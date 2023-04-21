15 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you struggle with oily hair that seems to get greasy no matter how often you wash it? You’re not alone! Oily hair can be frustrating to deal with, but the right shampoo can make a world of difference.

With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best shampoos for oily hair, so you can find the perfect product to help you achieve healthy, shiny, and grease-free locks.

From budget-friendly drugstore options to high-end salon formulas, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re dealing with mild oiliness or a serious case of greasy roots, we’ve scoured the market to find the best shampoos to help you say goodbye to oily hair for good.

So, let’s dive in and find your new go-to shampoo!

Blu Atlas’ Classic Shampoo is a game changer for everyone who struggles with oily hair.

This mild shampoo fortifies hair from root to tip with natural ingredients like saw palmetto and vegan biotin, leaving it nourished and healthy. Jojoba protein is also incorporated in the formula to repair stressed-out strands, while aloe vera calms the scalp for a revitalizing overall effect.

One of the most striking aspects of this shampoo is that it is made up of 99% natural ingredients. It means that plants, fruits, and minerals account for the great majority of the ingredients. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and created in the USA, so you can use it with confidence.

This shampoo not only effectively removes dirt and oil from the scalp and hair, but it also does so without the use of harsh sulfates. Sulfates are known to strip the hair of its natural oils, which can lead to an increase in oil production and exacerbate oily hair problems. Because it is sulfate-free, Blu Atlas’ Classic Shampoo will not dry out your hair or scalp and will help balance the production of natural oils.

If you’re looking for a natural and gentle way to combat oily hair, Blu Atlas’ Classic Shampoo is the best option.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that can help control oily hair while also leaving your hair feeling fresh and clean, you should try Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo. There’s a reason why this popular shampoo has a devoted following!

Tea tree oil, as the name implies, is a key ingredient in Tea Tree Special Shampoo. This potent essential oil contains natural antibacterial properties that can help relieve itchy, irritated scalps and reduce dandruff. Tea tree oil also helps to regulate oil production in the scalp, which can be an important factor in oily hair control.

But Tea Tree Special Shampoo isn’t just effective—it’s also a pleasure to use. The invigorating scent of tea tree oil, peppermint, and lavender leaves your hair smelling fresh and clean, while the rich lather gently cleanses away dirt, oil, and buildup. And unlike some anti-oil shampoos that can leave your hair feeling stripped and dry, Tea Tree Special Shampoo will have your hair feeling soft and silky.

It’s worth noting that Tea Tree Special Shampoo is quite potent, so a little goes a long way. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to dryness, start with a small amount and gradually work your way up to a full lather.

This shampoo is well-known for its ability to control oily hair and fight dandruff. The powerful formula of Neutrogena’s T/Sal Shampoo is designed to exfoliate your scalp and control oil production, leaving your hair looking and feeling its best.

This shampoo contains beta-hydroxy acid that exfoliates the scalp, removing dead skin cells and reducing buildup that can cause dandruff and oily hair. It also contains Salicylic acid, a natural anti-inflammatory that can help relieve itching and soothe an irritated scalp.

T/Sal Shampoo is gentle enough to use every day, unlike some other dandruff shampoos, which can be too harsh for daily use. Despite its potency, it will not leave your hair feeling dry or stripped. Instead, the formula is moisturizing and nourishing, so your hair will feel soft and healthy.

It’s worth knowing that T/Sal Shampoo does have a somewhat medicinal scent, so it might not be the best choice if you’re looking for a shampoo with a more luxurious fragrance. However, if you have dandruff or oily hair, the results are well worth it.

Scalp Relief shampoo is formulated to deeply cleanse your scalp and hair, removing excess oil and buildup.

Lemon extract is a key ingredient in this shampoo, and it works to absorb excess oil and impurities from your scalp and hair. This keeps your hair looking clean and fresh for a longer period of time, reducing the need for frequent washing.

One thing to keep in mind about this shampoo is that it might not be the best choice if your hair is dry or damaged. It can be drying if used too frequently because it is designed to be so effective at removing oil and buildup. If you have oily hair or a healthy scalp, you shouldn’t have any problems.

Overall, if you want a shampoo that will deeply cleanse your hair and scalp, Redken Scalp Relief Oil Detox Shampoo is a must-try. It can help you achieve a healthy, balanced scalp and beautiful, fresh-looking hair thanks to its powerful oil-absorbing properties and soothing ingredients.

Receiving numerous accolades as one of the best shampoos for oily hair, Kiehl’s Tea Tree Oil Shampoo is a gentle yet effective option for those who suffer from oily hair and scalp issues. This shampoo contains tea tree oil, which is known for its purifying properties and is therefore an excellent choice for those looking to cleanse and refresh their hair.

The tea tree oil in this shampoo helps to balance the natural oils on your scalp, reducing excess oil production and preventing buildup. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can relieve itching and irritation on the scalp.

This shampoo also contains sodium PCA, a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture in your hair. This is significant because oily hair can be caused by an overly dry scalp, which can stimulate excessive oil production.

This shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin or who prefer to stay on the safer side. It also has a pleasant scent that will energize your senses and leave your hair smelling great.

With so many five-star reviews and a devoted fan base, you’re bound to fall in love with the product.

The Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo contains a blend of essential oils, including rosemary and peppermint, to provide a refreshing and invigorating scent while also promoting scalp health.

The rosemary stimulates the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth, as well as peppermint, which provides a cooling sensation that can help to soothe an itchy or irritated scalp. These ingredients work together to thoroughly cleanse the scalp and remove excess oil and buildup.

This shampoo contains white vinegar, which helps to clarify the hair and remove any impurities or product buildup in addition to the essential oils. It also contains a blend of plant-based surfactants that aid in the formation of a rich lather while remaining gentle on the hair and scalp.

One thing to keep in mind about this shampoo is that it contains sulfates, which can be drying to some hair types.

On the whole, Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo is an excellent choice for those with oily hair who want to thoroughly cleanse their scalp while leaving their hair feeling refreshed and revitalized. Its invigorating scent and unique blend of essential oils and vinegar make it a unique and effective option.

Dealing with oily hair can be a time-consuming and aggravating issue. However, OGX Tea Tree Mint Shampoo is here to help!

Tea tree oil, which has long been used for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, is one of the main ingredients in this shampoo. This makes it an excellent choice for people with oily hair because it can help to control oil production and reduce the appearance of dandruff.

This shampoo contains peppermint oil in addition to tea tree oil, which provides a refreshing and invigorating scent while also stimulating the scalp to promote healthy hair growth. Another important ingredient is witch hazel, which helps to tighten pores and reduce oil production on the scalp.

One of the benefits of OGX Tea Tree Mint Shampoo is that it is sulfate-free, and won’t strip your hair of its natural oils. Instead, it cleanses the scalp gently and removes excess oil and buildup, leaving your hair soft and manageable.

When it comes to dealing with oily hair, Head & Shoulders Instant Oil Control Shampoo is known to be a game-changer. This strong shampoo is designed to remove excess oil and leave your hair feeling lovely.

Zinc pyrithione is a key ingredient in this shampoo that helps to control oil production on the scalp. It also aids in the prevention of dandruff, which is frequently associated with oily hair. The formula is intended to thoroughly cleanse the hair and scalp without stripping it of its natural oils.

It is best to use this shampoo on a regular basis for the best results, as resolving oily hair may not happen overnight.

With that said, if you’re looking for a strong solution to combat oily hair and scalp, Head & Shoulders Instant Oil Control Shampoo is well worth a look. Its unique combination of ingredients can help to control excess oil production while also leaving your hair looking and feeling clean.

If you have oily hair, you know how difficult it is to keep it clean and fresh for more than a day or two. You can, however, say goodbye to oily roots and greasy hair with L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo.

This shampoo has three types of refined clay in it to help absorb excess oil and impurities from the scalp and hair. The end result is clean, fresh-looking hair with a healthy shine. The formula is also silicone-free, so it won’t weigh your hair down or leave any residue.

One of the most important advantages of this shampoo is that it is gentle enough to use on a daily basis. It will not strip your hair of its natural oils but will instead help to balance your scalp’s oil production. The scent is also light and refreshing, so your hair will smell great all day.

The unique applicator is another great feature of L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo. The bottle has a pointed tip that allows you to apply the shampoo directly to your roots and scalp, ensuring that you get the most out of the product.

So, if you’re looking for a shampoo that can help combat oily hair while also keeping it looking clean and fresh, L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo is a must-try. Its refined clay blend and gentle formula make it ideal for daily use, and its unique applicator ensures that you get the most out of each wash.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo is a ground-breaking product that combines the power of charcoal and coconut oil to combat oily hair and promote a healthy scalp.

This shampoo is distinctive in that it contains a micro-exfoliating formula that gently removes dead skin cells and buildup from the scalp, allowing for better absorption of the active ingredients. The charcoal detoxifies the scalp by removing impurities and excess oil, while the coconut oil nourishes and hydrates the hair and scalp.

One of the benefits of this shampoo is that it is appropriate for all hair types, especially oily hair. Its formula is gentle enough to use daily without stripping your hair of its natural oils. Tea tree oil, which has natural antiseptic properties and helps to soothe and calm the scalp, is also present.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo also has a delicious scent. The coconut oil imparts a tropical aroma that will transport you to a tropical paradise every time you use it.

This shampoo is also free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for natural, eco-friendly hair products.

All in all, Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo is a shampoo worth trying if you want to combat oily hair and promote a healthy scalp. Its innovative formula, nourishing ingredients, and refreshing scent set it apart from other hair care products.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Triple Detox Shampoo is an excellent choice for anyone trying to find a solution to their oily hair. This shampoo removes buildup and impurities from the hair and scalp, leaving you with refreshed and revitalized locks.

This shampoo’s triple-action formula is one of its distinguishing features. It detoxifies, purifies, and nourishes the hair and scalp, making it an effective all-in-one solution for oily hair. The formula includes activated charcoal, which aids in the removal of excess oil and impurities from the hair and scalp. It also contains a fruit acid blend that exfoliates the scalp and removes dead skin cells.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Triple Detox Shampoo also does not contain sulfates, silicones, or parabens, so it’s a safe and gentle option.

The shampoo contains Living Proof’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), which smoothes and strengthens the hair while reducing breakage and preventing damage. This means that your hair will be not only clean and refreshed, but also healthier and stronger.

Overall, if you’re looking for a shampoo that can help combat oily hair, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Triple Detox Shampoo is definitely worth considering. Its unique triple-action formula, nourishing ingredients, and gentle formula mean it’s a standout product in the world of hair care.

Dove DermaCare Scalp Invigorating Mint Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is worth considering for people who have oily hair as well as dandruff. It’s intended to deeply cleanse and purify the scalp while also relieving itching and irritation.

This shampoo contains pyrithione zinc, which helps to effectively combat dandruff and soothe the scalp. It’s also infused with menthol, giving the scalp a refreshing and invigorating sensation plus leaving it cool and revitalized.

This shampoo is great because it doesn’t leave a residue or weigh hair down. Rather, it will have your hair feeling clean, refreshed, and full of body. Plus, because it’s designed with scalp health in mind, it reduces oil production over time, making it a long-term solution for oily hair.

So, if you’re looking for a shampoo that can treat both oily and dandruff-prone hair, Dove DermaCare Scalp Invigorating Mint Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a must-try. Its potent formula, combined with its gentle, nourishing properties, makes it an excellent all-around choice for anyone experiencing scalp issues.

Matrix Biolage Scalpsync Cooling Mint Shampoo is a refreshing shampoo that soothes the scalp while controlling excess oil. The shampoo contains a blend of mint and antioxidants that help to purify and cleanse the scalp, leaving it feeling cool and energized.

This shampoo is especially ideal for people who have oily hair and scalps because it regulates oil production while also removing impurities and buildup. It is gentle enough to use on a daily basis and is suitable for color-treated hair.

Peppermint oil, which has a cooling and soothing effect on the scalp, is one of the main ingredients in this shampoo. Peppermint oil also promotes healthy hair growth by increasing blood flow to the scalp. Perfect!

This shampoo also contains biotin, which is known to strengthen hair and improve its overall health. Biotin also helps to prevent breakage and split ends, which is especially beneficial for those with oily hair because it reduces shedding.

If you want a deep cleansing shampoo that can help control oil production, Shea Moisture African Black Soap Deep Cleansing Shampoo is worth a go. This shampoo contains African Black Soap, which is known for its detoxifying properties as well as its ability to remove excess oil and impurities from the scalp and hair.

Tea tree oil is one of the main ingredients in this shampoo, and it has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help reduce dandruff and soothe an itchy scalp. Finally, willow bark extract exfoliates the scalp and removes dead skin cells, while aloe vera and shea butter hydrate and nourish the hair.

This shampoo is also sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive scalps. It is important to note, however, that it contains sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate, a mild surfactant that can help remove oil and dirt from the hair.

Shea Moisture African Black Soap Deep Cleansing Shampoo is definitely a good option to control oil production and keep your scalp and hair healthy.

Anyone who suffers from oily hair should try Bumble and bumble Sunday Shampoo. It’s a great option for people who want to keep their hair clean and healthy without sacrificing quality.

This shampoo is designed to remove buildup on the scalp caused by styling products, hard water, and pollutants that accumulate over time. One of the best aspects of Bumble and Bumble Sunday Shampoo is that it is gentle enough to use on a weekly basis without drying out your hair.

This shampoo contains a blend of ingredients that help to detoxify the scalp and restore balance to your hair, including ginseng root and rosemary leaf extract. It also has a pleasant scent, leaving your hair smelling clean and fresh.

If you enjoy experimenting with different hairstyles and products, you’ll appreciate this shampoo’s deep cleansing power. It effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities from your hair, making it look dull and lifeless. With regular use, your hair will become bouncy, shinier, and more manageable.

The fact that Bumble and bumble Sunday Shampoo is suitable for all hair types is fantastic. This shampoo will work wonders for you whether you have straight, curly, fine, or thick hair. It’s also safe for color-treated hair, so there’s no need to worry about it fading your hair color.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the top ingredients to look for in shampoos for oily hair?

Finding the right shampoo for your oily hair can be a game changer.

However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to determine which ones are worth your time and money. So, let’s try to clear that up.

The first is salicylic acid. This beta-hydroxy acid is excellent for exfoliating the scalp and breaking down oil. It’s also an excellent ingredient for anyone who suffers from dandruff or an itchy scalp. For the best results, look for shampoos that contain at least 2% salicylic acid.

Tea tree oil is another ingredient to look for. It not only smells great, but it also has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help with oily hair. It can also leave your scalp feeling refreshed and energized. Tea tree oil should be on your radar if you’re prone to scalp buildup.

If you want something more natural, try a shampoo containing rosemary extract. This herb has been shown to increase circulation to the scalp, which can aid in oil production regulation. It’s also antimicrobial, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to keep their scalp clean and healthy.

Niacinamide is another ingredient that can help regulate oil production. This type of Vitamin B3 has been shown to reduce sebum production, so it’s a good choice for people who have greasy hair. And, it can strengthen hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth!

Last but not least is charcoal. Yes, the same ingredient that has captivated the beauty world for its ability to detoxify skin can also work wonders on oily hair. Charcoal absorbs impurities and excess oil from the scalp, leaving hair clean and refreshed. Just make sure to thoroughly rinse to remove any charcoal residue.

It’s all about finding the right ingredients when it comes to finding the best shampoo for oily hair. Look for products containing salicylic acid, tea tree oil, rosemary extract, niacinamide, or charcoal to help you achieve a healthy, balanced scalp.

How often should I wash my oily hair to keep it looking and feeling clean?

If you have oily hair, you may have to wash it more frequently than you’d like to keep it looking and feeling clean. But how frequently should you wash your hair? The answer isn’t one-size-fits-all, but we have some suggestions to help you determine the best washing schedule for your oily locks.

First and foremost, you do not want to over-wash your hair. This may seem counterintuitive, but washing your hair too frequently can strip it of its natural oils, leading to even more oil production.

So, how frequently is too frequent? Most people find that washing their hair every day is too frequent.

Instead, begin by washing your hair every other day. This will allow your scalp to produce natural oils, which will keep your hair healthy and moisturized. If your hair still feels oily or greasy after a few days, gradually increase your washing frequency.

You may need to wash your hair more frequently if you exercise frequently or live in a hot and humid climate. If you have dry or curly hair, on the other hand, you may be able to get away with washing it less frequently.

All in all, the best washing schedule for your oily hair will be determined by your specific needs and lifestyle. Begin by washing your hair every other day, and then adjust as needed based on how it looks and feels. You’ll find the ideal washing routine for your locks with a little trial and error.

