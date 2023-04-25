12 Best Shampoos and Conditioners For Hair Loss

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair loss can occur across various age groups and it is not limited to older populations. Whether hair loss is due to medication, lifestyle changes, or environmental factors, it can be a cause for concern — especially if you’re looking for that thick, healthy head of hair.

Serious health conditions may need the input of a health professional to figure out how to get your hair back to its original condition. However, some hair products may be able to assist in the hair growth and strengthening process due to a good amount of beneficial ingredients.

We’ve scoured the internet for the best shampoos and conditioners for hair loss suitable for regular use. From drugstore classics to higher-end options, there will be a product for your specific hair needs.

When you’re dealing with hair loss, overly harsh shampoos may do more damage than good. While they work hard to clarify and deep clean your scalp, they can aggravate the delicate skin around your hair follicles, leading to increased breakage and even further hair loss. Because of this, you should always look for a gentler shampoo, like the Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo.

Available in two decadent scents, the unisex-friendly classic and the fruitier coconut apricot, this shampoo has quickly become a cult-favorite amongst the hair care community. Designed to target stressed and overly fragile hair, you’ll be able to reap the benefits of luxurious ingredients — like jojoba protein, aloe vera, vegan biotin, and saw palmetto — at a reasonable price point.

The gentle yet powerful formula works hard to reveal incredibly soft and smooth hair strands, with a soothed scalp. Also, did we mention how we love Blu Atlas is on a mission to improve clean beauty with every Blu Atlas product being composed of 96-100% naturally sourced ingredients? This shampoo is also made in the USA, vegan, free from sulfates and parabens.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, you’ll probably have heard of Olaplex from various news articles around the internet — and if not, from hair salons and professional hairdressers. Known for their renowned Olaplex Bond Building Technology™, this shampoo works to protect and repair your hair from everyday environmental stressors while re-linking broken bonds. This means a noticeable difference for frizzy hair and split-ends.

While it’s a popular shampoo in hair salons due to its ability to improve the health of dyed or bleached hair, it can also be used at home. In fact, if your hair loss is exacerbated by your strands snapping or breaking off which results in noticeable thinner and more fragile hair, the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo could work wonders.

Do note that this is not your regular drug store shampoo. Olaplex is known for their revolutionary formulas but also their higher-than-average price points, so it’s probably not a product you’ll want to be using regularly. We love that the Olaplex range is conveniently numbered and complementary to each other. For example, the conditioner is No.5 and the hair oil is no.7 in the range. It’s likely that you’ll get the best benefits if you combine the various products.

Unlike many of the shampoos on this list which are designed for all (or multiple) hair types, this Living Proof Full Shampoo is specially formulated for fine and flat hair. Fine and flat hair may be more prone to breakage and split ends. Due to the size and shape of the hair follicle, these split ends are usually more visible, which can be annoying.

Available in 3 separate size bottles (making it perfect for on-the-go travel or a jumbo sized option for the whole family), this shampoo is gentle enough for regular use but also keeps hair cleaner, stronger, and longer. The result? Beautifully thick and vibrant hair. Fine hair can be weighed down by excessive product or just sweat and oil during the course of the day. When this occurs, your hair will look limp and lifeless. Living Proof Full Shampoo will inject some body, volume, and life into your tresses without weighing it down.

The potent formula is made without any parabens, silicones, and sulfates. It’s also color-safe, meaning you can be confident that it won’t unexpectedly fade colored or highlighted hair. We also love the inclusion of slip modifiers in the formula to reduce surface friction and gently remove oily residue.

This clear gel-like shampoo from Bumble and Bumble gently foams so you can get volume and hydration at the same time. Bumble and Bumble is known for their wide range of high-performance hair products, suitable for all types of hair textures and styling preferences. Their thickening shampoo is specially formulated for fine to medium types of hair that are straight to wavy — so if your hair is on the thicker or curlier end of hair types, you may want to try something else a bit more nourishing.

While the formula is lightweight, it foams up well to form a delectable scent and shower experience. For best results, the Bumble and Bumble team recommends pairing the use of this shampoo with their matching Thickening Volume Conditioner. However, you’ll likely be so obsessed with how the shampoo feels and performs that you’ll want to try out the conditioner as well.

As with all Bumble and Bumble products, their Thickening Volume Shampoo is carefully formulated without parabens, mineral oil, formaldehyde, and phthalates. It does contain SLS, so this could be worth taking into consideration.

If you have some extra money to spend and you don’t mind forking out some for an ultra-luxurious shampoo, give the Oribe Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo a try. With a beautiful bottle that looks striking enough to be placed in a modern art museum, this shampoo is designed to strengthen brittle, fragile, and weak hair. Do note that the scent is relatively sweet and floral, so keep this in mind if you’re searching for a more woody or intense fragrance.

Founded in 2007, Oribe is considered one of the brands that is part of the ultra-luxury hair care industry. They also produce body care products — and their signature heady fragrances are what keeps them standing out in the grooming industry. This shampoo has decadent ingredients in the formula, including bio-fermented bamboo leaf, chia seed, and plant-based protein. They work well together to protect, nourish, and build strength from inside the hair follicle.

It also gently cleanses and washes away dirt without excessively stripping the beneficial oils from the scalp. We love that there’s a matching serum and conditioner to triple up on the benefits.

On the more reasonable end of the spectrum, is the Dove Nourishing Oil Care Shampoo. Available in most drugstores and pharmacies, Dove has been a frontrunner in the beauty, hair care, and body care space for decades. Their simple yet effective formulas, reasonable price points, and no-nonsense packaging, has made them a favorite in households all over the world.

If you’re someone that wants to target frizzy hair, while strengthening the follicles to reduce hair loss, then this shampoo is a great option for you. Containing numerous weightless nourishing oils, this shampoo will help keep your hair hydrated to reduce unnecessary breakage and hair loss. Gentle enough for daily use, you’ll be able to get smoothness and nourishment without having to worry about limp, oily, hair.

Since the formula is so gentle and the fragrance is unisex-friendly, it really is a great everyday option for the whole family, even kids.

AVEDA has been one of the front-runners in the natural hair care scene for a while now — and for a good reason! They’re popular around the world for their innovative formulas, plant-powered hair care products, and incredibly addicting product fragrances made from floral and botanical extracts. They’re a 100% vegan company and they insist on staying that way. Despite all this, their products are very effective and well-loved in hair salons around the globe.

Their Invati Advanced Thickening Conditioner is no different. It’s especially designed for thinning hair in both men and women, due to factors like aging or post-pregnancy symptoms. While you will be able to achieve thickening results after first use, you can get full results in 12 weeks with regular use.

The ingredients include naturally derived amino acids, certified organic amla, and a specially curated weightless blend of plant oils to nourish and hydrate without weighing down the roots. In fact, this shampoo is so effective that it’s able to reduce hair loss by 53% when combined with the full Invati system.

The first conditioner on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for hair loss is the Redken Extreme Conditioner. Designed for ultra-protection and anti-breakage, this conditioner is infused with proteins to rebuild the hair follicle from the inside out. If your hair is currently stressed, brittle, and frizzing out, you’ll need the assistance of this conditioner to get your strands shiny and looking as good as new.

Redken is known to be the #1 professional hair care brand in the US and numerous hair stylists and hair salons use their products due to the product’s effectiveness. Damaged hair can occur due to environmental stressors, but also to chemical processing like bleaching. When extensive damage occurs, this can result in premature breakage and even hair loss.

The main star ingredient in this conditioner is a unique protein strength complex that helps give multiple levels of nourishment to the hair follicle — from the roots to the tips. Their pH balanced formula means your scalp won’t be irritated, instead expect a soothed and hydrated scalp, which will also help reduce unnecessary hair loss.

Are you searching for a creamy conditioner that will restore density to even the most thin and fragile hair? Then try out the Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Conditioner. When most people think of a conditioner, thick and heavy formulas instantly come to mind. After all, the main purpose of a conditioner is to hydrate and add intensive moisture to the middle and ends of your hair! Luckily, Philip Kingsley has produced a conditioner that is lightweight yet strengthening, for those with ultra-fine and fragile hair.

Apart from being trichologist approved, scientifically tested, and cruelty-free, this conditioner is extremely effective and volumizing hair. This can be attributed to the unique blend of ingredients, including hydrolyzed pea proteins, biomimetic ceramides, and hyper-branched polymers. Yep, those are all as scientific as they sound. All of these ingredients work together to increase the thickness of your hair strands while providing smoothing and hydrating benefits.

A lot of reviews state that they felt the results even after one wash. Of course, Philip Kingsley recommends pairing this conditioner with the matching shampoo, protein spray, and scalp drops for the full benefits.

If you’ve ever dreamed of achieving radiant and shiny looking hair, look no further than the Herbal Essences Daily Detox Shine Conditioner. If you’re currently struggling with hair loss, you may be unsure how a detox conditioner can be beneficial for your hair. When there’s an excessive amount of build-up from hair oils, grime, and environmental pollutants on your scalp, this can actually stress your strands out — resulting in unnecessary hair loss.

With refreshing and invigorating notes of mint and orange, this conditioner is gentle enough for everyday use. It’s also pH-balanced and safe for color-treated hair so you’ll know you are covering all your bases. Did you know that excess impurities and pollutants can also weigh down your hair, taking away the volume and life that is so reminiscent of healthy hair. This conditioner is especially formulated to gently wash away impurities to reveal naturally voluminous hair.

Like most of the shampoos and conditioners on this list, this conditioner gets the best results when paired with the matching detox shampoo.

Designed to give a much-needed dose of hydration to thirsty and damaged hair, the OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner is a deliciously-smelling conditioner that gets results for a variety of hair types — including frizzy and fine, coarse and damaged, curly and color-treated hair.

One of our favorite parts of this conditioner is the delicious scent that will be able to permeate through your hair long after you leave the bathroom. While you will expect the scent of coconut to shine through (and yes, this is predominantly present), there’s also notes of peach and shea butter that make it a decadent showering experience.

Coconut oil is one of the best ingredients for hair and beauty health. Used for centuries by people in India and Asia, coconut oil is packed full of antioxidants and essential fatty acids to lock in moisture and create smooth and lustrous hair. While some people prefer to directly layer a shield of coconut oil as a hair mask overnight or before a shower, if you want to add a smaller amount of coconut oil to your hair, this conditioner is a great inclusion to your everyday hair care routine.

Sometimes, we all need the help of medical-grade hair care when we’re facing hair needs that require additional assistance. Nioxin is a hair care brand producing effective hair and scalp solutions for thinning and weak hair. They’re backed with over 30 years of independent research and their various products have been well-loved and used by Americans for decades.

The Nioxin Scalp Therapy Revitalizing Conditioner is the second step in a 3-part regime tailored by Nioxin. Powerful ingredients help to cleanse the scalp, improve root resilience, and even work on the root level to increase the length and density of the hair follicle. Do note that while thicker hair is guaranteed, this formula is designed for hair fall and light to moderate amounts of hair loss. Have a talk with your healthcare professional if you’re worried about severe hair loss.

Frequently asked questions

Is thin hair more susceptible to hair loss?

It’s a common misconception that thin hair is more susceptible to hair loss. If you have thinner hair, this may look like you have less hair on your head, but it’s often the thickness of the hair follicle that is thinner, not the overall density. Thinner hair is no more susceptible to hair loss than thicker hair. The only difference is that hair loss on thinner hair may look more pronounced due to the overall hair texture.

The cause of hair loss is more complex than the type of thickness of your hair. To keep your thin hair looking voluminous and keep it growing strong and healthy, try incorporating several lifestyle changes (eating a healthy and balanced diet, drinking enough water, taking the appropriate supplements) and pairing these changes with a shampoo and conditioner suitable for thinning hair.

What is the cause of hair loss?

Hair loss can be complex and there’s not one factor that can influence the rate and amount of hair loss — rather it’s the combination of a few. Hair loss can also be genetic, which can overrule any lifestyle or environmental modifications you implement to improve hair growth and decrease breakage.

Here are some causes of hair loss:

Certain medications

Poor nutrition

Age

Pregnancy

Stress (Long-term and chronic)

Chemical processing and heat styling

Scalp infections

Smoking and drug use

Presence of hard water

Certain health conditions

High cortisol

Autoimmune diseases

Can I mix and match shampoos and conditioners?

Yes, you can. Despite popular belief, there’s no rule about only using matching shampoos and conditioners. However, the brand will likely have used the same ingredients and scent across both products. Therefore, for consistency, it’s always nice to buy the matching shampoo and conditioner. This also means that the benefits will remain consistent throughout your entire showering regime.

Should I consider my hair type when choosing a product for hair growth?

When it comes to achieving strong and healthy hair, choosing the right shampoo is just one piece of the puzzle. An important factor to consider is your hair type, as this can play a significant role in determining which shampoo will be most effective for you.

For example, if you have curly hair, you may want to look for a shampoo that’s specifically formulated for curls, as this will help to maintain the natural shape and definition of your locks.

On the other hand, if you have color-treated hair, you’ll want to look for a shampoo that’s gentle on your strands and helps to protect your color from fading.

In addition to taking your hair type into consideration, it’s also a good idea to think about the specific hair concerns you have. For example, if you’re dealing with hair loss or thinning, you may want to look for a shampoo that contains ingredients like biotin or niacin, which have been shown to promote hair growth and reduce shedding.

So, whether you’re looking to promote hair growth, reduce hair loss, or simply maintain the health and vitality of your tresses, it’s important to keep your hair type and specific concerns in mind when choosing the best shampoo for you.

When should I use shampoo and conditioner to promote hair growth?

Do you think that using shampoo and conditioner more frequently would increase your results? You should think otherwise as using shampoo and conditioner too often can actually be harmful to hair growth.

For most people, washing your hair every two to three days is enough to keep it clean and healthy. Doing this will allow the hair’s natural oils to moisturize your hair follicles. It will also protect the scalp and strands, which can promote healthy hair growth.

Frequently washing your hair can unnecessarily strip your hair of its natural oils, causing dryness, frizziness, and increasing the risk of breakage and split ends. If you have particularly oily hair or live in a hot and humid area, you may need to wash your hair more frequently. You can also play around with your schedule and find what works best for you.

If you’re looking to support hair growth, you should choose a gentle and sulfate-free, paraben-free shampoo that will clean the hair without aggravating the scalp. Conditioner is aso important and it is widely advocated that people should use conditioner each time they wash their hair. However, it is important to avoid applying it to the scalp as this can weigh the hair down and make your strands appear greasier.

Natural oils are being produced by your scalp everyday. As mentioned earlier, adding conditioner straight to the scalp may lead to extra production oil, as well as product and grime buildup. Experts recommend people to apply conditioner mostly to the middle and ends of the hair to avoid weighing down the scalp. It’s important to pay special attention to applying conditioner to these areas, as they are more prone to dryness and breakage.

So, when should you shampoo and conditioner? As a general rule, you should use both products every time you wash your hair, which is typically every two to three days.

Cleaning your hair well and regularly will help to keep your hair clean and hydrated, which can promote hair growth. Just be sure to choose products that are appropriate for your specific hair type and needs.

