8 Best Shampoos For Black Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to great shampoo, you can’t go wrong when choosing any option on the market. However, certain hair types will benefit from specific ingredients and product specifications — like black or natural types of hair.

Generally, there are three types of black hair, kinky, curly, and wavy. It’s important to understand what type of hair you have, so you can best address your specific needs and stay away from ingredients that can damage your hair in the long run. This list of the best shampoos for black men in 2023 only contains the best shampoos to take care of your hair.

The specific needs of black hair

Afro-textured hair will have different needs than their straight or wavy hair counterparts. This type of hair can be prone to frizz and breakage, so in order to keep it clean and hydrated it’s important to have a regular hair routine. For most people, this will be cleansing, moisturizing, and styling.

Cleansing

Shampoos are crucial to keep your scalp clean. Regular cleaning can also reduce the risk of dandruff and fungal infections, while promoting hair growth. However, those with straight or wavy hair will often aim to cleanse their hair every 2-4 days. For afro-textured hair, over-cleansing can actually strip your scalp of necessary oils. Since this texture has a tendency to dry out (especially near the ends), those with black hair should cleanse every 7-10 days.

Experts recommend a sulfate-free shampoo to reduce the risk of buildup, which can weigh the hair strands down. To make the styling process easier, condition your hair while detangling with a wide-toothed comb. Once the conditioner has been rinsed off, use a soft towel to pat off excess water and air-dry. Blow-drying afro-textured hair can actually be more damaging to the hair follicle.

Moisturizing

Afro-textured hair is often prone to breakage and split-ends due to the dryness. Locking in moisture is the key to a bouncy, shiny, healthy-looking head of hair! Depending on the length of your hair (hair that’s closer to the scalp may opt for only one or two of these moisturizing methods), you can use a liquid spray, oil, or cream to moisturize those locks.

Styling

Protective styling can help keep your hair neat and tidy while adding a decorative flair. Popular options for men include short braids and twists, or just letting your afro out big and free. Whatever style you like, it’s important to get the cleansing stage done well so you can have the best base for your moisturizing and styling needs. Without further ado, here’s our selection of the best shampoos for black men to try out in 2023.

First on our list of the best shampoos for black men in 2023 is this star shampoo by Blu Atlas. Available in two delicious fragrances (classic for that everyday scent, and coconut apricot for a fruiter twist), this shampoo works to strengthen hair strands and invigorate your scalp for a truly clean and hydrating shower experience.

If you haven’t heard of Blu Atlas before, this US-based men’s grooming brand is sure to blow you away. With 99% of their product ingredients being from natural origins like plants, fruits, and minerals, this shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free, and free from common nasties, like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. While their products are tailored to address the grooming and beauty needs of men, women have also enjoyed using their shampoos, conditioners, and skin care products. It’s suitable for the whole family!

Now let’s dive deeper into the key ingredients in this shampoo. For that extra moisturizing and hydrating feeling, the inclusion of jojoba oil is sure to be a game-changer. Jojoba oil is a well-loved oil in the hair care and beauty industry due to being rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and Vitamins A, D, and E. Other ingredients include Aloe (rich in antioxidants and highly moisturizing) and Saw Palmetto (powerful anti-inflammatory properties and increases hair volume). All of these work together to soothe the scalp and keep the hair ends healthy.

One of our favorite things about this shampoo by Blu Atlas is the subscribe and save option. If you decide you love this shampoo and want to get a regular bottle of it every time, without the hassle of ordering it separately, then there’s the ability to subscribe for a monthly supply (plus a 20% discount).

Ahh, despite the cold weather, countless errands, and the busy hustle and bustle of work, you’ll be able to be transported to sunny Brazil with this Sol de Janeiro Strengthening and Smoothing Shampoo. Sol de Janeiro brings the sunshine with the brightly-colored orange and yellow bottle and the sweet and slightly tropical scent that will linger long after you’ve left the shower.

While this shampoo has been heavily marketed for females, there are countless reviews that state men and children have enjoyed the numerous benefits that this sunshine-in-a-bottle shampoo brings. Best of all, this shampoo is lightweight enough to not wear your hair down, while being hydrating enough to tame frizz and smooth even the most unruliest of hair.

This shampoo has actually been formulated to target fine to medium types of hair, so if you’re looking for an extremely hydrating, thick formula, this shampoo may not be for you. However, if you’re looking for a formula that locks in moisture without weighing down your hair’s volume, look no further. Apart from being free from sulfates, this shampoo is also free from gluten, parabens, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Now, let’s get into the ingredients that make this shampoo so special. There’s a significant amount of brazil nut oil and buriti fruit present in the formula, which is packed full of healthy fats to smoothen the hair cuticle and restore shine. Sol de Janeiro’s signature SOL Seal Technology™ are plant-based microcapsules that help prevent and repair existing damaged hair follicles. Together, these ingredients combine to ensure an ultra-luxurious wash.

Let’s not forget about the scent! As mentioned earlier, the aroma of this shampoo is not subtle. Rather, it’s decadently sweet and a bit floral. Top notes of pistachio and almond invigorate the senses, while sandalwood and vanilla enchant as the fragrance wears off.

To really tame those curls and coils, you’ll need a heavy-duty shampoo that’s packed full of beneficial oils. Enter the Shea Moisture Intensive Hydration Shampoo, which is third on our list of the best shampoos for black men in 2023. Most products from SheaMoisture have a high concentration of oils, which work well to penetrate the hair shaft and deliver some much needed hydration. This shampoo is no different.

Ideal for dry and damaged hair, this honey-scented shampoo by SheaMoisture helps to intensely soften and smooth unruly hair, with a dose of their fair trade shea butter. Being sulfate-free, there’s no need to worry about unnecessary build-up, just glorious amounts of hydration from the cocktail of ingredients, including mafura oil, manuka honey, and fig extract — alongside a special blend of restorative oils. Mafura oil is a heavy-duty yet lightweight oil that helps prevent dry or brittle hair from breaking off, leading to those dreaded split ends. It’s also quick to absorb and can help promote elasticity in hair follicles, resulting in that healthy shine and bounce we all know and love.

While you protect your hair from environmental stressors and give it some much needed TLC, you can also feel good about giving back to the environment. Every purchase of a SheaMoisture shampoo supports their mission to reinvest back to their communities. All of their products are committed to never being tested on animals. Also, did you know that the raw shea butter that is implemented in this shampoo and other SheaMoisture products have been sourced from women handcrafting this butter in Africa? Now that’s something we can get behind!

If you’re a fan of natural hair care products, you’ll probably already be familiar with AVEDA. AVEDA has changed the game for natural hair care, with their range of products free from nasty chemicals and only including pure flower and plant essences. They’re also committed to being a 100% vegan brand.

While it’s easy to think that scalp health doesn’t matter when you’re thinking of hydrating and moisturizing your hair, think otherwise. Keeping your scalp clean, healthy, and well-regulated can be the difference between dull, lifeless hair, and hair that’s shiny and full of life. Scalp health can also influence the rate of hair growth, so if you’re concerned about thinning or your hair isn’t growing as fast as you’d like, it’s time to start using a scalp-focused shampoo, like the AVEDA Scalp Benefits Shampoo.

With a subtle and earthy fragrance thanks to AVEDA’s botanical blend of cinnamon, rosemary, and other plant essences, this shampoo is sure to please even the most fussy of fragrance enthusiasts. This shampoo is also gentle enough for regular use, which is especially important for those with afro-textured hair. Using a clarifying shampoo or one that leaves your scalp feeling squeaky clean can actually do more damage than good, as it will strip off any naturally-produced hair oils that leave your scalp protected.

The nurturing formula gently cleans and nourishes your scalp to leave it feeling healthy and smooth. Ingredients include sage, echinacea, and burdock root to balance and invigorate.

Sometimes, the last thing we want is a complicated shampoo, especially if we just want something simple that gets the job done right. At a reasonable price point, the American Crew Precision Blend Shampoo is a worthy contender on our list of the best shampoos for black men, due to its ability to protect color fade out and keep your strands hydrated for longer.

While this shampoo is originally formulated for those with color in the hair, there’s no reason why you can’t use it on un-dyed, virgin hair. With a sharp rosemary scent and elegant packaging (you really can’t go wrong with this classic shaped bottle on any bathroom shelf), restore healthy moisture balance to your hair and get optimal volume and texture with their well-loved formula.

American Crew is a US-based men’s grooming brand, dedicated to bringing simple yet effective products to men across the globe, at a reasonable price point. Their products are formulated for all types of hair types and textures, including kinky, coily, and afro-textured.

Hair that is dyed or colored (even highlighted), has specific needs that regular shampoo may not be able to address. For example, this shampoo has no parabens or sulfates which help resist color fading. This will help keep your hair vibrant and reminiscent of that fresh-out-of-a-salon-look. Key ingredients in this shampoo include glycerine, which helps to restore moisture to dry and damaged hair, and sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate, which minimizes color loss significantly.

Named after renowned Australian hairdresser Kevin Murphy, Kevin Murphy hair care products are forever sulfate and paraben free, cruelty-free, and aim to use only the best ingredients from nature. Founded in 2004, the hair care brand only produces products that are high in performance quality, without compromising on their values — with conscious choices being made on the sustainability of the product, packaging, and when sourcing the ingredients.

The Kevin Murphy Smooth Again Wash Shampoo is specially designed for coarser and curlier hair types, requiring intensive moisture and smoothing properties from their hair care. With a refreshing aloe vera scent and handy packaging (say goodbye to continuously shaking shampoo to get those last drops out), this shampoo is on the pricier end of the scale, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for a product that will significantly tame and improve the condition of coarse, curly hair.

We also love the inclusion of photo reflective micro-particles to ensure you’ll be walking around with an extra glossy, shiny, head of hair! While this shampoo is suitable for daily use, you’ll only need to use it every time you have a deep clean wash in the shower — so once every 7-10 days.

Another gentle, yet effective shampoo for black men in 2023, is the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo. Moroccan oil is one of the best oils you can put on your hair, due to the intense concentration of phenols present, which help balance pH, maintain scalp health, and protect against dandruff. There’s also a high concentration of omega fatty acids present in Moroccan oil which help provide shine to hair and hydrate even the driest of hair ends.

The Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, and phosphates, which helps bring moisture and softness to the scalp and strands. Ingredients include argan oil, which is packed full of essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins to nourish and moisturize hair, and red algae, which adds on to the moisturizing benefits. We also love that the entire Moroccanoil range is certified as cruelty-free, with a certification from PETA.

Afro-textured hair and coily curls are often lacking in moisture and hydration due to the unique curl shape and texture of their strands. Therefore, it’s extra important to give your hair much-needed hydration. If this doesn’t occur, breakage can occur, which can affect the overall look and feel of your hair.

One of our favorite parts of this shampoo is their signature scent, a slightly spicy and musky mix of woody notes and floral. The result is an addictive and unisex-friendly fragrance that will follow you as you leave the shower and continue on with your day.

As the name suggests, the Giovanni Smooth as Silk Shampoo is sure to tame and smoothen extremely dry and coily hair. Priced at a reasonable level, this shampoo is specially formulated for dry and damaged hair types. So, if you’re someone with hair damage from excessive split ends, breakage, or even damage due to bleach and hair dye, this shampoo may be worth trying out.

Damaged hair can also be caused by chemical processing, so if you’ve had your hair pressed, chemically treated or straightened, breakage may occur. This shampoo by Giovanni helps to soothe damaged hair and scalps without nasty detergents or sulfates. Their premium blend of organic botanical extracts, including chamomile, aloe, and echinacea, gently nourish and moisturize hair that is deeply damaged.

Made in the USA, all of Giovanni hair care products are cruelty-free and vegan, so you can shop with confidence knowing that you’re also giving back to the environment. Founded in 1979, the Giovanni hair care brand has been dedicated to producing high-performing yet gentle formulas over the past several decades.

We also love the handy squeeze bottle that allows you to control how much product you want to deposit out, and the safety cap for extra hygiene and protection. The lather is rich, but easily spreadable, and the scent is classically unisex, so the whole family can reap the benefits.

Frequently asked questions

Do black men need special shampoo?

Generally, black hair has different needs to European or Asian hair. Black hair usually has twists and turns that make up the recognizable curly or coily shape. Black hair follicles also have oval to elliptical hair follicles which create curls, and the overall follicle thickness is thicker than European hair, but not as thick as Asian hair. This hair texture originates from Sub-Saharan Africa, where dense and coily hair provided sufficient protection from the harsh sun.

Due to these differences in texture, thickness, and density, black men may find that specific shampoos work better for their hair type than others. For example, people with thin and flat hair may use clarifying shampoo every 2-3 days to remove buildup and excess oil, to get volume and body in their hair. While black men can use this clarifying shampoo, it’s not recommended due to the harshness and stripping quality of the formula — which can excessively dry out your scalp and even lead to dandruff or fungal infections.

Therefore, experts recommend that black men and women use shampoos that are designed to soften, hydrate, and nourish, over those that are designed to clarify and provide volume. Following these guidelines will ensure you get the shiny, healthy hair of your dreams!

How often should you shampoo?

While the answer to this question will depend on your individual preferences and even environmental factors like the type of climate you live in, experts generally recommend shampooing less if you have curlier or afro-textured hair. This is due to the fact that this texture is naturally dryer, and shampooing too often can lead to excessive damage and split ends. The unique structure and density of black hair means you don’t need to shampoo as often as you’d think.

Aiming to shampoo your hair every 7-10 days is optimal to keep your scalp clean and balanced, without drying your ends. If you feel like you can without shampooing for longer, feel free to experiment with lengthening the duration between each wash.

You can keep your hair smelling fresh and clean between washes with hair creams, oils, and sprays.

What shampoos should you avoid if you have black hair?

When it comes to black hair, there are several ingredients that you should avoid, if you want the best results for your locks. Afro-textured hair is known to be quite temperamental, which means using the wrong ingredients can result in breakage and shedding. Here’s a list of ingredients you should keep an eye out for in your hair care products, and avoid if possible:

Sulphates

Parabens

Alcohol

Phthalates

Allergens

What are some tips to improve the health of your hair?

Healthy hair is partly genetic, partly how well you take care of the health of your hair and body. Several factors can influence the health of your hair, including the type of shampoo, conditioner, and hair care products you use, any environmental stressors present, and the type of lifestyle you are living. Here are several tips to keep in mind when you’re looking to improve the health of your hair:

Eat a healthy and balanced diet. If you’re lacking in any vitamins, minerals, or essential fatty acids, this will show in the health of your hair. Make sure you eat enough protein as this helps to increase hair growth and luster. Decreasing your consumption of overly processed and fatty foods can also help keep your hair vibrant and shiny. Dietary supplements can help if you want to keep your nutrient consumption up.

Avoid too much chemical processing or styling. If possible, let your hair air dry after a shower. Excessive hair drying, straightening, or chemical processing can result in dry and brittle hair. This also includes excessive bleaching or hair dyeing. If you have to blow dry or straighten your hair, ensure you’re using a heat protectant spray.

Keep a regular wash routine. Once your hair is used to a routine, try to stick with it as much as possible. It doesn’t matter if you wash your hair once a week or once a fortnight, make sure you’re properly cleansing, moisturizing, and styling after each wash. This also means avoiding excessively hot showers which can dry out your scalp.

Incorporate scalp massages and hair oiling. For that extra smooth hair feeling, why not try out scalp massages and hair oiling? Both of these can be done at home and require only your fingers and a hair oil of your choosing. Gently massaging your scalp before showers can help stimulate the hair follicles and hair oiling regularly will keep your ends soft and supple.