shampoos and deep conditioners to ensure the hair and scalp stay healthy.

Frequently asked questions

Is black hair different from other hair types?

Yes, black hair and hair care methods are unique to this specific hair type and texture. Differences can include unique curl patterns, oil production, and texture differences. Black hair is well known for having low porosity, meaning it has a harder time retaining moisture for prolonged amounts of time. Due to the dryness, texture, and other factors, it’s also prone to breakage and knots or tangles. But if you treat natural hair with the correct hair care products, it should stay healthy and happy.

Should I use a leave-in conditioner on black hair?

It depends on your hair type, texture, and concerns. But yes, you should (most likely) be using a leave-in or deep conditioner treatment. Natural hair is often thicker, coarser, and harder to penetrate with moisture, making a leave-in conditioner the perfect tool for this type of hair. The key with any leave-in conditioner—or hair care product—is not to overdo it. Find the right balance between washing your hair and scalp and applying a leave-in conditioner. It’s unlikely that you’ll be using a leave-in conditioner daily.

Are there benefits of using shampoo on natural hair?

Yes, using the right shampoo should benefit your natural hair. Using the right product will remove excess oil, product buildup, flakes, dandruff, and other bits of grime from your hair and scalp. Keeping your scalp clean benefits your overall hair health, helps maintain curls, and boosts hair growth. The right cleanser will also help maintain proper moisture levels without stripping natural oils from your hair or scalp.

What’s the best shampoo for black hair in 2023?

Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best shampoo for Black hair in 2023. Treating your hair to a luxury cleanse and weekly wash is what this poo is all about.