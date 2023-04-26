16 Best Shampoos For Natural Hair in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While it’s fun to experiment and showcase your individuality with fancy hair treatments and straighteners, there’s also nothing better than embracing your natural hair texture every once in a while. Show off your naturally beautiful locks with our selection of the best shampoos for natural hair in 2023 — designed to nourish, hydrate, and tame from the inside out.

What is natural hair?

The term natural hair is often used to describe hair that is left down, untreated (whether by heat stylers like straighteners or in-salon heat-treatments), and left to air-dry so it resumes its natural shape and style. However, in the haircare world, natural hair generally refers to black hair that has not been altered with any chemical treatment.

Also known as afro-textured hair, this hair texture is often denser and curly. However, the curl type can vary depending on genetics and other factors. Hair can generally be classified in 4 broad categories, ranging from 1 (straight), 2 (wavy), 3 (curly), and 4 (coily). Black and natural hair will often encompass category 2 to 4, and curly hair generally requires different hair care needs compared to straighter hair types.

What does natural hair need?

In general, natural hair is more prone to becoming frizzy and brittle compared to other hair types. Split ends can occur when there is breakage at the ends of the hair follicle, due to a lack of hydration. The tight and dense hair structure also means it’s harder for the natural oils present at the scalp to make its way to the ends of the hair.

Because of this, those with a natural hair type should look for intensely hydrating and strengthening shampoos to reduce the risk of breakage and dryness. Some shampoos may also be specially formulated for curly hair due to their hydrating benefits, so keep a lookout for those as well.

Coming up at the top of our list for the best shampoos for natural hair in 2023 is the Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo. Blu Atlas has risen in popularity over the last few years, and it’s not hard to see why. Their no-fuss and effective formulas at an affordable price point makes it a must-have brand for the modern man — or for anyone looking to transform their grooming routine.

Their well-loved shampoo is available in two formulas, one with a classic and modern scent and the other with a decadent coconut apricot aroma. Both will get the job done (they have the same potent ingredients), but depending on your scent preferences you may prefer one formula over the other. While this shampoo is gentle enough for everyday use, the powerful ingredients can be highly transformative for frizzy or stressed-out locks.

Ingredients including aloe vera, jojoba oil, and vegan biotin, strengthen and moisturize the hair follicle, all the way from the root to the tip. Jojoba oil is one of the most well-loved oils used in the beauty industry. Packed full of fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, jojoba oil is able to penetrate deeply into the skin. Pair the Blu Atlas shampoo with the Blu Atlas conditioner for double the benefits!

Specially formulated for dryer hair types, the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Shampoo is known to work wonderfully across all hair types — yes, including wavy, curly, and coily hair. The ultra-moisturizing formula is also free from harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, and artificial dyes, so you can be confident that you’re only getting the best ingredients in this shampoo.

Best of all, this shampoo targets existing or past damage from overuse of hair straighteners, curlers, or heat treatments. So if you have split ends or brittle hair, use of this shampoo means that over time you’ll be able to see and feel noticeable results. If you’re looking for shiny, healthy hair, look no further!

If you’ve done your research in the beauty and grooming space, then you’ll likely have heard of Kiehl’s. Founded in 1851, the hair, skin, and body care products formulated by Kiehl’s have been classified as powered by science and nature — and this includes their popular Amino Acid Shampoo. Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo is mild enough for regular use and also won’t unnecessarily strip the beneficial oils from your scalp.

Since natural hair is prone to dryness, the last thing you want is to have a dry or damaged scalp. Naturally-produced scalp oils help keep your hair follicles protected and can even encourage hair growth. Extremely harsh or clarifying shampoos can do more damage than good (especially if they’re used regularly), so save those for the one-in-a-blue-moon washes and keep a mild shampoo in your regular hair care rotation.

With key ingredients including hydrolyzed wheat protein, amino acids, and coconut oil, this formula is specially designed to lock in moisture, soften even the most unruliest of hair strands, and conditions from root to tip.

Born from the vision of celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, Ouai haircare is designed for that effortless, I-just-woke-up hair look. With a classic and simple design, there is only one thing to keep in mind when opting for the right Ouai shampoo — the type of hair thickness you have. Hair thickness isn’t density (the amount of strands), but rather the thickness of each individual strand.

For those with natural hair, you’ll likely benefit from Ouai’s thick hair shampoo, which has been classified as a deeply moisturizing shampoo for frizzy hair. Designed to target dryness, breakage, and split ends, the ultra-nourishing formulation is paired with the decadent and luxurious “Mercer Street” scent. Do note that this scent is not for the faint-hearted, with outspoken notes of Turkish rose, lemon, iris, lily, and white musk.

Key ingredients in this shampoo include marshmallow root (no, not the sweet), hydrolyzed keratin, and shea butter paired with avocado oil for intense moisture. Best of all, all of Ouai’s products are cruelty free, paraben free, and gluten free.

Launched by the incredibly popular Pyunkang Oriental Medicine Clinic, Pyunkang Yul is a Korean skincare brand that has remained a cult-favorite among those in the know. Their products are incredibly soothing yet potent, and this shampoo is no exception. The Pyunkang Yul Low pH Scalp Shampoo is exactly what the name suggests — it’s designed to soothe an irritated scalp and improve the strength and elasticity of the hair.

Dry hair can sometimes result in dandruff, scalp flaking, or just redness and itchiness on the scalp. All of this can combine to make an extremely unpleasant feeling! Some experts believe that certain shampoos and conditioners alter the natural pH of your scalp, leading to further irritation.

Therefore, this lower-pH shampoo with green tea extract, ginseng, and mugwort has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe, nourish, hydrate, and leave your curls bouncy and strong.

This shampoo by Shea Moisture has been specifically formulated for thick and curly hair, so you know this formula will work wonders for your natural hair! At a reasonable price point, this shampoo has powerful ingredients like certified organic shea butter, rosemary oil, aloe vera, and silk protein to improve the overall health and appearance of your hair, resulting in curls that remain shiny and lustrous.

We love how this shampoo is also color safe — meaning there’s a reduced chance of color fading or altering with use. If that hasn’t convinced you, then maybe the scent will. Think of a tropical resort with aromas of coconut from the coconut oil and a slight floral scent from the hibiscus flower extracts. We just know this shampoo will be a household favorite!

There’s a reason why Pureology hair products are always used in hair salons, and loved by hair stylists all over the world. The luxurious formulations of their shampoos, conditioners, and serums have shown dramatic results across various hair types — curly and coily included.

Present in a striking purple bottle, this formula is sulfate-free, which helps prevent the shampoo from stripping too much excess moisture and beneficial oils from your scalp and ends. This means that this shampoo is a gentler formula that is able to be used everyday, without unnecessary damage. While this shampoo is also curated for color-treated hair, those with untreated or natural style hairs can also benefit from their premium ingredients, including green tea, jojoba oil, and multi-weight proteins. All of these aid the shampoo in ensuring deep amounts of moisture can be penetrated into the hair shaft.

Suitable for those with medium to thick textured hair, Pureology is committed to keeping the formula 100% vegan. We also love the incredibly soothing and luxurious fragrance, made up of lavender, rose extract, bergamot, and patchouli. Get a mini moment of relaxation every time you get in the shower with this shampoo!

Ah, curls. They can be hard to tame, but once they are — there’s never a better sight! If you’re finding it hard to smoothen and tame your unruly curls, you’ll need a shampoo that’s specially designed to address common curly-hair problems. These include frizziness, decreased moisture, and breakage. The Living Proof Curl Shampoo is a great choice for anyone looking for a creamy and intensely nourishing shampoo, that conditions without weighing down the curls.

We love the key benefits of this shampoo, including the minimalist, striking pink bottle, the fact that this shampoo is vegan and PETA certified cruelty-free, and that it’s also free from common hair care nasties, including parabens, silicones, and formaldehyde. This means you can shower in confidence, knowing you’re only using the best for your hair.

If you’re still not convinced by this shampoo, then maybe its key benefits will help seal the deal. Even after one wash, Living Proof states that your curls will look healthier and defined, the moment you step out of the shower. If you have curly or wavy hair, you’ll know that hair care products with a lot of slip will be needed, to ensure effective detangling after a wash. You’ll be happy to know that this shampoo provides enough slip and is low-lathering, to ensure your curls are stronger with every wash.

Just because you want to tame your curls, doesn’t mean you have to suffer with a life of flat and dull hair! Are you looking for that weightless bounce in your curls, without the frizz and breakage that usually comes with it? Then try out the Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil Shampoo. As the name suggests, this shampoo is all about the weightless and “invisible” oils, thanks to the innovative blend of featherlight oils, specially curated by Bumble and Bumble. When these oils come in contact with your hair, they’ll be able to soften, dame, defrizz, and promote shine — to ensure a healthy head of hair.

Do note that this shampoo is at a higher price point than most regular shampoo types or ones you can find from the drugstore. However, if you have some extra money to spend, we believe it’s well worth the investment. While all hair types will be able to benefit from this shampoo (again, due to the lightweight oil blend), those with medium to thick hair that is slightly damaged will find it most beneficial.

We love that Bumble and Bumble is a cruelty-free brand, meaning that they don’t test on animals. The scent is subtle but slightly sweet, due to the inclusion of sweet almond oil, coconut oil, and argan oil — and we believe the whole family will love the luxurious formula.

Garnier is a hair care and skin care brand that has been loved and used by millions of Americans since the creation of the brand in 1904. Known for their affordability and simple yet effective formulations inspired by the fragrances and properties of natural ingredients, Garnier is a staple for many households around the world. The Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo is sulfate-free for extra protection against dryness and scalp stripping. It also contains no parabens or phthalates, and is certified cruelty-free.

How does this shampoo work well to tame curls? The secret is all in the technology, with coconut oil and plant proteins combining to create defined curls, lasting up to 48 hours. Yes, this means your curls can stay smooth, defined, and frizz-free, even after a whole day at work and dancing the night away. Since it’s inexpensive and gentle enough for regular use, we have no doubt that you’ll be reaching for this shampoo time and time again.

Garnier recommends pairing this shampoo with the rest of their curl nourish collection for extra curl longevity and protection.

Another affordable shampoo solution for natural hair, is the Dove Nourishing Oil Care Shampoo, which is number eleven on our list of the best shampoos for natural hair in 2023. Whether you need a high quantity of shampoo for the whole household, or you’re just looking to cut down on the expensive hair care products, this shampoo by Dove will give you the benefits you need at a reasonable price point.

If you have frizzy hair or hair that is hard to tame, experts generally recommend using hair oils. Hair oils work well to tame and detangle hair, while providing it with a dose of moisture and shine. For some, hair oils can be used after a shower and applied directly to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair. However, if you want to streamline the process and save some extra time in the mornings, you can use a shampoo or conditioner that already has hair oils included in the formula — like the Dove Nourishing Oil Care Shampoo.

The key ingredients in this shampoo is their Bio-Nourish Complex, which is lightweight enough to keep your hair with volume and life, but nourishing enough to eliminate frizz. Dove recommends following up this shampoo with the matching conditioner.

Hair stylists and hair salons all over the world love using Redken hair care products on their clients, and it’s easy to see why. With their high-performance formulations and powerful blend of ingredients, Redken shampoos and conditioners have transformed the hair of consumers all over the world. The Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo is designed to treat those with extremely dry hair or unruly curls — including those with black and afro-textured hair.

With the formula containing an effective nourish complex to sink into the hair follicles and gently clean the scalp, aloe vera helps to soothe and counteract any scalp irritation that may occur. The formula is also vegan, and when this shampoo is paired with the matching conditioner, Redken states that the user can achieve up to 72 hours of defined, nourished, and bouncy curls.

As the name suggests, the Redken All Soft Mega Curls Shampoo does result in extremely soft, touchable hair. You’ll just have to read some of the reviews to see the hundreds of users that have achieved silky smooth curls with this product!

If you’re someone who has dyed or bleached their hair before (or undergone any type of chemical processing or straightening), you’ll probably already be familiar with the Olaplex brand. Known as the original bond builder, the Olaplex system is so effective at rebuilding breakage and ensuring the longevity and health of damaged hair, that it has been patented. Hair breakage can occur at any point during your life, but certain factors can exacerbate this — including heat styling, hair dye (both in-salon and at home), and wearing hair clips and ties for too long.

When breakage occurs, this can have damaging effects on your overall hair smoothness, texture, and appearance. Because of this, you can expect hair that is lacking in shine and paired with numerous split-ends. Made to work on all hair types, the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo is free from oils and silicones. Instead, their patented bond building technology helps to protect the hair follicle, improve hair strength, and relink broken bonds for immediate results.

We also love that this shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, gluten, and is also cruelty-free. Say goodbye to dull and brittle hair, and hello to shine you never thought you would see again! The Olaplex system comes with a hair oil, conditioner, serum, and more, so you can layer on these products to get the best results.

You may already know The Body Shop for their decadent body butters, innovative skincares, and beautifully packaged (and smelling so good you could eat it) gift pack bundles, but did you know that The Body Shop also produces hair care products? Made with 92% ingredients that have been derived from natural origins, and certified vegan, The Body Shop Shea Intense Repair Shampoo is well worth trying out.

The star of the show is the shea butter present in the formula. Shea butter is a well-loved beauty ingredient used by the women in Africa for centuries. It has a beautifully whipped texture with significant high fat content. Both of these properties make it intensely nourishing for both the skin and hair. Paired with the shea butter, is vegan silk protein, which locks in moisture to even the driest and damaged of hair. Best of all, the shea butter that is used in this shampoo (and all of The Body Shop shea products) is handcrafted and Community Fair Trade, straight from Ghana.

Available in three separate sizes, you’ll be able to choose the size that’s needed for you or the whole family. We love that all the shampoo comes in product bottles that are made from 100% recycled plastic. You’ll be giving back to the environment everytime you purchase one of these shampoos!

Since it was founded in 1851, the Kiehl’s brand has grown from strength-to-strength, and is known for their apotherapy-style products for men, women, and children. Powered by an even mix of science and nature, their hair care, skin care, and body care products are well-loved in the US and beyond. The Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Shampoo is a simple, yet effective shampoo that is lightly scented, creamy, rejuvenating, and will quench any thirsty hair strands.

For those looking for a lightly-fragranced shampoo, Kiehl’s shampoo is a great choice. With natural extracts of olive fruit oil, lemon oil, and avocado oil, the scent is pleasant enough for everyday use without assaulting your senses. Lemon oil is also used in many aromatherapy practices to invigorate and refresh the senses — making it a perfect choice for morning showers that bring energy to the day.

Both avocado oil and olive fruit oil are high in vitamins and fatty acids. Both of these compounds help nourish the hair follicle from the inside out, while providing anti-inflammatory benefits to the scalp. Those with extremely dry, or overly-damaged hair from previous chemical processing will benefit from this shampoo.

Founded in The Netherlands in 2000, Rituals is a luxury brand that combines home and beauty products, including hair care products to soothe, strengthen, and hydrate. Designed for men (although women can certainly get in on the benefits too), the Rituals Strengthening Caffeine Shampoo can help target hair loss, increase the thickness and density of hair, and protects against environmental stressors — like free radicals, pollution, and UV damage.

These benefits can be attributed to the inclusion of powerful ingredients, like a potent Vitamin E complex, caffeine, and red ginseng. Both caffeine and red ginseng have been used for generations to rejuvenate, uplift the senses, and rebalance the scalp. While this shampoo is known to be non-irritating and can be used daily, do keep in mind that it helps to promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles, so if you’re looking for a gentler shampoo, this may not be for you. However, if you want a product that can actually get results, give this one a go.

With a slightly woody and understated scent due to the inclusion of cedar wood, this scent will help invigorate the mind and get you ready for a busy day ahead. We also love that this shampoo is of 90% natural origin and has been dermatologically-tested to ensure minimal skin and scalp irritation for users.

