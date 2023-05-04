Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many of us, especially women, our hair is a big part of the image we present to the world.

We often express our personalities, creativity, emotions, or general mood with a new haircut, style, or color.

But to take full advantage of the range of hair possibilities out there, it’s important to start with a fresh “canvas,” which means a clean, healthy head of hair. Unfortunately, a lot of the methods of self-expression we’ve mentioned can have a negative effect on the health of your hair.

Too much styling, especially with high heat, color, or chemical treatments can lead to your hair becoming dry or damaged. The ends will split, the color will fade, and you may even start losing your hair over time.

If you notice that your hair has become too dry to manage, don’t worry. Dry or dehydrated hair is a common condition, and the good news is it’s usually reversible.

How to Repair Your Dry Hair—Fast

The quickest and easiest way to take on the problem of dry or damaged hair is to find products that will give it the moisture it needs to look and feel healthy again. You may want to start with a trim to remove the split or dead ends, but a shampoo and conditioner designed for dry hair can help tackle the root of the problem—literally.

To help you in your search, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the 22 best shampoos and conditioners for dry hair. Whether your hair is straight or curly, a little dry, or very damaged, you’ll find at least one set of products here to suit your needs. Feel free to mix and match!

If you still have any burning questions about how to take care of dry hair after reading through the list, see our FAQ section at the end.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner

From a haircare brand based in New York, Blu Atlas’ Shampoo and Conditioner are made up of 98% naturally-derived ingredients that will restore your dry hair and replenish it with moisture.

The shampoo uses gentle coconut-derived cleansers to remove dirt and impurities from your hair and scalp. No moisture-stripping sulfates are included in these products, which are also free from parabens, phthalates, and animal products.

The shampoo is designed to rehydrate your hair with jojoba oil, which also nourishes the hair and scalp with antioxidants and fatty acids. Soothing Aloe vera adds even more antioxidants to strengthen the hair and promote scalp health.

Blu Atlas Conditioner provides a light, creamy moisturizing effect that won’t weigh down the hair. Featuring argan oil and avocado oil, this conditioner infuses the hair with essential fatty acids that help repair damaged strands. It’s no wonder that this powerful set is first on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for dry hair.

Do you have curly or coily hair that looks its best when you wash it only a few times a week? Amika created their Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner just for you. This creamy formula will leave your hair hydrated for 72 hours after washing. It’s ideal for people with delicate, damaged hair, and all types of textured, wavy, or curly hair.

Both products include moisturizers from natural sources, such as squalane, blue algae, bio-fermented coconut water, and hyaluronic acid. Squalane and hyaluronic both help to seal the hydration into your hair, keeping it soft and fresh between wash days. The conditioner penetrates the hair, giving it volume and a healthy bounce.

If you’ve been battling dry hair and frizz but don’t need to wash your hair every day, Hydro Rush’s Intense Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner could be the perfect fit.

Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Shampoo deeply cleanses your dry hair and while adding moisture from its 98% natural formula. Algae extract is a unique element in this selection that absorbs excess oil and gently scrubs product buildup from the scalp. This sea plant also contains antioxidants to protect against heat and prevent future damage.

Argan oil is a key ingredient in Don’t Despair, Repair! Conditioner. It moisturizes and restores damage to the hair strands, leaving your hair nourished and protected. Sodium PCA is also included in the conditioner to help lock in the additional hydration so your hair can repair and rebalance itself from within.

These products work well for all hair types, as they are free from sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, and artificial dyes.

Malin + Goetz includes a mix of amino acids and coconut-derived surfactants in its Gentle Hydrating Shampoo to nourish and restore your hair to its healthy, balanced state. Also included in the formula is panthenol, a powerful vitamin that also helps to strengthen the strands and protect them from dehydration. The scent is subtle and light, with hints of neroli and basil for a citrus-savory finish.

We matched the Gentle Hydrating Shampoo with Cilantro Hair Conditioner, which uses essential fatty acids from sunflower seed oil and shea butter to invigorate and rehydrate the hair. Cilantro extract is a unique ingredient with soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that will calm any scalp irritations as well.

Lightweight and gentle enough to use every day, this pair will leave your hair feeling clean and hydrated without any heavy product buildup weighing it down.

If your hair is extremely dry and damaged, you’re probably looking for an extreme solution. Redken designed their Extreme Strength Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to target and repair hair that has been weakened by continuous damage. Using an exclusive RCT Protein Complex, the shampoo restructures the whole hair from the roots to ends as it cleans.

The conditioner fortifies and protects the hair with Redken’s Strength Complex, made up of arginine and other amino acids that leave your hair stronger and help guard from future damage.

Your hair will look and feel smoother, shinier, and will bounce back to perfect health using Redken’s Extreme Strength Repair system.

Biolage’s HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioning Balm can bring balanced moisture to your hair, reduce frizz, and smooth out split ends in the process. Aloe, the featured ingredient in both products, provides natural hydration and has anti-inflammatory effects, so it will soothe and nourish the scalp as it helps moisturize your hair from the roots.

The HydraSource Conditioning Balm is formulated to smooth away frizz and flyaways by controlling static in the hair. When you include both of these products in your haircare routine, you’ll see a 15x increase in your hair’s ability to hold and maintain a perfect moisture balance.

This combination from a trusted brand is a solid choice for anyone looking to make their hair softer, healthier, and easier to manage.

Aveda’s Nutriplenish line is like food for your hair. Both the vegan, sulfate-free, shampoo and conditioner feature a superfood blend of plant butters and natural oils that cleanse and restore your dry hair. With 94% naturally-derived ingredients, this deep moisture formula will leave your hair feeling soft and nourished.

Some of the most powerful natural hydration sources are in this formula, including pomegranate oil (rich in omega-5), mango butter, and certified organic coconut oil. These all contain essential fats and nutrients that will penetrate deep into the hair and leave a lasting layer of moisture.

The scent is reminiscent of a cozy winter morning, with a blend of cocoa, organic ginger, cardamom, and other essences from plants and flowers.

Sometimes you just need to keep it simple, and here we have argan oil that has been used for thousands of years as a natural moisturizer. It is packed with essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that are all known to nourish and strengthen both the hair and skin of your scalp.

Moroccanoil features argan oil in all of their products, and their Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner are no different.

This powerful combination also includes red algae, a natural moisturizer from the sea, which also helps to fortify and strengthen the hair cuticle. For smooth, shiny hair that will keep the compliments rolling in, try this shampoo and conditioner as soon as possible.

For even more hydration, use Moroccanoil’s Intense Hydrating Mask a few times a week as well.

While Kérastase offers a range of products for all levels of dry or damaged hair, we included this set from their Nutritive line designed for dry to extremely dry hair. The shampoo and conditioner both include a powerful combination of naturally-derived ingredients that nourish and strengthen the hair from the inside out.

Benzoin resin works to soothe the scalp and form a protective barrier on the hair follicles, reducing loss of essential moisture. Iris root extract creates a nourishing coating on the hair fibers to enhance the texture of the hair, and ceramides help to seal in moisture and bring a healthy shine to your locks. Xylose brings essential thermo-protective elements that protect against heat damage from styling.

If your hair is dry or damaged due to color treatment, Pureology’s Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner can infuse your hair with the hydration it needs, while also preserving the vibrant color in your hair. The gentle, sulfate-free formula in these products uses jojoba oil for a hydration boost while thoroughly cleaning all the product buildup and excess oils from your hair.

Both products include Pureology’s patented Antifade Complex that keeps your color intense and prevents it from fading or becoming dull. Rose and green tea extracts soothe the scalp and provide nourishing antioxidants that will help repair your hair. Multi-weight proteins in the conditioner will help lock in the hydration and plump your strands, adding volume and lift to lifeless locks.

There’s a reason that Pureology is trusted by hair stylists around the world, and why it made our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for dry hair.

Curly hair often has different needs than other hair types, and that’s where the self-proclaimed “curl experts” at Ouidad step in. Curl Quencher Shampoo and Conditioner deliver exactly what they claim on the label. Your thirsty curls, coils, or waves will get all the hydration they need to bounce back into their natural shape—minus the frizz.

The shampoo gently cleanses with a nourishing formula made up of hydrolyzed wheat proteins that add moisture and strength to your strands without weighing the curls down. The formula also includes chamomile and vitamins A and E which calm and nourish the scalp.

The creamy Curl Quencher Conditioner adds more hydration with algae extract, meadowfoam seed and arnica flower. Your curls will be defined and enhanced after giving them this Curl Quencher duo—so go forth and hydrate!

L’Oreal created Hyaluron Plump Shampoo and Conditioner to help anyone whose hair has trouble retaining moisture. Even if you go days between washes, adding this pair to your hair care routine will keep your locks smooth and hydrated for 72 hours.

The key ingredient in both products, hyaluronic acid, coats the hair cuticle with a protective layer of moisture. This molecule, also found in the body, can hold and retain the essential hydration your hair needs to look and feel its best.

The creamy conditioner is full of lipids that nourish your hair, smoothing out any frizz and preventing flyaways. If you prefer to wait a few days between washes, your hair will still maintain a perfect moisture balance, thanks to L’Oreal’s Hyaluron Plump system.

Another brand that caters to the curly-haired among us, Maui Moisture created their lightweight shampoo and conditioner to nourish and moisturize the hair without compromising those coily curls.

With a base of aloe vera and coconut water, Nourish and Moisture Shampoo provides a deep clean without leaving any residue behind. No silicones, sulfates or synthetic dyes are included in this refreshing pair that will leave your hair smelling like you just got back from a tropical island.

Gentle enough for daily use, the conditioner adds more natural hydration from guava oil and mango butter, giving your hair an antioxidant boost along with a smooth, healthy look.

If you have hair that breaks easily and can’t seem to retain enough moisture, don’t worry! SheaMoisture comes to the rescue with their High Porosity Moisture Replenish Shampoo. The luxurious, sulfate-free formula gently rinses away all the dirt and impurities while replenishing your dry hair with its natural power-hydrators – mongongo and jojoba oils, aloe vera, and of course the brand’s signature ingredient, fair trade shea butter.

Paired with this restorative shampoo is their High Porosity Moisture Replenish Masque. This deep conditioner helps repair damaged hair by forming a protective layer that smooths out the hair cuticles. The hair masque should only be used a few times per week, and you can alternate it with any of the other high-quality SheaMoisture conditioners to maintain your hair’s moisture balance.

Coconut milk is another classic moisturizer that works effectively to rehydrate dry hair, and its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe the scalp at the same time. Herbal Essences is a good example of a brand that doesn’t need to empty your wallet to provide quality hair care products.

Their Coconut Milk Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner have been tested by dermatologists so they are safe for sensitive skin and gentle enough to use daily. Along with being certified PETA cruelty-free, this duo are also free from SLES, parabens, and colorants.

With a scent of coconut, vanilla, and white florals, your hair will feel like it’s getting a royal treatment with every wash.

Known for its sulfate-free coconut-based hair products, OGX took a different angle with their Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner. The shampoo includes the hydrating argan oil to supplement its coconut-based cleansers to remove dirt and impurities without stripping essential moisture from the hair.

In addition to argan oil, the conditioner contains a nourishing blend of avocado oil, cocoa seed oil, coconut oil and aloe leaf juice. This powerful yet gentle combination will leave your hair smooth and protect against damage. Hydrolyzed keratin adds another strengthening element to fortify your hair and allow its natural beauty to shine through.

If you want sleeker, stronger hair as soon as possible (or if, like us, you just love the rose-gold packaging), you should definitely try Vegamour’s HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner. Using a proprietary vegan silk alternative to keratin and silicone called Karmatin, this powerful set promises to make your hair eight times more hydrated after just one use.

Karmatin bonds to the hair strands, strengthening them and repairing the damage that could be causing your locks to be dry and dull. Vegamour also state that this combination will keep your hair moisturized for 72 hours after use, and they offer a money-back guarantee.

You have nothing to lose but those frizzies and flyaways if you try HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner.

This combination from Olaplex is designed to restore dry, damaged hair. One of their best-sellers, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo puts their bond-building technology to work, fusing the broken hair bonds back together at the molecular level. Whether your main concern is heat damage, frizz, or general hair health, this shampoo is an effective solution.

No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner provides a light but effective layer of moisture to coat the hair and create a lasting seal for the new hair bonds. You’ll notice improvement very quickly as your hair begins to heal, leaving it shiny, soft, and tangle-free.

The bottles may have a minimalist look, but inside is the secret to healthy, low-maintenance hair.

Long before oat milk lattes were a trend, Aveeno was using the natural moisturizing power of oats in their hair and skincare products. Infused with a nourishing combination of colloidal oatmeal extract, sweet almond seed extract, and other soothing ingredients, the shampoo adds just enough moisture that your hair will feel soft and touchable but not heavy.

The conditioner is gentle enough for daily use, and both products are made without dyes, parabens, or sulfates so your hair will hold onto that yummy oat-almond moisture blend.

If you want an even more intense hydration boost, try the Oat Milk Blend Leave-in Milk a few times a week instead of the conditioner.

Offering a sulfate-free, creamy lathering formula with 77% sustainably sourced ingredients of natural origin is the world-renowned Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Hydrate Shampoo.

This selection contains organic olive and oat peptide to infuse dry hair with essential fats and restorative nutrients. The gentle formula is color safe, vegan, and free from paraben and gluten, so it works well with all hair and skin types.

Clean Beauty Hydrate Conditioner boasts a whopping 92% nature-sourced ingredients, and provides healing moisture to the strands as the oat peptides form a barrier that seals in hydration.

With a mild floral, earthy fragrance, your senses will be as satisfied as your hair is with these products.

Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Shampoo uses silk amino acids combined with proteins to soften and fortify even the most damaged of strands. The formula also includes virgin marula oil, which infuses the hair shaft with natural fatty acids that will restore health and vibrance to your hair.

Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Conditioning Leave-In Milk includes Abyssinian, argan and marula oils which rebuild hair bonds to protect against heat damage without leaving a heavy buildup of product that might impact the hair’s volume and lift.

You’ll see results quickly after using the Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing system on your hair, and you can continue to use it every day as it contains no sulfates, silicones, dyes, fragrances, or alcohols that might otherwise dry it out.

JVN created both the Nurture Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner to nourish dry hair and protect against frizz. The key ingredient, hemisqualane 101, provides superior protective qualities compared to silicones and naturally guards against damage and breakage while preserving your hair color.

The pillowy texture of the conditioner clings to the hair just enough to coat it with deep, nourishing moisture, but rinses clean without leaving behind any residue. The fragrance is like a summer garden, with notes of lemon and blackcurrant, mixed with musky white orchid, sandalwood and vanilla.

The final selections in our list of the 22 best shampoos and conditioners for dry hair, this duo are suitable for all hair types, but are especially effective for frizzy, dry, and medium to coarse textures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the signs of dry hair?

There are a few ways to tell if your hair is dry. First, you may notice that it feels dry and rough to the touch. Frizz and flyaways—the little hairs that stick out every which way—are two more telltale signs that your hair needs some extra hydration. Your hair could be frizzy due to moisture in the air, but if the frizz persists in all types of weather, or if your hair is difficult to style, you probably have an issue with dry hair.

Is it better to use a leave-in conditioner for dry hair?

Conditioners are very important in repairing dry and damaged hair, but they are not all created equal. The best conditioners will add moisture that will hydrate the hair without leaving a residue behind. If your hair is very dry, tangles easily, or doesn’t hold moisture very well, a leave-in conditioner may work better for you than the kind that rinses away. But if your scalp is sensitive or your hair is very thin, you’ll probably want to stick with a standard rinse-out conditioner.

Another type of deep conditioner you may consider for very dehydrated hair is a hair masque. This is a very thick, creamy product that you work into your damp hair after washing it and a brief towel dry. Similar to a facial mask, you’ll leave the hair mask on your hair for up to 30 minutes, allowing enough time for the conditioning agents to really penetrate the hair follicles. After you rinse it out, your hair will feel much softer and instantly hydrated.

A hair mask is a special treatment that you can work into your hair care routine a few times per week, rather than using as a daily conditioner.

