Psoriasis symptoms can feel like a dark cloud hovering above your head. They’re pesky, sometimes even painful, making everyday life more difficult.

Scalp psoriasis is a skin condition that causes the body to overproduce new skin cells, which then causes the immune system to attack the healthy cells. What results from this are thick, scaly, dry patches of skin and a whole range of symptoms.

While psoriasis can occur in many areas of the body, including the elbows or knees, patches on the scalp can be incredibly frustrating, that’s why finding an effective psoriasis shampoo is essential.

Psoriasis shampoos are unique cleansers formulated with ingredients that can help reduce dryness, plaque, itchiness, cracks, bleeding, and other forms of irritation. Psoriasis has no known cure, which makes shampoos to treat the symptoms so important.

Some prescriptions help treat psoriasis but are not easily accessible to everyone. That’s why we’ve focused on an over-the-counter, easy-to-find cleanser that will have your scalp feeling better after each use.

We’ve hand-selected the 11 best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023 so that your scalp can breathe easier with less congestion and irritation. If you’re ready to start treating your scalp psoriasis with an over-the-counter cleanser, check out our list of the best psoriasis relief shampoos.

Blu Atlas Shampoo swoops in to claim the number-one spot for the 11 best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023. Men and women searching for a cleanser to treat this chronic skin condition can put their trust in Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo as it is formulated with gentle ingredients that help alleviate symptoms of psoriasis.

Blu Atlas believes in offering their skin and hair-loving clients clean, premium products that cut out more than 120 harmful chemicals and materials that other popular brands keep in their formulas.

Throw those other psoriasis shampoos out of your shower caddy and make room for this mild psoriasis reliever. Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo contains a gentle blend of nourishing and hydrating ingredients that soothe the scalp, reduce inflammation, and help keep flare-ups in check. Hydrating jojoba oil and aloe vera smoothly glide into the skin, delivering packets of nutrients and minerals that relieve psoriasis symptoms.

If you’re ready to be done with stinking psoriasis once and for all, then you’ll find a whole lotta happiness in this “best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023”—Blu Atlas Shampoo.

Ready to give up on your chronic skin condition once and for all? Why not test out a coal tar shampoo? Coal tar shampoos are a remedy for skin conditions like psoriasis that harken back to the olden times.

With three percent coal tar, this Shampoo is an effective opponent against psoriasis, helping to combat the various symptoms. The active ingredient slows down skin cell production, the cause of psoriasis and its common symptoms. By slowing down new skin cell growth, coal tar helps to reduce inflammation, itchiness, scales, dandruff, and other symptoms.

While coal tar can help alleviate many symptoms of psoriasis, please be aware that it’s not the solution for every scalp or hair type. It makes the skin more sensitive to sunlight, and increases your chance of sunburn for up to 24 hours. When using the cleanser, grab a hat before heading outdoors, or stick to the shade to protect your scalp because having a sunburn on a scalp with psoriasis can cause a whole host of problems.

The National Psoriasis Foundation recognizes MG217 Medicated Conditioning 3% Coal Tar Shampoo as a trusted cleanser to treat scalp psoriasis. It’s also one of the best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023, and can help relieve your symptoms today.

You’ve likely seen this earth-brown bottle a time or two. It’s a popular cleanser that makes its way around town. Neutrogena T/Sal® Therapeutic Shampoo helps treat chronic skin conditions with four percent coal tar and alleviates symptoms like itchiness, redness, and irritation.

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true shampoo to be your new BFF and treat psoriasis, you can’t go wrong with Neutrogena’s formula. The over 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon equates to folks screaming from the rooftops, “Try this product now!”

You should notice results quickly when you start incorporating shampoo with coal tar into your hair care routine. After one week, you should see, and feel, improvement in flaky, itchy scales and skin. We know how important it is to find fast-acting shampoo to help you participate in everyday life events. By alleviating your symptoms quickly, Neutrogena’s cleanser is the ticket to living your best life.

If you want a healthier scalp with easier-to-manage psoriasis symptoms, you need this cleanser, one of the best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023.

At one of the most budget-friendly rates, Dermarest Psoriasis Medicated Shampoo + Conditioner is a dual-purpose treatment that helps men and women treat scalp psoriasis. Fragrance-free and stocked with ingredients to help relieve symptoms of chronic skin conditions like psoriasis, it’s one of the best-priced products for those who want to stick to a budget.

And don’t be fooled by the inexpensive price. This two-in-one shampoo and conditioner contains enough ingredients to help tame scalp psoriasis, with three percent salicylic acid and zinc complex at the formula’s heart. Salicylic acid is a gentle exfoliant that can help remove scales, and relieves common symptoms like itchiness and redness. It also helps remove buildup and exfoliate scales on the scalp.

Nourishing ingredients added to the blend, like kukui nut oil and green tea extract, help rehydrate the scalp and prevent damage to the hair. This all-in-one hair cleanser and conditioner has received the seal of recognition from the National Psoriasis Foundation, so it’s kind of a big deal. Dermaret’s formula is ideal for mild to moderate psoriasis, and can help you start alleviating your symptoms today. This product is one of the best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023; you may be snagging a bottle for yourself before you know it!

DHS Sal Shampoo is a simple, no-fuss cleanser that works well for folks with sensitive skin. With so many chemical irritants out in the world, avoiding them in your shampoo is essential for those with psoriasis. Sal Shampoo is free from fragrances, dyes, and para-aminobenzoic acid.

With a psoriasis-fighting ingredient, this shampoo helps reduce itching, dryness, redness, and inflammation, and it helps remove scalp buildup. You’ll likely benefit from this simple, clear formula if you have the double whammy of scalp psoriasis and sensitive skin. The shampoo only contains seven ingredients that help cleanse the hair and scalp without causing further irritation.

If you’re wondering, “How can I treat psoriasis with natural ingredients?” Wild Naturals Eczema & Psoriasis Shampoo is the answer. If you prefer nature-based products, shampoos like Wild Natural use potent ingredients from nature to help manage skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

The non-medicated shampoo is free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, artificial fragrances, and steroids. Ingredients like aloe vera, Australian Cehami, coconut oil extract, and manuka honey help soothe and nourish the scalp to treat the symptoms of psoriasis, eczema, and dandruff.

With a balanced pH and gentle ingredients that add moisture to the scalp, the formula helps combat itchy, flaky, dry scalps. While Wild Nautral’s formula may not be the perfect fit for every scalp, it’s an excellent option for those with moderate forms of psoriasis and eczema. For those who want to take a natural approach to their psoriasis, Eczema & Psoriasis Shampoo is the best shampoo in 2023.

Keep mild to moderate psoriasis in check with a derm-favorite brand. Nizoral Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner utilizes salicylic acid and tea tree oil to treat symptoms of psoriasis. The dual-purpose product helps cleanse the scalp of irritants while eliminating factors contributing to symptoms like itching, flaking, and redness. Moisturizing and conditioning ingredients ensure that the scalp stays hydrated.

Free from preservatives, alcohol, parabens, sulfates, and dyes, it’s a hardworking shampoo and conditioner that improves the hair and scalp. Green tea, tea tree oil, and salicylic acid help reduce flaking, itching, redness, and irritation to minimize psoriasis symptoms. Nizoral Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner is the best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023 for folks who want a two-in-one product.

With an extremely high percentage of salicylic acid, this intense shampoo aims to deeply exfoliate scaly, tough, flaky areas on the scalp and break down scalp buildup. 5 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo contains five percent salicylic acid, which may be too intense for some scalps but is a great way to remove rough scales.

Use Keralyt as a pre-poo treatment or as your regular cleanser, and you can reap all the benefits from the scrub. However you choose to use it, be sure to leave it on your scalp for five minutes to one hour to get the best results. It’s the best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023 for people who want an intense salicylic acid to help remove scalp buildup.

Free from almost every irritant that could harm your scalp, Vanicream Medicated Dandruff Shampoo can help you fight the side effects of psoriasis. Vanicream is a trusted household brand that formulates products for folks with severe skin sensitivities and conditions.

Vanicream’s formula contains two percent pyrithione zinc, which is a bit of a miracle worker for chronic skin conditions. Pyrtithione zinc has natural antimicrobial, antifungal, and antibacterial properties that can combat and eliminate bacteria, fungus, and other growth that cause symptoms to be worse.

While dandruff differs from scalp psoriasis, the shampoo’s gentle formula is chemical-free and can help alleviate symptoms like redness, flaking, itching, irritation, and scaling. Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, it’s an ideal choice for those with psoriasis who also have a sensitive scalp. Combine it with other Vanicream products for a gentle, soothing hair care routine. Treat your hair with Vanicream’s formula, as it’s the best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023 for sensitive skin.

Is your scalp in need of some soothing relief? That’s what DERMA-E Scalp Relief Shampoo is made for. With salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and vitamin B5, the formula helps exfoliate and remove dead skin to stop buildup on the scalp and nourishes and hydrates the scalp.

With gentle exfoliating ingredients that also contain antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, your scalp can get support while the ingredients take care of dead skin cells. The gentle cleanser helps treat underlying issues that cause scaling, itching, inflammation, and more.

Scalp Relief Shampoo works best to treat mild psoriasis and is one of the best shampoos for psoriasis in 2023.

You can soak in your hot, steaming bathtub while the Philip B Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub works its magic. It’s the perfect luxury treatment for psoriasis, and a great addition to your Sunday grooming rituals. While you may worry that exfoliating scalp scrubs are too harsh for chronic skin conditions, there’s nothing to worry about with this avocado scrub.

Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub is formulated with soothing, nourishing, and moisturizing ingredients that penetrate and hydrate the scalp without causing psoriasis symptoms to worsen. In fact, the gentle formula helps slough away scales by exfoliating and softening them up, making them easier to remove. Gentle ingredients like peppermint, eucalyptus oils, avocado, and Australian sea salt are at the heart of the formula; other ingredients like aloe leaf juice, witch hazel, and arnica flower extract help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated.

Using a scalp scrub looks different from a traditional scalp psoriasis cleanser. While in the tub or shower, get a small scoop of product and gently massage it all over the scalp. Allow it to sit for at least five minutes, and gently massage the product all over the scalp lightly.

The formula is meant to be a purifying, detoxing scalp scrub, and for those same reasons, it can help with the overproduction of skin cells that make psoriasis so hard to manage. Please note that there may be better solutions than a scalp scrub for some with psoriasis, and you should always test out a new product on a small area of skin before using it.

The ultimate guide to shampoo for psoriasis

With the right shampoo, you can alleviate scalp psoriasis symptoms. Our ultimate guide to shampoo for psoriasis walks you through the top ingredients to look for, how to use a cleanser properly, and what to avoid while you’re shopping.

How to shop for a shampoo for psoriasis

Before you pull out your wallet and buy every bottle on the list, we want to share the top features to look for as you shop. Identify the key features that will help common symptoms reduce psoriasis’s effect on your life.

Different types of shampoo for psoriasis

There’s more than one way to treat symptoms of psoriasis. Both coal tar shampoo and salicylic acid shampoo may help you see improvements in scales or plaque on the scalp.

Coal tar shampoo

Get back to the basics with a cleanser that has been a psoriasis treatment method for more than 100 years. Coal tar comes from black coal and slows down skin cells that cause plaque buildup on your scalp. By slowing down the skin cells, it will help reduce irritation and itchiness and improve the appearance of your scalp.

Coal tar shampoo is a unique shampoo, and we have a few tips on how to use it. When you’re ready to use this shampoo, get your hair soaking wet, then gently massage the product into your scalp. Allow the cleanser to soak in and sit for five to 10 minutes before rinsing it out thoroughly.

Please note that coal tar can increase sensitivity to the sun. Protect your scalp by using a hat or sticking to the shade when you’re outdoors.

Salicylic acid shampoo

This may come as a shock because it’s a product well-known to treat acne, but salicylic acid (a beta hydroxy acid), is an exfoliant that can help symptoms of psoriasis. As an exfoliant, it penetrates scales and plaque and softens them, making them easier to break down. Eliminating scales will alleviate common symptoms like burning, itching, redness, and other irritation.

Ingredients to look for

Look for safe, natural ingredients as you shop to treat scalp psoriasis. Organic, natural ingredients will be soft and soothing on the scalp. Many natural ingredients contain anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, or antimicrobial properties that help manage chronic skin conditions like psoriasis.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an intense natural moisturizer that works its way into the scalp to reduce inflammation and dryness. The natural hydrator can keep the scalp healthy and satisfied when used regularly.

Ketoconazole

Typically used as an antifungal fighting agent, it also helps deal with symptoms of psoriasis. Ketoconazole can help eliminate dandruff and psoriatic plaques, minimizing symptoms like itchiness, cracks, bleeding, and more.

Zinc pyrithione

Don’t overlook zinc pyrithione. While it’s commonly used to target and treat dandruff, the ingredient can also help treat psoriasis with its antibacterials, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties. When added to psoriasis cleansers, it can reduce scale buildup and flaking.

Ingredients to avoid

A surefire way to irritate psoriasis is by using cheap haircare products full of “filler” chemicals. Filler chemicals are harmful materials added to self-care products to create a foamy lather or extend the shelf life of products. These chemicals can be incredibly drying and harsh on psoriasis, and they may worsen symptoms. A few common ingredients to avoid are drying alcohols, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, lanolin, mineral oil, and PEGs.

Consider your hair type

While treating and minimizing psoriasis may be your top priority, you should still choose a cleanser that helps your specific hair type. First, identify your hair type and needs, whether you have dry, color-treated, fine, oily, curly, rough, or thin hair. Then consider what ingredients can help alleviate psoriasis symptoms while supporting your hair.

Keep in mind that psoriasis shampoos are formulated to treat the scalp. So you will likely need to supplement your hair care routine with an additional cleanser to clean the hair thoroughly. Ensure the cleanser won’t ruin any progress you may achieve with a psoriasis shampoo.

What’s your budget?

While you may be willing to spend any amount of money to minimize psoriasis symptoms, keeping an eye on your budget is still a good idea. Psoriasis shampoos generally cost more than regular shampoo. A standard psoriasis shampoo costs between $20 to $50, so be mindful of the cost. Remember that a psoriasis shampoo is meant for the scalp, and you can use a regular cleanser on your hair.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to replenish your stock of psoriasis shampoo every few months, depending on how frequently you wash your scalp. The more regularly you cleanse your hair and scalp, the more bottles of shampoo you’ll need.

Top tips and tricks for psoriasis

Taking care of scalp psoriasis requires more than just a cleanser. With our top tips and tricks for scalp psoriasis, you can take better care of your skin.

Avoid heat

Hot styling tools and water can cause extreme dryness on the hair and scalp. This is a big no-no for men and women with chronic skin conditions. With scalp psoriasis, people already experience flaky, itchy, scaly, dry skin, and heat can worsen it. Skip the hot styling tools like curling irons and straighteners, and use lukewarm or cool water when washing your hair and scalp.

Use a conditioner for psoriasis

Don’t leave your skin high and dry after shampooing. A hydrating conditioner can help your scalp restore the right level of moisture and nutrients that can help with scales, itchiness, and other common symptoms of psoriasis.

Catch some rays

A little sunlight therapy can go a long way for those who have psoriasis. Exposing your scalp to natural sunlight for a bit of time each day is a simple, nature-centric tool to relieve symptoms. Many forms of light therapy can help treat psoriasis, but the easiest method is to step outside briefly every day.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Living a healthy lifestyle can improve skin conditions like psoriasis. Maintain a healthy balance of exercise, a well-balanced diet, limiting alcohol, and keeping a healthy weight. While it may not be noticeable if you’re already leading a healthy lifestyle, those who lead such lives have fewer psoriasis symptoms.

Frequently asked questions

Does psoriasis shampoo actually work?

This depends on more than your psoriasis shampoo; you must also consider your psoriasis management methods. Those with mild symptoms will likely find success with a psoriasis shampoo. When used correctly, a psoriasis shampoo can remove scale and decrease scalp inflammation, improving the overall skin condition. Those with more severe symptoms will most likely need help from a medical professional to discuss the best treatment options.

Can shampoo get rid of psoriasis?

Shampoo cannot get rid of psoriasis, but it can help alleviate some or most of the symptoms of scalp psoriasis. With regular use of a medicated cleanser, you may see a reduction in symptoms like redness, scales, itchiness, redness, and more. Shampoos approved and considered effective by the National Psoriasis Foundation are a great place to start if you want to reduce symptoms quickly.

Should you wash your hair daily with scalp psoriasis?

Most scalp psoriasis shampoos are not formulated for daily use, so you likely won’t be able to use them daily. A standard medicated cleanser is meant for use twice weekly unless your doctor recommends a different schedule. Using scalp psoriasis shampoo will help treat and alleviate symptoms, even when used twice weekly. Sometimes the ingredients are too harsh for daily use, and washing the hair too frequently can cause dryness and other side effects.

What’s the best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023?

Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023. If you’re tired of dealing with scalp psoriasis, we suggest you snag a bottle of this symptom-alleviating big shot. With gentle hydrating and soothing ingredients that soak into the scalp, it’s a great cleanser to help reduce irritation. Jojoba oil, aloe vera, saw palmetto and vegan biotin work together to cleanse and support the hair while relieving psoriasis symptoms. Aloe vera and jojoba oil are hard-working natural moisturizers that ensure the scalp stays hydrated and healthy. Invest in the best shampoo for mild psoriasis and improvements in your scalp by buying a bottle of the best shampoo for psoriasis in 2023—Blu Atlas Shampoo!

