13 Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Oily Hair

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re someone who struggles with oily hair, you know just how frustrating it can be. No matter how often you wash your hair, it always seems to look greasy and weighed down, making you feel less than confident about your appearance.

But don’t worry; you’re not alone. Oily hair is a common issue for many people, and there are plenty of ways to tackle it. One of the most important things you can do is choose the right shampoo and conditioner.

When it comes to shampoos, look for ones that are specifically designed for oily hair. These formulas will usually contain ingredients like salicylic acid and tea tree oil, which gently remove excess oil and buildup from your scalp. You might also want to avoid shampoos that contain heavy moisturizing ingredients, as these can weigh down your hair and make it look even greasier.

Conditioners can be especially tricky when you’re dealing with oily hair. While it’s essential to keep your hair hydrated and healthy, you don’t want to use a conditioner that’s too heavy and will leave a residue. Look for lightweight, oil-free conditioners that won’t weigh down your hair or contribute to the problem.

One great option for those with oily hair is a clarifying shampoo. These shampoos are designed to deep-clean your hair and remove any buildup that might be contributing to your oily scalp. Just be sure not to use them too often, as they can strip your hair of its natural oils.

Another thing to consider is how often you wash your hair. While it might be tempting to wash your hair every day in an effort to combat the oil, this can actually make the problem worse. When you wash your hair too often, you strip it of its natural oils, which can cause your scalp to overproduce oil in response. Instead, try washing your hair every other day or every few days, and use dry shampoo in between washes to absorb any excess oil.

Overall, dealing with oily hair can be a bit of a challenge, but with the right shampoo and conditioner, you can get it under control. Don’t know where to start? Check out our list of the 13 best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair. As you explore the options, remember to be patient, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different products until you find what works best for you. Good luck!

If you have oily hair, you know the struggle of finding the right shampoo that will keep your hair looking fresh and clean without stripping it of its natural oils. Look no further than the Blu Atlas Shampoo, an invigorating and strengthening product that is specifically formulated to nourish and fortify your hair while cleansing away dirt and oil.

One of the key ingredients in this shampoo is saw palmetto, which is known for its ability to promote healthy hair growth. Vegan biotin is included to further fortify your hair, ensuring that it’s strong and healthy. Jojoba protein is another important ingredient, as it helps repair strands that may have been damaged due to stress or environmental factors.

Aloe vera is also included in this shampoo to soothe your scalp and provide natural moisture. Oily hair is no match for this shampoo’s coconut-derived surfactants, which cleanse your hair without harsh chemicals, leaving it nourished and healthy.

Blu Atlas is committed to using natural ingredients in its product line, which spans everything from shampoos to face washes and beard oils. In fact, 99% of the shampoo’s ingredients are derived from plants, fruits and minerals. The shampoo is also free from parabens and preservatives.

All in all, you can feel good about using the Blu Atlas Shampoo, which is why it sits atop our list of the 13 best shampoos and conditioners for oily hair.

Like two peas in a pod, the Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner go hand in hand. The conditioner is a game-changer for those looking for a lightweight, nourishing solution.

The Blu Atlas conditioner is specially designed to target common hair concerns like dullness, dryness, breakage and frizz, using a blend of nourishing ingredients such as argan oil, avocado oil and barley protein. These ingredients work together to provide your hair with the care and attention it deserves.

Argan oil is packed with vitamin E, antioxidants and key fatty acids, which help to repair damaged hair, add shine and tame frizz. This makes it an excellent choice for those with oily hair who want to achieve a smooth and silky finish without any added weight.

Another ingredient that makes the Blu Atlas Conditioner so effective is white tea extract. This powerful extract acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and humectant, helping to moisturize and condition your hair and scalp. It also has potent antioxidant, anti-aging and antimicrobial properties, which are great for promoting healthy hair growth and preventing damage.

Finally, the inclusion of barley protein is a true standout. Barley is a member of the grass family and contains proteins and other elements that promote hair growth, including thiamin and niacin. This ingredient will leave your hair soft, shiny and easy to comb.

Say goodbye to greasy roots and hello to hydrated, refreshed locks with the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner Set, which features three refined clays to purify and rebalance your hair.

Refined clay is often added to oily hair shampoos because it absorbs excess oil and impurities. When applied to the scalp, the refined clay binds to the sebum – the natural oil produced by the scalp – and other impurities, so they can be rinsed away.

By removing excess oil and impurities from the scalp, refined clay helps to prevent the buildup of oil and sebum that can contribute to oily hair. In addition, refined clay can add volume and texture to the hair, making it appear fuller.

While the clay cleanses the hair and scalp, the essential oils in the formula help to nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. They also provide a pleasant scent.

It’s important to note that while refined clay can be beneficial for oily hair, it’s not suitable for all hair types. If you have dry or sensitive hair, using a shampoo with refined clay may strip away too much oil and leave your hair feeling dry and brittle.

The Biolage Cooling Mint Scalp Sync Shampoo is an excellent choice for those with oily hair. Inspired by the antibacterial and calming properties of the mint leaf, this shampoo effectively cleanses excess oil from both the scalp and hair, leaving them feeling refreshed and revitalized.

But it’s not just about cleaning away excess oil. This shampoo also moisturizes and smooths overprocessed hair, nourishing and preventing damage while keeping your locks silky and manageable. The result is a healthy, vibrant head of hair that looks and feels its best.

In addition to its functional benefits, the Biolage Cooling Mint Scalp Sync Shampoo offers a sensory experience. The iconic uplifting fragrances act as a meaningful emotional trigger, representing a moment of small indulgence and escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Biolage has been one of the brands at the forefront of innovation in haircare. The company takes its ethical responsibilities seriously, and all of its products are cruelty-free.

Indulge in the luxurious and nourishing experience of the Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Conditioner. This exquisite conditioner utilizes its clarifying and exfoliating properties to give your hair a fresh start. Say goodbye to any stubborn buildup or oily residue that may be weighing down your hair, as this conditioner busts through it effortlessly.

What sets this conditioner apart is its natural exfoliant properties, which gently remove any dead skin cells or impurities that may be blocking your hair follicles, allowing your hair to breathe and look its best. And let’s not forget about the stunning shine it adds to your locks, leaving you with healthy-looking hair that radiates beauty.

This conditioner is free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, sulfated surfactants, SLS and SLES. You can trust that your hair is getting the care it deserves without compromising your health.

If you are a man with both oily and thinning hair, the Keeps Hair Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Set may be your best option. This set contains natural, scientifically proven ingredients that work to maintain healthy hair follicles. The objective is to make your thinning hair appear fuller and healthier.

Biotin, also known as vitamin H or B7, is one of the essential components of the Keeps Thickening Shampoo. Biotin is indispensable for maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails. It promotes hair growth and strengthens hair strands by enhancing the keratin infrastructure of hair. If you lack biotin, you may experience thinning hair and hair loss.

Another ingredient in Keeps Thickening Shampoo that promotes hair growth is caffeine. It functions by stimulating hair follicles and increasing scalp blood flow. Additionally, caffeine can counteract the effects of the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which contributes to hair loss in both men and women.

The shampoo also contains green tea, a source of antioxidants and other compounds that can improve hair health. Green tea’s antioxidants protect hair follicles from free radical damage, which can lead to hair loss. The tea also contains catechins, which can inhibit DHT production.

The Keeps Thickening Conditioner enhances the benefits of shampoo by fortifying the cuticle layer of the scalp and providing added protection for silky, healthy-looking hair. The conditioner’s ingredients work in tandem with those of the shampoo to achieve the best possible results.

The Keeps formula is paraben-free, so it contains no harmful ingredients that could irritate your scalp or contribute to hair loss. By combining shampoo and conditioner, you can complete your hair-care routine and maintain your hair’s optimal appearance and feel.

The Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Moisture Shampoo was developed specially for people with fine or flat hair who need a moisture boost without adding any extra weight. This salon-inspired shampoo has a cutting-edge formula that combines the advantages of deep-sea minerals with state-of-the-art hair-care technology.

Minerals found in deep sea water are the primary component of Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Moisture Shampoo. These minerals are brimming with vital nutrients like calcium, magnesium and potassium, which deeply nourish the hair while providing intense hydration. Additionally, deep sea minerals have anti-inflammatory qualities that help calm an inflamed scalp, improving the health of your hair.

Deep sea minerals also aid in strengthening the hair, lowering breakage and encouraging strong hair growth. In particular, calcium and magnesium can improve the structural integrity of hair, making it more resistant to damage brought on by environmental stressors or heat styling.

One of the distinctive qualities of the Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Moisture Shampoo is that it preserves the hair’s natural movement, making it the perfect choice for people who want to keep their hair’s natural bounce and volume. This shampoo is the best option for people with oily hair looking to restore body and fullness.

Together with the Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Moisture Conditioner, the Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Moisture Shampoo creates a thorough hair-care routine that hydrates, softens and revitalizes your hair, leaving it feeling and looking beautiful.

Have you considered using tea tree oil to improve the health of your hair and scalp? The Maple Holistics Tea Tree Conditioner for Dry Hair was created to target damaged hair, revitalize it with moisture and essential nutrients, and give hair and scalp a healthier appearance.

Due to its strong moisturizing qualities, tea tree oil is a popular choice for nourishing your scalp. Additionally, hydrating oils like lavender and rosemary are included to soothe and moisturize your scalp and promote the growth of thicker, healthier hair.

Natural astringents, such as those in lavender and rosemary, can tighten and constrict the skin and scalp, assisting in reducing the overproduction of oil, which is frequently the underlying cause of oily hair. Additionally, the antibacterial properties of lavender and rosemary can help prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi on the scalp, reducing irritation and inflammation that can cause an overproduction of sebum.

If you’re dealing with hair loss or thinning, you might want to check out the Revita High-Performance Hair Density Shampoo by DS Laboratories. It’s a powerful formula that has been clinically tested and endorsed by dermatologists for its effectiveness in enhancing hair health and growth. Plus, it contains some powerhouse ingredients, like caffeine, procyanidin B2 and biotin, which can work wonders for your hair.

One of the key components in this formula is caffeine, which offers many benefits for hair growth and rejuvenation. It helps restore the scalp’s pH balance and can get rid of any product residue without using harsh chemicals. Biotin, known as the hair-loss prevention vitamin, works with caffeine to encourage hair growth, while procyanidin B2 supports cell growth.

For the best results, try combining the Revita High-Performance Hair Density Shampoo with the Revita High-Performance Hair Density Conditioner and the Spectral DNC-N re-densifying hair therapy topical serum.

The conditioner is specially designed to combat alopecia. It will deeply hydrate and nourish your hair, leaving it soft, smooth and radiant. The serum is a potent hair-growth treatment that contains a powerful blend of ingredients that work together to stimulate hair growth, decrease hair loss and enhance overall hair health. You can apply it directly to your scalp to deeply penetrate the hair follicles for targeted therapy. And, thanks to DS Laboratories’ Nanosome Delivery System, the serum ensures that your hair fully benefits from all the ingredients.

If you struggle with thin, flat, oily hair, this argan oil hydrating shampoo and conditioner set from Tree to Tub may be precisely what you need. The vegan formula helps combat buildup while giving your hair a weightless volume and shine, so you’ll be saying goodbye to greasy locks in no time.

The Tree to Tub Clarifying Argan Oil Shampoo is a good choice for oily hair because it is specifically formulated to cleanse the hair and scalp without stripping away natural oils.

One of the key ingredients in this shampoo is argan oil, which is known for its nourishing and moisturizing properties. It’s also lightweight and non-greasy, which makes it suitable for oily hair types.

In addition, this shampoo contains natural ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and olive leaf, which can help soothe and balance the scalp. These ingredients work together to remove excess oil and buildup from the hair while providing gentle cleansing and nourishment.

The Tree to Tub Moisturizing Argan Oil Conditioner is suitable for all hair types. It is formulated with organic coconut oil and aloe vera to give your hair a hydrating boost and make it easier to detangle. If you have a dry, sensitive scalp, this detangling conditioner can help soothe and balance it with pomegranate and soapberry, which reduce excess oil and regulate your scalp’s pH.

The hydrating conditioner is infused with pure peppermint essential oil, providing a crisp, refreshing scent and gently tingles while detangling.

Do you have oily hair and live in an area with hard water? If you’ve answered yes to both, we recommend you try a clarifying shampoo like the Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two, Clarifying once or twice a week.

Clarifying shampoos are designed to provide deep cleansing of the hair, removing any buildup or residue that may be weighing your hair down and leaving it looking dull. By using a clarifying shampoo, you can restore the natural shine and vitality of your hair.

What makes this Paul Mitchell shampoo stand out is that it is not only effective but also safe for colored hair. Its gentle formula ensures that it will not strip away colors or cause them to fade prematurely, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to maintain their hair color while benefiting from a deep cleaning.

Moreover, this shampoo is vegan and free from parabens, which means it is safe and healthy for both you and the environment. By choosing a clarifying shampoo that is not only effective but gentle and eco-friendly, you can feel good about the impact you are making on the planet while enjoying beautiful, healthy hair.

When it comes to creating the appearance of thicker hair, Bellisso’s Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner set is a game-changer. This thickening shampoo and conditioner for fine hair coats each strand, giving the appearance of more luxurious, fuller hair. It’s ideal for both men and women looking for high-quality hair-thickening products that actually work.

Bellisso products are free of sulfates and parabens and have never been tested on animals. Best of all, the shampoo and conditioner are suitable for all hair types. It’s time to say goodbye to hair products that fail to live up to their claims. With Bellisso, you can be confident that you’re getting the best shampoo and conditioner money can buy.

The OUAI Fine Conditioner is an excellent option for those with fine hair who are seeking volume. This nourishing formula contains keratin, biotin and chia seed oil to help strengthen and hydrate your locks.

Chia seed oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which help to nourish and protect the hair from damage. It also has natural astringent properties that can help to tighten hair follicles and reduce oiliness. When used in hair-care products, chia seed oil can help to keep the scalp hydrated and balanced while reducing excess oil.

Founded by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, OUAI offers luxury hair-care products at affordable prices. Simply apply the conditioner to wet hair from mid-shaft to the ends, comb through with your fingers and rinse clean. For best results, pair with the OUAI Fine Shampoo to achieve your desired hair.

All OUAI products are carefully crafted to save you time while promoting hair health. The brand only uses the finest ingredients and avoids harmful ones, without compromising quality.

Conclusion

Dealing with oily hair can be a frustrating experience, but there are plenty of ways to tackle the issue. Choosing the right shampoo and conditioner is key, so look for products that are specifically designed for oily hair and contain ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil.

Be careful not to use heavy moisturizing conditioners that will weigh down your hair, and consider using a clarifying shampoo to deep clean your hair and remove any buildup. It’s also important not to wash your hair too often, as this can strip it of its natural oils and cause your scalp to overproduce oil.

With patience and experimentation, you can find the right products to keep your hair looking fresh and clean. Our top picks include the Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner, L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner Set, and the Biolage Cooling Mint Scalp Sync Shampoo.

