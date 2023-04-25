16 Best Shampoos For Straight Hair in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having straight hair may seem low-maintenance compared to other hair types, but it still requires proper care and attention to keep it healthy and looking its best. Among the most important aspects of hair care is choosing the right shampoo as this can have a significant impact on the overall health and appearance of your lucious locks. Straight hair tends to be prone to oiliness and can easily become weighed down, making it essential to use a shampoo that effectively cleanses and nourishes without stripping the hair of its natural oils.

Straight hair can often benefit from good hair products to add volume as it can also tend towards flatness and a lack of texture. This is due to factors such as the hair’s surface, natural oils, and thickness. Good hair products help remove excess oils and build-up, creating a more voluminous look. Heat styling tools can also be used to add texture and body, but can cause damage to the hair. To protect against damage, heat protectant products can be used; however, it’s important to make sure the hair itself is healthy. This can be done with a fantastic shampoo.

With so many options on the market, finding the best shampoo for straight hair can be a daunting task. However, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of shampoos that will leave your straight locks looking and feeling amazing. Say goodbye to the guesswork and hello to fabulous hair with these top-rated shampoos.

Introducing the ultimate shampoo experience for straight hair: Blu Atlas Invigorating & Strengthening Shampoo. Blu Atlas Shampoo is a luxurious product that really soars above the rest in terms of quality, especially for straight locks. Infused with premium, clean ingredients, this vegan shampoo is the perfect choice for people who want to nourish their hair without compromising on quality. Blu Atlas’s preservative-free, paraben-free, synthetic dye-free, and phthalate-free formula is gentle on your hair and scalp, leaving you feeling fresh and revitalized. And, of course, their cruelty-free policy means that you can use their shampoo with a clear conscience. Say goodbye to dull, lifeless hair and hello to the clean, invigorating, and strengthening power of Blu Atlas. Try it today and see why it’s the number one shampoo of 2023 for straight hair!

The classic scent of Blu Atlas’s shampoo is iconic and bold leaving you hair healthy and smelling fresh. However, if the tropics are more your thing, Blu Atlas also offers their shampoo in a coconut and apricot scent, which really tickles the senses.

The ingredients of this shampoo are specially selected by hair experts to strengthen your locks. They’re sourced from natural origins such as plants, minerals, and fruits, and include:

Vegan biotin, which improves the hydration of hair and reduces dullness. This fantastic addition also aids in protecting hair from all types of damage.

Aloe vera, which is a well-loved additive that soothes the scalp and naturally moisturizes the hair shaft. Aloe also has many antioxidants and vitamins to improve the health and hydration of your hair.

Jojoba oil is another ingredient jam-packed with vitamins A, E, and D, which penetrate the scalp and hydrate thoroughly.

Saw palmetto is a fantastic additive for preventing hair loss, increasing volume (especially essential for people with straight hair), and nourishing the scalp. Its anti-inflammatory properties can also reduce your scalp’s dryness and itchiness, if that’s a problem you deal with.

For the best results use this shampoo alongside Blu Atlas’s Restoring & Moisturizing Conditioner.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is number two on our list of the best shampoos for straight hair in 2023, and for good reason. This shampoo is formulated with a unique blend of ingredients that work together to repair and strengthen hair while gently cleansing and hydrating.

One key ingredient in Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which is the same ingredient found in the brand’s other popular hair treatment products. This ingredient works to repair broken hair bonds, which can be damaged by heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental factors. By repairing these bonds, the hair becomes stronger and more resilient, reducing breakage and promoting overall hair health.

Another important ingredient in Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate, a gentle surfactant that effectively cleanses the hair without stripping it of its natural oils. This helps to keep straight hair hydrated and moisturized, preventing dryness and frizz.

Other beneficial ingredients in Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo include argan oil and vitamin E, both of which are rich in antioxidants and help nourish and protect hair from further damage. Together, these ingredients make Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo an excellent choice for anyone with straight hair looking to repair and strengthen their locks while keeping them hydrated and healthy.

Redken All Soft Shampoo is considered one of the best shampoos for straight hair that’s also on the dry side. Its unique formula is designed to provide intense moisture and nourishment to dry, brittle, and damaged hair. The shampoo contains many naturally sourced oils that can regenerate the natural oils your hair may be missing. These hydrating and nourishing properties contribute to this product’s success.

As mentioned, straight hair can be prone to dryness and breakage, which is why the moisturizing properties of Redken All Soft Shampoo make it an ideal choice for people with dry straight hair. The shampoo also helps detangle hair, making it easier to manage and style.

This shampoo is also free of sulfates, meaning the natural oils of your hair aren’t stripped away during use. Redken All Soft Shampoo is also formulated for people with color-treated straight hair, so this is perfect for you if you’re running with dyed hair.

Overall, Redken All Soft Shampoo is a great option for people with straight hair that’s dry who are looking for a shampoo that provides intense moisture and nourishment while leaving their hair looking and feeling healthy and shiny.

Pureology Smooth Perfection Shampoo is a sulfate-free shampoo that’s designed to fight frizz by nourishing and smoothing hair. It contains ingredients like camellia oil, shea butter, and xylose, which can help to strengthen, hydrate, and protect hair from heat damage. The shampoo is also infused with a unique AntiFade Complex, which helps preserve color and enhance shine.

The formula of Pureology Smooth Perfection Shampoo is gentle and suitable for all hair types, including straight hair. The shampoo works to cleanse hair without stripping it of its natural oils, leaving hair feeling clean, soft, and smooth. The fragrance of the shampoo is refreshing and subtle, making it a pleasant experience to use.

While the ranking of a shampoo on a list of the best shampoos for straight hair can depend on various factors, Pureology Smooth Perfection Shampoo is a popular choice among many people with straight hair due to its ability to fight frizz, add smoothness, and preserve color.

TRESemmé, a household name and number 5 on our list, provides fantastic products for straight hair. The TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo is formulated with keratin protein and argan oil, which work together to help smooth and tame frizz in hair. Keratin, a protein you may have heard of, is naturally found in hair. Its addition in this formulation functions to protect the hair from heat styling and natural damage while strengthening it from the inside out. Argan oil, another naturally occurring ingredient, is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids that can nourish and moisturize the hair.

While this shampoo is marketed as being beneficial for people with curly or frizzy hair, it can also work for people with straight hair, especially in cases where heat styling is frequently used. This shampoo’s ingredients help create a barrier to protect your hair from anything the world throws at it. Overall, TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo can be a good choice for people with straight hair who want to keep their hair smooth, healthy, and protected from damage.

Kérastase is a well-known luxury hair care brand that offers a range of high-quality products for all hair types. Their products promise in-salon results that can be achieved from the comfort of your own home. Kérastase is particularly beneficial for straight hair because they offer several products that help control and manage straight hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy and strong.

Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Smooth-In-Motion Shampoo, our wonderful number 6 choice, is specifically designed for people with straight hair who struggle with frizz and flyaways. The shampoo contains amino acids and ceramides, which work to smooth and strengthen the hair fiber, resulting in smoother, sleeker hair. The formula also contains morpho-keratin, which helps control frizz and flyaways, even in humid conditions.

The shampoo is gentle enough to use every day, but still effectively cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping away natural oils. The smoothing and frizz-controlling properties of the shampoo are designed to last for up to 72 hours, so your hair stays smooth and frizz-free for longer than if you use some other brands. Overall, Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Smooth-In-Motion Shampoo is a great choice for people with straight hair who want to achieve a smooth, sleek look without having to spend a lot of time styling their hair.

Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Daily Shampoo is a great choice for people with straight locks because it’s been specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of straight hair, which can often appear flat or limp, and can be challenging to manage and style. This shampoo helps address those issues.

Super Skinny Daily Shampoo has a lightweight formula that won’t weigh down straight hair or leave it feeling greasy or oily. This is important because heavy or oily products can make straight hair appear even flatter and more lifeless.

Another benefit of this shampoo is that it reduces drying time. This is great for people with straight hair who want to achieve a salon styled look without spending all their money and time on styling. The faster drying time also means that you don’t need to apply heat styling as often on the hair, which can reduce the amount of damage you cause to it.

Finally, this shampoo contains chamomile, jojoba seed oil, and panthenol, all of which provide great benefit for the health and appearance of your straight locks. These ingredients work together to help strengthen hair, prevent breakage, and promote healthy growth.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Shampoo is a fantastic product that’s ideal for individuals with straight hair. A main reason why it’s preferred by so many people is that it uses a sulfate-free formula that gently cleanses hair without stripping it of natural oils, making it suitable for everyday use.

Additionally, it contains a range of beneficial ingredients that help nourish, strengthen, and protect straight hair. For example, the shampoo is infused with a patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) that creates a weightless shield around each hair strand, guarding against damage and promoting smoothness and shine. It also contains a blend of amino acids that help improve hair elasticity and prevent breakage.

Moreover, the shampoo is formulated with a special conditioning agent that helps detangle hair, making it easier to manage and style. Overall, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Shampoo is an excellent option for people with straight hair who want a gentle yet effective cleanser that leaves their hair looking and feeling its best.

Nexxus Therappe Shampoo is formulated to provide nourishment and hydration to hair, which can be beneficial for individuals with straight hair. Straight hair is prone to becoming flat and lacking in volume, and the nourishing ingredients in Nexxus Therappe Shampoo can help add body and bounce to straight hair.

The shampoo contains a blend of proteins and oils such as elastin and coconut oil which supply the hair with mountains of moisture. They also fortify the hair to prevent breakage and ensure the moisture penetrates right to the roots. These ingredients can help make straight hair look and feel healthier and more vibrant.

In addition, Nexxus Therappe Shampoo is designed to be gentle on the hair and scalp. It’s also sulfate free and pH-balanced to help maintain the hair’s natural moisture balance.

Coming in strong at number 10 on our list of the best shampoos for straight hair is a fantastic product by Moroccanoil. Moroccanoil is great for all hair types, especially straight hair because their products contain a blend of high-quality ingredients, including their signature argan oil, which helps nourish and strengthen hair. This also minimizes frizz and flyaways. Moroccanoil products are designed to be lightweight and non-greasy, making them ideal for fine or thin hair.

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo is a popular choice for people with straight hair because it’s specially formulated to restore and nourish damaged, dry, and brittle hair. Straight hair is often more prone to damage because it lacks the natural oils and curls that provide protection and elasticity. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo contains keratin, a protein that helps rebuild the structure of the hair and improve its overall look.

In addition to its reparative properties, Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo is also gentle and moisturizing, making it suitable for use on straight hair that’s prone to dryness and frizz. It helps smooth and soften hair, making your hair more manageable and shiny.

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention is number 11 for straight hair in our eyes. This deliciously scented shampoo is fantastic for people with straight hair, because, as the name declares, it contains shea butter, which improves hair health and elasticity. The inclusion of shea butter in shampoo can be helpful for people with straight hair because it can provide deep moisture and nourishment to the hair without weighing it down. Shea butter can also help smooth and soften hair, which can be especially beneficial for people with hair that’s prone to frizz and flyaways. It also contains argan oil and sea kelp, which moisturize the hair. All of these ingredients work together to help prevent dryness and breakage, which can be especially beneficial for people with straight hair that may be prone to becoming damaged or brittle.

As for its affordability, SheaMoisture is often considered a budget-friendly or drugstore brand because its products are typically less expensive than some of the high-end hair care brands. While some equate affordability with lower quality, this is certainly not the case for SheaMoisture. They’re reputable, use high-quality ingredients, and have a large following who swear by their products.

Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo is popular for use on straight hair because it’s specifically formulated to smooth and tame frizz-prone hair, leaving it sleek and manageable. That’s why it appears as number 12 on our list of the 16 best shampoos for straight hair in 2023. This shampoo contains a blend of plant-based ingredients, including organic aloe, maize, and guar bean, which work together to create a smooth surface on the hair shaft, reducing the likelihood of flyaways and static.

In addition, the shampoo is sulfate-free, which means it’s gentle on the hair and scalp. This makes it a good choice for people with straight hair that may be more prone to dryness and damage from heat styling. It’s also safe for color-treated hair.

Salons often choose Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo for their clients with straight hair because it provides consistent, reliable results and is well-suited for a variety of hair types and textures. People also choose this shampoo for at-home use because of its reputation for delivering smooth, silky results and improving the overall appearance and health of their hair.

Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Shampoo steps in at number 13. This is a drugstore brand that really packs a punch. This shampoo deserves its spot as it’s highly lauded among straight-haired folk, is affordable, and contains a range of specially selected beneficial ingredients.

A key ingredient in this shampoo is argan oil, an additive that’s come up previously in this list and is known for its moisturizing and smoothing properties. Argan oil can help reduce frizz and leave hair looking shiny and healthy. Additionally, this shampoo contains apricot and citrus extracts, which deeply nourish and infuse your hair with moisture. These not only heal your hair but leave it smelling deliciously perfumed.

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo is number 14 and is designed specifically to be used by people with straight hair. It contains several ingredients that can provide various benefits.

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo, you guessed it, contains argan oil. This oil can help hydrate the hair and scalp, leaving the hair feeling soft and smooth. Additionally, argan oil can help protect hair from heat damage, which is particularly important for people with straight hair who may use hot styling tools frequently.

Another important ingredient in this shampoo is silk proteins. These proteins can help strengthen the hair to reduce breakage and damage. They can also help smooth the hair cuticle, which can make the hair look shinier and more vibrant. Finally, this shampoo also contains a range of other ingredients that can help nourish and protect the hair, such as vitamin E, antioxidants, and various other natural oils and extracts.

Overall, the combination of these ingredients makes OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo an excellent choice for people with straight hair. It can help moisturize and nourish the hair, protect it from damage, and leave it looking smooth and shiny.

Bumble and bumble. is a reputable brand in the hair care industry, highly regarded for its innovative and top-quality products that cater to a diverse range of hair types. The brand is known for pushing the boundaries of hair care by incorporating advanced technologies and ingredients into its formulas. Bumble and bumble. products are customized for specific hair types, textures, and concerns, offering customers a variety of options to achieve their desired hair goals.

Bumble and bumble. has several products for straight hair, the best being their Straight Shampoo. This is a gentle cleansing shampoo that effectively removes dirt and oil without stripping the hair of its natural oils. Straight Shampoo is formulated with smoothing ingredients that soften the hair, making it easier to manage and style. Its anti-frizz benefits minimize flyaways and frizz, improving the overall health and appearance of straight hair. The shampoo’s quality ingredients ensure that hair is healthy, moisturized, and looking its best.

Overall, Bumble and bumble. Straight Shampoo is a great choice for people with straight hair who want a high-quality shampoo that can improve the overall health and appearance of their hair. Its gentle cleansing and smoothing properties, along with its anti-frizz benefits, make it an effective product for achieving soft, smooth, and manageable hair.

Last on our list is Pantene Pro-V Smooth and Sleek Shampoo. This lucious and affordable shampoo contains a blend of ingredients, including panthenol, glycerin, and dimethicone, which are designed to help nourish and hydrate hair, reduce frizz, and promote smoothness and shine. These ingredients can be particularly beneficial for people with straight hair, which tends to be frizzy and difficult to manage.

Frequently asked questions

Is Blu Atlas still effective if I have curly or wavy hair?

Absolutely! This shampoo contains natural ingredients that nourish and moisturize hair, making it suitable for all hair types. It doesn’t contain harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens that can strip curly or wavy hair of its natural oils and cause dryness and frizz. Additionally, the gentle formula of Blu Atlas Shampoo helps enhance the natural curl pattern of hair, providing definition and bounce to curls and waves.

What conditioners do you recommend?

Surprise, surprise! Blu Atlas also makes a fantastic conditioner that’s perfect for your straight locks. They also offer a variety of other hair products to ensure the health of your hair. But for any brand you decide to go with, try to match a conditioner of the same brand and type to the shampoo you use. That’s always a good place to start.

