The 22 Best Shampoos for Kids in 2024

Bathtime with the kids can be both a fun and challenging experience, depending on the day! Nothing makes bath time more complicated than your kiddo cleaning soap residue from their eyes. First comes the burn, then comes the tears. At this point, you might as well say goodbye to the fun toys, games, and songs.

While we all know how important it is to take care of our kiddos’ delicate hair and scalp, bathtime doesn’t have to be a painful experience. Numerous products on the market are not only tear-free, but are ultra-hydrating, moisturizing, and cleansing. And you’re in luck, as we’re here to help you find them.

When choosing a shampoo for kids, it’s also important to consider a child’s hair type, age, and any specific hair or scalp concerns they may have. Avoid shampoos that contain harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, and choose products with ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and coconut oil that are gentle on the scalp.

On another note, kids are also more likely to enjoy washing their hair if the shampoo smells good. Look for scents like strawberry, watermelon, or grape that are fun and appealing to children.

With so many options out there, it can be a daunting task to choose the perfect shampoo. But don’t worry; we’ve got your back! We’ve compiled a list of the 22 best shampoos for kids that will make bath time a breeze and leave your little ones with clean, healthy, and happy hair. Let’s dive in!

We’re topping off our list of the 22 best shampoos for kids with the Blu Atlas Shampoo. This baby-friendly option––parents, you can use it, too!–– is effective in cleaning and moisturizing delicate baby hair while also being free of harmful chemicals.

Ingredients of saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba protein, and aloe vera work in unison to strengthen and moisturize scalp and hair follicles. Aloe vera, in particular, supports soothing and calming the scalp, reducing inflammation and promoting healthy hair growth.

The shampoo’s cleansing power comes from using gentle coconut surfactants, which effectively eliminate dirt and excess oil without stripping hair of its natural oils. Even as the shampoo works its magic to cleanse, it nourishes and replenishes hair with essential nutrients, leaving it feeling softer, smoother, and more manageable.

All Blu Atlas products are free from harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, which may irritate your baby’s delicate scalp. For added reassurance, Blu Atlas is advised by board-certified dermatologists to ensure its products are safe and up to standard.

Looking for a gentle yet effective shampoo and body wash that the whole family can use? Look no further than the Baby Shampoo + Body Wash by Honest! This best-selling 2-in-1 product is specially designed to leave your little one’s hair and skin soft and clean without any tears or irritation.

The formula is made with a blend of natural ingredients like calming aloe and chamomile extracts, which are known for their soothing and moisturizing properties. It is also hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, making it safe for even the most sensitive skin.

When you choose Honest Baby Shampoo + Body Wash, you can feel good knowing that you’re using a product that is free from harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, dyes, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde donors, and SLS/SLES.

So why wait? Try Honest Baby Shampoo + Body Wash today and give your kiddos the gentle, effective cleansing they deserve. The shampoo-body wash hybrid has four delicious scents: sweet almond, citrus vanilla, lavender, and sweet cream.

Bathing your little one is a precious opportunity for bonding, and opting for a baby wash and shampoo that is hypoallergenic and tear-free, such as Johnson’s Head-To-Toe Baby Body Wash and Hair Shampoo, can enhance the experience. This shampoo is a classic favorite, offering a mild and gentle option suitable for daily use.

Pediatricians have tested this gentle cleanser and is pH-balanced, helping to maintain your baby’s natural skin moisture barrier. Additionally, its pleasant scent adds to the overall enjoyment of bath time.

With its No More Tears formula, Johnson’s Head-To-Toe Baby Body Wash and Hair Shampoo is gentle and safe for your baby’s eyes. Furthermore, it effectively removes 99.9% of germs while remaining ultra-mild, making it ideal for your baby’s delicate skin and hair. It is also free of harmful substances such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, dyes, and harsh fragrances.

For the fourth item on our list of the 22 best shampoos for kids in 2024, let’s take a look at the Babyganics Shampoo + Body Wash. This product will help make bath time even more fun since you can rest assured that your little kiddo receives a thorough and gentle cleanse.

Pediatrician and dermatologist-tested the Babyganics Shampoo + Body Wash features a foaming formula that produces a fun-inducing thick and instant foam for a full-body cleanse. It rinses off easily, leaving no residue behind. Plus, it’s non-allergenic and tear-free, ensuring a safe and comfortable bath time for your baby.

One of the best things about Babyganics Shampoo + Body Wash is that it is free from harsh chemicals. Instead, it is made with a unique blend of tomato, sunflower, cranberry, black cumin, and raspberry seed oils. These plant-derived and thoughtfully chosen ingredients make this product safe and gentle for your baby’s delicate skin.

Burt’s Bees is a well-known brand, but did you know about their cleansing and nourishing Burt’s Bees Baby Shampoo & Wash? This tear-free and gentle baby shampoo and body wash will leave your child’s skin silky, soft, and smooth. It’s ideal for cleaning and softening delicate and sensitive skin thanks to its 98.7% natural origin formula.

This gentle and non-irritating shampoo and body wash set is intended to cleanse from head to toe without irritating. Soy proteins moisturize and soften the skin while the natural and plant-based cleansing complex gently cleanses.

Burt’s Bees Baby Shampoo & Wash not only cleans and softens effectively, but it also has a fresh and clean scent that leaves your baby smelling irresistible.

Are you fed up with shampoos and conditioners that leave your children’s hair dry and lifeless? And do you want something gentle, safe, and inexpensive? Fresh Monster 2-in-1 Kids Shampoo & Conditioner is an optimal solution for you.

This toxin-free, plant-based formula offers a multi-tasking solution that leaves your child’s hair clean, shiny, and silky soft. No more tears during bath time because this natural, safe, and gentle formula will not irritate their eyes. As an added bonus, this product is scented with natural fruit and botanical extracts.

Fresh Monster is dedicated to using only the most natural and safe ingredients in its products. The company is cruelty-free, and its products are free of harsh chemicals, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and dyes.

The Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo is a 2-in-1 bath wash and hair shampoo infused with oat extract, which is perfect for nourishing and soothing your little one’s sensitive skin.

Oat extract’s moisturizing properties can help soothe dry and irritated skin. This is especially beneficial for babies, who often have sensitive skin. Oat extract also contains anti-inflammatory properties to reduce redness and itching on both the scalp and skin.

The Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo’s rich and lathering formula is tear-free, soap-free, hypoallergenic, and free from harsh chemicals. On that note, you can feel confident knowing that this product is gentle and safe for your baby.

Aveeno is a trusted brand recommended by pediatricians, and this baby cleansing wash and shampoo is no exception. It’s gentle enough for daily use, helping to keep your baby’s skin and hair soft, smooth, and healthy-looking.

The Mustela Gentle Shampoo is a high-quality shampoo that will keep your baby’s hair and scalp clean, healthy, and protected. An ideal solution for daily use, the shampoo comprises 93% plant-based ingredients, including the nourishing chamomile extract, which softens and detangles hair, and avocado perseose, which protects and hydrates dry scalps.

And if you’re worried about the shampoo triggering an allergic reaction in your kiddo, the Mustela Gentle Shampoo will quickly quell your fears. This hypoallergenic product is specially formulated to minimize the risk of any adverse reactions. Plus, it’s been tested under both pediatric and dermatological control, so you can trust that it’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin.

The Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo not only effectively cleanses, but it also helps retain moisture in your little one’s skin and hair. Calendula from the marigold flower is used in this formula because of its soothing and moisturizing properties. This gentle ingredient softens and moisturizes even the most sensitive scalps and skin, leaving behind a fresh and pleasant scent that both you and your child will enjoy.

The Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo is dermatologist-tested and recommended. The formula is hypoallergenic and free of potentially harmful ingredients such as parabens, colorants, and mineral oil, which can irritate your baby’s skin.

Cetaphil is known for making gentle and effective skincare products for people with sensitive skin, and this baby wash, and shampoo is no exception.

The SheaMoisture Mango & Carrot Kids Shampoo gently cleanses and detangles hair strands, resulting in nourished, hydrated, and revitalized hair. This shampoo is enriched with a nourishing blend of coconut oil, olive oil, and certified organic shea butter, which provides deep hydration and nourishment to your child’s hair.

SheaMoisture added carrot, mango, and citrus extracts to the mix to brighten the hair and enhance curl definition. The shampoo not only aims to nourish the hair, but also to strengthen it. As a result, the formulation acts as both a clarifying and hydrating shampoo. Additionally, the shampoo does not contain any silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil, ensuring that your child’s hair receives the best possible care.

Say goodbye to the hassle of using multiple products and hello to the convenience of the SoCozy Kids Swim 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner & Body Wash. This 3-in-1 super product gently and effectively removes grease and grime without stripping essential oils from hair.

With premium ingredients of activated charcoal, jojoba oil, and coffee seed extract, your child’s hair will be left feeling softer and silkier than before. As an added bonus, this tear-free, gluten-free, and vegan formula is safe for kids of all ages and hair types.

If you’re searching for a gentle shampoo and body wash suitable for your baby’s delicate skin, consider trying out the California Baby Super Sensitive Shampoo & Body Wash. This item is specially crafted for babies and children with dry, sensitive skin or allergies and is designed to cleanse their hair, face, body, or sensitive areas.

One of the standout features of this baby wash and shampoo is that it’s derived from plants and has no fragrance. Free from sulfates, the formula won’t dry out or irritate your baby’s skin. And its key ingredients of pure calendula extract and aloe vera will help calm and moisturize your baby’s skin from top to toe.

The California Baby Super Sensitive Shampoo & Body Wash is also allergy-tested and free from gluten, soy, oat, dairy, or nuts, making it an excellent choice for babies with food allergies or sensitivities.

Moreover, this product doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, irritants, or alcohol, making it a gentler and more efficient cleanser that is kind to the skin.

Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo and Body Wash targets various skin and scalp conditions such as flaking, redness, itching, scaling, and irritation. It’s safe for children of all ages and features the kid-friendly ingredient of pyrithione zinc, which effectively treats dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

Dr. Eddie’s recommends one to two weeks of consistent use to see significant improvement. If you have thicker scale buildup, you can leave the shampoo on your child for one to two minutes before rinsing. Once scaling and flaking are under control, you can taper the use two to three times weekly.

Dermatologist tested, Happy Cappy is free from fragrances, dyes, alcohol, gluten, parabens and sulfates.

The Paul Mitchell Baby Don’t Cry Shampoo is a tear-free formula designed for infants and young children. Vegan, paraben and gluten-free, the shampoo has a powdery scent with floral and vanilla undertones. It also contains mild cleansers and a neutral pH to prevent tear formation.

The Baby Don’t Cry Shampoo is suitable for children of all ages due to its calming ingredients, such as chamomile and coneflower extracts. Additionally, this shampoo contains a proprietary blend of extracts that hydrate and prevent moisture loss.

Suave Kids created a great product in the Purely Fun 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner, and Body Wash. This all-in-one cleanser is gentle and tear-free to help make bath time even more enjoyable. Plus, it contains no parabens or dyes, and is infused with calendula for added calming properties. The shampoo, conditioner and body wash is dermatologist-tested and safe for kids.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that prioritizes scalp care, look no further than the Honeydew Scalp Care Shampoo, designed specifically for kids. This product reduces dry scalps and pesky flakes with a nourishing blend of essential oils and jojoba oil.

Honeydew’s products are free from sulfates and parabens. Instead, they include premium ingredients like tea tree oil, rosemary, jojoba oil, keratin, and lavender essential oil.

This “flake fighting” shampoo is perfect for kids and toddlers dealing with hair build-up. With the power of tea tree oil and nutrient-rich cleansing ingredients, it washes away flakes and promotes a clean, healthy scalp.

The Evereden Kids Multi-Vitamin Shampoo & Conditioner is a safe and effective hair care solution designed for young children and toddlers. Formulated with organic ingredients, essential omegas, amino acids, and vitamins, it helps to strengthen and nourish hair.

Featuring botanical extracts like maiden hair fern and wild thyme, this shampoo and conditioner combination thoroughly cleanses the hair, removing buildup from root to tip. The conditioner is enriched with biotin and amino acids, which leave the hair feeling silky, smooth, and shiny.

To add to its appeal, this product has a delightful and comforting peach fragrance. Its natural composition includes anis, peach, violet, and tea.

As part of the Evereden line of products, this shampoo and conditioner blend is non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and has been tested by dermatologists.

The Clean Kids Naturally Tropical Orange Burst Shampoo is made entirely from natural and mineral-based ingredients. The shampoo is suitable for all skin and hair types, and free from parabens and other harmful chemicals.

Clean Kids instead uses a variety of natural ingredients such as apple, lime, grapefruit, banana, kiwi, watermelon, orange, and mango. Together, they create a nourishing and gentle cleansing experience for your child’s hair.

Alaffia’s Kids Lemon Lavender Shampoo & Body Wash incorporates unrefined shea butter and shea leaf, renowned for their nourishing and protective qualities. This makes the shampoo and body wash a gentle and ideal product for all skin and hair types, including your child’s.

The shampoo and body wash contains lemon balm extract and lavender oil, which are both beneficial for calming and soothing delicate skin. Lemon balm extract has anti-inflammatory properties that promote healthy and hydrated skin, while lavender oil is renowned for its soothing properties that alleviate skin irritation and inflammation.

Nature’s Baby Organics Shampoo & Body Wash is an ideal solution for kids and adults who have sensitive skin prone to eczema. The formula is made with plant-based and organic ingredients that are minimally processed and gentle and nourishing for the skin.

This product differs from traditional shampoos as it does not strip the skin and hair of moisture. Instead, it adds a healthy radiance to the hair and leaves it feeling luxuriously soft.

Moreover, Nature’s Baby Organics Shampoo & Body Wash has a delightful vanilla and tangerine fragrance that is refreshing and mild, even for those with the most sensitive sense of smell.

The CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo is a gentle and tear-free product that is free from fragrances, parabens, dyes, phthalates, and sulfates. This mild formula forms a gentle foam that lathers onto the skin and rinses off easily without leaving any residue.

The product has three essential ceramides that help reinforce the baby’s skin barrier. It’s also infused with hyaluronic acid, which helps retain moisture, and vitamin E, which soothes the skin. Ultimately, the CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo cleanses the skin effectively without disrupting the baby’s skin barrier.

CeraVe is a popular skincare brand known for its gentle, non-irritating, and effective products. They offer a range of products specifically designed for kids, which are suitable for sensitive skin. The brand’s line of products for kids includes a moisturizing cream, a hydrating body wash, and a sunscreen lotion. These products are formulated with ceramides, which help to strengthen the skin barrier.

The CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Kids is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that helps to hydrate and protect dry, sensitive skin. It contains three essential ceramides that help to restore the skin’s natural protective barrier, as well as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which help to lock in moisture and soothe the skin.

The CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash for Kids is a gentle, foaming body wash that helps to cleanse and hydrate the skin without stripping it of its natural oils. It contains the same three essential ceramides as the moisturizing cream, as well as hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to soothe and nourish the skin.

Lastly, the CeraVe Sunscreen Lotion for Kids is a mineral-based sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is formulated with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which are gentle and effective sun-blocking ingredients. It also contains ceramides and niacinamide to help restore and protect the skin barrier.

The Weleda Baby Calendula 2-in-1 Gentle Shampoo and Body Wash employs calendula extracts and nourishing oils to cleanse and hydrate your baby’s skin. In addition to washing the hair and body, it detangles hair easily and is gentle on the eyes.

Weleda’s products are crafted without synthetic substances or harmful chemicals. Rather, they contain botanical extracts of flowers, fruits, and roots, as well as essential oils and minerals.

Conclusion

Bathtime with kids can be a fun and enjoyable experience for both parents and children. Parents can turn bath time into a bonding experience with their children by incorporating playful elements such as toys and bubbles. Finding the right shampoo is also part of the fun, as it will help your children maintain their hair health without the painful experience of skin and eye irritants.

When selecting a shampoo for children, it is important to look for gentle and natural ingredients that will not cause any harm or irritation to their delicate skin. It is also recommended to choose a specifically designed shampoo for children, as these products are formulated to be milder and gentler than adult shampoos. Fortunately, there are many tear-free, ultra-hydrating, and moisturizing shampoos on the market for kids.

Some of the best options are included on our list of the 22 best shampoos for kids in 2024. This includes the Blu Atlas Shampoo, Honest Baby Shampoo + Body Wash, Johnson’s Head-To-Toe Baby Body Wash and Hair Shampoo, and the Babyganics Shampoo + Body Wash. Gentle, effective, and free from harsh chemicals, these options make bath time a breeze, and will leave your child with clean, healthy, and happy hair.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo is a baby-friendly option that cleanses and moisturizes delicate baby hair without harmful chemicals. It contains ingredients such as saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba protein, and aloe vera, which strengthen and moisturize the scalp and hair follicles.

The Honest Baby Shampoo + Body Wash is a 2-in-1 product made with natural ingredients like aloe and chamomile extracts, which soothe and moisturize the skin. The Johnson’s Head-To-Toe Baby Body Wash and Hair Shampoo is pH-balanced, hypoallergenic, and tear-free, making it a gentle option for daily use.

The Babyganics Shampoo + Body Wash is a pediatrician and dermatologist-tested and features plant-derived ingredients such as tomato, sunflower, cranberry, black cumin, and raspberry seed oils, making it safe and gentle for delicate skin.

If you want to step up your baby’s bath time regimen, using a detangling conditioner can make bath time easier and more enjoyable for parents and children. A conditioner will help to prevent tangles and knots in the hair, making it easier to comb through after bath time. It will also keep hair soft and shiny, preventing breakage and damage.